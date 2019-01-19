NO EVIDENCE’: Experts Continue To Debunk WaPo’s Claim About The Shutdown And Weather Forecasts

From The Daily Caller
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- There’s no evidence the government shutdown is making weather forecasts less accurate, according to experts.
- The Washington Post reported the shutdown has impacted the accuracy of NOAA’s flagship weather model.
- However, NOAA and other meteorologists who fact-checked the claim found no evidence to back it up.
The Washington Post reported more than 10 days ago that weather forecasts were less reliable because of the ongoing government shutdown. Since then, however, evidence has mounted against that narrative.
The latest rebuke of The Post’s narrative came from AccuWeather. The weather and news site issued a correction to a story published Thursday on the reliability of weather forecasts during the government shutdown.
Can you trust weather forecasts during the shutdown? “Absolutely!,” reports AccuWeather.
“A previous version of this story that appeared on this page seemed to imply that government weather data could not be trusted during the shutdown even though the intent of our story was to point out that government data is continuing to flow through regular channels, and that our meteorological colleagues at the National Weather Service are working hard, as we are, to keep people safe and informed. And they are doing so without paychecks. This updated version of the story better communicates that idea.”
Likewise, University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass fact-checked the claim that weather forecasts were less accurate because of the government shutdown, which was precipitated by a fight over border wall funding.
“I think these claims are baseless,” Mass wrote in a blog post Monday. “I have looked at many other fields and the answer is the same: there is NO EVIDENCE that the initialization of the U.S. global model has been degraded as a result of the partial government shutdown.”
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as Vice President Mike Pence looks on as the president departs after addressing a closed Senate Republican policy lunch while a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019.
Mass isn’t the only weather expert to weigh in. Meteorologist Ryan Maue also fact-checked The Post’s report and found the evidence lacking. (RELATED: Jeff Flake Backs Tax Redistribution Scheme To Cut CO2 Emissions)
“I do not find evidence (as of yet) for this claim in my verification statistics for the NOAA global weather model,” Maue tweeted in early January. “While problems could arise at any time — the model breaking — so far, that’s NOT happening.”
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported on Jan. 7 that the ongoing government shutdown is impacting the National Weather Service (NWS), including the forecasting ability of the federal government’s flagship weather model.
The “current Global Forecast System — or the GFS — the United States’ premier weather model, is running poorly, and there’s no one on duty to fix it,” the Post reported, calling potential forecasting problems a “national security risk.”
The Post relied on testimony from one furloughed NOAA contractor and a “drop-out” in forecast accuracy on Christmas Day. The Post’s article spawned a flurry of alarming press coverage that weather forecasts couldn’t be trusted.
That would be a troubling prospect for people living in, say, the Northeast and Midwest where a major winter storm is forecast to hit this weekend.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a press briefing on the 27th day of a partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2019.
Neil Jacobs, a deputy administrator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wrote an op-ed to respond to alarming coverage. Jacobs contested claims of a “drop-out” and that forecasts were unreliable.
“The decrease in accuracy around Dec. 25 was neither a dropout nor unexpected, and a similar trend was seen in the well-regarded European model,” Jacobs wrote in his op-ed, published Jan. 11. “The fact that the accuracy was above average during the 10-day span prior to this shift gave the appearance of decreased performance.”
“Contrary to statements seen in the press, NWS employees do not just go in and “fix” model code every time there is a dropout,” Jacobs added. “The production code is locked down, and upgrades are performed on a systematic basis.”
“Proper evaluation of forecast model skill requires a very methodical approach, and conclusive results are obtained by monitoring statistics over months to years, not daily or even weekly fluctuations,” Jacobs wrote.
The Post has yet to update its dubious article despite multiple fact-checks and the op-ed response from NOAA’s Jacobs. The Post’s Capital Weather Gang did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.
Update: The Washington Post updated its January 7th article to include a response from NOAA’s Jacobs. However, The Post did not change its headline despite there being no evidence the shutdown has made weather forecasts less accurate.
23 thoughts on “NO EVIDENCE’: Experts Continue To Debunk WaPo’s Claim About The Shutdown And Weather Forecasts”
In the USA, one third of the government is shut down.
There is a great panic amongst Democrats in the USA to reopen the government, before the population notices that removing one third of the government has made no difference to them.
Weather forecasting is still superbly accurate, and quietly confirms your insight!!!
Homicides in Chicago are down by 45%.
During the 2013 Government Shutdown (when Senator Ted Cruz was filibustering the funding legislation to stop ObamaCare implementation), President Barack Obama and his mal-administration did everything they could to make the shutdown as painful as possible to every American. Obama and his minions shut down everything possible to make the pain as painful as possible on everyone, even things they could have kept reasonably open, they shut down.
In this shutdown, the Trump Administration has done everything possible to lessen the impacts to Americans and those going without pay. He has already signed the back pay legislation to promise the workers that w=once this over, their bank accounts with auto e-payments will be made whole again… like it never happened even though many haven’t had to go to work for weeks.
Meanwhile Trump is trying to secure the Southern border despite Democrats wanting an Open Border in obeisance to their George Soros “Hate Free America” pay-master. Without a secure border to control immigration, immigration law and policy means nothing but lip service.
So who cares more about Americans? Democrats or Republicans?
The Obama administration even closed unmanned historical markers.
errata: “The Obama mal-administration even closed unmanned historical markers.”
Obama – By far the Worst US President since James Buchanan in 1860. James Buchanan’s mal-admin lead to the US Civil War. Buchanan’s divisiveness drove the wedge of separation ever deeper between the North and South. Just like Obama always did by playing the race card for his political advantage with his base to the great detriment of the larger nation, ever dividing the US. Once the current generations are long dad, future historians not burdened by political blinders will undoubtedly acknowledge Obama’s abject malfeasance.
Yes, for example: Obama withheld survivor benefits to family of troops killed in Afghanistan. He closed the World War II Memorial just as a group of veterans came to Washington to visit it, having barricades erected to do so. Meanwhile, the mall was opened for thousands of illegal immigrants to demonstrate for citizenship, led by Nancy Pelosi.
Forest Service roads and trails were blocked off.
Scheduled work parties of Washington Trails Association and
other volunteer groups had to find city, county, and state lands
to go to. This was a totally unnecessary disruption.
Our local (central Washington State) weather forecasts have been very accurate.
Unfortunately.
WaPo’s motto says that “Democracy Dies In Darkness.” If that is indeed the case, then WaPo should quit turning off the lights of sound journalism. Democracy can die from ignorance as well.
I don’t know if it is the shutdown, or something else, but the GFS model has been awful in forecasting the weather in Northern Arizona.
Long recognized that GFS can’t get cloud cover correct, which the moisture low in the upper layers of the troposphere. Without correct cloud cover, it can’t get anything more than 4 days out correct. ECMWF is your only hope beyond 3 or 4 days.
Assuming the Weather Channel’s 5 day forecasts for Northern Ohio are based on the NWS’ global weather model, my observation is that their forecasts this week have been every bit as unreliable as those from a month ago.
Absolutely stupid. Any good meteorologist knows that the european models have a better track record and we can survive just fine on them in conjunction with Canadian and Japanese models. The US climate models have been running way hot in the far-term anyway.
(Far-term being 15-20 day models)
charles said:
“However, The Post did not change its headline despite there being no evidence the shutdown has made weather forecasts less accurate.”
People in glass houses….
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/27/extra-atmospheric-co2-increased-red-spruce-forest-growth-106-since-1989/
Headline: “Extra Atmospheric CO2 Increased Red Spruce Forest Growth 106% Since 1989”
Figures from actual study: around 60% of the 106% was due to CO2.
Justification for false and misleading headline: Dr. Isdo said “The number one factor responsible behind a 106% increase in red spruce basal area increment since 1989 is — you guessed it — rising concentrations of atmospheric CO2!…”
So there you have it. Being the larger of the factors makes it OK to say that 106% increased growth is due to CO2.
Funny…headlines blaming human GHG emissions for global warming never break-out the human attribution to separate it from natural causes, either.
This story on NPR set off my b.s. detector as well: https://www.npr.org/2019/01/18/686451007/how-the-government-shutdown-is-affecting-weather-forecasts
Particularly this bit:
>> In California, where rain and wind caused car crashes and flooding in some areas, local officials have less flood information than they usually would. Stream gauges maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey aren’t being calibrated, which means they aren’t necessarily making accurate measurements of how much water is flowing in the rivers.
>> That made at least one local official nervous this week. “We use stream gauge data on a moment-by-moment basis,” explains Christopher Berry, the watershed manager for Santa Cruz, Calif. He usually relies on USGS data to know whether the river that runs through the city will flood.
>> “This is the first time I’ve ever had to say I’m cautious about whether we can rely on the data, because there’s no USGS staff working right now,” he says. <<
Right. Questions not asked: how often are they calibrated? How many are overdue for calibration? How does Berry know when they get calibrated and when they are overdue? How does he know that *any* are overdue? How far off do the gauges get between calibrations? 1%, 5%, 10%, 50%, 100%?
I would doubt they get calibrated more than once a year, and I would assume that they get calibrated on a schedule throughout the year and not all at once (perhaps with fewer calibrations in the winter.) Since the govt shutdown has been in place for about a month, only those needing calibration during that month might be inaccurate: so only one in twelve might be off. Depending on how much they drift between calibrations, the result of the lack of calibration would be between minor and nil.
The Post did not change its headline despite there being no evidence the shutdown has made weather forecasts less accurate. –>
Why should they: it’s not about truth but about subscribers.