Research reveals strategies for combating science misinformation

Solutions to combat misinformation include public inoculation, financial transparency
Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies
Just as the scientific community was reaching a consensus on the dangerous reality of climate change, the partisan divide on climate change began to widen.
That might seem like a paradox, but it’s also no coincidence, says Justin Farrell, a professor of sociology at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies (F&ES). It was around this time that an organized network, funded by organizations with a lot to lose in a transition to a low-carbon economy, started to coalesce around the goal of undercutting the legitimacy of climate science.
Writing in the journal Nature Climate Change, Farrell and two co-authors illustrate how a large-scale misinformation campaign has eroded public trust in climate science and stalled efforts to achieve meaningful policy, but also how an emerging field of research is providing new insights into this critical dynamic.
In the paper, they identify potential strategies to confront these misinformation campaigns across four related areas — public inoculation, legal strategies, political mechanisms, and financial transparency. Other authors include Kathryn McConnell, a Ph.D. student at F&ES, and Robert Brulle at Brown University.
“Many people see these efforts to undermine science as an increasingly dangerous challenge and they feel paralyzed about what to do about it,” said Farrell, the lead author of the paper. “But there’s been a growing amount of research into this challenge over the past few years that will help us chart out some solutions.”
A meaningful response to these misinformation campaigns must include a range of coordinated strategies that counter false content as it is produced and disseminated, Farrell said. But it will also require society to confront the institutional network that enables the spread of this misinformation in the first place.
In the paper, they examine those strategies across the four identified areas:
- Public inoculation: While a growing body of research shows that an individual’s perceptions of science are informed by “cultural cognition” — and thus influenced by their preexisting ideologies and value systems — there is evidence that society can “inoculate” against misinformation by exposing people to refuted scientific arguments before they hear them, much like one can prevent infection through the use of vaccines. This strategy can be strengthened by drawing more attention to the sources of misinformation, and thus similarly build up resistance to their campaigns.
- Legal strategies: Research has also shown the extent to which some industry leaders tied to the climate misinformation network knowingly misled the public about the dangers of climate change. In response, cities and states in the U.S. and U.K. have filed lawsuits alleging that fossil fuel companies, such as ExxonMobil, downplayed the risks of their products. While such lawsuits can be expensive and time-consuming, media coverage has the potential to influence public opinion and “perhaps to further inoculate the public about industry efforts to deliberately mislead them.” The authors also describe how an improved understanding of these networks has helped in the legal defense of climate scientists who have come under attack for their research.
- Political mechanisms: The authors argue that more social science research is needed in order to reveal and better understand how the political process is often manipulated. For instance, they identify a case in which the energy company Entergy Corporation acknowledged hiring a PR firm that in turn paid actors who posed as grassroots supporters of a controversial power plant in New Orleans. They suggest targeted efforts in geographic areas where skepticism of climate change is widespread, including promotion of stronger media coverage of candidate views on climate science, clearer understanding of funding sources, and lawsuits highlighting the effects of climate change in these areas.
- Financial transparency: A growing share of funding for campaigns that promote science misinformation comes from donor-directed foundations that shield the contributor’s identity from the public; in fact, financial giving from these groups quadrupled in the past decade, topping $100 million. While it is often difficult to identify the flow of dollars, nonpartisan organizations tracking money in politics have become important resources for researchers who seek to understand this dynamic. The authors call for new legislation to improve funding transparency.
“We’re really just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of understanding the full network of actors and how they’re moving money in these efforts,” said McConnell, a co-author. “The better we can understand how these networks work, the better the chances that policymakers will be able to create policy that makes a difference.”
These strategies must be coordinated in order to be effective, the authors conclude. For instance, they write, “public inoculation and legal strategies depend on improved financial transparency, just as financial transparency can similarly be strengthened by legal strategies that are themselves dependent on continued research into the financial and ideological sources of misinformation.”
“Ultimately we have to get to the root of the problem, which is the huge imbalance in spending between climate change opponents and those lobbying for new solutions,” said Farrell. “Those interests will always be there, of course, but I’m hopeful that as we learn more about these dynamics things will start to change. I just hope it’s not too late.”
31 thoughts on “Research reveals strategies for combating science misinformation”
Assuming, of course, that this study isn’t science misinformation. 😉
Public trust in climate science has been eroded by alarmists seeking to silence any dissent from the narrative. This is merely the authors searching for ways to amplify their messaging and to combat those who do not completely buy into that message. Nothing more than authoritarian, self-serving claptrap.
“Ultimately we have to get to the root of the problem, which is the huge imbalance in spending between climate change opponents and those lobbying for new solutions,” . . .
Amazing statement. The pro-warmists only have money from all the goverments on earth, and billions in donations to dozens of “environmental” groups. Then there’s all the MSM, except possibly Fox — and they’ve been shakey lately. The fossil fuel companies have also donated and spend millions on the “green” message. Almost forgot, nearly all the schools and universities on earth push the climate apocalypse and a scientist can end a career by bucking the warmist message — or even questioning it.
Most of the skeptics I read regularly are either self-funded or living on meager donations. And the amount of money Heartland spends on their climate efforts is small.
The authors of this study are not in touch with reality.
“The authors of this study are not in touch with reality.”
No, but they are on message.
““Ultimately we have to get to the root of the problem, which is the huge imbalance in spending between climate change opponents and those lobbying for new solutions,” said Farrell. “?
Now that is almost funny….. : )
It’s true, though. The CC lobby gets orders of magnitude more cash than skeptics. The quoted statement didn’t say which way the imbalance was tilted.
“Justin Farrell, a professor of sociology at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies (F&ES).”
Sociology =Subjective drivel.
We have a great forum to expose and combat misinformation, it is WhatsUpWithThat.com”. We don’t need one run by acedemics that may have financial, social, political or other non-scientific objectives.
I read about halfway. There is only so much naked propaganda I can stomach before breakfast.
Thanks for providing me the opportunity to show people how the mind control tricks are employed.
This brings new meaning to the term “no shame”. The hypocrisy of the warmists remains at an astounding level both in the actions of it’s devotees, which are far too numerous to list, to ridiculously slanted and false articles such as shown above.
Yale is apparently using “1984” as a guide in writing this paper. If one considers that reality is nearly opposite to what they assert, then the paper makes perfect sense.
Repeat the Big Lie, over and over again. Until it runs through the publics thoughts with the slightest stimulus. Until the public don’t even question what proof there ever was of the statement.
Carbon is Pollution
Climate Change is a Crises
Extreme Weather is Getting Worse
Not Accepting the Climate Crises is Denying the Science
The Deniers are Well Funded by the Fossil Fuel Industry
~¿~
Yes they don’t consider the alternative reason being “101 stupid crazy claims about climate change”
So lets deal with some facts it is “an essay in the journal Nature Climate Change” not a paper itself and what does it reference yes our old lunatics
So the usual psychology junk masquerading as science 🙂
These are not the droids you’re looking for.
Yet another conspiracy theory from minds closed to the possibility that their favorite horror-story might be exposed as a product of overheated imaginations.
…no matter how many lies you catch them in
they are the victims
I bet the Jews are to blame.
Funny. Science misinformation comes FROM places like Yale and people like academics.
The author is from Yale and it is an opinion essay not a scientific paper … everyone is entitled to there opinion even if it is a conspiracy theory 🙂
Their strategy is likely effective. We should put it to better use. They seem to not notice that the narrative fits either foot.
ctm if you are around I would boldstrike the description as being a paper (implying science) the journal of nature quite clearly describes it as an essay which is what it is. Clearly there lefty article count was down this month and they needed to pad the mag a bit.
This is religious thought, not science. At no point do they ever consider the need to go back and check the evidence for what they profess to believe. Nor do they feel the need for objective evidence to support the claims of a well funded conspiracy against the supposed science they say supports their beliefs. I doubt this is accidental. People love to believe things that allign with their outlook and will intentionally avoid any objective evidence that calls into question their belief. It shows how deeply immersed they are in their religion and how little insight they have into their own indoctrination. This is also a demonstration of how completely unscientific this charade is.
“We’re really just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of understanding the full network of actors and how they’re moving money in these efforts,” said McConnell, a co-author.
LOL, so they are just guessing, and contriving something out of … nothing. How did this bullcrap get published?
It’s an opinion essay for the mag not a paper … ctm needs to change that.
Because the “journals” are mostly managed and controlled by the Eco-Nazis who will publish anything that promotes the “climate change” propaganda.
The “large-scale misinformation campaign” is the one promoting the ridiculous notion of human-induced climate catastrophe. And the “funding” backing that campaign is orders of magnitude larger than the pittance of funding for those skeptical of the claims made by that misinformation campaign masquerading as “science.”
I think what they’re missing is that it takes a lot less resources to make your case when history, truth and logic are on your side, vs. propaganda like they are pushing, which requires a much more extensive and costly effort. If the real “funding” numbers are publicly disclosed, they will find themselves on the wrong side of the “corruption” argument, many times over.
In other words the ClimateGate email hack revealed cause for concern and appropriate digging for the truth while the global PR campaign picked up speed.
ditto to the Big Lie comments. When reading claptrap like this is it a surprise that social sciences are undergoing a reproduciblity crises. How would a competent researcher miss the billions of dollars invested in pushing climate alarm-ism. The answer is that they wouldn’t.
“Science” with it’s many known foibles is not the true star that citizens in a democratic society can rely on to make important decisions. That is a conceit of those who fancy themselves as scientists. Would these social scientists line up behind the overwhelming science showing that GMO’s are safe. Science is conducted by human beings. Humans have know issues with bias. That is a star you can set you course on.
Yes, those lobbying for “new solutions” have budgets thousands of times larger than their opponents.
BTW, what the heck is a climate change opponent? Someone who doesn’t want the climate to change?
Guilty as charged – I’ve been undercutting consensus science for 13 years but strangely enough I do it using science.
To date I haven’t met a single person face to face who can put together a coherent scientific argument for AGW – I’m sure they are out there but I haven’t met one.
Everyone I have met who can argue coherently scientifically doesn’t buy into the AGW scam.
Since no one has paid me a dime and I have no interest either way – to whom do I send my bill for services rendered.
Research reveals how to market to or brainwash your enemy. Of course. Anything but accurate, reliable science should be used.