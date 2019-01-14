Failure of UK renewable energy policy to minimise costs, deliver meaningful emissions cuts, and maintain security of supply.

A new report from the Global Warming Policy Foundation finds that consumers are paying far too much for the emissions reductions delivered by renewable energy. The report, linked here, by Dr Capell Aris, is the result of extensive energy system modelling, and reports the costs, greenhouse gas emissions and grid security delivered by the current grid and by a series of counterfactual energy systems. As Dr Aris explains:
“The dash for gas of the 1990s delivered lower carbon dioxide emissions and lower costs. If we had simply continued, we could now be enjoying electricity prices 30-40% lower than today, with similar carbon dioxide emissions, and vastly better grid security. Consumers are grossly overpaying for a very unreliable system.”
This counterintuitive result arises because of the effect of intermittent renewables on the grid. Renewables have forced gas-fired power stations to ramp their output up and down in order to balance the grid and prevent blackouts. In addition, nobody is investing in the most efficient modern gas-fired plant while renewables are subsidised. The result is that the gas-fired fleet is much less efficient than it should be.
And the situation is going to get worse. Dr Aris has examined National Grid’s plans for the future generation mix and says we should expect steep price rises to continue every year for the foreseeable future. However, he also finds that with a system based on gas and nuclear power, emissions reductions could continue out to 2030 while maintaining consumer power prices at their current level. This result holds even if the very high prices of the planned Hinkley C power station apply in practice.
As Dr Aris puts it:
The systems National Grid are looking at putting in place will deliver significant carbon emissions but will double electricity prices. A system based on gas and nuclear would deliver similar emissions cuts at around half the price. This shouldn’t, therefore, be a difficult decision.
https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2019/01/Capell-Aris-UK-Electricity-System.pdf
The National Grid’s main intention is to supply virtue-signals to the CAGW Cabal and not to reduce costs or to provide reliable power. From their point of view there is no problem. Pensioners can freeze in the comfort of their own homes.
There is nothing counterintuitive about it. It’s just not PC and doesn’t fit the narrative.
With the UK about to leave the very Green EU, they the UK will certainly in the short term be worse off. So as only fairly well off countries can afford to cater to the Greens re. virtue signalling, the UK will be forced to cut subsidies and hopefully cease to compel the power stations to accept the intermittent power output from the renewables.
Anyway the UK is a cloudy place so solar is near useless, and other than Scotland its not all that windy.
MJE
“With the UK about to leave the very Green EU”
I think you mean “IF” the UK leaves. That outcome is looking less likely day by day:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6589159/May-given-three-weeks-come-Plan-B-Remain-MPs.html
I take note that the UK is forging free trade agreements. example
When the UK joined the EU, it was seen as abandoning the Commonwealth. Properly done, the UK could achieve most of the economic benefits provided by the EU and still get rid of the undemocratic stupidity of the Eurocrats. It could be the best of both worlds.
Could we somehow invent a process to convert human stupidity into energy? If so, our energy needs would be met well into the future.
Hokey Schtick. I believe Einstein said that human stupidity is infinite. You may well have hit on a winner.
I presume this is about UK energy.
The real question is whether they have shelved plans to close down the last nine remaining coal fired power stations. These are horrendously expensive because, as outlined above, they are not being allowed to generate 70% of the time. How can you run a company, that is not allowed to sell its products – by law – for 70% of the time?
However, last winter the UK was wholly dependent upon these coal power station, which were working at 110% nominal capacity (pumping out 11 GW for three months). Had we not had these stations, the UK would have had rolling power cuts throughout the winter.
As for renewables….
There was almost no solar last winter (winter at 52 degrees N, snow on panels).
Wind was consistently running at just 30% capacity, due to large anticyclones and ice on the blades. The latter was a real problem, with vibrations shutting down hundreds of windelecs. The solution was to use helicopters spraying antifreeze. A couple of problems with this:
a. It was very expensive to use helicopters.
b. It was not very environmental. Aircraft have to have special drainage and recycling of any de-ice fluids, while these helicopters were spraying it all over the countryside.
R