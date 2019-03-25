Global Warming: Science or Political Science?

By John Droz, jr
In paleoclimatologist Dr. Curt Stager’s recent Adirondack Almanac piece about me it’s startling that he so openly disavowed traditional Science. By comparison, consider his insightful quote back in 2011:
“… my preference is for refraining from aggressive activist stances. I do so because I value Science itself more than any individual topic that it addresses.
“I consider Science to be one of the most valuable inventions of human civilization, and I recognize how precious and vulnerable to corruption it is as one who believes in objective reality, the fallibility of human perception, and the need for objective methods of seeking truth.
“I also recognize that public trust in Science itself depends heavily upon trust in the objectivity of those who pursue it. We must walk a fine line between defending truth and trying to force it on other people, and I personally choose to take a cautious approach in walking that line.”
I agree with every word of his well-phrased, important statement. However, the above-referenced article indicates that Curt has apparently abandoned his earlier commitment to traditional Science, and has evolved into a card-carrying political science activist. Since this transformation is becoming distressingly more common among scientists, let’s look into some ways he now deviates from real Science.
This is a key sentence in his article: “The consensus position that global average warming during the last half-century is real and mostly caused by humans, shared by the vast majority (97%±) of truly qualified climate scientists, is the result of huge amounts of peer-reviewed research from many independent branches of the sciences that have been conducted worldwide over many years.”
Let’s start with this definition: “Anthropogenic Global Warming” (AGW) is the belief that unusual global warming is caused almost exclusively by man-made influences.
#1 — When two scientists disagree, each one politely presents the best empirical evidence that they believe supports their case. Disparaging the other’s motivations, past associations, etc. (e.g. “Droz has been associated with ultra-conservative, pro-fossil-fuel organizations such as ATI”), and calling them names (“denier”) are political tactics, outside the realm of science.
#2 — Curt inaccurately asserts that the only people competent enough to assess the validity of the AGW matter, are “truly qualified climate scientists.” Whether the AGW hypothesis is true or not rests on the scientific validity of its proponents’ claims. Any competent Scientist can see whether other scientists (in their field or otherwise), have failed to follow scientific protocol.
#3 — Curt mischaracterizes a Scientific hypothesis by disparagingly calling it “mere guesswork.” Here’s a reasonable definition:
“The formulation and testing of a hypothesis is part of the scientific method — the approach scientists use when attempting to understand and test ideas about natural phenomena. The generation of a hypothesis is a creative process, based on existing scientific knowledge, intuition, or experience. The two primary features of a scientific hypothesis are falsifiability and testability.”
OK, now we understand that, here is the really important part: what does it take for a scientific hypothesis to become a scientific theory, the next step up the ladder?
“Theories, are broad explanations for a wide range of phenomena. They are concise, coherent, systematic, predictive, and broadly applicable.“ One scientific theory (cited as an example by this source, UC Berkeley), “has proven itself in thousands of experiments and observational studies.”
However, in this case, the Global Warming promoters have simply decreed that their AGW hypothesis has been elevated to the level of a scientific theory — but without adhering to the necessary scientific protocol. Such proclamations are the tactics of political scientists.
#4 — Curt is well aware of all this, but is averse to admitting that the AGW matter is a hypothesis: because he (and other AGW proponents) do not want to adhere to traditional scientific methodology. Typical excuses they give are: a) it’s too time-consuming, b) AGW is too complicated to be analyzed by traditional Science, c) AGW is not falsifiable, and d) traditional science methodology casts significant doubt on the AGW hypothesis. In other words Curt is effectively saying “let’s skip over this burdensome Science stuff, and cut to the chase.” That’s a political science person’s perspective: let’s get on to changing policies!
#5 — It’s unfortunate that Curt did not publicly acknowledge that we have HUGE gaps of knowledge in our understanding of climate. How accurate can computer models be when there are substantial unknowns involved? Traditional Scientists are very clear about exactly what we know and don’t know. Political scientists glaze over the unknowns.
#6 — Curt makes multiple references to “peer-review” but fails to inform readers that there are 2000± peer-reviewed papers that contest his AGW position (e.g. see here). A scientist objectively presents both sides of any dispute. (Note Curt’s quote about that at the beginning!) On the other hand, political scientists just promote their own agenda, pretending that there is no other reasonable conclusion than theirs.
#7 — Curt’s reference to “consensus” is similarly problematic. If he has irrefutable science to support his AGW hypothesis, why would he talk about such unscientific matters as consensus? The Scientific Method says nothing about consensus.
What is also indisputable is that there have been numerous cases in the past where the consensus of what scientists believed, was subsequently proven to be wrong. Genuine scientists are well aware of that reality, so they would never try to justify a hypothesis by referencing other scientists’ beliefs. On the other hand political science is all about getting a consensus.
#8 — Despite his lengthy commentary, Curt didn’t actually address renewable energy — the topic of my article that he disliked. When politicians are asked questions that might embarrass them, they smoothly change the topic. That’s another stark difference between real science and political science.
Those with Science on their side (on any topic) will put forth a position: 1) that follows traditional science conventions, 2) that honestly acknowledges how much we don’t know about the subject, 3) with no ad hominems, 4) without references to unscientific matters like consensus, and 5) without making false implications about the veracity of peer-review. Those taking a political science perspective will do the opposite.
It’s quite clear from all this that the AGW issue is not really about CO2. Instead AGW is just a convenient vehicle for those who want to radically alter our American way of life — to literally convert us to an agrarian, Marxist society. Just closely examine the elements (and consequences) of the Green New Deal, which is just a trial balloon for the real agenda here.
The bottom line is that AGW activists want us: a) to accept a hypothesis that has not followed traditional Science protocols, and b) to fork over $100± Trillion to implement “solutions” (like industrial wind energy) that are scientifically unproven. What could go wrong?
(Note: see here for a more detailed response to Dr. Stager’s polemic.)
John Droz, jr. physicist 3-25–19
19 thoughts on “Global Warming: Science or Political Science?”
Climate change happens in computational parallel universe where politics rule over laws of physics.
I got to this: “. . . shared by the vast majority (97%±) of . . . ”
and wanted to stop.
He’s joined the Klimate Kult, so I have no more regard for him than for Harold Camping.
If he is using the results from the AGU 2009 survey, that 97% is 75 out 79 respondents. 75 “climate scientists”!
Neither. It is political propaganda.
“In the study of past climates (“paleoclimatology”), climate proxies are preserved physical characteristics of the past that stand in for direct meteorological measurements and enable scientists to reconstruct the climatic conditions over a longer fraction of the Earth’s history. Reliable global records of climate only began in the 1880s, and proxies provide the only means for scientists to determine climatic patterns before record-keeping began.”
If AGW adherents cannot or will not address climate reconstructions that indicate that we are living in the coldest period of the past 10,000 years – the Holocene – and convince me that current modest warming following the Little Ice Age is quite different and special, I find it impossible to listen to their human-caused climate change “theory.” It’s hard to believe an acceptance by 97% of climate scientists that doesn’t look at over 97% of the climate of the past 10,000 years.
“Let’s start with this definition: “Anthropogenic Global Warming” (AGW) is the belief that unusual global warming is caused almost exclusively by man-made influences.”
No, it isn’t. It is the knowledge that adding large amounts of CO2 to the air will cause warming. It doesn’t say that that will destroy variation due to other causes.
We have added a whole lot of CO2 to the air, and it has warmed as predicted.
Define “large amounts” please Nic.
Then compare that tiny anthropogenic flux to the seasonal and annual fluxes from natural sinks and sources.
I’ll wait.
Nick, it didn’t warm as predicted for nearly 20 years… do you remember “the pause”. It took a strong El Niño to end that and some creative “homogenization” of data by concerned “scientists” to try and eliminate it.
I’ll believe it when you can accurately separate natural variation and the so-called AGW components from the 1C warming since 1880.
it has warmed as predicted.
Nope. What was predicted was accelerated warming and a hot spot. Both these predictions failed and falsified AGW.
“… and it has warmed as predicted.”
Furthermore Nic, please explain the similar warming 1910-1940 when CO2 rise was quite minimal.
– And then explain why the AOGCM’s that are the foundation of the alarmist rhetoric consistently run hot to observation.
– And then expalin why the Climategaters needed to erase the “blip” (why the blip).
– And then explain why Mann needed to erase the MWP and LIA with a hockey stick.
The 1975-2005 rise in global temp was simply James Hansen’s epiphany in the early 80’s. He seized an opportunity in the mid-80’s to blame CO2 for what he knew from the past data was a coming cyclical warming that would likely last 30-35 years. Correlation does not provide causation. And we’re about to re-discover that reality.
“… It doesn’t say that that will destroy variation due to other causes …”.
Apparently in effect that is indeed what the IPCC claim in AR5, at least as it applies to the temperature trend since 1951:
https://4k4oijnpiu3l4c3h-zippykid.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Figure-1-720×458.png
Unfortunately for that logic Nick, I offer a counter hypothesis. With the spread of cities and urban areas the food sources for crows are greatly enlarged. they are also a protected species in a number of nations and their numbers have been growing at a huge rate.
Crows of course are black and black things absorb sunlight and heat which is or course radiated to the surrounding air. So it follows that the more crows there are the warmer the atmosphere will get. So the hypothesis is that with more crows will come more warming.
We have added a whole lot of crows to the air, and it has warmed as predicted.
Isn’t science fun?
Here’s a quote from Dr. Stager in May, 2011 during a DeSmog interview:
My “road to Damascus moment” came about a decade ago when several peer-reviewed papers summarized recent trends in the three main drivers of global climate change – solar variability, aerosols, and greenhouse gases – and showed that the first two factors didn’t change much during the last few decades of warming, leaving human-generated greenhouse gases as the only remaining suspect. Largely as a result of that work, in addition to my own investigations of temperature and lake ice records from my home region of upstate New York and Vermont, I now consider the case closed; we’re clearly the ones warming the planet now and, thanks to our carbon emissions, we’re likely to continue doing so for a very long time.
So, about 2000 he became a confirmed anthropogenic catastrophic global warmist and remains one 18 years later. Hmmm…solar variability, aerosols, and greenhouse gases main drivers, and “greenhouse gases as the only remaining suspect”. Really? No wavering considering the pause? Maybe should have a 2019 interview with the Heartland Institute?
Solar variability, aerosols variability, and GHG changes – the models can handle those. But Non-linear dynamics and internal cycles clearly eludes this guy. And the Climate Models can’t simulate those, so climatists must ignore them.
At least by calling it his “Road to Damascus moment” he is acknowledging he is embracing a New Religion and becoming a climate apostle. (See Acts 9: 1-19)
Joel,
Is there any evidence to back up the statement that climate models can’t simulate non-linear dynamics and internal cycles? The equations underlying climate models are nonlinear and so
almost by definition can simulate nonlinear dynamics. Similarly internal cycles like El-Nino
effects occur in climate models and computer models of nonlinear equations result in limit cycles and periodic solutions all the time. There is no evidence or reason to suggest that climate models can’t simulate internal cycles.
Einstein’s theory of relativity makes many predictions about the universe. And in 100+ years not a single prediction has turned out to be wrong.
For example, when GPS was first installed there was no correction for time dilation, because quite frankly many people refused to believe that clock would change speed and space would shrink, depending upon motion.
But, as Einstein predicted, when the relativity correction was turned on, GPS accuracy improved.
Contrast this to climate science, where in 10 years they will have a different temperature for today, than what we recorded today. And 10 years after that today will have changed again. What everyone else calls cooking the books, climate science calls homogenization.
Climate science can’t even predict the present let alone the future. That is why the IPCC calls the climate models projections not predictions. Because climate science is not a science. It makes no predictions that can be falsified, which is a fundamental requirement of science.
Climate science is really just statistical jiggery-pokery.
Very expert level jiggery-pokery mind you, but still at core statistical jiggery-pokery.
My “road to Damascus moment”
This is one of the logical fallacies the Greeks identified more than 2000 years ago. It is a mark of faulty science.
You start with three items that are suspected works of the devil. You test the first two. Nope, they fail. This means that the third item must be the work of the devil.
Since it isn’t the sun or aerosols, it must be co2. Not Damascus, Perdition.