Pielke and Lomborg accused of “fact mongering”

Reposted from cliscep.com
Posted on 10 Jan 19 by Paul Matthews
Here’s a remarkable example of the post-truthiness of some elements of contemporary academia.
A magazine called Issues in Science and Technology has published an article Fear Mongering & Fact Mongering, by Adam Briggle, a philosopher at a third-rate institution called University of North Texas.
The article starts by dismissing the old-fashioned claptrap of Poincaré and Feynman, and then talks about research misconduct and ‘responsible’ research. But the main thrust of the article is to try to introduce a concept of “fact mongering”.
Where fear mongering can stoke irrational panic, fact mongering can cause irrational calm and complacency.
Briggle illustrates the distinction by referring to the notorious alarmist article The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells, full of irresponsible pseudo-scientific fear-mongering about “panic”, “terrors”, “death” and “destruction” (which, as I noted recently, has serious consequences for the mental health of those who fall for it). Briggle mentions that the article was criticised by scientists, but doesn’t have the decency to link to any of these criticisms, such as this one where the Wallace-Wells article is described as “Alarmist, Imprecise/Unclear, Misleading” by a team of climate scientists including Richard Betts, Chris Colose and Victor Venema. Even Michael Mann says that it exaggerates.
Amazingly, Briggle claims that the scientists who corrected Wallace-Wells’s alarmist falsehoods were irresponsible fact-mongers:
It prompted some denunciations, but also soul-searching among the climate science community about its rhetoric. Perhaps in their desire not to be discounted as fear-mongers, scientists had become fact-mongers. They may have assumed that they don’t really have a “fact” until it is scrubbed clean of all emotion, especially fear. This is certainly not misconduct in a narrow sense, but it may well count as a form of irresponsible research. Has the climate science community hid behind neutral facts and insufficiently scared the public? If so, theirs would be a rhetorical, not a logical, failure.
Briggle highlights two people who are guilty of fact-mongering: Roger Pielke Jr and Bjorn Lomborg. He says he was a student of Pielke’s 15 years ago, and is concerned about Pielke’s WSJ article on natural disasters (edit: paywalled, but there’s a free version available at his blog).
Thus, I was surprised to see his op-ed counseling us to be “factful” when it comes to climate change. He has, it seems, adopted Lomborg’s view that there are facts on one hand and irrational fears on the other. And the fact is that despite all the bad news, times have never been better. He argues that there is little evidence that climate change has made weather more extreme. Indeed, natural disasters are claiming fewer lives than 50 years ago, and as a proportion of global gross domestic product the costs of natural disasters have actually gone down.
Pielke has been delivering this message for years, and as with Lomborg it has earned him the ire of many environmental scientists. As far as I can tell, his thesis is logically, or empirically, flawless. It is the rhetoric of it that has me wondering. He highlights a set of facts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) about specific weather phenomena. What he doesn’t mention are the words in bold at the top of the same report stating that “warming of the climate system is unequivocal” and changes are “unprecedented.” When Pielke says the IPCC substantiates his claims, that may be literally true, but also rhetorically questionable. When does a reasonable argument slip into cherry-picking, or cherry-picking slide into misrepresentation?
So according to Briggle, Pielke’s article in the WSJ about natural disasters should have included some statements from the IPCC that have nothing whatsoever to do with disasters. Briggle also appears to believe that the concept of using facts to rebut irrational fears is a new idea invented by Lomborg. And that Pielke’s logical, flawless thesis is rhetorically questionable.
Pielke has a letter in response (and there are other letters too), published in the same journal and also posted at his blog.
I’ve long argued that the world has seen a dramatic drop in lives lost to disasters, and that as poverty around the world has been reduced, the economic toll of disasters has not increased as fast as increasing global wealth. This is indeed good news. These are hardly controversial views, as they are also conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which produces periodic assessments of climate science, impacts, and economics, as well as being indicators of progress under the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
He says that Briggle is “late to the party”, mentioning previous smears that he has been subjected to for failing to join in the fear-mongering. Briggle’s article
represents yet another effort from within the academy to silence others whose views are deemed politically unwelcome or unacceptable. At most research institutions, the penalties for researchers who engage in FFP are severe, and often include termination of employment. Of course, Briggle is not alone in sending a powerful and chilling message about which views are deemed acceptable and which are not.
20 thoughts on “Pielke and Lomborg accused of “fact mongering””
Pielke has his little axe to grind, about how things are not bad now.
He’s to old to worry about “are not bad yet”.
It’s not the warming to now that matters.
Dr Pielke is right to point out that global warming is not occurring at much more than one-third of the predicted rate, and that the supposed damages from global warming are far less than the weather-related damages that occurred before our influence was appreciable.
Since global warming is not occurring at anything like the predicted rate and is not at all likely to do so in future, and since warming is proving net-beneficial and would continue to do so even if there were as much as 5.4 K warming by 2080, according to the EU Commission’s research, our children’s children can look forward to a better planet as well as a warmer one.
“It’s not the warming to now that matters”
So only imaginary warming from unvalidated models matters.
Facts.. not so much?
Is that what you are saying ??
trafamadore,
You seem to be expecting a temperature hockey stick, soon.
But maybe not real soon, if you think 50 years of age is relevant. [Roger Pielke Jr’s age.]
Maybe you can clear up what you do think.
“ It’s not the warming to now that matters.”
What change in T does matter? When? Why does there seem to be a delay?
What does “bad” mean to you?
“As far as I can tell, his thesis is logically, or empirically, flawless”
Nuff said.
Bjorn Lomborg is one of my personal heroes and has been since I first read The Skeptical Environmentalist back in 2002 or thereabouts. One of the most important works ever published IMHO. One of the few rational voices from academia at the time, Lomborg has continued to make eminently sensible suggestions about all aspects of the environment, climate change, energy and dealing with genuine world problems since then, much to the distaste of the Green Blob.
Briggle’s opinion counts for nothing!
All claims are subject to the test of truth.
If an irrational avoidance of disaster is untrue, in terms of speaking truth to the people or truth to power, then it should be corrected. Similarly, if irrational promotion of disaster is untrue, we must similarly speak the truth and correct it.
The IPCC in many places promotes alarm with dubious projections supported by dubious confidence. Calmly pointing out the truth of matters is what everyone should do, not just a few scientists. Being right can hardly be criticized as inappropriate.
What Briggle really objects to is that the IPCC’s information – the scientific content of its reports – is not alarming. That is the bottom line. The world is warming, and nothing untoward is happening. There is no sign that something untoward will happen. The political bosses want something to “probably happen” that they can claim credit for avoiding. That’s too bad. That is not how the world works. They want a world filled with dummies, which it isn’t.
Why should anyone be alarmed about something that is not alarming? Why is it “wrong” when you aren’t alarmed? Why am I wrong when I’m not?
Fact mongering – let’s look at the word “monger”
-monger. [ˈməNGɡər] [Combining form]
– denoting a dealer or trader in a specified commodity: “fishmonger”
– a person who promotes a specified activity, situation, or feeling, especially one that is undesirable or discreditable.
Spot on! A monger is promoting anything that someone considers “off message”. Remember that catch phrase from the Climategate emails? Right. So an assemblage of facts that demonstrates there is no looming catastrophe is “fact mongering” because….? Vested interests, maybe?
H.L. Mencken said, “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed — and hence clamorous to be led to safety — by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
Fact mongers work to frustrate politicians, therefore politicians want so suppress the the fact mongers. Wise men listen to fact mongers and shun politicians.
Now who are the good guys and who are the bad guys?
“Where fear mongering can stoke irrational panic, fact mongering can cause irrational calm and complacency.”
Thoughts from a neurotic personality disorder? LOL
Why do they assume that calm and complacency based upon facts are irrational?
Briggle’s personal website offers a look into the madness of a modern-day inhabitant of Wonderland.
https://adambriggle.com/
I have no doubt Dr Briggle personally approved of the blatant dishonesty and scare mongering in the fake documentary Gasland.
Yes, there was some spooky mind-set there. If you are looking for a philosopher’s viewpoint on fossil fuels, I suggest you try Alex Epstein at http://industrialprogress.com/. This boy has it together.
BTW, my daughter just got her MBA at UNT (formerly North Texas State), a school most famous for being the alma mater of “Mean” Joe Greene. Should I advise her to ask for her money back?
Facts just used to be facts. Then something happened and now facts have to be wrapped up in emotive text so as not to hurt anyone’s feelings. Or even worse, not talked about at all, as if they don’t exist.
I’m not sure when this happened. I suppose it came about with social media’s rise and enough people living in bubbles they didn’t understand reality anymore.
George Orwell predicted it. He was only off by 16 years. By the time around the year 2000 things started to coagulate and move sharply to the left. Political correctness started to get crazy. Communism started a revival after it took a beating 11 years before with the Berlin wall collapsing. The Global warming scam really ramped up. Leftests wrested control of many judgeships. We are now fully in George Orwell’s world where even Twitter has stopped banning people because they now have a computer generated vetting process for tweets. If your tweet has certain combinations of words it gets sent to cyberspace never to be seen. Twitter and Facebook are contributing to the suicide of the Greco Roman culture.
Breathtaking. Absolutely breathtaking. As I read Briggles article I became aware that I was shaking my head from side to side, flabbergasted not just by the sense of moral corruption which pervades it but also by the effrontery with which Briggles delivers it. That such people can exist in academia could lead one to despair – if it wasn’t for another realization that the article engenders. The sound you can hear is that of the bottom of the barrel being scraped. The sense of sheer desperation is palpable. This is what panic looks like in the warmist community.
I used to think that the bottom of the barrel had been reached with Lewandowsky. I stand corrected.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iene_nipRXM
Climate Politics as Manichean Paranoia – Roger Pielke Jr @ The GWPF, July 2017
This Talk at the Global Warming Policy Foundation is well worth watching.
Irresponsible Fact Mongering is a term which could be pulled right out of the Instruction Manual for Winston Smith in room 101.
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2017/09/05/energy-economics-miixing-debt-apples-with-energy-oranges-can-trump-make-america-great-again-maga/
Two main factors are driving the deterioration in prosperity. First, the underlying economy has been deteriorating, a trend disguised by the spending of borrowed money.
Second, in America as elsewhere, the trend cost of energy continues to increase markedly, even while market prices are trapped in a cyclical low. This cost acts as an “economic rent”, and translates into individual experience primarily through the cost of essentials, which are energy-intensive.
The Texas Paper is pure Fascism, Obedience to above and command from above, never question the Narrative. A false Narrative cannot withstand the Inconvenient truth being on the other Foot?
Hitler’s famous formula,
Verantwortung nach
oben, Autorität nach unten
, (responsibility towards above, authority towards below) nicely
rationalizes this character’s ambivalence.
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2012/11/19/the-narcissism-of-small-differences-in-group-bias/
Didn’t someone about Darwin’s evolution, ‘let’s hope its not true, but if it is, it doesn’t become known!’
Briggle comes from the same school of thought.
In fairness, if you take the emotion, fantasies and panic out of climatology the subject is far more dull. And as such it would be far less funded.
That would be a disaster for people who earn their living off running the Ghost Train.
This fairground barker is begging for his living.
What Briggles really means is data molestation. Or is it data fiddling? His focus on skeptics is a clever ruse to get the message across.
Alternatively, should philosophers dabbling in climate matters be locked up and forced to drink hemlock?