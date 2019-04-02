Justin Trudeau Levies Carbon Tax On Rebellious Canadian Provinces

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax went into effect in four Canadian provinces Monday.
- Canadian drivers raced to the pumps Sunday to fill up their tanks before gas prices spiked 12 cents per gallon.
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other conservatives oppose the carbon tax.
Canadian drivers raced to gas stations to fill up their tanks Sunday before the Trudeau administration’s carbon tax went into effect at midnight and raised prices at the pump roughly 12 cents per gallon.
The carbon tax went into effect Monday in four Canadian provinces resisting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate change agenda. Canadians in Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan will see fuel prices increase.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who won a landslide election in 2018 opposing a carbon tax, urged residents to head to the pumps before Trudeau’s carbon tax went into effect. Ford joined other conservative premiers in a challenging the carbon tax in court.
“Make no mistake, the carbon tax is the worst tax ever,” Ford said as he filled up his car in a video posted to social media Sunday. “It will make everything more expensive!”
Today's the last day to fill your gas tank before the federal carbon tax makes life more expensive for your family.
Starting April 1, gas will go up almost 4.5¢ /L, which will grow to 11¢ /L by 2022.
Starting April 1, gas will go up almost 4.5¢ /L, which will grow to 11¢ /L by 2022.
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 31, 2019
Conservative members of Ontario’s parliament also posted photos and videos of themselves filling up on gas before the federal carbon tax went into effect Monday. Lawmakers also posted photos of Ontario residents filling up on gas late at night, just hours before the carbon tax took effect.
Even at 11pm, many drivers in #MississaugaLakeshore are out filling up their gas tanks. There's just one more hour until Trudeau's carbon tax makes gas (and everything else) more expensive.
— Rudy Cuzzetto, MPP (@RudyCuzzetto) April 1, 2019
Many people are FILLING UP even late tonight! It's the last day to fill up your gas tank before the federal carbon tax makes life more expensive for all of us.
Starting April 1st, gas will go up almost 4.5¢ /L, which will grow to 11¢ /L by 2022. pic.twitter.com/HSUt9h5eZR
— Andrea Khanjin (@Andrea_Khanjin) April 1, 2019
The carbon tax is part of Trudeau’s plan to cut Canada’s carbon footprint in line with the Paris climate accord. Trudeau’s plan calls for levying a federal carbon tax on Canadian provinces that don’t already price emissions.
Ontario previously had a cap-and-trade program, but it was scrapped by Ford’s conservative coalition last year. With his 2018 election victory, Ford joined the growing ranks of premiers opposed to the federal carbon tax.
Trudeau’s carbon tax starts at $15 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to a 12 cents per gallon gasoline tax. The carbon tax will rise every year, hitting $37 per ton of emissions by 2022. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Is Preparing To Issue More Executive Orders Propping Up Pipelines)
Most of the $1.7 billion in revenue the carbon tax is expected to generate this year will be sent back to households as a rebate for higher energy prices. Proponents say carbon tax payments for many families will actually outweigh energy price increases.
Despite the rebates, drivers sat in lines Sunday waiting to fill up before the carbon tax hit. Heating bills and airline ticket prices will also rise due to the carbon tax.
Critics say the carbon tax will hit small businesses the hardest since offsets for higher energy prices are skewed towards households. Though, economists don’t expect the carbon tax to affect economic growth much in the near-term.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec already price carbon dioxide emissions, thus aren’t affected by the federal tax. However, Alberta seems likely to elect a new premier who will scrap the provinces climate taxes, meaning Trudeau’s carbon tax could extend there in the near future.
18 thoughts on “Justin Trudeau Levies Carbon Tax On Rebellious Canadian Provinces”
The Great White North liks global temperatures as they are? What’s all this, what’s all this in our Mary Poppins world where everything is practically perfect in every way, even winter temps in Alberta. This is Justin-sanity.
Hi Robert in Busan, I totally agree. What Canadian doesn’t want a warmer Canada?
MAKE CANADA WARM AGAIN
Trudope has developed a serious case of foot in mouth. Every day brings a new scandal. Turns out a part time drama teacher with nice hair isnt the best choice for prime minister. Election day can’t come soon enough.
Here is what our press has to say:
“When any politician tells you, ‘you’re going to get more money back as a result of this tax than what you actually pay,’ nobody buys that because it just plain doesn’t make sense. If that’s true, then raise the tax five times … so I get five times more money back than I paid, right? It just doesn’t pass the common sense test with people, so that’s a liability right out of the gate.”
No matter how many times Climate Barbie and Trudope say it’s true.
I hate the idea of carbon taxes (simply because they don’t accomplish anything) but Canadian (and American) fuel is very cheap compared to even Australian fuel and UK fuel prices are around double Australian fuel prices. Seriously wish my fuel was 107c/l (our local 91 octane unleaded is 149AU which is about 140CAD).
Side note, has anyone noticed a carbon tax on softdrinks and soda streams? Pretty sure there is a fair bit of CO2 in them.
I mean 149AU cents and 140 CA cents of course.
our local 91 octane unleaded
The advertised price in Canada is for 87 octane. 89 and 91 are higher priced.
The price depends on where you live. 87 octane in Vancouver is $1.50 liter, about $6 a gallon.
Last week someone held up an armoured car. Siphoned the gas and left the cash.
Of course they accomplish a lot. They provide the government a great deception to impose an increase in government tax revenue they peddle as “saving the planet”. No unpopular income tax hike, no unpopular VAT tax, etc., just a “pure” tax forced upon government. The greatest deception and fraud in the history of governments.
And, in the West, Trudeau will use the revenue to pay off his BFF, donors and to buy votes to keep him in office. What could go wrong?
Where are the Yellow Vests in Canada?
Canada’s yellow vests are inside staying warm. Winter in Canada doesn’t officially end until July 1, which we nicknamed as Canada day. The day Canadians first step outside after 10 months of winter. If we see our shadows it means another 2 months of winter.
I am so proud of this, I can’t tell you how much. I, personally, am saving the planet!
Of course, the Uniparty oppposition Federal Conservatives, being Liberals in blue suits, are all in favor of this nonsense policy; they would just do it differently.
The only choice for Canadians this October is to vote for the politician who publicly states that CO2 is NOT pollution – Mad Max and his People’s Party!
I guess there is no such thing as equal-protection in Canadian legal and legislative systems.
If your name is SNC Lavalin you are protected. If you are an Indian band dying of mercury poisoning, you get to pay $1500 a head to get kicked out on your ass for complaining. Trudope thanks you for you donation while a room full of rich Liberals laugh at you.
Justice a la Justine.
Did the people of Canada demand this tax burden, or was it imposed by a sadistic government?
It seems odd that if people were truly concerned about “Carbon”, that not only would they self sanction China, India and other countries, but that they would self-regulate their own behavior. As for me, it isn’t like I’m trying to drive up my energy costs; most people have already made significant changes to their lifestyle in response to increasing energy costs but to demand that they want the government to lord over them in this way…
I’m not sure how to process the “rebellious” part of the headline. Is that supposed to be a trigger word, or are we expecting to see an equivalent of the Confederate flag flying over a number of Canadian provinces soon?
The April 1 date for the carbon tax is historic. We will fondly remember Justin Trudeau as Canada’s April Fool.
The only effect of carbon taxes is to relocate industry, jobs, economic growth in China and India and thus to impoverish Canadians and increase CO2 emissions since all those goods must then be transported back again in Canada (which increase their cost).
This rules in any country where climatistas have been elected.
Canada is the second coldest country on the planet. Our average annual temperature is 0C / 32F.
So please explain why any Canadian in their right mind would be against global warning.
In Canada there is only 1 thing dumber than our politicians. The people that elect them.