Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames an Employee for the Green New Deal FAQ Blunder

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the “Farting Cows” blunder was not her fault.

AOC blames aide for ‘farting cows’ Green New Deal document

by Jerry Dunleavy

March 30, 2019 03:53 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed an unnamed aide for the document that was sent out to the media and posted on her congressional website during the disastrous February rollout of her Green New Deal climate plan.

…

"I definitely had a staffer that had a very bad day at work," @AOC said in response to a question about her controversial #GreenNewDeal FAQ that mentioned "farting cows"



She labeled it a "working draft" that was released too early by said staffer.https://t.co/ea17ZG48nx pic.twitter.com/vLoHFt9faA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 30, 2019

But the rollout hit an immediate snag: a confusing six-page Green New Deal FAQ document that had also been sent to the media by Ocasio-Cortez’s office and posted on her website.

Among other things, it proposed providing “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work” and called for “a full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases.”

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” the Green New Deal FAQ document read.

…