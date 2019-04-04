Sierra Nevada snowpack at 162 percent of normal, California water supply dream

I notice they avoided calling it a *** dream

From The Watchers

Posted by TW on April 3, 2019 at 19:46 UTC (1 day ago)

Categories: Featured articles, Ice & snow, Water crisis

They note:

Snowpack at the station was at 200% of average while statewide snowpack is 162% of average.

“This is great news for this year’s water supply, but water conservation remains a way of life in California, rain or shine,” California Department of Water Resources said.

The state has experienced more than 30 atmospheric rivers since the start of the water year, six in February alone, and statewide snow water equivalent has nearly tripled since February 1, officials said.

Phillips Station now stands at 106.5 inches (270.5 cm) of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 51 inches (129.5 cm), which is 200% of average for the location. Statewide, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is 162% of average.