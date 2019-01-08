This is epic. Perhaps Eric wasn’t in a lucid frame of mind when he wrote this, or then again, given his political leanings, maybe he was.
His Tweet was in response to Trump’s consideration of a “National Emergency” over illegal immigration and the border wall, and he pivots that to one of the most draconian calls to action I’ve ever seen.
Yes, Eric wants to “force those mf’ers to start building wind turbines and solar panels”.
Apparently he’s out of the loop.
British Petroleum had a whole division called “BP Solar“. In 2010, it closed down the factory at Frederick, Maryland. BP Solar was closed on 21 December 2011 when BP announced its departure from the solar energy business.
Apparently, it wasn’t “sustainable” as we noted on WUWT at the time: Shocker: BP quits solar power industry
Wind turbines? How about Shell’s wind division?
Shell’s onshore wind portfolio includes four joint venture interests spanning six operating wind projects, all of which are 50:50 non-operated ventures (NOVs). Our share of the energy capacity from our US projects is about 425 megawatts. Shell also maintains 50% interest in one offshore wind park, NoordZee Wind, in the Netherlands.
I think what Eric meant was to “force those mf’ers to end oil use and use ONLY wind turbines and solar panels”.
How would that work out?
Well, not so well, as Richard D. Patton pointed out January 1st:
Can wind and solar replace fossil fuels?
In a word, no.
Perhaps Eric should visit Venezuela where seizure of their private energy industry has already been done. Let us know how that worked out Eric. While you are there, have something to eat.
13 thoughts on “Quote of the week: @EricHolthaus calls for seizure of U.S. energy industry”
Nationalize industry, and force the workers in that industry into forced labour.
I have an idea. Let’s call it the Great Leap Forward.
Well! It sounds like he can power some wind turbines all by himself! 🙂
Did anyone hear about the us emissions spiking? Any reason for that?
Economic recovery, mostly. I have not parsed the numbers, so that is a guess. Lots of factors built in. Gas has probably peaked at replacing coal. Nuclear plants have closed. Cold winters and hot summers. Lots more transport, with cheap fuel.
I think the comment “his tweet” is appropriate, a tweet is the sound a bird makes and most of these people are bird brains.
Eric Holthaus is the nutcase who tweeted AGW was so serious he was not going to have children—until he did.
What is it with those … M’Fkcuers ?
Maybe thetrump wall is quickly approved if fitted with solar panels at the top?
Why would anyone pay attention to idiots like this? Even the other alarmists should notice that this guy has a screw loose.
Again its just another indication that “Saving the World” is not on the Greens agenda.
Its World Government after the Wests economy collapses. For the history buffs, look up the 1920 tees and 1930 tees which lead to the rise of extreme political parties. The left wing Nazi party. yes it was left wing, was against the right wing Communist party in Germany.
This left and right wing business is the classic “Which side of the fence one is standing”stiff.
Hitler quest for power was against the Communists and the German army backed him. He “Saved “Germany from Communism, but then it went to his head, and the rest as they say is history.
So what do you want, freedom or the Greens version.
MJE
“Magical Thinking” is quite popular with Mental Defectives like Eric and Fidela Ocasio – Cortez these days . . .
I would like to see Eric live his life without fossil fuels first before even listening to his rants.
Like most progressives he is all hat and no cattle.
Holthaus is just advocating a slightly faster version of the Green New Deal. Either would lead to a situation like Venezuela.