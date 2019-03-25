Model-land, Butterflies and Hawkmoths

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
Welcome to Model-Land, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls! “Model-land is a hypothetical world in which our simulations are perfect, an attractive fairy-tale state of mind in which optimizing a simulation invariably reflects desirable pathways in the real world.” Here in Model-Land you’ll see fabulous “computational simulations and associated graphical visualizations [that] have become much more sophisticated in recent decades due to the availability of ever-greater computational resources!” Where “…[t]he qualitative visual appeal of these simulations has led to an explosion of simulation-based, often probabilistic forecasting in support of decision-making in everything from weather forecasting and American Football, to nuclear stewardship and climate adaptation.”
If you come and play, you’ll want to stay! ™
[the foregoing is a Paid Advertisement from the fictional makers of Model-Land ®]
* * * * *
Model-land (in the leading image) looks to have all the requirements for an ecological study: hills, valleys, grass, trees, bushes, a little river, sky and clouds. Yet any attempt to transfer the implications of changes in model-land to the real world are doomed to fail. Why?
Because “Model-land is a hypothetical world in which our simulations are perfect, an attractive fairy-tale state of mind” say Erica L. Thompson and Leonard A. Smith in a new paper that appears in the e-journal Economics titled “Escape from model-land”.
“Both mathematical modelling and simulation methods in general have contributed greatly to understanding, insight and forecasting in many fields including macroeconomics. Nevertheless, we must remain careful to distinguish model-land and model-land quantities from the real world. Decisions taken in the real world are more robust when informed by our best estimate of real-world quantities, than when “optimal” model-land quantities obtained from imperfect simulations are employed.”
“Computational simulations and associated graphical visualisations have become much more sophisticated in recent decades due to the availability of ever-greater computational resources. The qualitative visual appeal of these simulations has led to an explosion of simulation-based, often probabilistic forecasting in support of decision-making in everything from weather forecasting and American Football, to nuclear stewardship and climate adaptation. We argue that the utility and decision-relevance of these model simulations must be judged based on consistency with the past, and out-of-sample predictive performance and expert judgement, never based solely on the plausibility of their underlying principles or on the visual “realism” of outputs.”
“Model-land is a hypothetical world in which our simulations are perfect, an attractive fairy-tale state of mind in which optimising a simulation invariably reflects desirable pathways in the real world. Decision-support in model-land implies taking the output of model simulations at face value (perhaps using some form of statistical post-processing to account for blatant inconsistencies), and then interpreting frequencies in model-land to represent probabilities in the real-world. Elegant though these systems may be, something is lost in the move back to reality; very low probability events and model-inconceivable “Big Surprises” are much too frequent in applied meteorology, geology, and economics. We have found remarkably similar challenges to good model-based decision support in energy demand, fluid dynamics, hurricane formation, life boat operations, nuclear stewardship, weather forecasting, climate calculators, and sustainable governance of reindeer hunting.”
This paper is a Must Read for anyone whose interests intersect with the output of computational models or computer simulations of any type and for any purpose.
WARNING: Model-haters should not get their hopes up — this essay is not a justification for the “all models are wrong” viewpoint. What the highlighted paper attempts to do (and succeeds in doing) is illuminating the dangers of misunderstanding what models are capable of doing under what circumstances and for what purposes, and suggesting approaches to an escape from model-land into the real world.
Right out of the box it warns that tuned models are intrinsically bad at projecting effects in the long tails of probability, events which have a very low probability or “Big Surprises” which are, inside the model world, inconceivable.
There are lots of different types of models of different types and classes of physical and social processes, but the authors interestingly classify them in two general types:
In “weather-like” tasks, where there are many opportunities to test the outcome of our model against a real observed outcome, we can see when/how our models become silly.
In “climate-like” tasks, where the forecasts are made truly out-of-sample, there is no such opportunity and we rely on judgements about the quality of the model given the degree to which it performs well under different conditions and expert judgement on the shortcomings of the model.”
If I have a model running that makes projections of movements of the Dow Jones Industrial average, which changes by the minute, I can easily validate the accuracy of my model output by comparing it to the real world market index. This DJIA model would be a “weather-like” model — easily checked for reliability — I could test run it for a few days or weeks before actually putting my money at risk following its projections. Even then, I must be aware that exceptional circumstances could, in the real world, cause changes in the DJIA that my model could not even conceive of thus I would be wise not to bet the bank on any one trade.
On the other hand, if I have a model of the real estate market for multi-bedroom apartments at the high-income end of the market, in which returns are to be measured on a multi-decadal scale, this might be considered a “climate-like” model — in which the past might not be a good predictor of the future, with no ready opportunities to test the model against the real world. Thus, the authors posit, I would need to take into consideration expert judgement rather than depend on the quantitative output of the model alone.
An example: A model of the real estate market in a nearby town, initiated 30 years ago, might have shown that there would be a strong and continuing market for up-scale high-end apartments for young professionals and their families — this market niche had been growing steadily over the previous twenty years. However, real estate markets can be complex. Had a company relied on the model output and built a series of expensive multi-story multi-bedroom apartments 30 years ago, the project would have been a financial disaster. Why? The model would not have been able to foresee or even conceive of the sudden departure (25 years ago) of the primary employer of professionals — which abruptly closed is offices, research center, and manufacturing plant, leading to a mass emigration of highly paid professionals and their families out of the area.
It is comfortable for researchers to remain in model-land as far as possible, since within model-land everything is well-defined, our statistical methods are all valid, and we can prove and utilise theorems. Exploring the furthest reaches of model-land in fact is a very productive career strategy, since it is limited only by the available computational resource. While pure mathematicians can, of course, thrive in model-land, applied mathematicians have a harder row to hoe, inasmuch as, for large classes of problems, the pure mathematicians have proven that no solution to the problem will hold in the real world.
Thompson and Smith go on to explore the implications of imperfect models (every model is imperfect outside of pure mathematics). Of course, in non-linear numerical models, any, even minute, change in initial conditions can lead to vastly different projections, which has been called The Butterfly Effect. The specific effect is shown clearly by UCAR’s Large Ensemble Community Project , which I have previously covered in my essay Lorenz Validated at Judith Curry’s excellent blog, Climate Etc. If you are not fully aware of what the Butterfly Effect means for Climate Models, you should read the Lorenz Validated essay now, then continue with this piece. [ An interesting video example – opens in a new tab or window ].
They describe another problem, developed over a period of years by a group, including the present authors, at the London School of Economics (LSE), as The Hawkmoth Effect, a poster of which has been shown around various conferences, including at the AGU (Dec 2013) and LSE (2014). Primarily the Hawkmoth Effect says “in a chaotic system if our model is only slightly mathematically mis-specified then a very large difference in outcome will evolve over time even with a “perfect” initial condition[s].” Paraphrased, nonlinear numerical models of complex systems are at high risk of exhibiting Structural Instability, in which small changes to the structure of the model can produce large changes in the outcomes of the models:
The Hawkmoth hypothesis is a scientific controversy (mathematical and philosophical), with a series of papers supporting the idea, and another series of papers attempting to refute the idea. Various efforts have been made to denigrate the Hawkmoth Effect as it applies to climate models (and here) and in the deep maths world, there is pushback on whether the effect is truly ubiquitous.
In the Climate Model field, the approach to handling the Butterfly Effect has been to use “ensemble means”:
“If we have (somehow) perfectly specified our initial condition uncertainty, but have a structurally imperfect model, then the probability distribution that we arrive at by using multiple initial conditions will grow more and more misleading – misleadingly precise, misleadingly diverse, or just plain wrong in general. The natural response to this is then, by analogy with the solution to the Butterfly problem, to make an ensemble of multiple model structures, perhaps derived by systematic perturbations of the original model. Unfortunately, the strategy is no longer adequate. In initial condition space (a vector space), there a finite number of variables and a finite space of perturbations in which there are ensemble members consistent with both the observations and the model’s dynamics. Models lie in a function space where, by contrast, there are uncountably many possible structures. It is not clear why multi-model ensembles are taken to represent a probability distribution at all; the distributions from each imperfect model in the ensemble will differ from the desired perfect model probability distribution (if such a thing exists); it is not clear how combining them might lead to a relevant, much less precise, distribution for the real-world target of interest.”
It is understandable why there is concern in the Climate Modelling world regarding this continuing Hawkmoth Effect effort at LSE — an effort which started as a PhD thesis (Erica L. Thompson) in 2013 — and is still going strong in this latest paper in 2019. There is no question that the Butterfly Effect is real and operates in climate models (repeating the link to Lorenz Validated) If the Hawkmoth Effect is real and is shown to be operationally effective in the current collection of climate models, which the image of multiple model outputs above seems to imply, then confidence in long-term climate projections will be seriously shaken. Different models, initialized differently, produce projections that grow in divergence with time — and none of the models, or scenarios, mirror real world observations. [the graphic includes a Meaningless Mean added by minds happily living in Model-Land.]
Thompson and Smith offer suggestions on how to execute an escape from Model-land and thereby avoid some of its pitfalls. I plan a follow-up essay which will cover Thompson and Smith’s exit-from-model-land strategy and some recent real world examples of what happens when an attempt is made to apply the output of climate models in real world planning.
Escape from model-land [pdf] is an easily read 8 pages, open access, and well worth your time if you are interested in models, modelling and the results of models.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment policy:
Judith Curry listed the original link to the Model-land paper in one of her Week in review – science editions sometime recently. Judith’s efforts help to expand the breadth of my exposure to interesting ideas and the latest science – and this is not restricted to the climate field. Thank you, Judith.
There is a rising movement in other scientific fields to rein in the seeming over-confidence in models. Reasonable minds are beginning to shake their heads in perplexity as to how we got here — where, in some fields, model projections are demanded by organizations giving research or project grants, despite the known problems and the in-applicability of model outputs to conditions on the ground: more on that in the next part of the Model-land series.
I do read every comment left here by readers. I try to answer your questions, supply further links and discuss points of view reasonably close to being “on topic”.
# # # # #
51 thoughts on “Model-land, Butterflies and Hawkmoths”
Model schmodel. I’ve been saying that for years. Still as true today as it was more than 10 years ago.
Bruce ==> It is models that bring us trustworthy weather reports and projections every day. The real issue is to know what a particular model can and cannot do and the limitations of its quantitative output when attempts are ,made to apply them to the real world.
The Butterfly Effect has a huge impact on Climate Models — making long term, maybe even decadal –forecasts unreliable. CliSci has turned to “ensemble means” to pretend that they can get valid projections — averaging a number of results produced by the Chaos found in numerical models of climate and weather [profound sensitivity to initial conditions] has always been nonsensical.
The LSE team has determined that non-linear models also have another problem — Structural Instability — in which tiny changes in the structure of the model — changing a formula for some small aspect — can also lead to wildly different results.
This is a serious issue.
Kip,
The paper you link to by Nabergall et al. shows quite clearly that the Hawkmoth effect does not
exist since it cannot be precisely defined in any sensible way. In addition the authors show that
even if the underlying equations are structurally unstable (however you want to define it) that
does not mean that the results of model diverge faster than what the divergence caused by lack of knowledge of the initial conditions. The LSE did not show that for sensible definitions of “small changes” in the model widely different results. Again this is explicit in the paper by Nabergall.
Izaak ==> Good for you! You actually read the paper at the other end of a link!
Nabergall et al. are certainly of the opinion that the Hawkmoth Effect is not a mathematical entity. These are the deep math types and their response to the papers being produced ny the LSE people. I am afraid their opinion on the matter is not a final word. Like many mathematicians, they want only “pure math” definitions and declare that that cannot be stated in an unassailable higher maths definition does not exist. Gee, why hasn’t the team at the London School of Economics simple folded up their tents and gone home? The fact is, the LSE team doesn’t agree with them — nor do a lot of other scientists and mathematicians in other fields.
I can’t say I agree with them either — but the area of study is controversial — that’s why I linked to that paper as an illustration of some of the contrary ideas.
Kip,
The LSE team nowhere define precisely what they mean by the Hawkmoth effect
and the examples they do give are very contrived. Mathematicians talk about topological
stability of equations and there are lots of examples of equations that display topologically instability. The LSE team also appear not to realise that real numbers in any finite are as uncountable as functions in a function space. Both sets have the same cardinality. If the LSE want to show that the Hawkmoth effect is real and important then they need to define precisely what they are talking about and show it exists in real examples.
“In neither route to escape from model-land do we discard models completely: rather, we aim to use them more effectively. ”
I believe that when the object of the model is as complicated as the system of the earth and you are using it to forecast climate, the only useful thing you can get out of the model is to run the simulations and develop hypothesis based on certain peculiar results of the simulations. These surprising results have to be tested against real world observations for validation. If that is not possible then they are useless. The fault of climate scientists is to trick themselves into believing that the simulation found some real world process that then becomes established physics. This happens in other fields. Dark energy and Dark matter come to mind.
friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/Gilbert-Thermodyn%20surf%20temp%20&%20water%20vapour.pdf …
“The physics embedded in the GCM models predict a constant relative humidity throughout the troposphere as surface temp increases.”THE MODELS ARE WRONG . This mistake has existed since the 1st paper on it in 1967 by Mannabe and Wetherald” Gilbert’s paper goes on to say “The physics of PV work energy in the atmosphere results from the release of latent heat under the influence of gravity”
Forecasting weather is different; as the paper pointed out. In that field being right more than 50% of the time for a certain limited time forecast into the future; has some economic and social benefit.
One would think the best approach to chaotic systems would be to look for something like attractors. Run many many simulations with slightly altered initial conditions and see if some outputs are more likely than others.
To be honest for a chaotic system yes, you want to start in every possible place and see if your series converges around an attractor, and/or several attractors.
commie & Leo ==> The climate has already presented us with “the attractor” (or maybe “the attractors”) of the climate system — it is the past. That simple — the past is the true output of the living climate model — Earth’s climate past is the attractor(s).
But, because the climate system is a coupled non-linear system — with at least two major non-linear systems interfaced to one another — the atmosphere and the oceans — being able to discover the attractor(s) is very complex and difficult. CliSci is working on exactly that problem, even if they don’t know it. The discovery of the major oceans cycles, the atmospheric cycles, the Stadium Wave cycle, w.’s tropical thunderstorm mechanism — and the few hundred things we haven’t discovered yet are all included inside the system that produces the climate as an attractor for the total system.
Kip – which ‘past’?
Ice age past, climate optimum past or any of the many other past conditions in between?
John in Oz ==> This planets past….. and yes, the whole thing.
I’m not a fan of any of the multi-verse ideologies.
” our simulations are perfect, an attractive fairy-tale state of mind….” EEeeeewwwww!
Someone please tell me what chemicals these people are ingesting. Is it the red pill or the blue pill?
Whatever it is, I don’t want them or anything they touch anywhere near me.
It’s an elixir brewed from a conflation of logical domains with special and peculiar secular seasoning.
Sara ==> They are speaking sarcastically, mockingly, of those who have been beguiled by computer models. They want to undo what that mindset has caused and lead science back into the real world with a better understanding of what models can do and what they can’t do, and what we should take away from model output.
Oh! That is a relief, Kip Hansen!!!! I thought it was a sort of “Wild, Wild West” game online that would pull in the naive and innocent and turn them in to zombies. (I have heard of stranger things.)
Thank you for relieving my mind. 🙂
Sara ==> How do you know my friend Jeff? I didn’t realize they’d let him out…..
Science is a near-domain philosophy with cause.
The formula one team that could not afford a wind tunnel but used CFD (computational fluid dynamics) to model the airflow over the car instead, was spectacularly last in the championship.
Compared with climate, F1 car aero is about a million times easier to model.
Leo ==> Now you’re getting the right idea. CFD models are good at one or two things — the main one is establishing where the non-linear fluid flow system breaks down into its chaotic realm (which usually results in airplanes and thing shaking themselves to [pieces).
Airplane designers have learned their lessons and keep their designs well away from the transition to chaos.
I would challenge anyone confident of Climate Models to fly in a plane tested solely in mdels. When they refuse, I would ask why.
Where models seem to often fail is where the underlying understanding of what affects the phenomenon one is trying to model is lacking. If one is missing something that is a significant influence, model making does not seem the way to discover what that factor is, other than that it exists.
Throw in chaotic relationships, and the models get even worse.
Chaos, incompletely, and, in fact, insufficiently characterized and unwieldy non-linear processes. Also, assumptions/assertions (e.g. independence, uniformity, invariance) that are only valid in a limited frame of reference.
Tom ==> Things aren’t so bad as long as we acknowledge the limitations of model and don’t pretend that their quantitative output represents the real world. Models, even toy models, can help well-grounded scientists discover new things about the climate by posing problems to the model and analyzing the results — but they mustn’t foll themselves into thinking that the model output represents real climate states in the real world future.
It is possible to get “good enough” results from a model over short time period — weather, hurricane track forecasts, maybe even rainfall forecasts for regions. running them into their chaotic realms produces chaotic output which relates only to the breaking point of the model. (See above about CFDs)
Certainly, for a limited range of conditions, models work fairly well. Until the conditions go outside the simple relationship range and fall into a chaotic condition, as with some airflow models.
Climate does look a wee bit more complex, so modeling something one does not quite understand with factors that might go chaotic is rather difficult.
Tom ==> Yes — this paper puts forth the concept of the Hawkmoth Effect — alluding to the Butterfly Effect, of course. Hawkmoth is the concept that some models — including climate models — are inherently Structurally Unstable — that small changes to the structure of the models (like one of the underlying linearized non-linear formulas) can produce wildly different outputs from the model.
CliSci has tried to circumvent the Butterfly Effect by finding the mean of chaotic model output and calling it “Macaroni” — actually pretending that the mean of chaotic outputs represents the most likely projected future with the wild range of possible projections labelled as “natural variation.” There is no reason to believe that this is the case.
To circumvent the Hawkmoth Effect, CliSci seems to be trying ensembles of models then finding the mean of the ensemble outputs — as if that is a real world projection — even sillier.
It is like airflow models, which work well until the conditions become turbulent. In that limited range, the model works well, but lumping in where the model goes chaotic looks indefensible.
I’d be interested in your comments about the ‘Fluid Catastrophe’ – reference here at http://blackjay.net/?p=588
My take on it (I am a maths dolt so cannot begin to follow the thing very far inside) is that, because Fluid Dynamics hasn’t made it into the Quantum Physics world, any model using its present state of existence is by definition deterministic, not stochastic, and is therefore incapable of modelling turbulence in any form. And as Climate is nothing if not Turbulent, it follows that the modelling is inherently faulty.
Wayne ==> First, read my series here on Chaos and Climate – Part 1: Linearity ; Chaos & Climate – Part 2: Chaos = Stability ; Chaos & Climate – Part 3: Chaos & Modelsand finally Chaos & Climate – Part 4: An Attractive Idea.
You’ll find a lot of information in those essays about fluid dynamics and chaos.
I’m clearly very late to this party:-)
I’ve read all of the references now. Fully explained, great piece of work.
Thanks for your gentle reminder to RTFM. And keep up the work: it needs endless repetition to break through the otherwise fixed convictions, established and horrendously expensive proposals for e.g. Managed Retreat from oceans which may rise meters in a few years’ time, and the ’12 years till we All Fry’ meme.
Chemical engineers, for one, use the Moody chart to deal with turbulent flow in pipes. The real trick is to avoid the transition region where flow changes from laminar to turbulent. The fluid behavior can then depend on which way you approach the transition, and if you stick around the transition region, bad things can happen in heat transport and chemical reactions.
Well! I disagree !! The above labeled “An interesting video example” is entirely predictable, after three minutes and thirty-nine seconds, due to friction (think CO2) all six thingamajigs came to a complete stop!
Steve ==> Even really neat demos have to end sometime…sad but true. Just hope the climate doesn’t just stop….
The butterfly effect and the hawkmoth effect do not help the skeptic cause.
Policy makers will have to make decisions under uncertainty. To do this they seek information
from decision support experts.
1. You present your model results. they are uncertain
2. You present the structural unknowns ( hawkmoth types)
3. You present the best understanding from observations
4. They ask for your expert opinion.
Given all this they make a decison.
Here is what they dont do
They dont ask Kip what he thinks
They dont read blogs.
They dont ask dudes who havent published in years what they think.
No, they don’t.
They program models to show warming based on CO2. They adjust everything else to match supposed historical records as near as possible.
When models fail to match current values, they happily adjust historical values to match the models, and/or adjust the models to fit and call it a good match.
Of course that must be wrong because all adjustments to historical records are apparently reducing the rate of warming (according to some…).
Adjustments to the raw observational data from before 1945 was necessary because den1ers were pointing out that the observed rate of warming before human CO2 emissions were significant at least matched the rate of warming after CO2 emissions took off — obviously that must be incorrect:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2016/feb/08/no-climate-conspiracy-noaa-temperature-adjustments-bring-data-closer-to-pristine#img-2
Mosher ==> If only that were true in the real world……
What I think they don’t do is say “Well, our models don’t predict the present very well, they predict a very wide range of results constrained only by the limits written into the code (or they’d be even more all over the place), different models produce wildly different and even conflicting results so we really can’t tell you very much except that it’s complicated and predictions of the future are hard.”
“To do this they seek information from decision support experts.”
What happens when these “decision support experts” have no way of demonstrating any level of expertise on the question at issue – when their expertise is just a facade for the terminally gullible?
In reality the “expert” is usually just a professor or other academic, who has nary a single real-world accomplishment to their name, opining on something for which it’s not possible to know with any degree of certainty at all. The politician (or journalist) simply calls them an “expert” despite the absence of any demonstrable expertise, because their “expert judgment” by some freak coincidence just happens to align with a policy that the politician (or journalist) wants enacted.
Ah yes, we have climate modelers, often called climate scientists for some odd reason, who are experts on their models. Unfortunately, that appears to be where their expertise ends. As such, any relationship between climate models and the climate of planet Earth is largely a coincidence.
I’ve quit calling these people scientists. They don’t have any idea how real science works. Until they can understand the differences between their models and the real world, their models aren’t even useful.
Richard ==> I try not to conflate serious scientists who have been beguiled by models and their really cool visualizations — those living and working exclusively in Model-land — with those scientists who know better using models outputs [which I believe they know are not real] to promote panic and fear about the future of Earth’s climate.
Models are interesting and useful in limited contexts — are can be used responsibly. For some, they are like a drug and lead to irresponsible use and interpretation.
Models are simply articulations, so to speak, of understanding. It’s impossible to model something that is not thoroughly understood, because, after all, a model is just a computer program, and anyone who has programmed computers knows that you have to get every detail right, and a computer is not going to do something it wasn’t instructed to do. It’s not like a Google search where you can misspell a word and Google software can usually process your intended meaning. Programming (modeling) doesn’t work that way.
As I see it, the problem with climate models is that they are highly reductionist – the vast complexities governing climate are ignored to focus only on basic radiative physics; most everything else is parametrized (i.e., fudged) to get the answers climate scientists want. I think models are hugely seductive to career-oriented scientists (as opposed to truth-loving scientists, whether professional or amateur) because they allow the limitations of rigorous observation-based science to be bypassed in order to produce results that justify professional privilege. Unfortunately, many times those results are faux/pseudo knowledge that merely serve selfish career interests rather than the advancement of true knowledge for the common good.
icisil ==> If you read the original paper, Escape from Model-land, you’ll see you are in good company. This paper is not the first on this topic — a team at the London school of Economics started on this in 2013.
The Battle of the Hawkmoth is being fought in the journals and on some blogs. It looks a lot like the Battle of the P-value — in which serious statisticians are attempting to change the meaning of “statistically significant’ and what determines a real effect.
Reading through it now. My first impression is that it reminds me of books I read years ago – Have Fun At Work and Friends In High Places by William Livingston
Kip– What will happen when these types of models are combined with the self-learning artificial intelligence systems like those we’ve seen succeed spectacularly in Go or Chess (like AlphaZero)? Perhaps those systems might find unexpected ways to deal with the chaos and create more successful models of climate systems?
It’s impossible to model something accurately that’s not clearly understood. Man has no ability to create intelligence that understands something he doesn’t. The phenomena governing climate are so vast and complex that climate scientists don’t even know what they don’t know.
TDBraun ==> My 14 year old son wrote a self-learning program that was able to learn to play the coin game “15” over ten games or so to the point that it was impossible to win against the program. Self learning programs might actually be able to predict weather over a few days and I suspect that many meteorologists use weather predicting software (think of the weather radar window on a national weather site that offers weather radar into the future (a few hours).
Numerical climate models will never be reliable in projections of the distant future until modellers find a real way to keep models from hitting chaotic states, overcoming the Butterfly, circumventing the Hawkmoth, and have a great deal better understanding of the Earth’s climate. In my opinion, this is very unlikely to happen for reasons you can find in reading the links in the essay.
I have been doing weather forecasting for more years than I care to remember. I have grown up with the weather models, back from the days of the barotropic model. I have done programming in atmospheric models, done lots of verification. I still do contract forecasting. The models are an integral part of forecasting. I dare say we could not forecast weather much without them. However, meteorologists recognize their strengths and weaknesses. They are a tool, a very valuable tool.
In addition to looking at one or two models, I do also use ensemble forecasts, be it different runs of the same model, or a number different model runs. I generally use the ensemble forecasts as a way to give confidence in the forecast. If the various ensemble runs diverge greatly then I ascribe less confidence to my forecast and explain that to the clients. Conversely, ensemble runs that show little divergence give me greater confidence in my forecast.
What I have found through experience is that taking the ensemble average seldom gives the best results. The actual outcome tends to be closer to one of the runs, which may well be one of the outliers. Different weather patterns will give different spreads in the ensembles. Some weather pattern are quite stable and easier to forecast, while some are much more chaotic.
Max ==> Yes, weather forecasting with reliable models is possible — as mentioned in both the essay above and in the paper the essay discovers. Weather models run into the further future hit the speed bumps of chaos — extreme sensitivity to initial conditions, the necessary use of linearized approximations of non-linear equations, and become unreliable with their results not transferable into the real world.
Thanks for sharing your professional viewpoint.
dang auto-spell correctors! “… in the paper the essay discusses“.
“On the other hand, if I have a model of the real estate market for multi-bedroom apartments at the high-income end of the market, in which returns are to be measured on a multi-decadal scale, this might be considered a “climate-like” model — in which the past might not be a good predictor of the future, with no ready opportunities to test the model against the real world. Thus, the authors posit, I would need to take into consideration expert judgement rather than depend on the quantitative output of the model alone.”
This makes no sense. If there are insufficient real-world opportunities to test the efficacy of the model, why would you presume that there were sufficient real-world opportunities to develop the skill of the “experts” in the first instance. Models have to prove their skill, but experts don’t? A person gets deference as an “expert” because of the letters after their name or the number of hypothetical research papers they have written?
If a model can’t be validated, neither can the people who presume to be experts.
Slightly off topic but there is a YouTube creator, ‘The Spiffing Brit’ (or words to that effect) that makes content based on the idea of taking a computer game and exploiting a flaw in its modelling for comic results.
Most of the games he destroys are the ‘world building’ types. He has done things like playing Prison Architect and turning his ‘prison’ into a giant forestry plantation (sans actual prisoners) to make a fortune and Civ VI where if you have the correct combination of buildings and political edicts the game allows you to raise units for free (coupled with a trading bug where the AI nations will sell you resources before happily buying them back off you at a massive loss, or to word it another way, Free Money).
So if teams of professional code monkeys programming relatively simple models can screw that up – and remember computer gaming is a billion dollar industry despite what your personal view of it may be – then how does anyone honestly expect someone to correctly model ‘climate’.
Climate Change and the Death of Science
climate change models are a form of “seduction”…advocates of the models…recruit possible supporters, and then keep them on board when the inadequacy of the models becomes apparent. This is what is understood as “seduction”; but it should be observed that the process may well be directed even more to the modelers themselves, to maintain their own sense of worth in the face of disillusioning experience.
…but if they are not predictors, then what on earth are they? The models can be rescued only by being explained as having a metaphorical function, designed to teach us about ourselves and our perspectives under the guise of describing or predicting the future states of the planet…A general recognition of models as metaphors will not come easily. As metaphors, computer models are too subtle…for easy detection. And those who created them may well have been prevented…from being aware of their essential character.
https://buythetruth.wordpress.com/2009/10/31/climate-change-and-the-death-of-science/