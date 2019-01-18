Op-ed disguised as a science paper: “Record-breaking ocean temperatures point to trends of global warming”

From the “don’t trust it, it’s from ‘Skeptical Science’ team operative John Abraham who’s a mechanical engineer” department comes this op-ed masquerading as a science paper at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Trenberth still hasn’t found his missing heat.
Record-breaking ocean temperatures point to trends of global warming
2018 continues record global ocean warming
An international team, released the 2018 ocean heat content observations in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences on January 16, 2019. The newly available observations show that the year 2018 is the hottest year ever recorded for the global ocean, as evident in its highest ocean heat content since 1950s in the upper 2000m. Compared to the average value that was measured 1981 – 2010, the 2018 ocean heat anomaly is approximately 19.67 x 1022 Joules, a unit measure for heat. This heat increase in 2018 relative to 2017 is ~388 times more than the total electricity generation by China in 2017, and ~ 100 million times more than the Hiroshima bomb of heat. The years 2017, 2015, 2016 and 2014 came in just after 2018 in order of decreasing ocean heat content. The values are based on an ocean temperature analysis product conducted by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) at Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The new study is shedding new light onto how much oceanic water temperatures have been changing over the years. The change in ocean heat content is considered to be one of the best – if not the best – way to measure climate change driven by greenhouse gasses emitted by human activities. This is because the global warming is driven by the Earth’s energy imbalance due to more greenhouse gasses in the air, and the vast majority (more than 90%) of global warming heat is deposited in the world’s oceans. Also, ocean heat record is less impacted by natural fluctuations and it is a robust indicator of climate change. Therefore, record-breaking ocean heat record serves as direct evidence for global warming and represents basis for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change.
“The new data, together with a rich body of literature, serve as an additional warning to both the government and the general public that we are experiencing inevitable global warming. The ocean and global warming have already taken place and caused serious damage and losses to both the economy and society,” states Dr. Lijing Cheng, the lead author of the report. He also recommends additional actions to be taken immediately in order to minimize future warming trends.
The researchers also highlight that the increases in ocean water heat, which they prognosticate will continue to rise, are causes for additional concern to both the scientific community as well as the public at large. This is because the higher temperatures result in an increase of sea level that comes with its own set of consequences. Examples of these include salt water contaminating fresh water wells which impacts the quality of drinking water, a compromised coastal infrastructure as well as increased likelihoods of storms. Along those lines, increases in ocean heat also have severe consequences for the global weather system because they result in much more intense storms and heavy rains. Other consequences of increasing ocean water temperatures include bleaching and death of corals, melting sea ice, increasing marine heat waves, or long periods of extreme war mesa surface temperatures, as well as impacts on natural variability. Ocean heating has also been connected to increased drought intensity, heatwaves as well as risk of wildlife.
The researchers’ future aims focus on a deeper understanding of the effects of warmer ocean waters. As such, the IAP and collaborators will continue to monitor trends as well as focus on understanding the climate system as well as the ocean’s role in it. By better understanding the potential dangers that increased ocean heat brings with it, the researchers hope to be a valuable economic resource to the fishing and tourism industries, for example. “These scientific activities will eventually serve the general public and government by enabling them to make informed decisions and thus create a better and more sustainable future for all,” Cheng adds.
Source: Eurekalert
The op-ed article, which is very short is open access and has some names we know in the author list.
2018 Continues Record Global Ocean Warming
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007%2Fs00376-019-8276-x.pdf
13 thoughts on “Op-ed disguised as a science paper: “Record-breaking ocean temperatures point to trends of global warming””
“don’t trust it, it’s from ‘Skeptical Science’ team operative John Abraham ”
I find the Skeptical Science website to be one of the most anti-science websites in existence. Any commentator that doesnt kowtow the the dogma is banned. Pointing out errors in any study, pointing out any limitations on any study is absolutely forbidden.
That is not to say that this website doesnt have its share of false claims. but it allows coherent discussions. Not so at Skeptical science.
Areas that they are especially bad include
Renewables – cost is cheaper than fossil fuels
Subsidies for Fossil fuels in the trillions of $ greater than the subisidies for renewables
SLR rise 10-20x the current rate of rise – high probability of 1-3 meter rise by end of century
etc
They very kindly show that atomic bomb widget, alerting potential readers that the site is propaganda.
You know it’s bad when they can misrepresent 70 percent of the planet’s surface and some larger percent by volume.
‘Catastrophic’ short term linear thinking in a long term naturally cyclical world.
Heat, heat content, temperature. These aren’t the same things. Convenient when your goal is to obscure rather than clarify.
Don’t they know by now, no one cares any more, due to years of “WOLF! WOLF!”
Doesnt this sentence contradict itself?
” The newly available observations show that the year 2018 is the hottest year ever recorded for the global ocean, as evident in its highest ocean heat content since 1950s in the upper 2000m. “
And your point would be….
China would just love for hand-wringing westerners to hobble their economies by limiting fossil fuel usage. I’m surprised China doesn’t fund more of these papers.
” By better understanding the potential dangers that increased ocean heat…” Guess there’s no chance that higher heat content would have any beneficial effects on anything. Who knows since they aren’t looking. Stick to the script.
Also a good idea to do your work in an authoritarian county. Even less questions that way.
“The new data, together with a rich body of literature, serve as an additional warning to both the government and the general public that we are experiencing inevitable global warming. The ocean and global warming have already taken place and caused serious damage and losses to both the economy and society,” states Dr. Lijing Cheng, the lead author of the report. He also recommends additional actions to be taken immediately in order to minimize future warming trends.
HadSST3 annual data says Cheng etal are wrong. 2018 SST3 was barely higher than 2014, not a record.
2014 0.477
2015 0.592
2016 0.613
2017 0.505
2018 0.480
And UAH LT 6.0 Ocean
2015 0.242
2016 0.478
2017 0.357
2018 0.180
These liars have laid a massive trap for themselves. People will eventually realize that the heat they claim is there isn’t there, so the lie will be exposed, unless, and I predict this will happen, they will put pressure on all ocean data providers to conform to their latest unreality.
The heat isn’t hiding in the deep ocean – it’s just not there as they claim.
“A scientific or empirical skeptic is one who questions beliefs on the basis of scientific understanding …
… scientific skepticism may discard beliefs pertaining to purported phenomena not subject to reliable observation and thus not systematic or testable empirically. Most scientists, being scientific skeptics, test the reliability of certain kinds of claims by subjecting them to a systematic investigation using some type of the scientific method …” (Wiki).
On that basis the ‘Skeptical Science’ website is “skeptical” in the same way that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is democratic.
Perhaps the Chinese academy of sciences will wake up to the fact that when blaming co2 and fictional global warming they are blaming China for the problem given their continued increases in co2. Better they should be touting the benefits China is bestowing upon the rest of the world with life giving co2 production and the fact that even though co2 is not the major cause of warming, warm is ultimately better than cold for life on our planet.