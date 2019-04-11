Flying cars, sustainability, climate, and all that…

From the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN and the department of “where the heck is that flying car promised 50 years ago?” department.
A Jetsons future? Assessing the role of flying cars in sustainable mobility
ANN ARBOR–In the 1960s animated sitcom The Jetsons, George Jetson commutes to work in his family-size flying car, which miraculously transforms into a briefcase at the end of the trip.
A new study of the environmental sustainability impacts of flying cars, formally known as electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or VTOLs, finds that they wouldn’t be suitable for a Jetsons-style short commute.
However, VTOLs–which combine the convenience of vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter with the efficient aerodynamic flight of an airplane–could play a niche role in sustainable mobility for longer trips, according to the study, scheduled for publication April 9 in Nature Communications. Several companies around the world are developing VTOL prototypes.
Flying cars would be especially valuable in congested cities, or in places where there are geographical constraints, as part of a ride-share taxi service, according to study authors from the University of Michigan’s Center for Sustainable Systems and from Ford Motor Co.
“To me, it was very surprising to see that VTOLs were competitive with regard to energy use and greenhouse gas emissions in certain scenarios,” said Gregory Keoleian, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Sustainable Systems at U-M’s School for Environment and Sustainability.
“VTOLs with full occupancy could outperform ground-based cars for trips from San Francisco to San Jose or from Detroit to Cleveland, for example,” he said.
The U-M-Ford study, the first comprehensive sustainability assessment of VTOLs, looked at the energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and time savings of VTOLs compared to ground-based passenger cars. Although VTOLs produce zero emissions during flight, their batteries require electricity generated at power plants.
The researchers found that for trips of 100 kilometers (62 miles), a fully loaded VTOL carrying a pilot and three passengers had lower greenhouse gas emissions than ground-based cars with an average vehicle occupancy of 1.54. Emissions tied to the VTOL were 52 percent lower than gasoline vehicles and 6 percent lower than battery-electric vehicles.
Akshat Kasliwal, first author of the study and a graduate student at the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability, said the findings can help guide the sustainable deployment of an emerging mobility system prior to its commercialization.
“With these VTOLs, there is an opportunity to mutually align the sustainability and business cases,” Kasliwal said. “Not only is high passenger occupancy better for emissions, it also favors the economics of flying cars. Further, consumers could be incentivized to share trips, given the significant time savings from flying versus driving.”
In the coming decades, the global transportation sector faces the challenge of meeting the growing demand for convenient passenger mobility while reducing congestion, improving safety and mitigating climate change.
Electric vehicles and automated driving may contribute to some of those goals but are limited by congestion on existing roadways. VTOLs could potentially overcome some of those limitations by enabling piloted taxi services or other urban and regional aerial travel services.
Several aerospace corporations and startup companies–Airbus, Boeing, Joby Aviation and Lilium, for example–and agencies such as NASA have developed VTOL prototypes. One critical efficiency enabler for these aircraft is distributed electric propulsion, or DEP, which involves the use of several small, electrically driven propulsors.
The U-M and Ford researchers used publicly available information from these sources and others to create a physics-based model that computes energy use and greenhouse gas emissions for electric VTOLs.
“Our model represents general trends in the VTOL space and uses parameters from multiple studies and aircraft designs to specify weight, lift-to-drag ratio and battery-specific energy,” said Noah Furbush, study co-author and a master’s student at the U-M College of Engineering.
“In addition, we conducted sensitivity analyses to explore the bounds of these parameters, alongside other factors such as grid carbon intensity and wind speed,” said Furbush, who is also a member of the U-M football team.
The study began while Kasliwal and Furbush were summer interns at Ford. The work continued when the students returned to Ann Arbor, with the help of a Ford-University of Michigan Alliance grant.
The researchers analyzed primary energy use and greenhouse gas emissions during the five phases of VTOL flight: takeoff hover, climb, cruise, descent and landing hover. These aircraft use a lot of energy during takeoff and climb but are relatively efficient during cruise phase, traveling at 150 mph. As a result, VTOLs are most energy efficient on long trips, when the cruise phase dominates the total flight miles.
But for shorter trips–anything less than 35 kilometers (22 miles)–single-occupant internal-combustion-engine vehicles used less energy and produced fewer greenhouse gas emissions than single-occupant VTOLs. That’s an important consideration because the average ground-based vehicle commute is only about 17 kilometers (11 miles).
“As a result, the trips where VTOLs are more sustainable than gasoline cars only make up a small fraction of total annual vehicle-miles traveled on the ground,” said study co-author Jim Gawron, a graduate student at the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability and the Ross School of Business. “Consequently, VTOLs will be limited in their contribution and role in a sustainable mobility system.”
Not surprisingly, the VTOL completed the base-case trip of 100 kilometers much faster than ground-based vehicles. A point-to-point VTOL flight path, coupled with higher speeds, resulted in time savings of about 80 percent relative to ground-based vehicles.
“Electrification of aircraft, in general, is expected to fundamentally change the aerospace industry in the near future,” Furbush said.
The study’s authors note that many other questions need to be addressed to assess the viability of VTOLs, including cost, noise and societal and consumer acceptance.
###
Other authors of the Nature Communications paper are from Ford’s Research and Innovation Center in Dearborn: James McBride, Timothy Wallington, Robert De Kleine and Hyung Chul Kim.
The Nature Communications paper is titled “Role of flying cars in sustainable mobility.” DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-09426-0. Once it is published, the paper will be available at http://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-09426-0.
31 thoughts on “Flying cars, sustainability, climate, and all that…”
From the article, “Emissions” nine occurrences “Economics” just two. Most people are concerned with cost and not CO2. At several hundred thousand dollars a copy, the skies won’t be crowded with these things anytime soon.
Prices will come down, the first normal cars were also only for the rich and famous in the first twenty years.
Aircraft prices haven’t come down, this thing is an aircraft, not a car, so I doubt it’s going to come down. An FAA Airworthiness Certificate has a steep price tag.
Oh great. With an already congested airspace above most metro areas, let’s add in a bunch of people commuting at 3000ft in the their flying cars. This is an ATC nightmare. Further, how many of us in our daily commute have encountered a large fraction of drivers who apparently do not know how to drive, or couldn’t care less about the rules of the road? And now we’re going to let them operate in 3 dimensions? Flying cars may be technologically viable, but I think there’s unintended consequences in the social and legal areas.
Totally agree. The only way it would work is if they were autonomous vehicles. Idiots on cell phones shouldn’t even be driving ground vehicles, much less aircraft.
These will be mostly autonomously guided aircraft that will fly very predictable flight paths and be constantly tracked by ATC sat-based systems as used on all other aircraft.
Just imagine the number of flying cars hitting buildings. Or colliding with other flying cars and scattering debris all over the people below.
How about comparing apples with apples. A fully loaded train is more efficient than a single passenger luxury car. Big whoop!
I have seen similar news items in the past 50 years, from flying cars, to self-driving cars, to magical batteries just around the corner, and lived through the original Nitrogen power craze in the 1980s (still waiting), though GM did produce a great power platform that seems to be the basis for the Tesla today.
One day maybe we will find out how to produce hydrogen competitively, or a battery that defies physical limitations now limiting use, but we are not there yet.
I think they should work the bugs out of self-driving highway cars before clogging up the air space over cities with flying cars. It’s bad enough to collide with another car on the road, but it just adds insult to injury when you also hit the ground after a mid-air collision.
They also might want to concentrate on the weight of the power supply for the motors before they get too far into the project. We aren’t mass producing electric helicopters just yet. There’s a clue in there somewhere.
I can’t for the life of me understand why so many people are entranced by such a stupid idea as flying cars. Think for a minute about what you encounter every day driving in traffic. Now imagine it 1000 feet over your head.
No thanks.
P.S. Any ideas how brakes are supposed to work in midair?
They didn’t study anything since the only electric VTOLs out there are tiny quad copters. And even the largest of those can’t carry a human nor go anywhere close to 150 miles.
No, not really. There are a number of VTOL experimentals. Their projections are based on batteries that become remarkably better at rapid-charging, while magically offering far higher specific energy density (kWh/kg) and one expects, radically better specific energy cost (kWh/$). With deep irony, its interesting how well the (ahem, ahem…) conventional helicopter does at addressing most commuter-commuting issues. VTOL, check. FAA certified, check. 2 to 6 passengers, check. Rapid refueling, check. Death traps if they fail mid-air, check.
Just saying,
GoatGuy ✓
Helicopters can auto rotate their blades for a safe unpowered landing.
LOL. Small drones have caused major issues, from trying to redefine air property rights to shutting down airports, and they are touting personal aircraft?
Surely Ford has better uses for their shareholders’ money than to sponsor this worthless research. How about trying to make a car equal in quality to that of a Honda or Toyota?
Just remarkable.: based on projections of future VTOL flight, batteries, airframes, we’ve got a study. Which compares a rationalized-as-competent electric VTOL 4 seater against a conventional car on the road.
The list of wait, what? is easy to state…
• Cost of vehicle
• Cost of maintenance, usage, ownership
• FAA required safety-and-performance
• Exponential increase in commercial VTOL pilots
• Recharge rate issues
• Failsafe improbability
I too have been numerically modeling various kinds of VTOL aircraft for the last few years. In a nutshell, their flight energy efficiency is directly proportional to how much they look like a conventional airplane … with broad wings for in-flight lift, and also directly proportionate to the total frontal area of the rotors used to both get ’em off the ground, and give acceleration/deceleration force to the whole craft.
Think a VTOL flyer will cost less than $250,000? I don’t. In fact, that’d be cheap for an FAA certified one. And what does the pilot cost per year? And the rapid-charging infrastructure? Its not like you can just fly one prosaically between San Francisco and San Jose (per article), then get a tank of gas, and go to back. Nope, el-VTOL has to be connected to a power snake, and allowed to suck up juice for a period. Along with the other 50 of them (as an example) loitering to become fully recharged.
$200,000 or more for a single pilot, per year (insurance, wages, taxes, “all in”)
$300,000 amortized for the aircraft, say $70,000 a year
$40,000 a year for FAA required maintenance and re-certification
$15,000 a year for shared VTOL recharging station services (not electricity)
Each capable of what, 20 trips a day, each trip using 75–100 kWh of electricity… or more … 50–100 km a trip, for 1,000 to 2,000 km/day. Wow. 1,500 kWh or so a day. Well, at least the juice will be cheap. 18¢/kWh is under twenty bucks a trip for ‘fuel’.
$200,000 + $70,000 + $40,000 + $15,000 + 20 trips × 300 days × 75 kWh × 18¢/kWh …
$422,000 in operating costs
$70 a trip (6,000 trips a year, per aircraft)
Wonder what the profit margin is for the operating corporation. 30% like many airlines? One wonders.
________________________________________
I personally do see applicability of these things, much constrained not by how much CO₂ is generated (which is a hopelessly banal measuring stick), but by the valuable time saved. If I were to fly into SFO from London say, and need to get to an important meeting in minutes down in Sunnyvale … shelling out an additional $250 for a flitter to get me there in less than a half hour, would be CHEAP. Millions of dollars of Big Deals need getting done, you know.
But this isn’t for The Jetson’s dad, getting to work at his work-a-day job, along with another million odd commuters cursing at the traffic from the ‘burbs. Not at all.
Just saying,
GoatGuy ✓
Hi Goat guy
for us who do not such financial resources, but still well to do, flying elephants are the next best thing, and finally for the poorest class of citizenry the flying pigs are only available alternative./sarc
Easy. Flying hamster balls made of Nerf material. In case of failure, they fall harmlessly to earth.
GoatGuy you are too optimistic. As a Part 135 air taxi the aircraft must have 30 minutes endurance on landing. It may have a dedicated ‘vertiport’ at the airport but will be going to an unprepared site at destination, but will need to recharge. Does the office, hotel or home destination have heavy duty recharging points? If instead a local vertiport is made the destination then I have to transfer to car or taxi.
Then there are regulations like the requirement to fly under Instrument Flight Rules which requires separation of 3 nautical miles or 1000 feet. This reduces the number of VTOL vehicles. Then at destination as the aircraft is flying Instrument Flight Rules it must fly a defined published instrument approach procedure. Some hospitals and upscale hotels have these point-in-space procedures , but they will not exist for random landings.
On the plus(?) side most plans by businesses such as Uber Elevate https://www.uber.com/us/en/elevate/ are costed on the ‘vehicle’ being unpiloted and autonomous which brings with it another set of considerations.
I love a good fantasy in the morning, back to coffee and reality. Four inches of snow the day after 80 degrees…
What they are failing to mention is the amount of energy these will consume. Just because they are powered by electricity it does not mean that we can afford to waste that much energy.
For those here bloviating about “flying cars” despite the headline this post was mostly about electrically powered VTOL aircraft. These machines don’t drive on the ground. They are aircraft only.
They already exist and are in development testing .. and range in size from very small to commuter airliner size, and ranges from a few tens of kilometers to hundreds of kilometers.
Some are battery electric, at the shorter ranges … while the longer ranged aircraft are mostly hybrid electric.
Some are being developed by small startup companies, and others are being developed by the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus and Boeing.
The flying “CAR” in the article isn’t a car, it’s an aircraft e.g. it doesn’t operate on the streets.
This one, the flying Ford Pinto (In German)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF_TUrQjT44
does operate on the public highway and it looks great until you find out these guys killed themselves in it.
See Moller International at moller.com. Moller has been plugging flying cars for almost 50 years using his rotary gas engines. He must have been reading the literature because the latest version of the Sykcar 200 includes an electric lift fan. Moller’s never been successful with this and I think the electric sky car is just unicorn dreams
Lots of good comments already. One other element is simply physics.
First, this ecological niche is already well populated with helicopters, so we know how it works.
You have to move the same amount of air to lift an object regardless of the propulsion system. The absurd illustration at the top looks like some kind of flying electric razor. The idea that these things would noiselessly arrive in front of your house, pick you up and depart silently like a Uber is not going to happen. They need the same amount of space as a helicopter with the same precautions.
Finally, there is zero chance of ordinary people flying them. Autonomous is possible, as the cost of a trained pilot is one of the major cost drivers for helicopters. We can se how difficult it is to get this working with cars.
Models schmodels. We have a market for urban VTOL already, with well known costs & benefits. They are called helicopters. We have landing fields. They are the big circles marked with an “H”, and appropriately lit, charted, equipped and monitored.
Only the highest value and highest vanity trips generally qualify, with a smattering of affordable tourism routes that can be added to the medical emergency and executive trips to ring down the averages.
The default FAA licensing and airspace regimes for planes & pilots being already in place, they will be subject to very ordinary and mundane rulemaking and evoution when and if the hardware evolves. A VTOL that uses volts or pretends environmental improvement is no different from the vehicles that it wants to share the airspace with when it comes to rules of the road or pilot licensure. There are well understood rules for off-airport operation, ATC communications, etc. that protect the extensive trafic already airborne in urban areas. Your gee-whiz-mobile neither needs nor deserves special treatment.
Brought to you by the promoters of space mining, Mars condo living, and Al Gore Productions.
Meanwhile back at the ranch….
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/11/tesla-and-panasonic-reportedly-freeze-spending-on-4point5b-gigafactory.html
“The study’s authors note that many other questions need to be addressed to assess the viability of VTOLs, including cost, noise… unknown FAA regulations, risk of accidents, legal liability…
So, they haven’t considered cost? Good grief. This will compete with cars the same way that helicopters compete with limos. This isn’t for someone commuting to work, unless they’re the CEO of a major corporation. Or to fly from Denver to Breckenridge for a day of skiing before heading to Augusta to play the back nine. This seems more applicable for the final leg of a trip from the private airport to the cabin.
Emissions and sustainability will be the LEAST of the market concerns.
Sustainability?
Funny, some things today are kinda amazing from a perspective of a couple decades ago, but yet some things haven’t progressed as expected and even deteriorated.
I still want my flying car that was promised!
“Electrification of aircraft, in general, is expected to fundamentally change the aerospace industry in the near future,” Furbush said.
Translation of “in the near future”: “Maybe in 50 or 100 years, maybe not. Hey, we’re just spitballing here”.