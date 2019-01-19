I’ve never understood what “climate justice” is all about. I understand it even less now.
This happened in my town today:
Hundreds march in downtown Chico for women’s rights
I could not help but notice this photo, and the elements within.
Me thinks they are a bit confused.
What do you think?
57 thoughts on “So what does “climate justice” have to do with women’s rights and pussyhats?”
Urinals must be installed in all womxn’s restrooms.
Shurinals. For those that self identify as such.
🙂
A common cause. Cats in hats for social justice were pioneers of “carbon sequestration”.
Its obvious that men do more driving than women and should take responsibility for their actions!
Presumably, ‘Climate Justice’ comes when everyone in the population gets the climate that is just right for them. Who is going to engineer that change? Was it voted for under universal suffrage?
So they want colder? Looks cold to me but I’m an Aussie.
What is ‘Climate Justice’, anyway?
Climate justice is when protesters protesting global warming are met with a blizzard. Some have called it the Al Gore effect.
Climate Justice is a two part saga:
Part 1: we sign up to agreements to transfer our wealth to China and a bunch of under developed countries. We end up poor. They end up rich without having to get out of bed in the morning. They dictate terms to us. We become enslaved, ruled over by a quisling government made up of those who got us to transfer our wealth.
Part 2: The beneficiaries of our wealth squander it. Everyone ends up equally poor and wretched.
And there you have it. Climate Justice.
It’s the dress sense I love…
None of them will be hurrying home to get ready for a date tonight. Not even a scissor the timbers date.
It’s nice to see Michelle Obama back in the news. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2019/01/18/human-family-tree-just-gained-new-member-scientists-confirm/
And it is good to see that casual racism is alive and well on this website.
Pink pussy hats are so ‘last month’. They have to get with the times.
Don’t they know that women have penises these days?
My brain hurts. That’s OK, I have an antidote, a wonderful bottle of single malt that I have been saving for just this occasion.
As they say these days – you gotta come out before you go in!
Movements converging to look for funding and donation sources.
What they have in common is the people behind the protests. They reject logic and elevate their feelings above reason. “I feel…” has become more important than “I think…”
Regarding the signs —
I’ve not paid attention to the visuals of this art form, being more inclined to read the opinion pieces about how the whole movement has fractured.
In the posted photo I see 2 signs on round cut-outs. Nearest says “climate justice” and the other (of a different color combination) says Chico 350.”
Can I assume the #350 refers to weepy Bill’s group? If so, someone should tell the person to re-calibrate.
Regarding shape and color: Is there a meaning in the ‘sun’ or ‘sunflower’ aspect?
Finally, is there an “app” that can remove everything in the image that is Carbon-based?
Got your app right here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKbtnviUfHc
Do it from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure.
Just another chance to blow their horn.
“Climate justice” is about being an orthodox trendy person on the left. It doesn’t matter if the causes you are backing are mutually inconsistent, as long as one is on the correct side.
Climate justice: if you are a Caucasian Western 1st worlder, you OWE everything you own to a person ov culller from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th worlds. You OWE them every institution and industry you’ve built. Oh, and all your money. Why? Because you MADE China a disgusting eco-shithole. Because you STOLE every resource of Africa. Because people ovvv culller want your stuff. Want … reparations … and there are so many sucker white folk who will fall for the “eco-angle” … we gonna get over on ya. Oh, and yeah, we be teachin dis to all dem white girls in college. Deys can make up de reparations in other ways, yo!
Why, yes … we did learn this shakedown tactic from Jesse Jackson. Give us FREE STUFF or we’s gonna scream RACIST!
Some of those Women’s March signs read:
Climate Justice, Stop 45, Chico 350.
Nothing to do with women’s rights.
All clear signs of a derangement that pre-dates Donald Trump as 45th US President.
President Trump has just been their trigger to anxiety attacks.
And the socialist-Democrats play their “Chicken Little mind games” on these vulnerable mentally ill people.
The only way forward to not to hide the insanity, but to let sane middle America see what the Democratic Party has become — total insanity in the pursuit of power to take away liberties so far guaranteed by the US constitution. Those Bill of Rights liberties gone forever are no more than a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling away. It is why the Liberals have made Supreme Court justice confirmations so nasty the last 30 years. A progressive Supreme Court was their path to socialism in the US.
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s recent lung cancer and lobectomy is just another major source of anxiety for that group in your photo Anthony. IMO, RBG will be in hospice care by this coming summer: two tumors on one lung are not a primary tumor, but simply evidence of a metastasis — a spreading malignancy that will claim her life within the year. The battle to replace her with Trump as President and 53 Republican votes in the US Senate will make last October’s Brett Kavanaugh circus-come-tragedy confirmation look mild.
About Ruth Bader Ginsberg, you may be correct.
About this time of year in 1980, my mother — then 72 — was diagnosed with lung cancer.
She died July 1 of that year.
This is a terrible ordeal.
I wish her, family, and friends the best that it can be.
John,
My Grandfather (my mother’s father), age 57, in Spring 1975 was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was a life-long smoker. He died in July 1975, age 58, almost the same age I am today (I turn 57 soon).
My Grandmother (my father’s mother), a life-long smoker, age 64 in 1980 suffered a mild heart attack. In the hospital recovery a lung x-ray revealed as small tumor on one lung lobe. She had a lobectomy at age 62. And she lived another 31 years. The difference was both age and catching the primary tumor before it spread (metastasized). In my Grandfather, his cancer had already metastasized to his lungs and internal organs. He was dead in less than 4 months.
I do not wish that on anyone. But life and death happens. We each need to be prepared for that.
errata: my Grandmother was 64 when she had her lobe-ectomy.
(I miss edit)
What is the fascination with 350 ppm for CO2? Why not 250, or whatever magical number existed in the climate utopia pre-industrial period? Chico and the Sacramento River Valley are prime farming areas. I think the person holding the “Chico 350” would be better off holding a sign that says “Chico 450.” Wonder if anyone would even notice, let alone understand the message.
Try “Chico 666!”
I’m with John Cloverdale of Western Australia. What in the hell is “climate justice?” Does that mean it should be warm and sunny on me, but cold and miserable on people I dislike? And how does one engineer that particular feat? We’re talking about one weird bunch of people in one weird state!
“climate justice” has nothing to do with the weather/climate.
It is the framework on which the redistribution of wealth and Agenda UN2030 is constructed.
In simple terms:
If you have more quality of life than anyone else, give it up until everyone is equally distressed.
Someone has to be in charge of this process. That’s where the UN enters the picture.
John, thanks for the brilliant analysis and explanation. I hope you don’t mind that I am borrowing it for future use.
They are playing to self-identified emo idiots.
California should secede from the U.S. They believe they’re superior to the rest of the country anyway, so good riddance to ’em. My brother, who lives there (and is not your typical Left-coaster) had a joke about CA. Why, he would ask me, is California like a breakfast cereal? Answer? Because it’s full of flakes, fruits, and nuts. And that’s truer now than ever before!
Thing is, it’s not California per se, it’s the big cities. As is true in much of the West, the cities are mostly left-wing and the countryside around them is mostly right-wing; as is inevitable, because living in the country tends to require an actual connection to reality, which life in a modern city does not.
But LA and SF seceding will never happen, because the rural areas don’t need the cities, but the cities need the rural areas.
I have read (and it may be true) that pink p***y hats have been deemed racist by SJWs.
They exclude women of color. (I am not making it up. It could be true although I haven’t made a statistically valid sampling.)
https://www.truthrevolt.org/news/sjws-ditch-pssy-hats-being-racist-and-transphobic
Link to racist pussyhats
Most of them should be wearing hats of a different orifice, sounds something like the planet Uranus.
Thank you for the link. I still need to make a statistically valid survey to verify the racist claim. Given my age (old) and my wife (ill humored) I doubt that I will complete the survey in my life time.
It is also rank discrimination against those who identify as “womyn” – but without the corresponding parts (natural or artificial).
Those of us who identify as toasters definitely victimized we generally only come in white, black and silver.
All those synthetic, fossil fuel derived, warm clothes. Try same wearing a burlap bag.
Given what hats they are wearing, perhaps the signs are meant to say “climax justice”?
As near as I can tell, “Equal Rights” means “I get everything I want”.
Yep they are alive so they are entitled to a percentage of the worlds resources it’s a straight socialist mentality.
The appropriate response to these protesters was given long ago by a great American philosopher.
“Stuff a sock in it, Edith!”
~Archie Bunker
Big mistake giving women the right to vote…they are driven by emotions and not reason. That is why humanity is on a death march toward Marxism…
I will defer one one point and state:
We are not Humans without our emotions.
Our emotions can help us stop another Nazi-style genocide on an entire population. We must.
But also our emotions are what leads to the genocide to begin with. The hatred of another group is also emotions. What Women’s March has strayed from IMO is Gentle Compassion. That compassion you find in the truly humble priest/pastor when you are looking for the Grace of God.
Those Women in Anthony’s photo are not full of compassion. They are filled with a hatred. A hatred fueled by a progressive Democratic Party messaging that they consume now like bread. The Party of Nancy Pelosi and Chucky Schumer – The Party of Hate and Envy – today’s Democrats.
I agree, of course…Your points are well taken and I know a lot of women who do have their emotions in check, but there seems no doubt that emotions are ruling the day in western societies, so much so that we are now even confused about our biological sex…and we come up with absurdities such as climate justice.
Morons like you still get to vote.
+1000 if IQ was a requirement he is definitely missing out
So do beta males like you…think a little.
Trolling is probably stretching your intellect to the max all we can hope for is Darwinian theory to kick in and without a mate your genes will be removed from the pool.
Hairy Armpits, legs and pussy hats? Is that what it means?
Moooo…munch munch munch munch…..mooooo!! Who knows what they are bellowing about…free abortions, free sanitary products, climate justice for hysterical moo cows?….and who really cares anyway? Maybe that’s what Melanias jacket was about? I notice all the sane women I know in Australia laugh at them, as do I, and Paula on this site seems bemused by the bellowing bovines of Chico as well.
Trump has more women working for him in executive positions than any other CEO on the planet…and Hillary has never hired a woman in an executive position…she did represent rapists in court however and went on to use those fine skills of coercion to violate the woman Bill had violated before her.
Trump Towers…was built by a woman. The only such project ever to be built by a woman.
Me thinks they doth protest too much, and they don’t even know what they are actually protesting about anymore. We should realize that most of these people are just kids and young adults and still wet behind the ears. Every generation needs to protest something, but at least my generation from the 1960’s protested the Vietnam war and later in the early 1970’s, nuclear testing in Amchitca and the South Pacific. Whether you agree or disagree with the Vietnam war, an/or some of the seeds of the early environmental movement, at the time, those were legitimate protests. By a demographic bulge of kids known as the baby boomers. While I was on the front lines of the creation of Greenpeace in the early 1970’s in Western Canada, I am ashamed of what it has morphed into and that I had anything to do with the creation of that group that is now the definition of the Global Green Blob.
But I must confess that things looked different to me then. When I saw overhead power lines with dozens of wires all connecting to various poles, transformers and houses/business, it all looked like mass confusion and chaos to me. But now it looks like art and I am amazed that we have created such a complex and technological society that actually works. (Unless I am in SE Asia and then it is all chaos, but somehow it works most of the time)
And now to think there are many mostly younger people and groups wanting to tear down this highly advanced form of technological advancement and use the phoney climate change meme as a wedge to limit the useage of affordable energy or implement failed socialistic/Marxist wealth redistribution schemes on those of us and our ancestors who created this miracle. I would say we are now near the cross roads of an ideological war that is liable to break out as soon as the abuse of this political process goes to far. Just witness what is emerging in Europe with a return to right wing populist politics, because that is what happens when you get failed policies from the Left that fundamentally alter a country so quickly for the worse, that the only solution is a hard turn to Starboard. Pelosi, Macron and Trudeau should take note, amongst many others.
“What do you think?”
I think that Lemmings don’t think. They just march in ignorance.
The whole human rights thing has formally been removed from the Paris rulebook so you can protest all you like there is no framework for it.
The issue goes back to the socialist left who wanted the idea that just because you were alive and breathing you had some right to a percentage of the worlds resources. The province of Ontario in Canada and Finland flirted with this stupidity and the concept of a living wage … it all failed spectacularly because guess what if you pay people to do nothing they will do nothing
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/making-sense/ontario-is-canceling-its-basic-income-experiment
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basic_income_around_the_world
The reality is socialism is morally corrupt even if taken to it’s purest form it encapsulates the concept of force. The person giving up resources does not receive anything they are forced to give it up. The system always breaks down because there is no incentive to be better as you don’t get any advantage just being alive gives you the same rights as anyone, so why not stay home and play computer games all day.
Capitalism have micro transactions that benefit both parties, if it didn’t benefit both parties the transaction would not happen. The only real weakness in the system is what resources you start with matters you have to have something to transact. No one has come up with a way to easily deal with that problem but what is clear is socialism is not a viable alternative it has failed in every country. Even poster child countries for socialism like the Nordic countries only survive by quirks that they have low populations living on huge natural resources or are held up by US defense money. If resources were evenly distributed to each person of the world the Nordic countries would fail immediately just based on their debt to the people of China.