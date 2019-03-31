Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the “Farting Cows” blunder was not her fault.
AOC blames aide for ‘farting cows’ Green New Deal document
by Jerry Dunleavy
March 30, 2019 03:53 PM
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed an unnamed aide for the document that was sent out to the media and posted on her congressional website during the disastrous February rollout of her Green New Deal climate plan.
…
"I definitely had a staffer that had a very bad day at work," @AOC said in response to a question about her controversial #GreenNewDeal FAQ that mentioned "farting cows"— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 30, 2019
She labeled it a "working draft" that was released too early by said staffer.https://t.co/ea17ZG48nx pic.twitter.com/vLoHFt9faA
But the rollout hit an immediate snag: a confusing six-page Green New Deal FAQ document that had also been sent to the media by Ocasio-Cortez’s office and posted on her website.
Among other things, it proposed providing “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work” and called for “a full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases.”
“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” the Green New Deal FAQ document read.
…
Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/aoc-blames-staffer-for-controversial-green-new-deal-farting-cows-document
The Green New Deal FAQ document which contains the embarrassing farting cows reference;
I think it is kindof sweet that AOC seems to have forgiven whichever unnamed staffer inadvertently helped make her Green New Deal look like such an amateur effort.
10 thoughts on “Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames an Employee for the Green New Deal FAQ Blunder”
Ah! She is indeed a true politician. She has learned fast to blame everyone but herself.
Canada’s previous prime minister, Stephen Harper, was notorious for throwing people under the bus. link
A grown up says the buck stops here.
Fair do. She’s an actress. She had a bad script. Blame the scriptwriter not the performer.
If being given a taxpayer-funded income because you are unwilling to work is reasonable, refusing to pay any taxes to fund that income is quite reasonable too. Neither are reasonable in the real world and I would expect to hear more reasoned debate from an infant’s tantrum.
She supposedly believes in New Monetary Theory, an idea that governments can afford to fund anything they super-duper want, just by printing more money, and they won’t suffer inflation if the reason is important enough. One wonders, if that’s true, why would they even need to take taxes at all. That is, if one wasn’t an airhead.
If it was sent out to the media and was on her congressional web site then she owns it.
And if she lets incompetent “staffers” post stuff on here web site she can’t even run a small office. Who would listen to her about how to run the economy , much less the planet.
And, you know, the thing about AOC… she’s got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll’s eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn’t seem to be living… until she talks, and those black eyes roll over white and then… ah then you hear that terrible high-pitched screamin’.
h/t Quint
And she lacks the ability to read before …?
AOC is just another establishment pawn.
“Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work” is not a mistake. It’s very deliberate self sabotage, a twisted description of ‘basic income’.