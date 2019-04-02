WATCH LIVE – Oroville spillway will open its gates for the first time since the catastrophe

The Lake Oroville dam spillway is supposed to open at 11AM local time (PST) today. according to reports from the California Department of Water Resources. We have two live cams available for you to watch as the event unfolds.

Readers will surely recall that in January 2017, the spillway collapsed due to a lack of maintenance by DWR, during a strong atmospheric river event that soaked northern California.

Top of the spillway camera

http://www.parks.ca.gov/live/lakeorovillesra_spillwaytop

Bottom of the spillway camera



http://www.parks.ca.gov/live/lakeorovillesra_spillway

h/t to Eric Nielsen

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

