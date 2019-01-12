Limits to Solar and Wind Power in Australia

By Richard D. Patton
South Australia (SA) is the smallest state in Australia and its government has made a goal of being a leader in renewable energy production. As a consequence, it has a large amount of installed wind and solar generation. After a series of blackouts in 2016, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) placed strength limits on solar and wind generation, making sure that there was enough backup so that there was not a repeat of the blackouts.
In the 3rd quarter of last year, here is a graph of the curtailment of wind and solar power generation.
Source: AEMO 3rd quarter report 2018
The curtailed power (non-synchronous means wind and solar power) represented 10% of all of the electricity generated in the quarter. It was 150 GWh, so the total generation potential was 1500 GWh, and 1350 GWh was actually used. Over 91 days, this is an average of 618 MW.
There is an interconnector between SA and Victoria. During this time, exports, driven by wind and solar averaged 150 MW out of SA and into Victoria. This was mostly due to wind power. Finally, the average demand of SA was 1465 MW. This can be combined into the following table:
|SA Demand (MW)
|Wind and Solar (MW)
|Exports (MW)
|Used in SA (MW)
|Percent of demand from renewables
|1465
|618
|150
|468
|31.9%
This is a higher result than I would have expected. The renewable generation is bumping up against the intermittency constraint. For the comparable quarter last year, the curtailment percentage was 5.9%, so the amount of curtailed power is going up. More installations, especially of wind, will probably push up the curtailment and contribute little to satisfying actual demand.
Australia is in the southern hemisphere, so the 3rd quarter (July, August and September) is the winter there, and winds are usually highest in winter. There is also continued installation of wind and solar power. Comparable numbers for other quarters are:
|3rd quarter 2017
|4th quarter 2017
|1st quarter 2018
|2nd quarter 2018
|3rd quarter 2018
|% curtailment in SA
|5.9%
|2.3%
|1.2%
|4.8%
|10%
In the 2nd quarter, 2018, the average demand was 1500 MW and the renewable generation was only 480 MW. The export flow from SA to Victoria was 80 MW. This gives a renewable portion of SA demand of 26.7%. 1st quarter 2018 was similar. Renewables generated 500 MW and there were exports of 80 MW, so renewables were 28%.
In the 4th quarter 2017 there was an anomalously large export figure of approximately 220 MW which probably should be ignored as a special circumstance since it does not occur in any other quarter. Renewables generated 470 MW and demand was static at approximately1500 MW.
None of these figures take into account demand suppression due to home photovoltaic (PV) installations. The PV installations do not go onto overall demand, since that is demand for large generators. These penetration figures would be higher if home PV were considered.
Probably new wind generation in SA will add more to the curtailed energy than to electricity supply in SA. There is more room for growth in PV since PV output rises during the day and that is when demand is highest. SA is a desert. Adelaide, its chief city, is fairly close to the equator at 35o S latitude so it has good solar resources.
It is interesting that my last article showed that Germany appeared to be bumping up against a soft limit of 12.5% for wind and solar, but South Australia is up in the high twenties to low-thirties – almost 2.5 times the penetration. It is not possible to generalize from one case. Each case is different, but probably it depends on both population density and the quality of the wind and solar resource.
Sources:
AEMO quarterly reports 4th quarter 2017 to 3rd quarter 2018
16 thoughts on “Limits to Solar and Wind Power in Australia”
On a map, both Tasmania and Victoria appear smaller than South Australia.
It’s also bigger than New South Wales.
South Australia (SA) is NOT the smallest state in Australia 978,810 sq.km. The smallest State by area is Tasmania 64,519 sq.km. Victoria is also smaller than South Australia at 227,010 sq.km. By population, South Australia has 1,659,800 inhabitants, Tasmania has 511,000 inhabitants, the Australian Capital Territory has 366,900, and the Northern Territory has 231,200.
That being said, the rest of the article is quite correct in saying that excessive ‘renewable’ unreliable power is a disaster in South Australia and threatens to spread over the rest of Australian driven by insane Green-Alarmist cabalists.
There is also an interconnector NSW to SA but I think that is a DC line
No Chris it has not been built yet..But the state government wants to build it.
In that case Bill you had better tell AEMO that they are wrong and the Murraylink 132kV DC line Midura to Berri doesn’t exist
http://www.transform.ru/articles/pdf/sigre/b4-103.pdf
Is the high utilization rate due to the giant Musk battery, or isn’t that installed yet?
It’s installed. It can supply 18 minutes of load power
If it is used as a buffer, it would smooth variations in the supply making the unreliable power a little more reliable and thus, more usable.
South Australia has the largest known single deposit of uranium in the world:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olympic_Dam_mine
Duh.
Yes and it is all exported to other countries…
We have a strong dopey Greenist lobby here in South Australia..
So reliaable cheap nuclear power fired by our own uranium is simply not acceptable,
The Musk battery is a joke, 8 minutes of power if all else fails.
The only use would be to re-start the windmills.
As to the interconnector, to my knowledge we have only the one, to Victoria. It used to pick up the power from the Brown Coal station, but Premier Andrews closed that down.
The now Premier, a Liberal, , is talking about building a interconnector to NSW, so we can get some coal drivemn power, that will take years.
MJE
All this time, money and effort is being wasted on a total scientific hoax.
An Einstein Thought Experiment on Climate Change
That means that Anthropogenic CO2 can warm 1gm of water 1°C every 4.186/0.94 or 4.45 Seconds over an area of 1 m^2. A m^3 of water weighs 1,000,000 gms. It would take 4,450,000 seconds, or 1,250 hours or nearly 2 months for Anthropogenic CO2 to warm a m^3 of sea surface water 1°C. To put things in perspective, at high noon on a clear day, the oceans are being bathed by 1,000 W/m^2 by incoming solar radiation. (Source) It only takes the sun 1.16 hours to warm the oceans as much as Anthropogenic CO2 does in 1,250 hours. On a cloudy day, the incoming solar radiation may only be 100 W/m^2, so the variations are enormous, yet still dwarf the contributions of anthropogenic CO2. A similar example could be done using the time it takes CO2 to replace the energy lost from just one cloudy day.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2019/01/12/an-einstein-thought-experiment-on-climate-change/
South Australia is larger than NSW, Victoria, Tasmania Pop. Area
New South Wales NSW AU-NSW NSW State Sydney 7,704,300 800,628
Queensland Qld AU-QLD QLD State Brisbane 4,827,000 1,723,936
South Australia SA AU-SA SA State Adelaide 1,706,500 978,810
Tasmania Tas AU-TAS TAS State Hobart 518,500 64,519
Victoria Vic AU-VIC VIC State Melbourne 6,039,100 227,010
Thanks for this short article.
However it would be nice to have some background bio about Richard Patten the author.
Given that some of the introductory detail of the article are wrong, it’s clear he is not a South Australian and not even Australian.
Patten’s analysis of the situation in the third quarter of 2018 is spot on. Wind generation plants in SA were ordered by AEMO to slow down/or shut down as part of the new strategy for maintaining the AEMO’s network stability.
However Richard getting background detail details wrong will be used here in Australia to discredit your analysis.
The Equater is many thousands of K North of Adelaide, and in our winter when we need heat, the Suns angle is low, so useless for solar. As for the wind power, what about the cost factor of all the back up fossell fuel generaters which are necessary for the variable wind power.
As to the “Green”thoughts, what about the bank of “Dirty”diesal generaters the previous Labour Govt. bought, to back up the very unrealiable flow of energy from both wind and solar.
MJE