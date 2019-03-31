What’s the worst case? Emissions/concentration scenarios

Posted on March 28, 2019 by curryja |
by Judith Curry
Is the RCP8.5 scenario plausible?
This post is Part II in the possibility series (for an explanation of the possibilistic approach, see previous post link). This paper also follows up on a recent series of posts about RCP8.5 [link].
3. Scenarios of emissions/concentration
Most worst-case climate outcomes are associated with climate model simulations that are driven by the RCP8.5 representative concentration pathway (or equivalent scenarios in terms of radiative forcing). No attempt has been made to assign probabilities or likelihoods to the various emissions/concentration pathways (e.g. van Vuuren et al. 2011), based on the argument that the pathways are related to future policy decisions and technological possibilities that are considered to be currently unknown.
The RCP8.5 scenario was designed to be a baseline scenario that assumes no greenhouse gas mitigation and no impacts of climate change on society. This scenario family targets a radiative forcing of 8.5 W m-2 from anthropogenic drivers by 2100, which is nominally associated with an atmospheric CO2 concentration of 936 pm (Riahi et al. 2007). Since the scenario outcome is already specified (8.5 W m-2); the salient issue is whether plausible storylines can be formulated to produce the specified outcome associated with RCP8.5.
A number of different pathways can be formulated to reach RCP8.5, using different combinations of economic, technological, demographic, policy, and institutional futures. These scenarios generally include very high population growth, very high energy intensity of the economy, low technology development, and a very high level of coal in the energy mix. Van Vuuren et al. (2011) report that RCP8.5 leads to a forcing level near the 90th percentile for the baseline scenarios, but a literature review at that time was still able to identify around 40 storylines with a similar forcing level.
Storylines for the RCP8.5 scenario and its equivalents have been revised with time as our background knowledge changes. To account for lower estimates of future world population growth and much lower outlooks for emissions of non-CO2 gases, more CO2 must be released to the atmosphere to reach 8.5 W m-2 by 2100 (Riahi et al., 2017). For the forthcoming IPCC AR6, the comparable SSP5-8.5 scenario is associated with an atmospheric CO2 concentration of almost 1100 ppm by 2100 (O’Neill et al. 2016), which is a substantial increase relative to the 936 ppm reported by Riahi et al. (2007).
As summarized by O’Neill et al. (2016) and Kriegler et al. (2017), the SSP5-8.5 baseline scenarios exhibit rapid re-carbonization, with very high levels of fossil fuel use (particularly coal). The plausibility of the RCP8.5-SSP5 family of scenarios is increasingly being questioned. Ritchie and Dowlatabadi (2018) challenge the bullish expectations for coal in the SSP5-8.5 scenarios, which are counter to recent global energy outlooks. They argue that the ‘return to coal’ scenarios exceed today’s knowledge of conventional reserves. Wang et al. (2017) has also argued against the plausibility of the existence of extensive reserves of coal and other easily-recoverable fossil fuels to support such a scenario.
Most importantly, Riahi et al. (2017) found only one single baseline scenario of the full set (SSP5) reaches radiative forcing levels as high as the one from RCP8.5 (compared with 40 cited by van Vuuren et al. 2011). This finding suggests that 8.5 W/m2 can only emerge under a very narrow range of circumstances. Ritchie and Dowlatabadi (2018) notes that further research is needed to determine if plausible high emission reference cases consistent with RCP8.5 could be developed with storylines that do not lead to re-carbonization.
Given the socio-economic nature of most of the assumptions entering into the SSP-RCP storylines, it is difficult to argue that the SSP5-RCP8.5 scenarios are impossible. However, numerous issues have been raised about the plausibility of this scenario family. Given the implausibility of re-carbonization scenarios, current fertility (e.g. Samir and Lutz, 2014) and technology trends, as well as constraints on conventional coal reserves, a categorization of RCP8.5 as ‘borderline impossible’ is justified based on our current background knowledge.
Based on this evidence, Ritchie and Dowlatabadi (2017) conclude that RCP8.5 should not be used as a benchmark for future scientific research or policy studies. Nevertheless, the RCP8.5 family of scenarios continues to be widely used, and features prominently in climate change assessments (e.g. CSSR, 2017).
JC note: next installment is climate sensitivity
14 thoughts on “What’s the worst case? Emissions/concentration scenarios”
“the comparable SSP5-8.5 scenario is associated with an atmospheric CO2 concentration of almost 1100 ppm by 2100….”
How can people who call themselves “scientists” employ such obvious falsehoods in their work? Inventing impossibilities and using them in scenario — Hollywood does that all the time their movie plots to sell titillation and fear in a scifi movie.. Really. So when the rapid extraction of non-existent coal at a rate non-conceivable in the real world is the basis of a scenario, it is pure science fiction. Something straight out of “The Day After Tomorrow.”
But I suppose I answered my own question. That is, they aren’t scientists. They may be a lot of other things like snake oil sellers, charlatans, rentseekers, and pathological liars, but they aren’t scientists. That much is certain.
The SSP5-8.5 scenario:
If we use a very aggressive assumption of logarithmic growth of CO2 concentrations, then to get to 1,092 ppm by 2100 (81 years and 682 ppm from today) requires a growth factor of k= 0.0121.
The math with k= 0.0121 :
C = Co x e^(kt) —> 410ppm x e^(0.0121*81) = 1,092 ppm in 81 years.
Which means we hit 560 ppm (2x pre-industrial of 280 ppm) in 2047, a mere 28.5 years from now. And then 820ppm (2x from today’s 410) in 2076 .
Further, between today and 2025 (next 6 years), the MLO-observed CO2 annual rate would have to double to 5 ppm/year over the current ~2.5 ppm/yr today to achieve a logarithmic growth rate to 440 ppm by 2025 (6 years). In the final 5 years of the century (2095-2099) the annual CO2 growth would have to exceed 12.7 ppm/yr to hit 1,092 ppm by 2100, or more than five times higher than today.
So each year going forward from 2019 (today) that that annual CO2 growth remains well below 3 ppm ( < the 5 ppm/yr over the next 5) it makes the final year's growth in 2099 exceed 12.8 ppm/yr.
Conclusion: The 1,092 ppm by 2100 is an already an impossible scenario. This is will be invalidated before the next AR6 even comes out in 2 years.
But hey, when did "impossible" ever stop the pathological liar climate alarmists?
And besides, we're supposed all be dead by 2030, so party on like it's 1999 every year.
In many cases science has been cheapened by the plethora of diploma mills and the concomitant glut of diploma holders who populate the false economies created and sustained by virtually unlimited tax monies. Let that tit go dry, so to speak, and much of this bullsh!t would cease. A lot of .gov/.edu science these days is just busy work to justify “earned” privilege and facilitate the interests of those funding it.
Liars is perhaps too strong a word, not accurate.
What is happening is confirmation bias and institutional failure to stand up to enormous, constant political and academic pressure to push and support CAGW.
The cult of CAGW’s general circulation models and their Bern model of CO2 sinks and resident times have both been falsified by observations.
The logical, unemotional scientific response to falsification (Field in question is in crisis) is to form a new hypothesis rather than:
1) Calling those who point out the scientific falsification deniers
2) Firing editors who publish papers and fire scientists who write papers that disprove CAGW/AGW
3) Doubling down on scary predictions and modifying the historic temperature record to push CAGW
This is an OK summary of the observations/issues that disprove CAGW and AGW.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/05/12/22-very-inconvenient-climate-truths/
Operational definition of a Liar = someone:
1) purposefully making/issuing a deception/falsehood with
2) an intent to deceive another.
The IPCC AR6 WG1 authors will satisfy both criteria with the use of wholly unrealistic emission scenarios to achieve that level of CO2 forcing and placing that in their report where it will be widely consumed.
Basically they are intentionally turning their science into science fiction to dupe an ignorant public and useful idiot press reporters. They need to be called what they are.
In the long term cooling is the major concern. In the even longer term CO2 starvation is the greater threat.
So what are we doing now?
=====================
We’re not likely to quadruple baseline CO2(two doublings) before nuclear energy is more cost effective even than coal.
At a low sensitivity, which is likely, anthropogenic warming will still be net beneficial.
There will come a time, when even kim doesn’t know but probably quite a ways off, when humanity will be attempting to supplement CO2 into the atmosphere, for its greening effect even more than its warming effect.
The action of the sun and the biome sequesters CO2 almost irreversibly. Fortunately humanity will probably eventually be able to reverse that, more than our feeble effort with hydrocarbons. It will be necessary to keep photosynthesis, and thus the basis of life, ongoing.
‘Tis absurd to fear,
Chlorophyll and CO2:
Cornucopia.
==========
=======================================
Humanity is already supplementing CO2 into the atmosphere, of greenhouses, not for its negligible warming effect but for it’s atmospheric fertilization effect. Farmers already know about the effect of increased CO2 levels on overall biomass production
Estimate how many hungry bellies Anthro CO2 has already filled. Could be billions, and will be cumulatively.
Does hoi polloi, bellies well filled know this? You make me laugh.
=============================================
“We’re not likely to quadruple baseline CO2(two doublings) before nuclear energy is more cost effective even than coal.”
In a way, this encapsulates the problem. On one hand we have the Debbie Downers who live in model world (and who are probably incompetent as h3ll), who are stuck on stupid in linear-think licking their bosses’/pay masters’ @ss, and on the other hand we have human ingenuity that says, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet”.
Scott Adams seems PERSUADED by the idea that the Russian INM-CM5 model is the only one that has correctly predicted the past.
That is a fairly simple concept, easily grasped by non-scientists.
It would be useful to share John Christy’s figure (4th chart in https://cei.org/blog/national-climate-assessment-still-needs-reset) far and wide.
Although, that figure is for INM-CM4, and if someone can find a similar figure of INM-CM5, that would be better.
By coincidence, I’ve been concerned about the worst case scenario for a space alien attack – RSAAP4.0 (Representative Space Alien Attack Pathway 4), and how likely it is. In Scenario 4, which is based on business as usual and where we do nothing at all to prepare, all human life is obliterated. The likelihood is based on a complex set of equations based on the known galaxies and the probablity of there being habitable planets, how far along the inhabitants may have evolved, and how far away they are. If we do nothing, then space alien destruction (SAD) of some sort is pretty much certain. Further study is necessary of course.
“where we do nothing at all to prepare, all human life is obliterated…”
Well, they better hurry up and kick their warp drives to warp-factor 9 cuz’ we’re all supposed to be krispy kritters in under 12 years.
As long as they come to serve man, there’s no problem.
Oh wait… derp!