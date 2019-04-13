Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australia’s 60 Minutes current affairs programme has claimed that people who think plastic waste is recycled are being deceived – the plastic is being burned, buried or dumped.
60 Minutes: Australia’s recycling industry now ‘mostly a con’ after China closes doors to plastic waste
By Sammi Taylor • 60 Minutes Digital Producer Apr 14, 2019
Most Australians think they’re doing the right thing when they take their recycling bins to the curb every fortnight.
But our belief that we’re doing our part for the environment is somewhat misguided: Australia’s plastic recycling industry is largely a con.
“When you throw this stuff in your recycle bin at home you might like to think again,” Bartlett says.
Australia alone has dumped more than 71,000 tonnes of plastic in Malaysia in the past 12 months.
But there, the mountains of plastic waste can often end up in illegal processing facilities and junkyards.
It’s a big problem – and many players within the recycling industry are calling it for what it is: a load of rubbish.
…Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/60-minutes-recycling-plastic-waste-australia-china-malaysia/9cb9fb9f-09ab-4c34-8be0-dcc7d996bcab
Gee, what a surprise. It has been obvious for a long time that plastic waste is just waste.
One question – what does a high population density country like Malaysia do with all those mountains of plastic they are buying?
It seems unlikely Malaysia can burn all the plastic – in a densely populated country like Malaysia areas suitable for large scale toxic burnoffs are likely in short supply. And there is nowhere available to bury that amount of plastic. But Malaysia has excellent ports and maritime facilities, and good access to the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Perhaps they ship the plastic somewhere.
5 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Friendly Plastic Recycling is a Total Con”
The Earth + Plastic = George Carlin was Correct.
I am aware that recyclables appear to be a waste of energy and that what the US shipps, now to Vietnam and some other countries since China stopped taking it, have the cost of the ship and fuel to haul it over there and, that a lot of it ends up dumped in their rivers and oceans and that makes it little more than an ironic, feel-good environmental disaster. However, I don’t understand this.
Why would Malaysia pay for plastics etc., and then just ship it to other countries or, if I am reading your implications correctly, dump it into the oceans? It seems like a money loser. One would think they do something with the trash to recoup what they paid and make a profit even if they do get rid of a lot of it.
I am confused as to any logic to this. Please, help me understand. Thanks.
Burning polyethylene and polypropylene is not toxic- they just become carbon dioxide and water.
Mark, thanks, but the article says Malaysia pays for it.
“One question – what does a high population density country like Malaysia do with all those mountains of plastic they are buying?”
Why would they pay for stuff they are just going to burn? That makes no economic sense.
The recycling process produces plastic pellets that can in turn be sold for a profit to companies that turn them into all manner of products.
The problem comes in the form of what to do with the plastic that is not recyclable and inevitably gets mixed to some extent with the plastic that is. As long as the percentage is low enough that the recycler can still be profitable from selling the pellets, it makes economic sense for the recycler to buy as much plastic as they can process. But the plastic that cannot be recycled has to be disposed of somehow, and the less ethical the recycling company is, the more likely it gets piled up and burnt in an outdoor fire, or simply dumped in a water way when no one is looking.