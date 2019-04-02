WATCH LIVE – Oroville spillway will open its gates for the first time since the catastrophe

The Lake Oroville dam spillway is supposed to open at 11AM local time (PST) today. according to reports from the California Department of Water Resources. We have two live cams available for you to watch as the event unfolds.
Readers will surely recall that in January 2017, the spillway collapsed due to a lack of maintenance by DWR, during a strong atmospheric river event that soaked northern California.
http://www.parks.ca.gov/live/lakeorovillesra_spillwaytop
http://www.parks.ca.gov/live/lakeorovillesra_spillway
h/t to Eric Nielsen
The webcam has been off every time I look!
11AM local time (PST) today
PST?
we are on PDT…
Thank you Leif… If I had read this (to open 11am…), I would have refrained from my post!
Yep, PST is a mistake as it is now PDT… 🙂
Did we slashdot their camera?
The operators appear to have maxed out the outflow through the power plant.
With rain and snow now and continuing through Wednesday…
Water level is at 854 feet as of 8am 2 April which is 47 feet below the emergency spillway, and rising about 1 ft/day even with max power flow release.
So Good decision to stay ahead of the coming rapid snow melt.
Looks quite rainy…. for a permadrought!
How DARE you question Jerry’s AUTHORITUY!! 97% of all federally and state funded climatologists agree … CA is STILL in THE WORST DROUGHT IN THE HISTORY OF THE STATE. Quick … call up some drought pictures of an intentionally-drained Folsom Lake. That’ll explain it for all the community college graduate “journalists”. They are really good at copying and pasting propaganda. We should all cherish Dear Leader Jerry. He carrrrreeeeeeed about CA. Cared-enough to admit and care for 10million new illegal resource-users.
Many onlookers in yellow rain gear waiting for the opening.
Just opened.
Only blacked out video…
It was on for a few seconds around the opening-up. Pretty spectacular….then offline again.
Yah, it has been ~slashdotted~. No flow on the Streaming.
What kind of fake-out nonsense is this? I just got back from a five hour Nature Walk (interrupted by occasionally whacking a golf ball) and clicked on the live cams. Nothing. I was hoping for catastrophe but nothing. All of that record Sierra Nevada snowpack getting ready to assault looney Californians and nothing. I need a drink (not related to my golf results).
The cameras seem to be permanently offline. Good enough for governement work I suppose….