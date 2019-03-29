Some people just don’t know when to be contrite after a epic and devastating loss. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of those people.
Speaking at a House Financial Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, the embattled representative went on a tirade, angrily countering accusations that her Green New Deal was “elitist”, due to the humongous $93 trillion price tag associated with it.
She also reminded her many critics that just a year ago she was working as a waitress and had gotten health insurance for the first time in her life only just a month ago, thanks to her election to congress.
Watch:
She released this hilarious stream of quotes:
“This is about American lives, and it should not be partisan. Science should not be partisan…”
…
“We talk about cost. We’re going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not. Because as towns and cities go underwater, as wildfires ravage our communities, we are going to pay,”
“And we’re either going to decide if we’re going to pay to react, or if we’re going to pay to be proactive.”
Yes, well…ahem, floods and wildfires have been around long before mankind built towns and cities on floodplains or communities in forests, such as what happened with the tragedy in Paradise, CA in November 2018.
Her rant reminds me of the old Billy Joel song “Piano Man”.
…and the waitress is practicing politics….
She definitely needs more practice. But, this is what it really reminds me of:
9 thoughts on “Friday Funny- The epic congressional rant of @AOC”
In her 30 years of life where has there been any extreme climate change?
Has there been one place on earth that has suffered because of these rises in seal level that we know of in the last 100 years?
Lets not panic until we actually have a reason too.
I see a straitjacket and padded cell in someone’s future…
Mencken got it right. So does Anthony.
It’s coming up to Beer-O-Clock here in Thailand. I might grab a couple of coldies and enjoy these “wise words” again. Cheers!
The scary part is she supposedly studied economics, I smell a shame degree.
I was going to put the Cersei Lannister walk video up but then I remember what it looked like 🙂
If you read closely, her major was international relations with some economics. She could have studied global nonsense with just a watered down economics course on foreign aid programs. She sounds too stupid to have ever taken the math needed for a real economics degree.
Sorry – I could get past the first 15 seconds.
Totally cringeworthy
The sad thing is that AOC actually believes that people care about what she says or thinks.
She was hired to play a role, she’s an employee, nothing she says is her own thoughts, apart from the ludicrously stupid things she says, those are her own thoughts.
She is part of a move by the justice democrats to flood politics with candidates (people they just put ads out for and hire so they can paint them up as politicians.
They are playing a numbers game, every election cycle throw a few hundred candidates at it and some stick, rinse and repeat. Kind of like Oakland As moneyball
Problem is, the deranged loonies behind people like AOC and the fact they are putting blithering idiots in congress. AOC has about as much life experience as my 7 year old son