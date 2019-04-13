Claim: Climate Friendly Plastic Recycling is a Total Con

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s 60 Minutes current affairs programme has claimed that people who think plastic waste is recycled are being deceived – the plastic is being burned, buried or dumped.

60 Minutes: Australia’s recycling industry now ‘mostly a con’ after China closes doors to plastic waste



By Sammi Taylor • 60 Minutes Digital Producer Apr 14, 2019

Most Australians think they’re doing the right thing when they take their recycling bins to the curb every fortnight.

But our belief that we’re doing our part for the environment is somewhat misguided: Australia’s plastic recycling industry is largely a con.

…

“When you throw this stuff in your recycle bin at home you might like to think again,” Bartlett says.

Australia alone has dumped more than 71,000 tonnes of plastic in Malaysia in the past 12 months.



But there, the mountains of plastic waste can often end up in illegal processing facilities and junkyards.



It’s a big problem – and many players within the recycling industry are calling it for what it is: a load of rubbish.

…