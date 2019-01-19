When environmentalism becomes corruption – Part 1

Environmental principles are too often used to stop lawful, responsible, vital land uses
Craig Liukko
All across the United States, private property rights are under assault – assault by state and federal legislators and regulators, environmentalist groups, wealthy liberal foundations, corporations and other special interests, often acting in coordination or collusion with one another. They are seizing or taking control of lands and other valuable property without due process or just compensation, under a host of environmental and other justifications, many of which are fictional at best.
I have personally witnessed attempts to shut down the small mining industry in my state of Colorado. Exploration and development by this industry often results in discoveries of major deposits of minerals that are essential for everything we make, use and do – including medical equipment, cell phones, computers, aircraft, aerospace, automobiles, wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, and modern high-tech weapon and communication systems.
Actions that block mineral development in the United States make us 50-100% dependent on sometimes less than friendly foreign sources, and on mines that are operated using, abusing and under-paying parents and children, often under horrendous health, safety and environmental conditions.
Stories like what my company went through can be found everywhere in the United States now. Worse, they are no longer confined only to businesses that rely on development of our nation’s vast and highly available natural resources – done today with the highest regard for laws, worker safety and the ecology.
My parents co-founded our family’s mining business. In their later years, they suffered incredible, needless physical and financial pain – at the hands of clever crooks who defrauded our company and ideologically corrupt bureaucrats who took advantage of corrupt legal and regulatory systems to devise yet another opportunity to close yet another mining operation.
The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) eagerly supported the crooks in an attempt to steal and destroy our hard work and the investments of 135 mostly senior citizen shareholders in our privately held Colorado corporation. In the process, our corporate and personal names were slandered in local newspapers by false reports from DRMS officials.
Far too many government agencies are corrupted now because they have been largely taken over by radical environmentalists, who know little about mining or society’s crucial need for minerals, who are ideologically opposed to mining and other productive land uses, and whose ideologies too often make them think they are above the law.
Environmentalism has become a new religion, whose extremists will do whatever it takes to fulfill their misguided life missions, to engage in what far too often amounts to injustice and legalized theft.
Worst of all, they have no respect for those who literally stake their time, their fortunes and even their lives mining for metals that make our modern technologies, lives, health and living standards possible. There is little difference between them and other radical religious zealots who cross the line from respectful observance into insanity and acts of depravity. They miss few opportunities to undermine America’s once incredible opportunities under the guise of “saving the planet” – mostly from problems and dangers that have been wildly exaggerated or willfully misrepresented or even concocted.
When we began underground hard rock mining near Silverton in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado in 1980, regulations were comparatively few – but compared to earlier times of few or no rules, mostly sensible and more than ample to ensure human safety and environmental protection.
Dynamite was available at the local hardware store. It was very important for us to protect the environment and operate with the utmost safety. We did exactly that, as we were initially regulated by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) for the environment and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for safety. In all those years, our company never had a single lost time accident; always took great care to protect the air, water and wildlife habitats; and made sure we never disturbed any more land than was absolutely necessary.
The DRMS began regulating our silver mine several years later. The transition went smoothly for several years, but then silver prices dropped to unsustainable levels. We reclaimed much of the historically mined silver property at our own expense for later use – then raised more capital from family and friends to expand into gold mining in 1988 with the purchase of 370 acres of private mineral property and associated permits. Our new property was surrounded by USFS public land.
A private litigation ensued, which we won handily – even though the DRMS entered the fray in an attempt to use the opportunity to gain more control over our property and mining in general. A concerned Colorado state representative came to our rescue at the time and blocked the DRMS action.
The agency had just become involved in the Summitville open pit mine disaster in the 1990s. The environmental disaster involved extensive pollution of local streams due to leakage of acidic water that contained large quantities of toxic heavy metals originating from decades-old mine tunnels from decades-old mining operations and poorly constructed storage pits associated with more recent open-pit mining.
The DRMS and other agencies should have regulated the operations and pollution much more responsibly from the outset. But they were largely inattentive and negligent. The disaster ultimately cost Colorado and U.S. taxpayers over $150,000,000 – a liability that the agency then capitalized on as an excuse to increase the price for reclamation bonds to unreasonable levels.
It was the first major example in Colorado of environmental activist bureaucrats attempting to regulate an industry in which it actually had no or too few qualifications, and doing so more from a position of opposing activities that they disliked and whose value they did not appreciate.
Fast forward to 2015. The historic San Juan Mining District experienced an even greater disaster: the infamous 2015 Gold King Mine Spill, whose direct cause can be laid squarely on the DRMS, in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. DRMS policies for handling earthen plugs in old mine portals had already been evaluated by the United States Geological Survey, which strongly advised against this method of remediating leakage from abandoned mines. The USGS was ignored.
Negative environmental impacts from reopening caved-in portals have been a problem for decades. It should be obvious that plugging a leak or opening while water is still flowing into a mine means it will fill up and spill over. If the water mixes with acid-generating elements underground, it will become acidic. Yet the DRMS signed off on its policies and practices anyway – causing a disaster that even today is costing taxpayers more millions of dollars, with ongoing cleanup costs that will eventually make the Summitville clean-up costs look cheap.
And still, when my company was in court with the DRMS in 2017, its lawyer told the judge and courtroom that the DRMS would undoubtedly need to plug our portals. Some bureaucrats never learn, or will say anything to an uneducated populace to shut down legitimate operators.
In fact, another vast area in the San Juans, once one of the richest underground mining districts in the world, is now off limits to mining – not because of shoddy mining practices, but because incompetent and ideologically driven bureaucrats have been handed the reins to regulate access into oblivion.
Craig Liukko has owned and operated underground mining, mineral processing and manufacturing businesses for over 40 years. He has traveled to many countries in Central America, the Middle East and Africa, helping them create jobs – safely and ecologically. Part 2 of this article will appear tomorrow.
13 thoughts on “When environmentalism becomes corruption – Part 1”
Until such time as the media, US educational system and all levels of government are cleansed of the followers of green ideology to the point where their is a balance of opinion within those institutions regarding ecological issues, problems such as those experienced by Craig Liukko will continue. This is a long term multifront battle of truth vs left wing propaganda.
Germany, to save the world from global warming and burning hell, the “official” evangelical church launched a petition to limit speed on the traditionally free “Autobahn’s” to 130 Km/h.
This net violation of the separation between state and church sets corruption to a new liberticide level. Those with enough power to buy the church are extremely dangerous.
The DRMS seems to be the same combination of incompetence and enthusiasm as CARB (California Air Resources Board).
Are the responsible persons – if any – in these organizations appointed, or elected?
Ah Hah! WUWT has joined the Tea Party ranks!
The MGuinty/Wynn liberal govt. of Ontario ran roughshod over democratic rights of Ontarians to put in place their green energy plans. Thank God the new govt. is much more democratic and sensible.
Environmentalism is the Marxism of our time. Full stop. I came to this issue through climategate because even though I was small government by attitude I could not believe that science would be systemically corrupted. Deep research into environmentalism opened my eyes. Not just reading posts on this website but spending much time and effort attempting to understand the various issues to the best of my ability.
You know they had vast libraries devoted to the study of Marxism at one time. Those as an old actor once stated are “on the ash heap of history” Environmentalism is that creature reborn in a new skin. We beat that challenge to civilization back and we will prevail over this one. Win or lose. We are privileged to fight.
You should study the ugly history of Eugenics during the 1900-1940 period. Look at the prominent names of the big players (and their political affiliations) in Eugenics of then as some of the names are still playing Liberal elite politics today (the Rockefeller’s for one) . A true eye-opener to the world of Liberal elitism. Today the Liberal elites are endeavoring to go about world population control measures using energy rather than the ugly racism of eugenic ideas. Environmentalism has simply been hijacked for a deeper political power and economic control purpose.
Did the Environment Protection Agency or the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety pay any fine for the Gold King Mine spill? Did they compensate Indian nations down the Animas river for poisoning their water source?
Here in Southern Arizona we also have an on-going battle over a copper mine proposal in the Santa Rita mountains called the Rosemont Mine. A mine that would be a primary economic producer of good paying jobs with at least a 3 x fold multiplier in related jobs to support the mines and its employees, while lessening US dependence on imported copper.
The legal and environmental battles are too complex to discuss in a short comment here on someone else’s thread, but suffice to say the Liberals, the Greens, the Democrats want to stop Rosemont Mine. Yet all of those groups demand the US do more to develop renewable power from solar photo-voltaic panels and wind turbines. They demand we cover vast desert landscapes in SoAz with many thousands of acres of black solar panels that keep the desert hot during the nights when it should be naturally cooling, yet no electricity is coming from the solar panels.
Both of those (solar PV and turbine generators with copper windings and magnets) are significant consumers of copper, rare earth metals, and some precious metals (silver, gold, platinum) in their manufacture. Metals that do not just magically appear, but require significant fossil fuel expenditures for every pound of refined metal.
The Greens and their political enabler Democrats are surely one of the dumbest of animals ever produced by nature.
There is a reason for the separation of Church and State. History has shown time and time again that when Church and State are joined, the Church destroys the State.
The problem is that Belief cannot be challenged by Facts. You cannot prove something doesn’t exist. So, as Bertrand Russell demonstrated, once you accept existence based on belief, you can prove anything to be true.
We believe that a mine, pipeline, etc., will do harm. Prove that it will not. As has been seen in Canada, via a ruling from the Supreme Court, 7 years and $1 billion dollars was not sufficient for Kinder Morgan to prove this to the COurt’s satisfaction.
As a result, the Taxpayers of Canada ended up buying a pipeline for $ 4.5 Billion with absolutely no guarantee that it will ever be built. How will the government prove that increased tanker traffic will not harm the whales? How will the government prove that the indigenous people are satisfied with the level of consultation?
The only way the Pipeline is likely to go forward is for the Government of Canada to lend the whales and indigenous people $ 4.5 billion to buy the pipeline from Canada. Then the profits from the pipeline would go to improving conditions for the whales and native people’s.
But of course this would be the end of private investment in Canada, because it would mean that the courts could be used to force a transfer of ownership based on environmental arguments. Very similar to what this article describes is happening in the US.
Remember when the “Green” party started in Germany? When they had difficulty with people accepting their ideology they resorted to terrorism. Bombings, deaths, threats to peace. The weren’t ecologists. They were Marxists and spawned the whole “Green” movement today. They remain Marxists and have infiltrated America’s political system more than most people admit. Obama embraced the ideology and set into motion many edicts and agencies designed to strip Americans of their freedoms and personal property. Trump changed that direction and hopefully will continue to do so. Americans are naive when it come to the ideology of the “Green” movement. They really believe it’s about ecology and conservation.
Funny how concern for our shared environment metastasized into Gang Green.
Power and money under the shroud of “for the common good”.
Yes the bureaus are complicit in this abuse of the taxpayer,for this is what they do.
“We are here to help you” Into poverty and servitude.