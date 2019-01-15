Antarctic ice sheet could suffer a one-two climate punch

/ 3 hours ago January 15, 2019

From EurekAlert!

Public Release: 14-Jan-2019

Antarctic ice sheet could suffer a one-two climate punch

190035_web

Roughly 15 million years ago, when Earth’s atmosphere was supercharged with carbon dioxide, oceans warmed and sea ice around Antarctica disappeared, causing a significant part of the Antarctic ice cap to melt and dramatically elevate global sea levels (left). New research warns that a warming world caused by increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and coupled with periodic changes in the geometry of Earth’s orbit could warm oceans, leading to a loss of sea ice (right) and sparking a dramatic retreat of the Antarctic Ice Sheet, and elevate sea levels worldwide. Credit Richard Levy

University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Scientists have long speculated that our planet’s climate system is intimately linked to the Earth’s celestial motions.

The pacing of the most recent ice ages, for example, is attributable to changes in the shape of our planet’s orbit around the sun as well as to cyclic changes in the tilt of the Earth on its axis and its “top-like” wobble on that axis, all of which combine to influence the distribution and intensity of solar radiation.

Now, it turns out that variations in the axial tilt — what scientists call “obliquity” — of the planet have significant implications for the rise and fall of the Antarctic Ice Sheet, the miles-deep blanket of ice that locks up huge volumes of water that, if melted, would dramatically elevate sea level and alter the world’s coastlines.

Writing this week (Jan. 14, 2019) in the journal Nature Geoscience, a team led by Richard Levy of New Zealand’s GNS Science and Victoria University of Wellington, and Stephen Meyers of the University of Wisconsin-Madison describes research that matches the geologic record of Antarctica’s ice with the periodic astronomical motions of the Earth. Comparing the two records, the New Zealand and Wisconsin researchers recapitulate the history of the Antarctic Ice Sheet throughout most of the past 34 million years, starting when the ice sheet first formed.

Underpinning the new perspective of the Antarctic Ice Sheet is a refined assessment of the sensitivity of the Earth’s climate system to changes in obliquity, a powerful tool for probing the icy history of Antarctica.

The research is important because it teases out the pattern of growth and decay of the ice sheet over geologic time, including the presence of sea ice, a thin and fragile layer of frozen ocean surrounding Antarctica. A critical finding suggests that in a world warmed by a growing amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide, a loss of sea ice would likely amplify the cyclic effects of the Earth’s obliquity on the ice sheet as ocean waters warm. A loss of sea ice due to warming climate could trigger instability of the Antarctic Ice Sheet with dire implications for global sea levels.

“What this study does is characterize the growth and decay of the Antarctic Ice Sheet and sheds light on what is forcing it to change,” explains Meyers, a UW-Madison professor of geoscience and an expert on how climate responds to changes in solar radiation from Earth’s astronomical motions. “What has become apparent through this work and other studies is that the Antarctic Ice Sheet isn’t just sitting there. It is vulnerable to decay.”

First measured in the late 1950s by UW-Madison glaciologist Charles Bentley, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet alone contains enough ice to raise sea level by roughly 5 meters. The continental ice sheet is, by far, the largest single mass of ice on Earth. Miles deep in places and containing more than 26 million cubic kilometers of ice. The ice sheet is so heavy, Bentley and his colleagues discovered, that much of the West Antarctic ice sheet sits on land thousands of meters below sea level, making it a marine ice sheet in places.

Marine ice sheets, note Levy and Meyers, are especially sensitive to heat delivered by ocean currents. Fast flowing inland ice streams of the West Antarctic are buttressed by floating ice shelves, which — if diminished or lost — raise the possibility of a runaway flow of West Antarctica’s marine ice.

The new research suggests that a reduction in sea ice due to climate change would erode the barrier keeping the ice sheet — including the parts of it below sea level — in place.

“Sea ice creates a barrier between the ocean and the ice. If we fail to achieve carbon dioxide emissions targets and Earth’s average temperature warms more than 2 degrees Celsius, sea ice will diminish and we jump into a world that is more similar to that last experienced during the early to mid-Miocene,” says Levy, referencing a geological epoch that ended about 14 million years ago when the Earth and its polar regions were much more temperate, with an atmosphere supercharged with carbon dioxide and global temperatures, on average, warmer by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (7 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit).

To recreate the history of the ice sheet, Meyers and Levy turned to the geologic records surrounding Antarctica and linked them to more distant deep-sea marine sediment cores containing the fossil shells of ocean dwelling microscopic organisms known as foraminifera, or forams. The chemistry of foram shells, oxygen isotopes in particular, contains a signature that documents the ebb and flow of Antarctic ice, Meyers explains. Forams living in the deep ocean accumulate isotopes in their shells, and different isotopes of oxygen can yield a detailed chemical record of the changing volumes of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

These geological records, say Levy and Meyers, suggest significant variability in the size of the Antarctic Ice Sheet driven by the predictable changes in Earth’s astronomical parameters and threshold changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. Prior to this new research, why the ice sheet responded differently to the same astronomical cycles at different times was a puzzle. Linking those cycles to a detailed chemical record suggests that elevated carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the resulting loss of sea ice around the Antarctic played a big role in amplifying the effects of changes in the Earth’s astronomical motions on the durability and stability of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

“All of these data suggest we need to get cracking and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” says Levy, noting that 2017 and 2018 saw reduced Antarctic sea ice after several decades of growth. “We don’t want to lose that sea ice.”

###

This study was supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment contract C05X1001 (R.H.L., T.R.N., N.R.G. and R.M.M.) and by National Science Foundation grant EAR-1151438 (S.R.M.).

 

Advertisements

Related posts

62 thoughts on “Antarctic ice sheet could suffer a one-two climate punch

  1. If the temperature increases by 2C, then isn’t the temperature still below freezing? If so how can the ice melt? Just asking

    Reply

    • It would take just a little warming of the water surrounding Antarctica, to effect large changes in the ice. The water around the glaciers is currently very close to the freezing point of sea water. A few fractions of a degree would increase melt, and glacial surge.

      Reply

      • Due to the mass differences of air and water, wouldn’t a 2C increase in the air result in a hardly measurable amount on increase in the water?

        Reply

        • 2C warming with accompanying increase in humidity in a -50C environment is highlikely to result in more snowing on the continent, thereby reducing water in the ocean. Look, the ice sheet itself is “miles thick”, Even a mountain in California this high accummulates snow and ice. I admonish readers here to think critically and logically always (that the researchers themselves don’tdo so, is even more apalling). It isn’t a political argument or one that you appeal to feelings to assess. Also, if you are truly convinced of the warming to disaster case, it is not only okay to disagree with a given article that supports you’re theory, it reinforces that you have made your determination thoughtfully. Don’t be convinced by Hillaty Clinton or Donald Trump on climate theory!

          Also these guys and gals are geologists and should be aware that plate tectonics (Continental Drift) shifted the continents after the the Jurrassic and is still going on. This placed the continental masses at their present locations vis a vis the poles with present ocean currents ideal for the formation of the ice sheets that accumulated 18million ya. You can’t reverse this process back to the pre-existing states with a couple of degrees C. That is with 99.999….% certainty! Moreover, riddle me this? Were the celestial motions in play during former geological eras? Of course they were! Poor CO2’s magic is being called upon to do some awfully heavy lifting!

          Now, can we get geological changes that could put us in a Juraasic type world, far more different than the NZ alarmist idea. Yes by continued pkate tech, by collision with a large bolide?

          Reply

          • warmer by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius … 7 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit

            I think their numbers are off
            3C increase is 5.4F abd 4C increase is 7.2F

      • “It would take just a little warming of the water surrounding Antarctica, to effect large changes in the ice. The water around the glaciers is currently very close to the freezing point of sea water. A few fractions of a degree would increase melt, and glacial surge.”

        Large changes of sea ice already happen with summer and winter RE the di annual change of seasons. These changes in temperature dwarf any supposed change of 2C in the atmosphere. YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT IN THE HELL YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. I am sorry but I am losing patience with this scam because carbon taxes and extra taxes on gasoline in Canada are costing us all a lot of money.

        Reply

  4. It has grown. It is known.

    Zhang et al., 2019
    https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Liping_Zhang19/publication/329372480_Natural_variability_of_Southern_Ocean_convection_as_a_driver_of_observed_climate_trends/links/5c0592f4a6fdcc315f9ad416/Natural-variability-of-Southern-Ocean-convection-as-a-driver-of-observed-climate-trends.pdf

    “Observed Southern Ocean surface cooling and sea-ice expansion over the past several decades are inconsistent with many historical simulations from climate models. Here we show that natural multidecadal variability involving Southern Ocean convection may have contributed strongly to the observed temperature and sea-ice trends.”

    The models are in direct opposition to the actual observations. The models are wrong. And then some.
    http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Southern-Ocean-cooling-and-sea-ice-growing-since-1979-Zhang-2019.jpg
    http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Southern-Ocean-temp-and-sea-ice-modeling-failures-Zhang-2019.jpg
    Getting not even the sign right is quite poor.

    Reply

  5. All of these data suggest we need to get cracking

    Now there’s a precise, technical and scientific conclusion you don’t see very often.

    Reply

  7. Antarctic sea ice cover reached a record in 2014.
    Then contracted with the strong El Nino of 2015-2016.
    (Chartic Interactive Graph)
    Since then, the extent is slowly returning to normal.
    Will it get to the 2014 extent?
    Nothing to do with atmospheric concentrations of CO2.
    With continuation of weakening solar activity it can get back to “normal”.
    Which was setting records.

    Reply

  8. Where is the pretty map showing the Laurentide Ice Sheet when it buried present day Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and environs in over 5,000 feet of ice?

    Reply

  9. What evidence do they have that the historic CO2 levels were, as they imply, causing the warming, rather than the natural cycles – including solar orbital effects – causing warming which, in turn, led to net increasing CO2 emissions from the oceans in particular?

    Reply

    • Yes, massive non-sequitur in their “study” –

      “IF we fail to achieve carbon dioxide emissions targets AND Earth’s average temperature warms more than 2 degrees Celsius”

      BIG “IF,” times TWO. Because contrary to their endless assumptions and assertions, CO2 has NEVER been empirically shown to drive temperature.

      “referencing a geological epoch that ended about 14 million years ago when the Earth and its polar regions were much more temperate, with an atmosphere supercharged with carbon dioxide and global temperatures, on average, warmer by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (7 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit)”

      Amazing how the “CO2 drives temperature” assumption is projected on the “geologic epoch” of choice, when other such “geologic epochs” had much LOWER temperatures with much HIGHER CO2 levels than the “epoch” they mention, with this reverse correlation enduring for millions of years. Somehow that “supercharged” atmosphere couldn’t prevent a full blown glaciation about 450mya, for example, with CO2 about four times as high as in their example.

      Reply

  10. It seems like only yesterday that the deep ocean waters of the Pacific were found to be still cooling over a very long run cycle. Oh that was yesterday.

    Reply

  11. I am in the wrong business. Writing rubbish papers on subjects you can make up that no one can do anything about, scapegoating CO2 as mandatory requirement, is a career for life.

    PS I suggest there is another cause, that syncs to Milankovitch cycles. There are 140 volcanoes under Western Antarctica’s ice….they get a lot more excited at precession, obliquity and eccentricity maximums.

    https://www.dropbox.com/s/emc1kl4hnwrktlo/Image%20Table%203%20Magma.png?dl=0

    Reply

  12. When Wisconsin, Madison and a university from New Zealand team up, this is the expected pseudoscientific result.

    The entire study fails at their assumption that O18 isotopes in foram tests reflect changes in Antarctic sea ice. But they can’t let anything stand in the way of desired conclusions.

    Reply

    • Robert W Turner
      January 15, 2019 at 10:26 am

      Yes unfortunately Victoria University of Wellington is our equivalent of the UK’s CRU or Queensland Australia’s James Cook University…our very own warmist breeding ground.

      Reply

  14. let’s see.. water has a heat capacity of near 4185 J/kg/K..

    we’re talking of 26 million cubic kilometers of ice at temperatures of what, -40C? -50C? – 80C? the energy required to accomplish melting this lot and raising the sea level by 5 meters is , to use an aussie term, oodles.

    (Probably a fair bit more than humans could achieve if we directed all of humanity’s efforts to the task of doing nothing but creating power and aiming at the ice this for centuries if not millennia)

    Reply

  15. Since early hominids didn’t come into existence until the late Miocene/early Pliocene and thus could not have been driving the SUVs that are now causing Global Warming™, was it animal flatus that caused the Catastrophic Animal-caused Global Warming that lead to the melting of much of the earth’s glaciers?

    Reply

  16. So, as the climate of 15 million years ago was so much hotter, I take that this is a “proof” that CO2 does not drive temperature?

    Reply

  17. Well, well, well. (It’s a deep subject)
    “The ice sheet is so heavy, Bentley and his colleagues discovered, that much of the West Antarctic ice sheet sits on land thousands of meters below sea level”
    Thousands of meters is kilometers, some unspecified number.
    I an sure it will be news to many here that much of WAIS is kilometers below sea level.

    But wait, there’s more!
    “with an atmosphere supercharged with carbon dioxide and global temperatures, on average, warmer by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius”

    No runaway Greenhouse Effect, not even a Tipping Point. No Catastrophe, not even a little one.
    Please do not tell me that the climate scare of the century was nothing more than Hot Air.

    Reply

    • No “runaway greenhouse effect” with SEVEN THOUSAND PARTS PER MILLION, yet we’re supposed to quake in our boots about four HUNDRED parts per million as if it is some kind of “tipping point.”

      Their assertions are so beyond stupid, it’s amazing that anyone paying the slightest bit of attention believes them.

      Reply

  19. “says Levy, referencing a geological epoch that ended about 14 million years ago when the Earth and its polar regions were much more temperate, with an atmosphere supercharged with carbon dioxide and global temperatures, on average, warmer by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius”

    14 myo….CO2 levels were about the same as now

    where does he get “supercharged”??

    Reply

    • Taking isostatic adjustment into account when forecasting doomsday would be inconvenient and too scientific when it comes to climastrology.

      Reply

  21. Nothing of use anymore to the alarmists in the Arctic: actually becoming somewhat of an embarrassment, so a refocusing of attention to the next “canary in the coalmine” du jour: Antarctica.
    With descriptions like “because it teases out the pattern of growth and decay” where the data was likely run through a washing machine and mugged to near death to get it to conform to expectations, this “scientific paper” (used in the loosest of terms) was likely targetted towards advancing headlines over knowledge.

    Reply

  23. We’ve had hysteria all over our broadcast tv media today about Antarctica melting in the next two weeks or something here, but based on something flammed up by the University of Utrecht. Clearly this is the next instalment of the warmest narrative – doubtless safer than merely predicting something easily falsifiable and within observable reach of most of the planet’s population. Why did it take them so long to realise this was a better way to go than hide and seek warmth in the oceans, no more snow, Asian port cities under water by year 2000, vanished Arctic ice and all the epic fails they have confidently foisted on an increasingly disbelieving public.

    Reply

    • Maybe we should provide free vacations even in the Antarctic summer time to the middle of Antarctica to all the alarmists , to let them enjoy the warmth that CO2 is providing.

      Reply

  26. Obliquity is decreasing and will continue to do so for the next 10K yrs. Climate will become colder before it becomes warmer.

    Reply

  27. “The pacing of the most recent ice ages, for example, is attributable to changes in the shape of our planet’s orbit around the sun as well as to cyclic changes in the tilt of the Earth on its axis and its “top-like” wobble on that axis, all of which combine to influence the distribution and intensity of solar radiation. Now, it turns out that variations in the axial tilt — what scientists call “obliquity” — of the planet have significant implications for the rise and fall of the Antarctic Ice Sheet”

    Maybe I missed it, but where did they explain the mechinism how obliquity is able to affect the AIS? Or did they just discover Milankovitch Cycles? If so, why did they mention CO2 having anything to do with the immeadicy of curtailing our meagre present CO2 emmisions? What is it…CO2 causing ice ages and melting, or long term results of Obliquity within the Milankovitch Cycles? My bet is on obliquity having first order magnitude effect in driving the remaining cycles for amplification and timing for second order affect.

    Reply

  28. From the abstract:

    Our analysis reveals distinct phases of ice-sheet evolution and suggests the sensitivity to obliquity forcing increases when ice-sheet margins extend into marine environments. We propose that this occurs because obliquity-driven changes in the meridional temperature gradient affect the position and strength of the circum-Antarctic easterly flow and enhance (or reduce) ocean heat transport across the Antarctic continental margin.

    https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-018-0284-4

    Right there the two things I have always insisted are the most important for climate: Obliquity and the temperature gradient between the Equator and Poles. It appears some scientists are starting to realize.

    Reply

  30. Now, it turns out that variations in the axial tilt — what scientists call “obliquity” — of the planet have significant implications for the rise and fall of the Antarctic Ice Sheet
    Yes indeed, the obliquity is diminishing, meaning less light at the poles, but they would never mention that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *