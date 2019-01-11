China has said it will not approve wind and solar power projects unless they can compete with coal power prices.
Beijing pulled the plug on support for large solar projects, which had been receiving a per kWh payment, in late May. That news came immediately after the country’s largest solar industry event and caught everyone by surprise.
Officials are understood to have been frustrated at seeing Chinese suppliers and engineering firms building solar projects overseas that delivered electricity at prices far below what was available back home.
The country also has its own issues with grid logjams. These have caused power from wind and solar projects to be wasted due to a lack of capacity on the network to transmit and distribute it. In 2017 12% of wind generation and 6% of solar was curtailed.
In the plans announced on Thursday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top strategic planning authority, and the National Energy Administration (NEA) set out a series of conditions under which new solar and wind projects would be approved from now till the end of 2020.
Chief among these is that the price matches or undercuts the national coal benchmark, something that happened for the first time ever just last month.
Projects will also have to show that the grid can handle their output. Technical specifications will ensure that the highest standards are met on that front.
Local governments have been told they are free to offer their own subsidies to projects if they wish.
In the past, provincial authorities have spent heavily to bankroll uncompetitive solar manufacturers.
Thursday’s announcement warned that any attempt to use project subsidies to invest in “local factories” or to make the use of locally made components a condition of the subsidy.
h/t to The GWPF
21 thoughts on “China says no to wind and solar tech unless it can compete with coal on price”
Thank god there are still rational humans left on this planet.
Strange, Very Strange. Why are the people pushing Renewables in the USA and EU claiming Wind/Solar is cheaper than Gas/Coal/Nuclear, yet China claims it is not profitable?
Chinese labor is so expensive that rooftop is not profitable there. /sarc
China is so limited with manpower that countries in a similar situation had to regress to Child Labor.
Good questions. I’ll think about it. In the meantime, I have to go outside and shovel that stuff that was to be a thing of the past.
China is invading Europe by container trains.
https://automotivelogistics.media/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/China-Europe.png
So Trump said it’s a Chinese hoax, and surprise, China proves it right. Each year China grows emissions much more than whole Europe decreases (which is not much).
Already now Chinese emissions are larger than EUropean/capita. They have no intention to do the mistake EUrope did.
Confucius say: Chinese not considered “paleface”, so their actions always ennobled by Western social-justice elites.
Someone in the PRC did some math, and realized just how expensive wind and solar are at providing power to a grid?
China banned wind turbines several years ago. The recent report which demonstrated the false
promises made by wind projects will invalidate their false claims over the years with respect to the costs of wind, which they have repeatedly claimed was cheaper than some fossil fuels, while at the same time illogically arguing for continued govt subsidies – I believe the figure was that $14 billion in the U.S. had been collected by wind promoters. Personally, I think that solar in deserts is the better technology but still vastly inferior to molten salt nuclear power. Wind power is so primitive in so many ways, disrupting the grid to boot, it should bebanned in this country
After you factor in the fleet of fossil fuel powered vehicles and workers, and gallons of cleaning “solutions,” needed to go out into the “desert” regularly to clean the dust off the panels so they might actually work at something remotely close to their supposed level of performance, you’ll probably find you’ve used up more energy than they produce, and certainly the cost of that energy they produce will not be cheaper than a REAL power plant, which you’ll STILL have to have up and running to provide what the panels won’t as the sun goes down anyway.
Intermittent power generation is worse than useless.
Personally, I think that solar in deserts is the better technology but still vastly inferior to molten salt nuclear power.
And there you have it, for the folks at home playing the kent beuchert MSR drinking game, the obligatory posting about MSR from kent. doesn’t matter the topic at hand, MSR will get a shout out.
Hint: Do the math BEFORE investing multi-$billions into an energy system, and that includes figuring out what it will do to the energy grid. I know math is hard, but SHEESH!
“Thursday’s announcement warned that any attempt to use project subsidies to invest in “local factories” or to make the use of locally made components a condition of the subsidy.”
Would do what?? The statement is incomplete.
There is no clarification at the “Full story here” link either. I’m going to guess that the intended construction was supposed to be “warned against any attempt”.
Interesting. So a liberal government system exists that actually considers practical considerations rather than just optics and talking point adherence. Color me surprised.
ALL mandates and subsidies regarding wind and solar power should be eliminated, NOW. A “ban” would then become magically unnecessary, because their entire existence is based on such mandates and subsidies.
Without utilities being forced to accept solar and wind power, to prioritize its use over conventional power generation, and to pay anything for it when it COSTS more than conventional power generation due to intermittency and related grid stability issues, they would refuse it, and the people buying it would no longer have any reason to.
The greens keep telling us we should emulate china, so I guess that means we too should say “no” to solar 😀
Hey, China is “still in” the “Paris Climate Steal,” so they are “showing us the way.” LMFAO.
Huh. Who would have figured that take such a reasonable and obvious position for the benefit of their own country?
They got rid of their idiotic intermittent energy scam and not a Yellow Vest in sight. This is one Asian flu I’d happily see spread to the West.