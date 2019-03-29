Friday Funny- The epic congressional rant of @AOC

Some people just don’t know when to be contrite after a epic and devastating loss. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of those people.

Speaking at a House Financial Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, the embattled representative went on a tirade, angrily countering accusations that her Green New Deal was “elitist”, due to the humongous $93 trillion price tag associated with it.

She also reminded her many critics that just a year ago she was working as a waitress and had gotten health insurance for the first time in her life only just a month ago, thanks to her election to congress.

Watch:

She released this hilarious stream of quotes:

“This is about American lives, and it should not be partisan. Science should not be partisan…” …

“We talk about cost. We’re going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not. Because as towns and cities go underwater, as wildfires ravage our communities, we are going to pay,” “And we’re either going to decide if we’re going to pay to react, or if we’re going to pay to be proactive.”

Yes, well…ahem, floods and wildfires have been around long before mankind built towns and cities on floodplains or communities in forests, such as what happened with the tragedy in Paradise, CA in November 2018.

Her rant reminds me of the old Billy Joel song “Piano Man”.

…and the waitress is practicing politics….

She definitely needs more practice. But, this is what it really reminds me of:

