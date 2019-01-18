Fake Science: “The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars”… From Where?

Guest ridiculing of a professor by David Middleton

The Anthropocene Is Coming to Mars Humans are about to extend their influence to a second world. By Dirk Schulze-Makuch

January 17, 2019 3:30P Astrobiologist Alberto Fairén of Cornell University and the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, asks a provocative question in a paper published recently in EOS: How will our exploration of Mars change the Red Planet? The term Anthropocene has been widely used for the current period in Earth’s geological history, in which human actions have had enough impact on the planet that we see a clear distinction from the previous period, the Holocene. The geological signatures of that transition include a variety of features such as the extinction of many animal and plant species, an increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (resulting in global warming), deposition of plastic in sediments, movements of soil from mining, and the construction of highways, dams, and residential areas. The Anthropocene as a geological epoch is not formally recognized… […] Dirk Schulze-Makuch is a Professor at the Technical University Berlin, Germany, and an Adjunct Professor at Arizona State University and Washington State University. He has published seven books and nearly 200 scientific papers related to astrobiology and planetary habitability. His latest book (2017) is The Cosmic Zoo: Complex Life on Many Worlds. Read more at https://www.airspacemag.com/daily-planet/anthropocene-coming-mars-1-180971297/#llYilF9PudKcPkpr.99

“The Anthropocene as a geological epoch is not formally recognized”… So… “The term Anthropocene has” NOT “been widely used for the current period in Earth’s geological history“. It may be frequently used by activists and scientists who are ignorant of basic geology, but geologically speaking the term “Anthropocene” does not exist in any relationship to any period, epoch, age, era or eon in Earth’s geological history.

Amazingly, the Eos article is worse than the Air & Space article… which isn’t surprising.

Figure 1 from Fairén, 2019 looks something like this…

The Phanerozoic, Proterozoic, Archaean and Hadean are eons… The Anthropocene isn’t even a stage or age within an epoch. This is even wronger than splicing instrumental temperature data onto a proxy reconstruction.

This is how bad Fairén’s figure 1 is:

The Anthropocene, if it was adopted, would be an epoch within the Quaternary Period of the Cenozoic Era. It would be right on top of the Holocene Epoch (which probably shouldn’t even be an epoch). Note how similar epochs are to eons (/SARC).

The only organization that can adopt the Anthropocene as a geologic epoch or as a subdivision of the Holocene is the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS). The ICS Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy (SQS) established the Anthropocene Working Group about 10 years ago. It is populated by zealous advocates of the adoption Anthropocene epoch, including Naomi Oreskes. They have yet to put forward a formal proposal, which was expected in 2016.

The ‘Anthropocene’ is not a formally defined geological unit within the Geological Time Scale. A proposal to formalise the ‘Anthropocene’ is being developed by the ‘Anthropocene’ Working Group for consideration by the International Commission on Stratigraphy, with a current target date of 2016. Care should be taken to distinguish the concept of an ‘Anthropocene‘ from the previously used term Anthropogene (cf. below**).

Fittingly, the AWG has adopted the Hockey Stick as their logo.

The fact that the ICS recently approved the first formal subdivision of the Holocene, without an Anthropocene, it seems increasingly unlikely that they ever will. Yet “scientists”, mostly non-geologists bandy the term about as if it was a genuine geological time period.

The Moon Anthropocene

Guess what? July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of start of the Moon Anthropocene… Unfortunately the Lunar Anthropocene lasted less than five years.

Fairén, A. G. (2019), The Mars Anthropocene, Eos, 100, https://doi.org/10.1029/2019EO111173. Published on 04 January 2019.

