From The EIA
January 9, 2019
The Middle East, Africa, and Asia now drive nearly all global energy consumption growth
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Statistics
Energy consumption in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa continues to grow rapidly, with about 20% growth in each region between 2010 and 2016, according to newly available data in EIA’s International Energy Statistics database. In particular, energy consumption has been increasing in the Middle East and Africa, driven by economic growth, increased access to energy markets, and quickly growing populations. Energy consumption in Asia grew even as energy consumption in China declined between 2015 and 2016.
Although growth was rapid in Africa and the Middle East, Asia and Oceania consumed much more energy overall (42% of 2016 world energy consumption, compared with 6% in the Middle East and 3% in Africa). Slower long-term energy consumption trends continued in the mature economies of North America, where energy consumption grew by 1% between 2010 and 2016, and in Europe, where energy consumption actually fell 4% between those years.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Statistics
Globally, petroleum and other liquid fuels (including biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel) are the most prevalent form of energy consumed. Growing use of these fuels has been supported by increasing supplies of U.S. shale oil and other international sources of liquid fuels that have kept prices relatively competitive. Global coal consumption continued to decline as a result of competition from low cost natural gas as well as some countries’ policies to limit or decrease coal use.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Statistics
Regional fuel use varies according to the availability of resources. In 2016, coal accounted for almost 50% of the energy consumed in Asia and Oceania, where China, India, and Australia are all significant consumers of coal. The largest shares of nuclear and renewable energy were in Europe (26%), North America (19%), and Central and South America (26%).
These regions, particularly Europe and North America, have significant renewable resources as well as policies that encourage renewable energy usage, especially wind and solar. Because of the region’s rich reserves of oil and natural gas, nearly all energy consumption in the Middle East comes from either petroleum or natural gas with virtually no contribution from coal, nuclear, or renewable energy.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Statistics
From 2000 to 2013, China experienced rapid growth in energy consumption, overtaking the United States as the world’s largest energy consumer in 2009. Since 2013, China has consistently used approximately 40% more energy than the United States. Although growth in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has slowed over this time period, it continues to grow faster than 6% per year compared with relatively flat total energy consumption, demonstrating the country’s improvements in energy intensity (GDP per unit energy).
By comparison, India’s GDP is growing at a rate of almost 8% per year, and energy use is growing as well. In recent years, India has surpassed Japan, Canada, and Germany in energy consumed. As more recent data become available, India is likely to surpass Russia as the third-highest energy consuming country.
Detailed country-level data on energy production, consumption, and transport through 2016 are available in EIA’s International Energy Statistics database. Natural gas data, petroleum supply data, GDP, and population are available through 2017. EIA Country Analysis Briefs supplement the International Energy Statistics database with key information on energy production and consumption trends.
Principal contributor: Ari Kahan
HT/ResourceGuy
13 thoughts on “The Middle East, Africa, and Asia now drive nearly all global energy consumption growth”
1 – When will China feel it necessary to save the planet by cutting back on fossil fuels?
2 – How much global warming will be averted by the developed countries cutting back on their fossil fuel consumption?
3 – Given 1 and 2 above, why do any people think it’s a good idea to wreck our economy by trying to mandate windmills?
Their goal is world wide socialism….AKA….One World Government….period….
Now, I have a genuine question about the concept of a one world government.
Where does one go for sanctuary the moment that utopian dream turns nasty and it insists I wear a symbol or some other marker because I don’t fit in for whatever reason?
“why do any people think it’s a good idea to wreck our economy by trying to mandate windmills?”
Their plan was to get us to pay them while they get us to wreck our own economy. Paris agreement? And as soon as democrats get in charge again, or idiot republicans, we’ll be right back at it again. There are plenty of Obama’s waiting on the wings. Pray for Trump and what conservatives we have left.
So how much does virtue signalling by Westerners with wind and solar affect the behavior of Indians and Chinese? Not much?
I wonder how accurately China is reporting its energy consumption. Even increasing energy intensity would not account for a complete leveling off of energy consumption over so many years as indicated in the EIA report (especially with 6% GDP growth per year [not that I trust China to be honest with that number either]), especially given they still build large numbers of coal-based and other power plants each year.
Personally, I smell something fishy in their data, unless I’m missing something obvious.
Witness the reality of trying to convince people that reducing CO2 will save man from extinction. Quite the contrary.
As more and more of India’s energy impoverished populace gain access to energy infrastructure, the general usage is bound to dramatically increase.
Same with China’s energy impoverished, though in the case of China (a country developed sufficiently to land a probe on the Lunar Dark Side) they should no longer be qualified as developing and should be subjected to all Paris Restrictions placed on the other “Developed Nations”
Mandatory CO2 reductions…
Mandatory Climate Reparation payments…
Mandatory transfer of wealth to developing nations…
Mandatory transfer of technology to developing nations…
And, if Iran successfully places a satellite into orbit, they too should be considered Developed
Or any other country that demonstrates the ability to launch a rocket into space or create Nuclear Weapons, if you can…you are developed and not developing
Bryan A
January 12, 2019 at 7:59 pm
Let’s not forget that India has also sent probes to orbit the Moon and Mars…so they can join with China in adhering to the COP21 Paris restrictions.
Another reason why the Greenist ideology in Australia is useless.
But no doubt they will continue to force up this creek without anyway.
world wide socialism….AKA….One World Government
+=============
A single government is like a single phone company. All phones would still be land-line, black, with a rotary dial.
No matter how bad the government, if there is no alternative there is no need to improve. Everyone has a job but noone works.
Chinese Gov can’t believe their luck. They’ll continue talking up climate goals while doing the opposite.
EU socialism is just a convenient long game stepping stone for Chinese control of markets and politics.
They should have split out “nuclear” from “renewables and other”. I suspect they kept them together to hide “renewables”. And of course, “renewables” are given first dibs (if and when they are producing) over the other forms of energy that sit waiting to back “renewables” up.