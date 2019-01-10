Guest Ohhhhh Noooo!!! by David Middleton
Well… maybe not imperiling Earth’s magnetic field… Just delaying the release of the
vital World Magnetic Model…
NEWS 09 JANUARY 2019
Earth’s magnetic field is acting up and geologists don’t know why
Erratic motion of north magnetic pole forces experts to update model that aids global navigation.
Update, 9 January: The release of the World Magnetic Model has been postponed to 30 January due to the ongoing US government shutdown.
Something strange is going on at the top of the world. Earth’s north magnetic pole has been skittering away from Canada and towards Siberia, driven by liquid iron sloshing within the planet’s core. The magnetic pole is moving so quickly that it has forced the world’s geomagnetism experts into a rare move.
On 15 January, they are set to update the World Magnetic Model, which describes the planet’s magnetic field and underlies all modern navigation, from the systems that steer ships at sea to Google Maps on smartphones.
The most recent version of the model came out in 2015 and was supposed to last until 2020 — but the magnetic field is changing so rapidly that researchers have to fix the model now. “The error is increasing all the time,” says Arnaud Chulliat, a geomagnetist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) National Centers for Environmental Information.
[…]
Maybe they can put Robert Mueller on the case… Looks like a clear example of Russia collusion…
17 thoughts on “Oh noes!!! Government Shutdown Imperil’s Earth’s Magnetic Field!!!”
The magnetic pole is getting closer to the true pole. The standard deviation used for all magnetic compasses needs adjustment.
However, very few navigational systems rely on magnetic orientation since the advent of GPS.
Maybe they can put Robert Mueller on the case… Looks like a clear example of Russia collusion…
It’s worse that that, it looks like Russia is trying to annex the North Magnetic Pole just like they did Crimea. Putin must be tired of getting lumps of coal in his stockings at Christmas so he’s going to take over Santa’s whole operation.
Annexation to mitigate collateral damage from an elf meltdown and refugee crisis, respectively?
The pole has been moving at an accelerating rate, but the rate of movement may have peaked. It’s interesting to think where the magnetic pole might be in 100 years.
Aren’t any other countries scientific establishments other than those of the US monitoring this? Chuck and Nancy cannot hold up the EU or Japanese budget appropriations.
I was wondering the same thing. Is the United States the only country that do science on a global scale?
” The United States” is the only country that they thought they could continue holding hostage..
Judging by the graphic, it looks like the change between 2000-2010 was greater than the predicted change from 2010-2015…
Democratic dysfunction is a first-order forcing of statistically significant climate change and disruption of the reconcilable field. If it persists as a politically congruent construct, it may even be extrapolated with catastrophic effect to the nation and Earth., which necessitated the formation of an IFDD (Internet Forum on Democratic Dysfunction). Democracy is, after all, the next best thing to every other known political ideology.
No doubt that Ocasio-Cortez will blame this on CO2 emissions. It’s at least as plausible as blaming CO2 emissions for catastrophic warming.
Hmmm, notice it is swinging to the RIGHT, like most sensible countries right now….The “Trump Effect” is truly amazing ! IMHO…..
More detailed explanation might be helpful.
Geomagnetic North pole has hardly moved in the last 100 years
http://www.geomag.bgs.ac.uk/education/poles.html (blue marker)
Earth’s North magnetic field is bifurcated (there are two ‘north poles’), i.e. it has two location of extreme intensity one west of Hudson Bay and the other in Central Siberia, north of lake Baikal.
http://www.geomag.bgs.ac.uk/images/Zcolourful.jpg
what is happening here is that the Canadian ‘pole’ is weakening and the Russian ‘pole’ is getting stronger, the crossover time point was during 1995-1998 three year period.
Geomagnetic axes (see blue marks in the first link) is nearly stationary and is defined by location of magnetic vortices circulation within liquid core, which they are moving very slowly due to asymmetrical inner core’s differential rotation (about 2 radial degrees/century) , but the intensity of circulation within vortices varies thus affecting intensity of (to put it in very simple terms) the’virtual magnetic bars’ responsible for the surface field intensity
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/TIF.gif
So Russia really did steal the North Pole!
So we can blame this on Justin Trudeau ?
So, the North Magetic Pole has crossed the International Date Line between the North Pole and the Bering Strait.
Well, fine. That means I don’t have to worry about it until tomorrow.
You Americans have a funny country. I know of no other developed country where the government shuts down. Is it a bug or a feature? Meanwhile I am shut out of NOOA paleoclimate datasets. Can’t complain since I no longer pay taxes in the US, though.
If this continues for long, climate scientists might not be able to tell us all the horrors that await us by 2100 AD.
I am sure the Russians won’t stop moving the Magnetic North Pole until all the compasses on Earth point to Putin’s ass.