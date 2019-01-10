Climate Change Claim: Existentialism Will Help Silence Objections to Restricting Individual Choice

By emphasising the collective conscience implicit in the philosophy of Existentialism, policy planners might win more support for climate action.
Existentialism: A guiding philosophy for tackling climate change in cities?
January 8, 2019 8.56am AEDT
Markus Moos
Associate professor, University of Waterloo
The evidence of human-induced climate change is clear. At minimum, climate change will cost us dearly due to the economic impacts and lives lost from the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events. At worst, it presents an existential threat.
But, importantly, existentialism also includes a collective conscience. As Sartre noted: “Am I really a man who is entitled to act in such a way that the entire human race should be measuring itself by my actions?”
In other words, the philosophy argues that individual freedoms cannot be preserved if all individuals are completely free to choose their actions. The reference point for making decisions then becomes the impact our individual actions would have on society as a whole if everyone else modelled their actions after ours.
Reduce your carbon emissions now
If existentialism is making a comeback, it may provide precisely the philosophical fodder planners, and other policymakers, need to help the public understand why solving collective problems, such as climate change, may require restricting some choices and not only creating new ones.
If everyone continues to drive carbon-emitting cars, current and future generations will face severe restrictions on their own choices because of the impacts of climate change.
In an increasingly individualistic society, a philosophy that helps us validate our personal freedoms all the while emphasizing our collective responsibilities holds great potential to provide meaning to a large number of people.
The following from the Wikipedia entry on Existentialism stood out;
… Confusion with nihilism
Although nihilism and existentialism are distinct philosophies, they are often confused with one another as both are rooted in the human experience of anguish and confusion stemming from the apparent meaninglessness of a world in which humans are compelled to find or create meaning.[51] A primary cause of confusion is that Friedrich Nietzsche is an important philosopher in both fields. Existentialist philosophers often stress the importance of Angst as signifying the absolute lack of any objective ground for action, a move that is often reduced to a moral or an existential nihilism. A pervasive theme in the works of existentialist philosophy, however, is to persist through encounters with the absurd, as seen in Camus‘ The Myth of Sisyphus (“One must imagine Sisyphus happy”),[52] and it is only very rarely that existentialist philosophers dismiss morality or one’s self-created meaning: Kierkegaard regained a sort of morality in the religious (although he wouldn’t himself agree that it was ethical; the religious suspends the ethical), and Sartre‘s final words in Being and Nothingness are “All these questions, which refer us to a pure and not an accessory (or impure) reflection, can find their reply only on the ethical plane. We shall devote to them a future work.”[44]…
Sisyphus is a metaphor for futility, or maybe a metaphor for a life of brutal manual drudgery. Sisyphus was a Greek king who was condemned by the gods to endure eternal torment, by pushing a large rock up a steep hill, but he was condemned to never have the satisfaction of finishing his hopeless task – the rock always rolled back down before he reached the top.
Existentialists urge us not to make objective judgements about the fate of Sisyphus, because we don’t know what is actually happening in his head. We need to imagine that Sisyphus might be happy with his hopeless task, because “his rock is his thing”.
Fossil fuel alleviates drudgery, by replacing manual effort with machines – but from an Existential viewpoint all experience is subjective; you cannot know that people who live lives of brutal drudgery want their burden alleviated, especially if that alleviation comes at a cost for future generations.
33 thoughts on “Climate Change Claim: Existentialism Will Help Silence Objections to Restricting Individual Choice”
Yeh. Just like the existentialism of Sartre and Marcuse inspired Pol Pot to rampage through Cambodia. Time to take up arms?
Wait can the esteemed Professor prove he exists?
I do not know of this person,he is an imaginary possibility in my mind.
“Markus Moos
Associate professor, University of Waterloo
The evidence of human-induced climate change is clear.”
I see he uses existentialism in his selection of “proof”
Best answer is “42” and please carry on with your rectal cranium introspection till you disappear up your own and cease to annoy the taxpaying public with your parasitic leeching from the public purse.
Climate science needs philosophers like a bicycle needs a fish…
Keep your science-powder dry, my friends. We are at the start of the “if you believe yourself to be morally right, you don’t have to be accurate” era. Facts are irrelevant. Feels are in.
Can you prove that the University of Waterloo exists?
It looks like someone is trying the equivalent of Liberation Theology here, combining disparate philosophies. If it turns out similar to Liberation Theology, it will me mostly green socialism, and very little existentialism.
Tyranny, not socialism per see.
You can tell the report is a corrupt bit of propaganda by not offering conditional context.
No doubts about climate means no thought went into the article.
The entire argument is built upon a false premise of doing harm. If they truly believed in such personal responsibilities they surely should be concerned with promulgating a false narrative which will cause far more harm.
If they truly believed in such, they’d actually practice what they preach. Do the Prof. ever partake of fossil fuel powered transportation (cars, planes, buses, etc)? If so he should stop his use of such immediately if he truly believes it does harm. Does he use electricity from a grid that has fossil fuel generation? If so he should stop his use of such immediately if he truly believes it does harm Does he used materials (like the plastics in his smart phones and computers) that are made from fossil fuels? If so he should stop his use of such immediately if he truly believes it does harm. etc
I suspect that answers to most if not all of the above questions (and more) are yes and yet the professor still engages/indulges in those things showing that he doesn’t really believe in the problem he proclaims.
A lot (nearly all) of existentialism is nihilistic bunk. About its only usefulness is pointing out how Nature gives a whit among the species that occupy her space, the rest is fanciful projection. Philosophy could use another Schopenhauer.
“individual freedoms cannot be preserved if all individuals are completely free to choose their actions. ”
Sounds like a catch 22.
…well, only in a community. You can express any and all ‘personal freedoms’ if you are alone in a deserted area.
An individuals ‘personal freedom’ to swing their arms wildly about ends at their neighbor’s nose.
While you may have the personal freedom to flail about, your neighbors also have the personal freedom not to be struck by your flailing. If you choose to live within a community you are accepting the responsibility to censor and control your ‘personal freedoms’ to conform to the society you wish to belong.
It depends on how you define “neighbor”. Also, if that the neighbor is a putative national socialist, a medium for Soviets, insufficiently diverse (e.g. wrong “color”), pro-human rights, or otherwise politically incongruent.
An individuals ‘personal freedom’ to swing their arms wildly about ends at their neighbor’s nose
Except if your neighbor is a Nazi. You’re allowed to punch Nazi’s. Well, your neighbors not really a Nazi, but as long as you call them a Nazi, you can punch them. At least that’s what the loony lefties (like the misnamed Antifa) insist from what I’ve seen.
Also, if your neighbor has more than you do, that’s an assault on your personal sense of self worth, therefore you are entitled to strike your neighbor and take his stuff.
I think that loosely translates to “individual freedoms cannot be preserved because you little people wouldn’t do what I think you should do with such freedoms if they were preserved.”
key words are ‘completely’ & ‘preserved’.
“individual freedoms CAN be preserved if – individuals are free to – choose their actions. ”
“individual freedoms “will not be lost” if all individuals are free to choose their actions. ”
(Another key word, form the perspective of those that will manage, is ‘all’. The simple solution is just to limit the freedoms to those that manage … “individual freedoms will be lost if managers define, and then allow, specific freedoms”.)
In regards to Safe Web Surfing, a link like you have posted here should not be clicked on.
What is the issue Joel? It is an HTTPS link with a green padlock in the browser bar showing it to be secured when opened. It also went through moderation. CTM/Anthony, if you see an issue, please delete me, let me go 😉
The “existentialist threat” is real; rather than the ominous sounding “existential threat”, which is just a puffy way of saying someone is scared.
Beware the Borg, and their (perceived) remedies.
Choice, Existentialism, as in selective-child. So, what they’re saying, in their traditional semantic play, and with a conflation of logical domains, is that the prophecy of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming is not about science or ducks, but a wicked solution to appease mortal gods and dodos.
The good professor picks his points carefully.
“a collective conscience”
“collective problems”
“our collective responsibilities”
A collective social order, that is to say, socialism, and the Marxism at the core comes through loud and clear.
Why is it that all the climate warriors on the political front are a bunch of commies?
“Why is it that all the climate warriors on the political front are a bunch of commies?”
That is an example of a tautological question.
And yet, in all that collectiveness, none of the actual sacrifice or change in lifestyle falls upon himself. It’s always other people that must sacrifice and change their lifestyle for the “good of the collective”.
The problem with those who argue for sacrifice in the name of “Climate Action” is they are always imagining someone else’s sacrifice, not their own.
– Not their own living a meager existence of manual labor and deprivation.
– Not their own inability to turn up the heat in their home on a cold winter day knowing they won’t be able to pay for food on the table when the heating bill comes due.
– Not their own inability to jet off to some faraway vacation spot.
– Not their own inability to have a decent meal of meat and vegetables on the dinner table, brought in from some faraway location in the dead of winter.
The climate socialists always envision someone else’s sacrifice in the pursuit of their political power. I have no doubt that if Al Gore or Tom Steyer were put on fossil fuel-free lifestyles that they advocate for others, both would quickly change their tune.
“Am I really a man who is entitled to act in such a way that the entire human race should be measuring itself by my actions?”
To the virtue-signaling narcissists ( Al, Leo, etc.) the answer it clearly “YES, the entire human race should measure itself against ME” (except when it comes to reducing my own carbon footprint).
What a bunch of nonsense. Professor Moos should meet his Waterloo. Quoting sissy philosophers doesn’t work for me, give me the great American philosopher Al Bundy any day! Forced to have a Birds and Bees conversation with young Bud, Al says “Now that you’re not shooting blanks anymore watch out where you aim”.
Existentialism? About every hundred years or so.
The ruminations of a guy sitting around in cafe’s ruminating is a very poor foundation for anything. Many of the professors I took classes from appeared to be living in a fantasy world of their own making. As a Liberal Arts major I already knew difference between the world of the mind and the actual existing world. Learned it at 15 humping crates of ice cream in a freezer room. Unlikely that Sartre or Moos would have been of much use there.
Not anti-intellectual. Just anti-stupid
Whilst I have once made the following suggestion, I wish to restate it.
In this excellent site which is read by those interested in the subjects but are not “qualified scientists” would it be helpful to help the readers perspective.
When taking,/writing about climate change it would help to either use the plural, climate changes, or ” the current climate change” .
It would assist in halting the media’s use of fear to allow readers/listeners to realise that this Earth has seen many many climate changes and will see many more.
I was taught many years ago that An effective communication is ” that which is received, not that which is sent.”
Hope it helps.
Somewhere there are parents who, having paid their child’s tuition for the year, are weeping quietly to themselves, wondering where they went wrong…
So… all they’ve got to do is convince the population to give up its personal liberties, and they plan to do so by pushing it through the media.
I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that ‘climate change’ is not the only vehicle they intend to carry this message.
“Collective responsibilities” are always dependent upon who is deciding what those responsibilities are.
So is precipitation a real thing? Do thunderstorms really produce ice crystals and hail at high altitudes? Then without any philosopher to assist, one can see that heat cannot in fact be “trapped” to excess at the surface or in the atmosphere itself by greenhouse gases.
As others have noted above, the premise “The evidence of human-induced climate change is clear” is unfounded to begin with. Expecting folks who rationally reject the premise to fall in line philosophically is absurd.