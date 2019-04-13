Environmental trade war! Macron REFUSES to back US-EU deal over climate change

From the Express

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has snubbed trade talks between Brussels and the US over Donald Trump ‘s dismissal of climate change policies.

By Carly Read

PUBLISHED: 20:35, Thu, Apr 11, 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44, Thu, Apr 11, 2019

The young Frenchman attempted to speak for all of Europe before stating that France as a member state “opposes” the EU-US deal, before urging other member states to “fight” with Paris. He told his Twitter followers: “We defend an exemplary Europe for the climate. France opposes the launching of a trade negotiation with the United States that is outside the Paris Agreement. “This fight, France does not wear it alone but it must make his voice heard in a moment of truth. It is the long-term European project that is at stake. “France will continue to raise its climate commitment, with concrete proposals: reduction of pesticides, carbon neutrality in 2050, food safety.”

His demand for Europe-wide backing was widely mocked on social media.

One Twitter user said: “Sir, look at your economic results before teaching everyone. Pathetic, loss of credibility and inaudible.”

He added a laughing emoji at the end of his scathing reply.

Another, referring to the next elections in France, warned: “In 2020, it will be on again.”

Another commenter, referring to Mr Macron himself, said:

“Whenever he speaks he does the opposite or he lies it’s a crazy thing if there was a scale of hypocrisy it would be the Macron scale.”

Despite the 41-year-old’s snub of the talks between Washington and Brussels, the EU is going ahead with them regardless because all the other 27 member states gave them the green light.

Read the full story here.

