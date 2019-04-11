Mark Albright, former Washington State Climatologist writes:
Due to the cold snowy late winter weather in eastern Washington and Oregon we may experience a french fry shortage this summer.
Late potato planting could affect french fry supply
By Anna King
Excerpts:
A bit north of Pasco, Washington, circle irrigation machines fan out in the distance, dark skeletons against the dirty snow and matching sky. Ed Schneider has grown french-fry-making potatoes here for 40 years. But this year, America’s fries are on the line.
“I mean, this is unheard of,” Schneider said. “We usually plant the last couple days of February and, for sure, [are] going by March 1. There’s been some other years when we’re delayed three, four days, but never four weeks.”
The fertile fields in Washington and Oregon are just now drying out from severe winter snow, and potato farmers like Schneider are a month behind in planting. A cool spring — along with this late start — could throw Schneider’s yields off by between 30 and 40 percent. “We need some warm,” he said.
American potatoes are grown on a precise and tight schedule. Northwest farmers grow about 70 percent of the potatoes for the nation’s french fries, as well as other processed potato products like hash browns and tater tots, according to Chris Voigt, head of the Washington State Potato Commission.
Source/full story: Marketplace
20 thoughts on “Weather, not climate – French Fry Shortage looms”
Darwin Shrugged: Adapt or eat quinoa.
My limited experience of watching my Grandmother always plant potatoes on Good Friday whenever that was indicates about a month of flexibility with the rigid requirement of planting on Good Friday.
The good new is that because of global warming, the growing season will be longer, right?? 😉
I doubt there will be an actual shortage.
Not here, there won’t. Maybe in whatever 3rd world country we raid to top of our potato supply, but they’ll get a lot of extra money so they won’t have much to complain about either.
These articles are worthless. Monday I read about a looming price jump in avocados. Tuesday, I went to Kroger’s and avocados were 5 for $1. I bought 10. We have been eating avocados all week. Good for what ails you and tasty too.
Moving from the deep fryer to the freezer.
Nooooo …
Many tons of potatoes are thrown away and destroyed by contract growers each year, because they don’t gauge to size, or aren’t quite pretty enough. Even with a shortened season, there will be no actual potato shortage.
The same goes for many other fruits and vegetables grown under the modern ag/market system.
The only shortages of food in the modern world, are local events unforeseen, or perpetrated by man.
I don’t have any answers, just observations.
That happens across the board with veg, and it is actually quite disturbing the wastage just ‘coz it looks ugly and not like the adverts.
True. In fields in front of my parents house the pickers throw many thousands of tomatoes/peppers on the ground when they don’t look good enough for groceries.
Potatoes. Some pretty some not so much. Tater Tots created out of left over edges and pieces when making cut frozen fries. This left over stuff became garbage-sheep/hog/horse food that would have been sold for the hauling price to stock farmers. Remembering in military service witnessed a first for a country boy, machine pealed odd ball shaped small potatoes (sacked) coming out nice and semi-round
They look like chips to me. But what would I know? I am a Pom (D’tare), we brought you the chip!! Typical of the French, stealing our ideas.
Maybe AOC can start planting French fries to end the shortage?
In todays global distribution system, I don’t foresee any lack of supply of anything food related.
You know how we know it’s weather and not climate? It’s unusually cold.
Polar Bears aren’t working. Undetectable rising sea levels aren’t working. Suicidal walruses aren’t working.
I know! Get Joe Six-pack where it hurts: French Fry Shortage!
Is this the best their overpaid PR Army can come up with? Desperation on the cusp of madness.
To properly commemorate this issue I declare tomorrow formally be referred to as Fryday!
First the GND vote of 0-57 for Edward Markey and now late planting in Jay Inslee’s farm belt. Good times for climate reality.
Wrong, all the excess CO2 in the atmosphere is confusing the climate and causing Climate Chaos. 97% of Climate
Goobersscientists agree.