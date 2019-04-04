Fake Academe: Fined $ 50.1 Million

News Brief by Kip Hansen
News Flash: “U.S. judge rules deceptive publisher should pay $50 million in damages”.
Appearing yesterday in Science magazine online is the news that “A U.S. federal judge has ordered the OMICS International publishing group to pay $50.1 million in damages for deceiving thousands of authors who published in its journals and attended its conferences. It’s one of the first rulings of its kind against one of the largest publishers accused of so-called predatory tactics.” [source: all italicized quoted text from Science mag ]
The OMICS group featured large in Jeffery Beall’s original list of “predatory open access publishing” in 2008.
“Judge Gloria Navarro of the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada, granted summary judgment without a trial, accepting as uncontroverted a set of allegations made in 2016 by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in Washington, D.C., in its capacity as a consumer watchdog. The ruling also bars OMICS from similar future conduct.”
OMICS and the many sub-groups of its 700 or so online journals, was found guilty of:
- FAKE PEER REVIEW: “OMICS, which publishes about 700 journals in scientific and other fields, advertised deceptively that it provided authors with rigorous peer review overseen by editorial boards. Instead, its journals approved many articles for publication in a matter of days with no substantive feedback to authors, FTC alleged. The judge relied in part on the findings of an investigation published by Science in 2013; its author, journalist John Bohannon, submitted a deposition to the court. Of 69,000 manuscripts published by OMICS from 2011 to 2017, the publisher provided evidence that only half had been sent out for peer review.”
- PAY TO PUBLISH: “Despite this lack of actual peer review, OMICS’s solicitations to authors didn’t make it clear enough that it would charge them to publish articles in its open-access journals. Some authors complained and asked OMICS to withdraw their articles, but OMICS refused, preventing authors from submitting them to other publications.”
- FAKE LIST OF REVIEWERS: “OMICS advertised its 50,000 reviewers as experts, but some never agreed to serve, and OMICS continued to publicly list some scientists as reviewers even after they asked to be removed.”
- FALSIFIED IT OWN IMPACT: “The publisher advertised that its journals had high impact factors, a measure of their editorial quality. But it didn’t sufficiently reveal that OMICS itself generated its own “unofficial impact factor” for some of its journals based on citations in Google Scholar. OMICS also incorrectly stated that its journals are indexed in the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s Medline and PubMedCentral.”
- HELD FAKED CONFERENCES: “OMICS organized scholarly conferences and advertised that prominent academics would attend. But a sampling of 100 conferences indicated that 60% named organizers or participants who had not agreed to serve in that capacity.”
[source: all italicized quoted text from Science mag ]
The depth of this fake journal problem is hard to convey — but the amount of the fine ought to give you some idea.
This ought to be Good News for the BerkeleyEarth project, best known for its BEST surface temperature products and its now famous first paper “A New Estimate of the Average Earth Surface Land Temperature Spanning 1753 to 2011” which was published as the first ever paper in the first ever edition of the fake OMICS / SCITECHNOL e-journal Geoinformatics & Geostatistics: An Overview.
“FTC has a database of authors who submitted manuscripts to journal articles whom it will contact if it recovers funds to share”, Ashe said [Gregory Ashe, FTC staff attorney on the case]. “Scholars who want to ensure that FTC knows of their claims can file a complaint through the agency’s website. Anyone worldwide can submit a claim.”
[It has been reported to this author, in blog comments long since buried, that OMICS/Scitechnol did not charge BerkeleyEarth for publishing their paper. Too bad, maybe they could have gotten their money back. I’m not a lawyer, but I think they might still be able to apply for monetary damages, it does say that “Anyone worldwide can submit a claim.”.]
Author’s Comment Policy:
I really dug into this topic back in 2013, following on to Jeff Beall’s work and an article in Science. The “pay-to-publish” scam is very successful in that it fills the need of so many scientists and academics that must Publish or Perish. Paying a predatory journal to publish one’s work, with little or no real peer-review, can jump-start a career. Most of these journals offer opportunities to deliver their “important work in the field” at conferences that just happen to focus on the topic of one’s paper — attending conferences is a career boosting activity as well.
If I had the extra money to waste, I bet even I could get a paper published in Geoinformatics & Geostatistics: An Overview . Problem is, I’d know it was a fake.
I’d like to read any experiences readers have had with these types of journals — if your story is too embarrassing, you could use a new, one-time screen name like “FakeJournalVictim”. (You do have to use a real email address — your email will not be visible to the public.)
15 thoughts on “Fake Academe: Fined $ 50.1 Million”
Ah, so the truth is coming to light. Who will believe it?
So it seems this story is not so much about science publishing, as about a company lying in its product advertising. While the outcome strikes me as a good thing, the further courts (and Michael Mann) are kept away from real science, the better.
Seems to me it is also about the publishing of junk science without any meaningful peer review. No wonder there is a replication crisis in science today. How much of that replication crisis can we lay at the fingers of OMICS vs other publishers?
Is this the tip of a melting iceberg in the scientific community (commune, if you prefer) ❓
So we got fake (or at least not very good) “scientists” publishing in a fake “scientific” journal.
Hard to believe real scientists & consumers of these “scientific journals” didn’t really know what was going on.
Cost of the regular journals is too high, and if you don’t have a checkbook, they won’t publish your paper.
And with a number of the other journals viewed as legitimate, we have a small cabal of reviewers (the hockey team?) who are really gate keepers ensuring no dissenting science, which would be contrary to the world view pounded home daily by a compliant and largely science-illiterate media, gets to see the light of day.
What is the problem with OMICS? Anyone can discover it, no see.
Kip, I have commented a few times on threads related to the 97% consensus global warming science, that the thing about it that blew me away was not so much the 97% part. Rather, it was that Cook had parsed abstracts of 12,000(!!) climate papers published during the course of one decade. That’s 1200 papers a year. In an 8 month academic year, that’s 150 papers a month!! That’s 8 papers per work day that have to be submitted, peer reviewed, and published!!! And no one was suspicious that this was a paper laundering service?
With the illustrious historical scientists everyone knows about who worked from the 16th Century to the early 20th, it was possible for an individual to read the entire scientific literature. And here we have a ‘science’ with 10s of thousands of practitioners who have spent billions and caused trillions more spent to save the planet and who havent increased knowlege of climate above what Tyndall, Arhenius and Guy Calandar (in the 1930s) laid down (ECS of CO2 is even less constrained). Calandar’s simple model is still superior to that of today’s state of the art forecasts of the temperature effect and he did this for nothing. This bunging up of science is the real crisis that we have to face and institutions, universities that need serious intervention and defunding.
Like the science for hire scam of cAGW, this will cast a dark shadow over science itself. How can it ever be trusted again. In my own field, I do not use materials that come up number one in the tests- I buy what consistently comes second best. Kept me out of trouble in terms of materials used for decades.
When I asked my dad years ago (veteran academic and involved in academic funding for many years)- cAGW sounds like a load of leftie BS and science is settled-that’s BS, debate over-I don’t remember any debate, but why does the science support it? The answer-Ah, its the funding-if you don’t come to the conclusion those that funded the study want, you don’t get any more funding. As I was aware of the science for hire in my own field for many years, the penny dropped immediately. As I looked further in to it, the utter fraud became ever more obvious.
I thought Cook et al went over 21 years. What should be the most telling thing about that “study” is that out of the 41(they claimed 64) papers that came to a quantified conclusion that human CO2 was the dominant cause of global warming/ “climate change”, not a single one stated it was dangerous. ZERO. With ZERO evidence, why on earth are we taking “climate measures”- they are all totally unwarranted. Note-the Cook et al was comprehensive. If such a comprehensive review shows no supporting evidence, there is no supporting evidence. Without supporting evidence, there is no argument whatsoever, let alone claims the science is settled. My conclusion is that cAGW must be a massive scientific fraud if it swears blind there is ample evidence when there is none.
I wonder how many Australian ‘scientists’ were caught up in this scam ?
So, does this put the “Journal of Irreproducible Results”, which was at least humorous satire of us (by us), on a higher plane of reference material? Extended footnotes re: Impure Mathematics? Bovinity and the Sidehill Gouger?
Asking for a friend…..
I get about one email a day on average from a predatory journal asking me to publish in and/or edit a special issue or organise a special symposium. Often the email has some fawning comment about one of my publications, which, as often as not, isn’t even relevant to the topic of the special issue. I assume they just scan Current Contents and the like, apply a coarse topic filter, and robomail anyone who has recently published. Doesn’t seem to matter how many I block from my uni address, others just keep rolling in.
I know people who have been fooled – some of the emails are better written than others, but mostly it is people who are languishing in relative obscurity and are seduced by the thought that someone finally appreciates their research.
Let me see if I have this right. Someone would submit a paper to this outfit, not realizing that he/she would have to pay to have it published. The paper would be “accepted.” But when the bill was presented to the author, he/she would balk, and say “no, I’ll go elsewhere.” But the “journal” would be able to say “No, you can’t publish this elsewhere, we’ve ‘accepted’ it.”
How on earth does that work? The journal has given no consideration to the author, and in fact demands consideration from the author, and on top of that asserts property rights over the paper! That is lunacy. There’s no way on earth such a scam would survive legal scrutiny. Good for the courts!