I notice they avoided calling it a *** dream
Posted by TW on April 3, 2019 at 19:46 UTC (1 day ago)
They note:
Snowpack at the station was at 200% of average while statewide snowpack is 162% of average.
“This is great news for this year’s water supply, but water conservation remains a way of life in California, rain or shine,” California Department of Water Resources said.
The state has experienced more than 30 atmospheric rivers since the start of the water year, six in February alone, and statewide snow water equivalent has nearly tripled since February 1, officials said.
Phillips Station now stands at 106.5 inches (270.5 cm) of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 51 inches (129.5 cm), which is 200% of average for the location. Statewide, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is 162% of average.
Of course being California:
“Based on snowpack numbers, we have the potential for some minor flooding due to melting snow so we remind folks to always stay vigilant and aware,” said Jon Ericson, DWR Chief of the Division of Flood Management.
The state’s largest six reservoirs currently hold between 106% (Oroville) and 132% (Melones) of their historical averages for this date. Lake Shasta, California’s largest surface reservoir, is 109% of its historical average and sits at 89% of capacity.
And, as noted here a couple of days ago, the newly reconstructed Oroville Dam spillway has begun operations for the first time.
Californians will soon get the obligatory fire season caution because:
Dry winter—fuel will be dried out and cause major fire risk.
Wet winter—there will be an excess of fuel and major fire risk.
Average winter—conditions in California are ripe for major fire risk after years of perpetual drought.
HT/Willie Soon
One thought on “Sierra Nevada snowpack at 162 percent of normal, California water supply dream”
Charles,
Please fix the title – it isn’t “162 percent of normal” – it is “162 percent of average”.