Fake Science: “The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars”… From Where?

Guest ridiculing of a professor by David Middleton
The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars
Humans are about to extend their influence to a second world.
By Dirk Schulze-Makuch
airspacemag.com
January 17, 2019 3:30P
Astrobiologist Alberto Fairén of Cornell University and the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, asks a provocative question in a paper published recently in EOS: How will our exploration of Mars change the Red Planet?
The term Anthropocene has been widely used for the current period in Earth’s geological history, in which human actions have had enough impact on the planet that we see a clear distinction from the previous period, the Holocene. The geological signatures of that transition include a variety of features such as the extinction of many animal and plant species, an increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (resulting in global warming), deposition of plastic in sediments, movements of soil from mining, and the construction of highways, dams, and residential areas.
The Anthropocene as a geological epoch is not formally recognized…
[…]
Dirk Schulze-Makuch is a Professor at the Technical University Berlin, Germany, and an Adjunct Professor at Arizona State University and Washington State University. He has published seven books and nearly 200 scientific papers related to astrobiology and planetary habitability. His latest book (2017) is The Cosmic Zoo: Complex Life on Many Worlds.
Read more at https://www.airspacemag.com/daily-planet/anthropocene-coming-mars-1-180971297/#llYilF9PudKcPkpr.99
“The Anthropocene as a geological epoch is not formally recognized”… So… “The term Anthropocene has” NOT “been widely used for the current period in Earth’s geological history“. It may be frequently used by activists and scientists who are ignorant of basic geology, but geologically speaking the term “Anthropocene” does not exist in any relationship to any period, epoch, age, era or eon in Earth’s geological history.
Amazingly, the Eos article is worse than the Air & Space article… which isn’t surprising.
Figure 1 from Fairén, 2019 looks something like this…
The Phanerozoic, Proterozoic, Archaean and Hadean are eons… The Anthropocene isn’t even a stage or age within an epoch. This is even wronger than splicing instrumental temperature data onto a proxy reconstruction.
This is how bad Fairén’s figure 1 is:
The Anthropocene, if it was adopted, would be an epoch within the Quaternary Period of the Cenozoic Era. It would be right on top of the Holocene Epoch (which probably shouldn’t even be an epoch). Note how similar epochs are to eons (/SARC).
The only organization that can adopt the Anthropocene as a geologic epoch or as a subdivision of the Holocene is the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS). The ICS Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy (SQS) established the Anthropocene Working Group about 10 years ago. It is populated by zealous advocates of the adoption Anthropocene epoch, including Naomi Oreskes. They have yet to put forward a formal proposal, which was expected in 2016.
The ‘Anthropocene’ is not a formally defined geological unit within the Geological Time Scale. A proposal to formalise the ‘Anthropocene’ is being developed by the ‘Anthropocene’ Working Group for consideration by the International Commission on Stratigraphy, with a current target date of 2016. Care should be taken to distinguish the concept of an ‘Anthropocene‘ from the previously used term Anthropogene (cf. below**).
Fittingly, the AWG has adopted the Hockey Stick as their logo.
The fact that the ICS recently approved the first formal subdivision of the Holocene, without an Anthropocene, it seems increasingly unlikely that they ever will. Yet “scientists”, mostly non-geologists bandy the term about as if it was a genuine geological time period.
The Moon Anthropocene
Guess what? July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of start of the Moon Anthropocene… Unfortunately the Lunar Anthropocene lasted less than five years.
Reference
Fairén, A. G. (2019), The Mars Anthropocene, Eos, 100, https://doi.org/10.1029/2019EO111173. Published on 04 January 2019.
Featured Image
Further Reading
“Welcome to the Fabulous Anthropocene!”
A Geological Feud Over the Meghalayan? Or Just More Rubbish Published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science of America?
Run Away! The Anthropocene Has Arrived!!!
30 thoughts on “Fake Science: “The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars”… From Where?”
We have SUVs on Mars ???
Not SUVs, but there are a couple of dune buggies.
Diesel or other fossil fuel ?? OMG
..on the Moon, too. And, the footprints of humanity are still there.
Astrobiologist? There is no known astrobiology, so how can someone be a Professor of this? Is the term “Astrobiologist” interchangeable with “Scam Artist”? I think I will start a Foundation called “Send All Of Your Money To Ron-Before It Is Too Late”! Yea, that’s it. Maybe David would like to join me? I have detected he has a little bit of the rascal in him? Anthony?
Source
A not very uninteresting field of research.
Krishna, the key phrases are “even if” and “may”.
See my later post to that subject.
Maybe he’s a biologist, and he’s like-really out there, man!
The age of lunar exploration is just beginning…again. How few and far between were voyages to the new world even after Columbus had ‘discovered’ it …again.
However merely visiting an uninhabited lifeless place has little to no impact other than extremely locally at the landing site.
In the future, we may look back and determine a time when the rush of manned exploration began the settlement of lunar colonies, but only then can an era be recognized, and onset debated.
The age of lunar exploration is just beginning…again.
Or it’s beginning for the first time if you believe in the “moon-landings were faked” conspiracies. Or it’s being faked again, if you believe the conspiracy that the recent Chinese moon landing was (also) faked.
“The geological signatures of that transition include a variety of features such as the extinction of many animal and plant species, an increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (resulting in global warming), deposition of plastic in sediments”
On a geological scale, the total number of extinctions (even if they all actually do exist) is too small to see. A few hundred species over 200 years is a big nothing burger geologically.
On a geological scale, the increase in CO2 is likewise too small to notice, it is dwarfed by concentration changes in the past.
Do these twits actually expect “plastics in the sediments” to still be there in 1000 years?
Interesting concept regarding plastic in the sedimentary layers. Is it plausible that plastics may become “fossilized” as they consist of hydrocarbons?
Long after man’s extinction will future visitors be confused by all the strange and intricate ‘life forms’ in the fossil record?
A couple of well placed meteorites would completely wipe out all evidence of the Moon’s Anthropocene.
Or one big one on earth, think reset.
As a geologist, I’ve come to understand the concept of Anthropocentric Global Warming. Once enough children have been raised to adulthood believing that they are the center of the universe, it is not all that difficult to herd them into the belief that if there is change in climate, that they must be responsible. The extension to a goofy concept like ‘Anthropocene’ is just not that surprising in that light.
And now we have scientists who are still children.
Not if you see the $$ that are available for AGW proponents.
Not if you see the $$ that are available for AGW proponents.
Len Werner wrote: ‘…it is not all that difficult to herd them into the belief that if there is change in climate, that they must be responsible.”
Not them, but the adults who sired and who still support them, I think you mean.
Had a great Geology professor in college. He took us out to the nearby California coast and said “we are now moving toward Alaska” to help us understand plate tectonics.
This bio-astrologist writes fantasy books for a living so not surprising that he wants to participate in roaching out another disciple.
We can send Micky Mann to Mars with a mission to find the One Tree that will prove that humans are responsible for the prevalence of CO2 in the Martian atmosphere.
Methinks ol’ Alberto Fairén took his viewing NatGeo’s “Mars” TV series waayyy too seriously, especially the anti-industrial Greenpeace and AGW propaganda segues masquerading as factual information.
Actually the International Commission on Stratigraphy makes the proposal. The final decision is taken by the International Union of Geological Sciences. In practice, yes. The IUGS does not correct the ICS, although who knows what would happen with a controversial Anthropocene.
OMG!! The Martian atmosphere is 95% CO2. It’s all mans fault. Mars will reach an atmospheric tipping point any day now, leading to a runaway greenhouse effect!!! Any day now the temperature of Mars will rise so significantly it might turn into a small version of Venus. The dread, the horror… it’s all man’s fault. (Sarc for the sarcasm impaired)
So, I wonder what level of micromanagement of human C02 emissions is required to regulate Mars?
Probably a hefty tax involved. Certainly a change in lifestyle – probably a dramatic one.
But all of US have to make sacrifices.
My guess is we’ll have to outfit Pelosi with her own private rocket so she can go there and ‘assess the situation.’
Reading that , I remember Golds “Biosphere in the deep hot earth” and the possible way life on earth began.
Some bacterias have no problem to survive more than 100°C, some even need high temps.
CO2 taxes for Mars and Moon vehicles NOW !
indispensable!
“This is even wronger than splicing instrumental temperature data onto a proxy reconstruction.” No! I will not have the magnificent work of Michael Mann maligned in this manner!!! Its wrongness has no rivals!
Actually in Mars research we use a difference set of names for the geologic time intervals (eg Noachian, Hersperian etc), not the terrestrial labels, so it would be completely appropriate to use ‘Anthropocene’ for when we finally get there. In fact nothing would be more appropriate for a new Mars time interval name.