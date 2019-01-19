US Taxpayers Paid $329,000 for this Useless DoD Climate Report

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Even Democrats are complaining about the lack of detail.
The Pentagon calls climate change a national security threat. Trump isn’t listening.
Democrats seem unhappy with the new Defense Department report, though.
By Alex Ward Jan 18, 2019, 1:50pm EST
The Pentagon released a short report this week detailing how a changing climate is a national security threat and makes the military’s job around the world harder. The problem, though, is that the pithy document will likely fall on deaf ears anyway.
…
There’s more, but it’s mostly anecdotal and not all of it deals with climate change directly. “The report is surprisingly clear though that there is no current or desired separate program to track or manage climate impacts,” retired Rear Adm. David Titley, one of the country’s top experts on climate security, wrote on Friday. “The report is disappointing.”
Some Democrats agree, saying the report skimped on some crucial details and must be more robust.
“While this climate report acknowledges that nearly all the military installations it studied are vulnerable to major climate change impacts,” House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) said in a Friday statement, “it fails to even minimally discuss a mitigation plan to address the vulnerabilities.”
Jack Reed (D-RI), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, took aim at Trump and the Pentagon in a different statement: “President Trump’s climate change denial must not adversely impact the security environment where our troops live, work, and serve,” he said. “But under current leadership, the Department is treating climate change as a back burner issue.”
That seems to be true: The Trump administration has yet to place serious emphasis on safeguarding complexes even as top defense officials said last year that Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida — which suffered massive damage from Hurricane Michael — was “uninhabitable” in the storm’s aftermath.
…
Read more: https://www.vox.com/2019/1/18/18188153/pentagon-climate-change-military-trump-inhofe
The report runs to 17 pages, with 5 pages of appendices. The following is a sample of the kind of “information” provided by the report;
…
Drought
Drought can negatively impact U.S. military installations in various ways, particularly in the Southwest. For example, dry conditions from drought impact water supply in areas dependent on surface water. Additionally, droughts dry out vegetation, increasing wildfire potential/severity. Specific to military readiness, droughts can have broad implications for base infrastructure, impair testing activities, and along with increased temperature, can increase the number of black flag day prohibitions for testing and training. Drought can contribute to heat- related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, outlined by the U.S. Army Public Health Center. Energy consumption may increase to provide additional cooling for facilities.
Several DoD sites in the DC area (including Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Joint Base Andrews, U.S. Naval Observatory/Naval Support Facility, and Washington Navy Yard) periodically experienced drought conditions –extreme in 2002 and severe from 2002 through 2018. In addition, Naval Air Station Key West experienced drought in 2015 and 2011, ranging from extreme to severe, respectively. These examples highlight that drought conditions may occur in places not typically perceived as drought regions.
Drought conditions have caused significant reduction in soil moisture at several Air Force bases resulting in deep or wide cracks in the soil, at times leading to ruptured utility lines and cracked road surfaces.
…
Read more: Report on Effects of a Changing Climate to the Department of Defense
Imagine you are a policy maker responsible for addressing the issues raised in the report. What measures are required to fix the problems at Naval Air Station Key West? How much additional water do they need to address their current problems and projected future problems? How much would it cost to provide water security to Naval Air Station Key West?
$329,000 is an outrageous sum to charge taxpayers for a document which lacks even the most basic details which a policy maker would require to formulate a policy response.
President Trump should demand a better effort on behalf of US taxpayers from whoever wrote this report. For once the Democrats might support him.
44 thoughts on “US Taxpayers Paid $329,000 for this Useless DoD Climate Report”
air force bases – should be placed underground for maximum protection…
naval bases – should be relocated to Utah and Omaha. There used to be port installations at Utah and Omaha beach. Maybe those can be used again. /jk
For the last 20 years, the job of the military has been to bomb people back to the stone age and then invade to steal the rubble. So they must be very good at operating in disaster areas.
Back at Indiana U in 1960 and 1961, I took classes in ROTC (Army) that included strategy, tactics, and map-reading. There was one basic statement that I heard from more than one instructor:
The mission of the Army is to kill people and break things.
Of course, we know of some recent administrations where that mission was augmented and modified to include social experimentation and to impose “fairness.” Those who know the mission as enunciated above know just how far to admit the social stuff . . .
Salute!
Where did the dollar amount come from?
I do not doubt the amount, but how do we know it?
more comments later, and I am close enough to describe the base that was “destroyed” by Micheal OT!!!
Gums…
Finally, somebody says something sensible. link
Airplanes show be coated with solar cells
Yeah, let’s spend $329 million next time.
We can afford bigger lies than this wishy-washy stuff, right?
Make sure that those involved are furloughed and don’t bring them back to “work.”
Almost $15,000 per page! Is it embossed on gold leaf?
Admiral (ret.) Titley is in the alarmist camp. Anything less than a call to arms would disappoint him. He is obviously an expert on the Navy; however, I’m less than convinced about his credentials on climatology, other than the people he rubs shoulders with.
If it had been embossed on gold leaf then some of the value could have been recovered, otherwise…
If there is any doubt the “deep state” exists this should remove it. Can you imagine top brass sitting around a conference room table formulating readiness and battle plans for CC? After all, Obama said it’s the biggest threat to national security so it must be settled. Politicians and military are like oil and water until a threat becomes real or thee’s defense money on the table available for their constituents.
“$329,000 is an outrageous sum to charge taxpayers for a document which lacks even the most basic details which a policy maker would require to formulate a policy response.”
Who got the money and what were their connections? Politically and financially to those paying the money? Did they make any political contributions? To whom? Or are they simply a relative of someone “important” in the bureaucracy? My Dad always said you can steal more with a briefcase than with a gun. Connections, connections, connections.
The money probably came from “Procurement” where taxpayer dollars are kidnapped for ransom. The Procurement Department of the Pentagon is also where the $1 trillion disappeared.
Until the questions I have asked above are answered and people fired/ prosecuted for theft and waste of taxpayer dollars, nothing will change.
I remember when our military used to be TOUGH … and could succeed in any extreme environment or harsh conditions. WTH? I hope our ACTUAL military isn’t as snowflaky as these Pentagon PC “Soldiers”. Sheesh. Ashamed of our military …
Does the air force of the USA realise the difference between man made “Climate Change” and the Climate change which we have learned to live with for thousands of years.
MJE ii
I don’t get it.
How does stating the obvious, and then not qualifying it with respect to trends offer anything.
I can do a report on the dangers of arsenic in my daily diet. I can explain, in great detail, the specific effects on my physiology. I can point out instances where arsenic in other people’s food has killed them, and how arsenic in food is likely to kill anybody who eats such tainted food. Isn’t this obvious?
What the report does not even begin to address is whether the trends in those things it discusses are likely to be any more severe than they have already been.
Okay, droughts impair installations. Have droughts been increasing at an alarming rate? — NO, so why state the obvious, when we already know what droughts CAN do. ARE droughts likely to do this more? — the report says nothing about this one way or the other — again, useless statement of the obvious, without any relevant discussion of trends that might cause this to be of any concern beyond the norm.
Think I’ll write a grant for a study to determine how termites cause house foundations to be vulnerable. Tell people what is obvious, and that’s it. … a study to determine how light causes the sky to be blue, …. a study that tells how cabbage worms are bad for growing cabbage, … etc.
What measures are required to fix the problems at Naval Air Station Key West?
elevation + 6 ft…….about 100 years to figure it out
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8724580
So, at that trend, about 12,000 years to figure it out.
Ok, I miss that edit button.
It’s 50 years. Miss-read the 0.15mm/yr.
“which is equivalent to a change of 0.79 feet in 100 years.”
about 9 1/2 inches in 100 years
For $100,000 they could get a report instructing the Navy to add another deck to ships.
Careful. 63.7% of the US population might think adding another deck to USN ships to better handle rising sea levels is a good idea! 🙂
And I’m guessing about 43.2% of Congress would think so too.
And possibly 1000’s of UN scientists! 🙂
Show me a person who make claims of major hurricanes occurring during hurricane season and the damage they bring to Gulf of Mexico or SE US coastal communities and military bases there as “evidence of climate change” and I’ll show you a Climate Hustler.
Hurricane Andrew in 1992 wiped Homestead AFB, Florida off the map. I suppose that was Climate Change too?
What about the City of Galveston, Texas in 1900? Climate Change? Or any of a dozen or more major hurricane hits to the Gulf Coast in the 20th Century. Climate Change?
How about a Hurricane Irma hitting NAS Key West in 2017? Lotsa damage. Does anyone think a major hurricane tracking through the Florida Keys in the middle of hurricane season is “evidence of Climate Change.”
No. Of course not.
After hurricane Andrew in 1992, the USAF wound down its active duty flying missions at Homestead AFB. That area is too exposed to hurricanes and besides the Cold War had just ended. Base realignment was sorely needed then to reduce costs as there was more infrastructure (bases) than was justifiable with current force levels.
Base realignment is sorely needed again. Tyndall’s overwater range and aerial target drone missions can and should be absorbed by the nearby Eglin AFB at Fort Walton Beach.
Beside the USAF, the US Navy has major flying missions and facilities at NAS Corpus Christie, TX and NAS Pensacola, FL. Both are extensively large facilities with huge exposures to the Gulf hurricane environment. To suggest a major hurricane hitting one of those today and then claiming is was made worse by mythical Climate Change, well again that would just be more Climate Hustling. An ignorant population, constantly being fed climate porn might buy it. But rational, informed thinkers would recognize it as the scam it is.
This military report on climate change is just a hold-over from the climate dishonest years of Democratic presidents Clinton and Obama. The Trump Administration needs to shut it down. The question is do the Service Secretaries and the SecDef they have the balls to face-down climate dishonest Democrats in Congress? Doubtful.
Joel O’Bryan
USAF retired.
Drought can negatively impact U.S. military installations in various ways, particularly in the Southwest. For example, dry conditions from drought impact water supply…
“When more and more people are thrown out of work, unemployment ensues.” Calvin Coolidge
“Drought” occurs somewhere on earth 365 days a year. Not news
tsk tsk, you climate deniers.
Admiral Titsley has it bang on.
Rising sea levels means that surface naval vessels will ride higher making them easy targets for enemy action.
In addition, the higher the sea gets, the lower the submarines will be. Submarines operating at extreme depths can implode and they already suffer from high CO2 concentrations, so either way its a lose/lose.
Every casualty the navy suffers will be laid at your door, denialists. Support Titsley and Paris, lets end this nonsense
Wasn’t there supposed to be a “sarc tag” at the end?? I hope.
“it fails to even minimally discuss a mitigation plan to address the vulnerabilities.”
The military of all things is designed to act in a dynamic ever evolving environment. What vulnerabilities in 100 years time can you plan for now? Ridiculous on steroids.
This is a result of not defining your terms when attempting to write a report. The climate is the average of the weather over the last 30 years not a list of a few drought years or other extreme events. A climate report would compare the last 30 years to the earlier 30 year epochs and discuss the trends in temperatures, rainfall, wind speeds, etc.as well as experienced extremes. It would then address the necessary actions to be prepared for the weather that was likely to impact the area. The US military has no reason nor means to regulate the climate but should be prepared for extreme weather and able to respond to it and the human turmoil it often causes. Climates are regional and preparations for those extreme weather challenges must also be regional. Any base that survived the last 30 year climate normal and was effective in its mission is well set for the next one if they have learned to cope with the weather so far.
Matttis was a global warmer and globalist. He left on January 1. So the warmers had to produce a report to get their last bill in before they were swept away. The acting secretary Patrick Shanahan has said re global warming: “There are only so many priorities you can have, and there are many, many priorities to the department, but we had to distill them into the critical few,” he said. “So, it doesn’t mean that it’s not a priority, or it is a priority. What it says is that in the National Defense Strategy, we don’t address it.”
I looked over the list of affected facilities in the Appendix of the linked report, and there are more than few curious entries, as well as omissions. As a retired National Guard soldier, have had the privilege of running around Camp Roberts, CA, and the Yakima Training Center (YTC is a satellite facility of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA). It can be very hot, very dusty and very smoky at both. Camp Roberts does not show a current or future threat of wildfire, but I can attest it does and will continue to regardless of what happens with climate, fuel sources or taxes. The inclusion of Camp Roberts, a training site, and the omission of JBLM, a much more strategic facility, in this report is puzzling. Same thing applies to YTC as applies to Camp “Bob,” fires happen every year, and always will.
But for gosh sake, DOD, please ensure that the DFAS location in Indianapolis with no listed current problem is protected from the ravages of some future drought. (That’s where my retired pay is processed.) 😉
As far as flying is concerned would not the base commander order all planes to take off and go to bases not in the path of bad weather about to hit the base.
Birds know what to do, is it too hard for todays military to do.
MJE
Actually, Yes. It is too hard for todays military to fly away from hurricanes. Because as much as a third of their jets are hanger queens they are parting out to keep the rest in the air. Two dozen F22’s were destroyed at Tyndall by Hurricane Michael for just that reason.
That’s what happens when you slash Defense Spending so much you can’t even afford spare parts, much less new equipment.
~¿~
Anyone else want carbon money?
There is enough to go around for everyone, just be creative.
In sweden we fund therapy for climate anxiety. Yes that is a governmental programme, and I emphasize the mental part. Sweden is gone, we are doomed, now the government plan to ban sales of fossile fuel driven cars. In other words, only electric cars to be sold after 2030. Well, well see what the EU has to say about that. Its not often I get to be glad we are members (prisoners) of the EU.
My pension fund, the tiny part I get to invest, is in India and asia.
I need therapy, being sane in an insane environment makes you go crazy.
I weep for Sweden too but for its demographic demise with the idiotic immigration policies that have gouged at the roots of your proud old culture. Don’t worry about the government silliness on climate, it is basically going away all by itself despite the present hysteria of the climateers. They know it’s the end, too. We have a great NHL hockey player (retired) from Sweden in our neighborhood. He used to return home to Sweden at the end of each season. He’s decided to stay here (Canada) now, though and it isnt because CC.
Björn
People won’t buy what they don’t want. The infrastructure to support the ICE motor vehicle grew naturally, without government subsidy, alongside peoples demand for transport.
The infrastructure for EV’s will be taken from the public purse which will run dry, and other services will be robbed because people demand transport. EV vehicle purchase and infrastructure will be reliant on government handouts of taxpayer money and much like public transport will be unreliable. EV manufacturers themselves will (do) recognise an opportunity when they spot one and will predate on governments stupid enough to force people to buy their products.
All in all, EV’s will suck the countries that deem it necessary to pay for them dry.
France is currently ahead of the game. They are already demonising ICE vehicles and punishing people for owning them. I believe fuel prices have been rising for some years now and the result is the yellow vest demonstrations. This is a reaction to top down socialist economics.
The UK isn’t quite there yet but our demonstrations will begin on the 29th/30th March depending on which direction our government decides Brexit will take.
If our Conservative government decides to accept the WTO default (commonly referred to as ‘no deal’) trouble will be confined to a limited number of ‘remain’ activists (those who are determined to overturn democracy and stay in the EU) but it will be minimal because 17.4 million people who voted to Leave the EU will be satisfied. Those who didn’t vote will also be satisfied, and many remainers will also accept the decision and get on with their lives. Those who value democracy will also be satisfied and will cause no trouble.
On the other hand, if Brexit is stopped (unlikely) delayed by extending Article 50 (the withdrawal agreement) or diluted by entering into an agreement with the EU then 17.4 million people, and those who value democracy will be very angry and there will be enormous trouble on the streets. The 3,500 troops made ready for civil unrest will not be enough to supplement our already depleted Police forces.
The UK is not alone is this reaction to top down socialist politics. The EU itself is failing and people are paying for it’s failure with cold, hard cash.
Before our European governments can even consider imposing EV’s on the public, it has some far larger issues to deal with but our politicians are so obsessed with socialist levels of intervention into every individuals personal life, they simply can’t see what’s coming.
Should the public voice continue to be ignored by the political elite, I’m afraid there will be a leader in Europe who eventually rallies people around him and that will bring war. Perhaps not now, or in ten, or twenty years time but almost certainly within our children and grand children’s lifetime.
However, in the meantime, people who don’t want, or cant run EV’s will continue to run ICE vehicles. Governments will cut off fuel supplies by shutting down petrol stations and refineries, and people will begin to brew ‘hooch’ for their cars.
It is illegal, but governments will have robbed all services, including the police of funds to pay for EV’s and their infrastructure so enforcement will be overrun, much like prohibition in the US.
Governments may direct funding to law enforcement in an attempt to wipe out illegal ICE’s but that will further rob other services, driving people to destitution.
Governments love to enforce their policies by force when they believe there is no other option to implement their desires so armies will be mobilised. Then one day a soldier will be faced with his parents or his siblings and refuse to enforce the will of the government.
That will spread throughout the armed forces and eventually they will turn on our governments.
All a bit far fetched, I know. But that’s kind of how these things work.
The first clues you might have is how violence on the streets of the UK develops after Brexit and the reactions in other European countries.
I have said before that Brexit isn’t just a UK problem but a European one and possibly a world event. But I’m a crackpot when I vocalise it so I usually just keep it to myself. But, arguably, the UK is the seat of modern, civilised, parliamentary democracy. If that is overturned by our current government, what’s the future for other civilised countries based on similar guidelines?
Salute!
First of all, the military must prepare to face the “enemy”, not always tanks and aircraft and submarines, but maybe a weather event. Maybe a tornado ( ask the folks in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa). A flood due to extreme snowmelt out west or rain along the Big Muddydrainage. A storm as we had here in October, and we have had a half dozen since I moved here in 1985 ( three or so cat 3 storms, then this Michael in October about 50 miles from me)
So looking ahead at “climate change” is required if we are to be viable in 20 or 30 or 50 years.
note there was zero reference to decreasing our emissions of carbon dioxide
Secondly, the report was likely financed over a year ago, and likely by $$$ allocated by the previous administration.
The report was much less alarming than the ones we saw from 2010 and onward. .
Third, over my career I have seen us ( U.S. military units/bases I was part of) go thru debilitating blizzards in North Dakota, tornados in the main torando alley plus south of there, a month of temperature inversion fog in Utah that kept us on the ground for a month unless we had to launch for WW3, several hurricanes down here in Florida, and what’s new?. Big deal. We launched the planes if we had warning, like we had for all the hurricanes, and the Navy folks went way out to sea or found sheltered mooring in bays.
The long term stuff like sea level rise and such is no biggie, and just see what Key West and other bases have done over the years.
Fourth. Tyndall is about 40 -50 miles east of me and it was not even close to being wiped off the map. Ditto for Homestead AFB back in the early 90’s. Homestead was already on the list to downsize after the “wall” fell, and was rebuilt quickly to become a great training base. Tyndall is coming along and the photos from ground level show that it was not completely destroyed. In fact, the elementary school for base housing came on line before CHristmas.
Lastly, for those unfamiliar with the FLorida Panhandle…… It is a mecca for the military.
– Starting in Pensacola we have the cradle of Naval Aviation. The complex is about 4 or 5 bases within 15 miles of Pensacola and most within 5 or 6 miles of the water. They have survived nuerous cat 3 storms and are still plugging along.
– Move east to Hurlurt Field, the home of USAF Special Operations. An outlying field is Duke Field that handles a large contingent of Reserve and active forces. Then we have Eglin AFB that does a lotta weapon testing plus has a wing of F-35 jets. All went thru Cat 3 Opal ( I did) in 1995, and that sucker blew over the water tower at Hurlburt!
– Move over to Panama City Beach for the Naval Amphibious facility.
– Go another ten miles to Tyndall AFB that trains all of our F-22 folks and handles the drones that USAF and Navy uses to test new missiles and such. There’s also a defense radar control outfit there in case we ever have a threat from the Gulf.
Moving all those facilities would not be as hard as finding airand water space for the training and weapon testing, huh? The land range for Eglin weapon testing is approximetely the size of Connecticutt!!! No kidding. The water ranges are about like the size of Utah or Colorado or Wyoming, and all the fishermen and commercial shipping folks know the rules.
So for all the folks thatwant to move those bases and ports ought to ask the folks in New York City to move, because we all know that Manhattan will be under water in 20 years, don’t we?
Gums sends…
Global warming has never been such a threat ? Snow a thing of the past ?
My department.
Right now, south of München, up to 4m of snow. Hard freeze all over.
The mayhem has reached a critical point and military personnel shovel snow from roofs to avoid collapsing.
The snow storm heads NE and will intensify creating even more mayhem.
And all we learn from the rapport is that AirForce worries about cracked by draught runaways?
Like if they subcontract all the fun of winter operations to the private sector lowest bidder? *palmface*
Forget the halls of Montezuma and shores of Tripoli. Just…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP5Xv7QqXiM
Send lawyers, guns and money.
Goofy climate impact research but goofier
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) Air Force base is right alongside the Potomac River opposite to Reagan National Airport immediately south of Washington DC.
Drought conditions?
Extreme drought conditions in 2002?
Nonsense.
Mid July 2002, the United States Drought Monitor claimed a drought watch for “extreme drought”
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20020723/20020723_dc_trd.png
A condition that continued through August 2002.
By mid-December 2002, the entire drought situation surrounding Washington DC returned to normal.
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20021217/20021217_dc_trd.png
Droughts are not short dry periods preceded and ended by abundant rain.
Shame on DoD using weak anecdotes and specious claims.
I wonder when the Dems will insist that the army develop all electric tanks and other armoured vehicles.