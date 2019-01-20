Public Release: 19-Jan-2019
New study reveals local drivers of amplified Arctic warming
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST)
IMAGE: An international team of researchers, including Professor Sarah Kang (left) and DoYeon Kim (right) in the School of Urban and Environmental Engineering at UNIST, has unveiled that local greenhouse gas… view more
Credit: UNIST
The Artic experienced an extreme heat wave during the February 2018. The temperature at the North Pole has soared to the melting point of ice, which is about 30-35 degrees (17-19 Celsius) above normal. There have also been recent studies, indicating the mass of Arctic glaciers has declined significantly since the 1980’s by more than 70%. These sudden climate changes affected not just the Arctic regions, but also the water, food, and energy security nexus throughout the globe. This is why climate scientists from around the world are paying increasing attention to this accelerated warming pattern, commonly referred to as ‘Arctic Amplification’.
An international team of researchers, including Professor Sarah Kang and DoYeon Kim in the School of Urban and Environmental Engineering at UNIST, has unveiled that local greenhouse gas concentrations appear to be attributable to Arctic Amplification.
Published in the November 2018 issue of Nature Climate Change, their study on the cause of Arctic Amplification shows that local greenhouse gas concentrations, and Arctic climate feedbacks outweigh other processes. This study has been led by Assistant Project Leader Malte F. Stuecker from the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) in Busan, South Korea and participated by researchers around the globe, including United States, Austrailia, and China.
Long-term observations of surface temperatures show an intensified surface warming in Canada, Siberia, Alaska and in the Arctic Ocean relative to global mean temperature rise. Arctic Amplification is consistent with computer models, simulating the response to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations. However, the underlying physical processes for the intensified warming still remain elusive.
Using complex computer simulations, the scientists were able to disprove previously suggested hypotheses, that emphasized the role of transport of heat from the tropics to the poles as one of the key contributors to the amplified warming in the Arctic.
“Our study clearly shows that local carbon dioxide forcing and polar feedbacks are most effective in Arctic amplification compared to other processes”, says Assistant Project Leader Malte F. Stuecker, the corresponding author of the study.
Increasing anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations trap heat in the atmosphere, which leads to surface warming. Regional processes can then further amplify or dampen this effect, thereby creating the typical pattern of global warming. In the Arctic region, surface warming reduces snow and sea-ice extent, which in turn decreases the reflectivity of the surface. As a result, more sunlight can reach the top of layers of the soil and ocean, leading to accelerated warming. Furthermore, changes in Arctic clouds and of the vertical atmospheric temperature profile can enhance warming in the polar regions.
In addition to these factors, heat can be transported into the Arctic by winds. “We see this process for instance during El Niño events. Tropical warming, caused either by El Niño or anthropogenic greenhouse emissions, can cause global shifts in atmospheric weather patterns, which may lead to changes in surface temperatures in remote regions, such as the Arctic”, said Kyle Armour, co-author of the study and professor of Atmospheric Sciences and Oceanography at the University of Washington.
Moreover, global warming outside the Arctic region will also lead to an increase in Atlantic Ocean temperatures. Ocean currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the North Atlantic drift can then transport the warmer waters to the Arctic ocean, where they could melt sea ice and experience further amplification due to local processes.
To determine whether tropical warming, atmospheric wind and ocean current changes contribute to future Arctic Amplification, the team designed a series of computer model simulations. “By comparing simulations with only Arctic CO2 changes with simulations that apply CO2 globally, we find similar Arctic warming patterns. These findings demonstrate that remote physical processes from outside the polar regions do not play a major role, in contrast to previous suggestions”, says co-author Cecilia Bitz, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington.
In the tropics – fueled by high temperature and moisture – air can easily move up to high altitudes, meaning the atmosphere is unstable. In contrast, the Arctic atmosphere is much more stable with respect to vertical air movement. This condition enhances the CO2-induced warming in the Arctic near the surface. In the tropics – due to the unstable atmosphere – CO2 mostly warms the upper atmosphere and energy is easily lost to space. This is opposite to what happens in the Arctic: Less outgoing infrared radiation escapes the atmosphere, which further amplifies the surface-trapped warming.
“Our computer simulations show that these changes in the vertical atmospheric temperature profile in the Arctic region outweigh other regional feedback factors, such as the often-cited ice-albedo feedback” says Malte Stuecker.
The findings of this study highlights the importance of Arctic processes in controlling the pace at which sea-ice will retreat in the Arctic Ocean. The results are also important to understand how sensitive polar ecosystems, Arctic permafrost and the Greenland ice-sheet will respond to Global Warming.
###
Notes for Editors The above material has been provided by Institute of Basic Science.
Journal Reference
Stuecker, M. F., C. M. Bitz, K. C. Armour, C. Proistosescu, S. M. Kang, S.-P. Xie, D. Kim, S. McGregor, W. Zhang, S. Zhao, W. Cai, Y. Dong, and F.-F. Jin, “Polar amplification dominated by local forcing and feedbacks”, Nature Climate Change (2018), doi:10.1038/s41558-018-0339-y
About the Institute for Basic Science (IBS)
IBS was founded in 2011 by the government of the Republic of Korea with the sole purpose of driving forward the development of basic science in South Korea. IBS has launched 28 research centers as of August 2018. There are nine physics, one mathematics, six chemistry, eight life science, one earth science, and three interdisciplinary research centers.
From EurekAlert!
11 thoughts on “New study reveals local drivers of amplified Arctic warming”
Arctic and Antarctic about to make recoveries.
Tropics perhaps cooling down [the oceans, on topic].
The Arctic swings have been incredible this last 3 months, staggering, worth an article or 3 as totally at odds with all standard deviation changes.
If one had all 3 coalesce at the same time what a wonderful world it would be.
This is getting boring.
Fake data, fake scientists, fake news.
Above 0 temperatures in the Arctic in February?
LMAO, either total fake, not near surface (i.e. within metres of the actual surface) or measurement error, or not anywhere near actual Arctic. Or a combination of these…
The DMI agree with you on that. This chart of 2018 has the highest Feb temps of all years charts linked through the Sea Ice Page in the right sidebar.
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/meanTarchive/meanT_2018.png
The last spike after day 50 is at the end of Feb and is still 9+C below freezing
Of course if the same amplification is absent in Antarctica then the theory collapses.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/07/greenhouse-gases-are-warming-world-chilling-antarctica-here-s-why
Computer modeled outputs are not data.
Using complex computer simulations
the team designed a series of computer model simulations.
“By comparing simulations with only Arctic CO2 changes with simulations that apply CO2 globally, we find similar Arctic warming patterns.
I should have stopped reading at the first mention of simulations.
We have the answer, lets do complex computer simulations to verify our conclusion.
The use of the terms “trap heat” and “computer simulations” tells you there is no need to read any further.
Recently there was an article at WUWT that showed that the Arctic temperature anomalies were transient large changes in temperature of the -60 C to -30 C kind due to wobbles in the polar vortex. These changes occurred during the winter. It is difficult to see how CO2 could act in such an intermittent fashion or how CO2 could increase the trapping of negligible sunlight. How could a change in albedo explain these changes when the Arctic ice is at its greatest extent and there is little sunlight to absorb?
Darn those physicists and mathematicians who think that a computer model has a greater reality that the actual world.
I got as far as “local greenhouse gas” and decided the only thing worth considering in this press release was which researcher was better looking.
The one on the left.
This is what the stratosphere intrusion looks like in the east of North America.
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00978/zg40ovr9z0tn.png
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00978/xqj2uxdyfqob.png
Complex computer modelling. That says it all. But if its for real then we will see by the satilite pictures of the North Pole. Anyway is this a local thing, such as the Poplar votex ?
What about Greenland, or is that not to be considered.
MJE