Simplest climate model yet – a bathtub

Climate change: How could artificial photosynthesis contribute to limiting global warming?
Scientists calculate areas needed for forestation and artificial photosynthesis
After several years during which global emissions at least stagnated, they rose again somewhat in 2017 and 2018. Germany has also clearly missed its climate targets. In order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, only about 1100 gigatonnes of CO2 may be released into the atmosphere by 2050[1]. And In order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, only just under 400 gigatonnes of CO2 may be emitted worldwide. By 2050, emissions will have to fall to zero even. Currently, however, 42 gigatonnes of CO2 are added every year.
Almost all the various scenarios require “negative emissions”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has numerically simulated various scenarios. Only in the most optimistic scenario can the climate target still be achieved by means of immediate and drastic measures in all sectors (transport, agriculture, construction, energy, etc.). In the less optimistic scenarios, the global community will have to take additional measures beginning in 2030 or by 2050 at the latest: we will have to implement “negative emissions” by removing large quantities of CO2 from the atmosphere and store them permanently in order to balance the carbon budget. One example of negative emissions is large-scale forestation – forests bind CO2 in wood as long as it is not later used as fuel. But CO2 could also be removed from the atmosphere and bound using artificial photosynthesis.
Physicists have now calculated how this might work. Dr. Matthias May of the HZB Institute for Solar Fuels is an expert in artificial photosynthesis. Dr. Kira Rehfeld is an environmental physicist at the University of Heidelberg studying climate and environmental variability.
Natural photosynthesis: a surface area the size of Europe would have to be forested
In a median scenario, at least 10 gigatonnes of CO2 per year would have to be removed from the atmosphere beginning around 2050 to balance the climate carbon budget. Forestation and cultivation of biomass for reducing CO2 compete for the same areas as are needed for agriculture, however. With just more biomass alone, it is therefore difficult to reach this scale, for natural photosynthesis is not a particularly efficient process. Leaves are able to use a maximum of two per cent of the light for converting CO2 and water into new chemical compounds. The two physicists argue that in order to bind 10 gigatonnes of CO2 per year in the forest, about 10 million square kilometres of the fertile areas on Earth would have to be planted with new forest. This corresponds to the area of continental Europe (up to the Urals!).
With artificial photosynthesis, an area the size of the State of Brandenburg could suffice
Materials systems currently being researched for artificial photosynthesis might bind CO2 with considerably greater efficiency. Already today, on a lab scale, photo-electrochemical systems made of semiconductor materials and oxides can utilise about nineteen per cent of the light to split water, for example, and thus realize part of the photosynthesis process. However, the material system envisaged by May and Rehfeld is not about producing hydrogen with sunlight, but instead about binding CO2 molecules and converting them into stable chemical compounds. „However, this is a relatively similar problem from the point of view of physical chemistry”, says May.
The prerequisite, however, is that it will be possible to develop by 2050 large-scale, durable modules that use solar energy to convert atmospheric CO2 into other compounds. The required area for this solution can be calculated. Assuming efficiency of nineteen per cent and fifty per cent system losses, around 30,000 square-kilometres of modules could be sufficient to extract 10 gigatonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere annually. This corresponds to the approximate area of the German federal State of Brandenburg.
“These kinds of modules could be placed in non-agricultural regions – in deserts, for example. In contrast to plants, they require hardly any water to operate, and their efficiency does not suffer when exposed to intense solar radiation,” explains May. The extracted CO2 could be converted to formic acid, alcohol or oxalate and combined with other compounds (such as calcium chloride) to form solid minerals that can be stored or even used in the form of plastic as a building material.
Focus on development, not on miracles
Even if May and Rehfeld are convinced that such solutions should be considered more closely, they warn against relying on technical miracles. This is because such systems still only function at the smallest scale, are expensive, and not stable in the long term. Changing this requires large investments in research and development.
“It might be possible to develop such modules, but even if we could then build them, we estimate that the conversion will cost at least 65 euros per tonne of CO2. The extraction of 10 gigatonnes of CO2 thus results in costs of 650 billion euros each year. Moreover, negative emissions can only be the last resort to slow dramatic climate developments. The best thing now would be to drastically reduce emissions immediately – that would be safer and much cheaper”, says May.
“Leaves are able to use a maximum of two per cent of the light.” Wikipedia says 3 to 6%.
But think how many layers of leaves are on trees, bushes, and even small herbaceous plants.
Ok, let Germany pay for it and install it in Brandenburg. I instead will sip some California Chardonnay
while listening to the Brandenburg Concerti.
Better yet, find a way to produce transportation fuel by artificial photosynthesis at reasonable cost.
Climate science is a religion. I want separation of church and state.
Artificial photosynthesis is what, sequestration or geoengineering? Both of those are in tight competition for the the dumbest idea of the last 30 years.
A chemical plant covering 30,000sq km will cost trillions, no back of envelope needed! It would have to produce a useful product and not simply be a massive cisrly eyesore. With the “Great Greening^тм” having already expanded global forest cover by more than 15% (14% by 2014) and general “leafing out” cover of the planet by 18%, it looks to me like the Malthusians want to get out in front of Nature’s parade because this is already proving to give the benefits of carbon the lions share. Leave everything as it is and we will have a “Garden of Eden Earth”by 2050.
1) Plants utilize 2% of the sunlight for photosynthesis.
2) The untested partial process uses 19% of sunlight to decompose water.
Instead of their process requiring less land than their imaginary carbon dioxide capturing forest it will require far more land and return less than the forest.
N.B. They are careful to avoid specifying the exact components. Which allows them to skip defending toxic wastes and all of the smelting/refining/producing requiring copious fossil fuels.
That graphical description is absolute bogus BS. Whoever made it must know it.
Complete BS because it depicts as the **ONLY** input to bathtub as “Human Greenhouse Gass emission rate.”
The natural CO2 sources of the oceans, the non-biologic land (acidic rain on calcium carbonate rocks), volcanoes/rift outgassing/deep ocean smokers, and the vast bioligc sources such as the tropics all have probably a 2 orders of magnitude greater emission rate than human’s fossil fuel burning and Portland cement cooking.
That graphic would be close to accurate if it showed 10 firehouses shooting into the bathtub, representing natural sources, with a huge sucking pump on the bottom pulling that out.
The key to understanding why this is so, that the annual MLO annual increase record only shows a weak coupling to estimated annual anthropogenic CO2 emissions. The MLO record shows a much greater reaction to the ENSO cycles and (of course) to the NH’s biological productivity in the late spring & summer months.
And as to the text itself. It is utter garbage witchcraft-religion nonsense to believe, “In order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, only about 1100 gigatonnes of CO2 may be released into the atmosphere by 2050[1].”
Only the true believers in the Church of CAGW actually believe in such a fine control of Earth’s climate and the CO2 control knob nonsense with all the massive uncertainties and hand-tuning puppetry in the garbage cargo-cult climate models.
“And In order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, only just under 400 gigatonnes of CO2 may be emitted worldwide. ”
Limit global warming to 1.5°? 1.5° over what exactly?
Can somebody show me the formula that equates gigatonnes to degrees, particularly that equates 400 gigatonnes to 1.5°? What part of these 1.5° would be eliminated/removed/annihilated if those 400 GT were not emitted?
A leading scientist told me that if you study the history of scientific discoveries you will notice that research that produces the most beneficial results is often the least glamorous research. This is bad news for those who think that if they throw billions at glamorous research – including many involved with climate research – that they will come up with many breakthroughs.
“about binding CO2 molecules and converting them into stable chemical compounds”
Such as coal, peat, oil, natural gas?
If they were really serious, they would use nuclear power to do it, and also use nuclear power to replace some usages of the CO2 producing stuff.
The real clue here is that they are starting to realize that their climate target can not be achieved. Period.