Psychologists “Affirm Without Doubt” the Evidence for Imminent Climate Catastrophe

According to Psychology Today contributors Sara Gorman, Ph.D., MPH, and Jack M. Gorman, MD, psychologists are united in their determination to help climate “deniers” face the need for urgent climate action to prevent imminent human extinction, though they are uncertain about how to deliver group therapy to millions of people in the same session.
Climate Change Denial
Facing a reality too big to believe.
Posted Jan 12, 2019
Sara Gorman, Ph.D., MPH, and Jack M. Gorman, MD
Denying to the Grave
…
But there are also many points that are clear and not subject to legitimate debate. We can affirm without doubt that anthropogenic climate change is a real phenomenon that is already apparent and will, if not mitigated, cause terrible suffering and destruction before this century is over. A recent report from the United Nations-sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells us we can still hope to avert some of the catastrophic consequences of climate change, but only if we “abandon coal and other fossil fuels in the next decade or two.” Scientists may disagree about how fast the atmosphere is warming or what the best solutions are, but except for a small number of outliers, none doubt that we are rapidly approaching climate catastrophe.
That a few misguided politicians believe climate change predictions are exaggerated or even fabricated is lamentable. But perhaps more puzzling is the lack of alarm among the general public. As monumental hurricanes lash out in Houston and Puerto Rico and California forests burn out of control, it would seem that the evidence that climate scientists are right would be clear enough. Almost annually meteorologists tell us we have just experienced the warmest year in recorded history. Yet even people who experience extreme weather events often still refuse to report the experience as a manifestation of climate change. Polls tell us that many people are worried about climate change, but that does not seem to motivate much willingness to take action to mitigate it. Others deny that climate change is either occurring at all or that it represents any significant threat to civilization.
…
Too Large to Believe
Among the myriad reasons that we shun this problem is its enormity. We aren’t “merely” being told that unless we take action our identities will be stolen, we will lose thousands of dollars, or even that it will take a few years off our lives. What the climate scientists are telling us is that if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels the human race faces extinction. The fact is that many people born this year will not survive global warming if it continues at the current pace and exceeds 3.50C by 2050.
…
Climate change denial is in some ways a new mental process for psychologists to understand. Of course, the concept of denial itself is well understood. Psychologists consider denial—the refusal to accept facts in order to protect us from uncomfortable truths—to be a primitive defense mechanism.
But despite the fact that psychologists know a lot about denial, they have never had to face denial on this scale before. Millions of people share the phenomenon of climate denial. This is clearly not something that is amenable to individual or even group psychotherapy.
…
Organizations like Climate Psychiatry Alliance and Climate Psychology Alliance have been formed not only to point out the severe consequences of climate change for emotional and behavioral health but also to lend expertise in determining how best to overcome climate change denial. For these and similar organizations, climate change denial constitutes an emergency that demands immediate attention. We need urgent attention to developing and implementing the best practices for overcoming public despair and inaction and increasing the motivation to demand large-scale climate change mitigation action.
If Dr. Sara Gorman and Dr. Jack Gorman had even the most basic grasp of the science, they would know that the “current rate” of global warming, between 1-2C / century depending on how you measure it, is not even remotely on track to hit 3.5C by 2050. An enormous acceleration of the current rate of warming would be required to hit 3.5C by 2050.
The evidence for imminent climate catastrophe is far from unequivocal.
Even the IPCC leaves room for doubt about the significance of global warming. The IPCC’s lower bound climate sensitivity of 1.5C warming / doubling of atmospheric CO2 would make global warming a complete non-event, even if we burned every scrap of recoverable fossil fuel on the planet.
There is substantial peer reviewed evidence climate sensitivity is even lower than the 1.5C lower bound provided by the IPCC.
By making unsupported assertions about climate science and the future fate of the human race, and by attempting to dispel legitimate doubts about the urgency of the alleged climate crisis, in my opinion Dr. Sara Gorman and Dr. Jack Gorman are potentially doing unspeakable harm to the lives and wellbeing of people within their sphere of influence. Let us hope Sara and Jack realise the enormity of their error.
Anyone who uses the word ‘the’ before ‘myriad’ ‘the myriad’ should be ignored.
I sleep just fine every night, even after reading the laughable “we are doomed soon” wailings every day.
I deal in reality which is why I am not fooled by their overblown propaganda of a doomsday future over a he he… ha ha ha, trace gas with a very small IR absorption window.
Unbelievable! Obviously trying to drum up business.
“We can affirm without doubt that anthropogenic climate change is a real phenomenon that is already apparent and will, if not mitigated, cause terrible suffering and destruction before this century is over.”
If this claim could be CONFIRMED by facts they would have grounds for the rest of the article.
That they use the word “affirm” means they know they do not actually have confirming facts.
Thus the rest of the article is meaningless drivel.
We once had a neighbour who was a psychologist/psychiatrist. He said that you needed to be mad to be one!
The above would seem to indicate that he was right.
The fact is that many people born this year will not survive global warming if it continues at the current pace and exceeds 3.50C by 2050 …
Alternatively they could shift about 10degrees latitude away from the equator or about 500 meters higher.
“Medice, cura te ipsum”.
If CO2 really affected climate then one would expect that the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years would have caused at least a measurable change in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere but such has not happened. It is the convective greenhouse effect caused by gravity, the heat capacity of the atmosphere and the depth of the troposphere that is responsible for the warming effects of the atmosphere. Derived from first principals, the convective greenhouse effect causes the surface of the Earth to be approximately 33 degrees C warmer than it would be otherwise. 33 degrees C is the amount derived from first principals and 33 degrees C is what has been observed. Additional warming that would be caused by a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed. A radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed anywhere in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction.
“We can affirm without doubt that anthropogenic climate change is a real phenomenon that is already apparent and will, if not mitigated, cause terrible suffering and destruction before this century is over.” But this is all not true and it is a matter of science and not a matter of politics. The reality is that, based upon the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, one can conclude that the climate change we have been experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero, This is all a matter of science.
The AGW conjecture appears plausible at first but upon a closer evaluation one finds that the AGW conjecture is based upon only partial science and cannot be adequately defended in terms of science. For example, the AGW conjecture depends upon the existence of a radiant greenhouse effect in the Earth’s atmosphere caused by trace gases with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere. or anywhere else in the solar system for that matter. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well. This is not a matter politics but rather science.
There is no evidence whatsoever for Transient nor Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity! All based on an assumption, well actually two assumptions: 1) All climate change since 1880, or 1850, or some year, is due to CO2, and 2) Natural climate variability has for some reason ceased.
Let us cross this bridge when we come to it. If sea level rise swamps a beach close to a large city, and appears to be inexorable, we can: A, build a wall, as the Dutch have shown us all how to do, or, B, abandon prosperity and revert to the 19th century, what a blast that was.
Do these people never consider the conditions for which they advocate???
CO2 is a trace gas, comprising 0.04% of the atmosphere. A trace gas has only trace effect on the surrounding molecules of air. Trace means insignificant. Either English is not well understood by the psychologists, or that tidbit of scientific fact has been conveniently overlooked.
They are the ones that need help, not the general population. Mad as a box of frogs.
I disagree:
A box of frogs will have a predictable chaotic, mostly bleating noise, but benign behavior when opened.
The Progressive chaps will be psychotic maniacs, imaging all sorts of hobgloblins, and screaming the sky is falling whilst pushing everyone else off the cliff, save themselves.
Best to just keep the lid closed and turn-up the fire to “parboil” until the croaking stops.
And Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy are also real… to a 6 year old.
Which is about where these clowns operate at mentally. And it is also about the same the developmental age of most Progressives in their ability to handle the realities of the Real World.
There must be a provision in the Dem’s budget for Psychologists to tap into the Governmental AGW Teat. These two just want to be first in line.
Who wants to suck the hind tit?
Even piglets and climatists know that simple rule.
Hogswill!
Is this a large enough number to be considered a consensus, which is supposedly the arbiter of truth?
Ohhhhh Dear…Psychologists of course have a hopeless track record of being scientific in their endevours..
When & If any of us skeptics need their ‘assistance’ , we can always give them a call…But till then the best suggestion is to tell them to “Bugger Off” !
1) Scientists disagree on the rate – so if you don’t know the rate, you don’t know what is the correct action, if any is required to solve or mitigate the problem.
2)You don’t have agreement on solutions, so you don’t know what to do about what you don’t know the rate of.
3) Small number of outliers, does not eqate to “none doubt”. They just said some doubt, where does “none” come from?
4) Plenty of people that have studied the evidence for this conjecture think we are not “rapidly approaching climate catastrophe”. The data does not even correlate over many decades between the growth in CO2, and the global temperature record which is “produced” by climate activists.
It worries me more than climate change, that people can express such complete incomprehension on a subject, and then proceed to analyze those that know more than they do. And use science from sources that have a severe conflict of interest as equivalent to science that is reproducible by unbiased sources.
Maybe they just wanted to write something controversial to get attention for themselves. My diagnosis is : Histrionic personality disorder (HPD).