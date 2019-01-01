Can wind and solar replace fossil fuels?

By Richard D. Patton
Statements implying that wind and solar can provide 50% of the power to the grid are not difficult to find on the internet. For example, Andrew Cuomo announced that
“The Clean Energy Standard will require 50 percent of New York’s electricity to come from renewable energy sources like wind and solar by 2030…”
Considering that the wind is erratic, and the solar cells only put out full power 6 hours per day, it seems a remarkable statement. Can intermittent energy actually supply that much power?
For some answers, we turn to Germany, which has some of the highest electric bills in the world as well as a high proportion of its electric power produced by wind and solar (19%). Let’s take a look at German consumption and generation.
As you can see, the power generation (black line), especially after 2011, has been rising, but the power consumption (blue line) has been falling slightly. The red line denotes dispatchable generation, i.e. all power generated except wind and solar. This includes nuclear, fossil, biomass, hydro and geothermal power.
The table below shows what happened more clearly.
|2001
|2011
|2016
|Consumption
|520.2
|546.2
|536.5
|Dispatchable
|539.1
|506.4
|496.3
|wind+solar
|10.6
|68.3
|116.3
|losses+export
|29.5
|28.5
|76.1
Between 2001 and 2011, wind and solar generation rose 57.7 billion kwh. The difference of dispatchable minus consumption fell by 58.7 billion kwh. In this period, solar and wind were displacing dispatchable power. Germany chose to reduce its nuclear fleet in this period, so fossil fuel use (mostly coal) remained strong and Germany’s carbon footprint was not significantly reduced.
In the period from 2011-2016, Germany’s wind and solar generation increased by another 48 billion kwh, but the difference between dispatchable generation and consumption was essentially flat at around 40 billion kwh. Losses+export increased by 47.6 billion kwh to 76.1 billion kwh in 2016. This increase is due to exports of 49 billion kwh to other countries in 2016.
While nuclear power fell 20% from 2011 to 2016, the dispatchable non-fossil fuel (nuclear, hydro, biomass and geothermal) portion of power generation remained almost constant, as can be seen on this graph.
This left the German fossil fuel and the intermittent (wind + solar) portion of power generation.
In this period, wind and solar rose from 68 to 116 billion kwh, yet this rise of 48 billion kwh had no effect on the use of fossil fuels to generate power in Germany. During the period of 2011 to 2016, consumption fell by 10 billion kwh. Fossil fuel generation fell by 5 billion kwh, and non-fossil fuel dispatchable generation (nuclear, hydro, biomass and geothermal) also fell by 5 billion kwh. The increase in wind and solar (48 billion kwh) had no effect on fossil fuel use.
Stability Problems, an example
To the problems caused by intermittent power, let us examine German power usage on January 7-9, 2016.
This graph begins at start of January 7, which is a Thursday. The load line (black) shows low power usage. The spot price (orange, right-hand scale) is 25€/Mwh. The blue line is the sum of wind and solar power, and the red line is how much power is being exported.
The day starts and the load increases as people head to work. The spot price rises to 42 €/Mwh because the load is increasing. The wind picks up and the wind+solar line rises. It keeps rising throughout the day. As people go home and the work day ends, the spot price plummets to 12 €/Mwh because there are too many producers of electricity. To cushion the system, more power is exported.
The next day, the price rises in the morning but is still low (25€/Mwh) during the day due to high wind output. Around noon (hour 37) the wind power plummets. This is in the middle of the work day on Friday, so the load is high. Wind+solar was producing almost one-half of the power, but within four hours, approximately 15,000 Mw of power are taken out of the system while the system is near peak load. The spot price rises quickly to 47€/Mwh as the wind+solar power falls. The exports of power are reduced to cushion the system.
Notice that the exports move with the wind+solar power (positive correlation) and the spot price moves opposite to wind+solar power (negative correlation). The correlation coefficient of Germany’s wind and solar energy output and the exchanges with other countries in 2016 was r=0.503. The correlation between the spot price and the wind and solar generation is -.411.
Wind+solar underwent a nearly 6-fold increase in power over 30 hours, and the system must accommodate that power. Wind+solar then fell by 50% (25% of the load) in 4 hours. Exporting some of that power out of the system helps stabilize it. The spot price movements attract or repel other power producers to balance the system and prevent blackouts.
Despite these efforts, Germany is now plagued by blackouts. According to the (German) Federal Grid Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur), there are 172,000 power outages in Germany annually. This was reported by Hessen Public TV (HR). Previously, the German grid was impeccable.
After all of this effort, including patience are the part of the public in accepting these continual blackouts, Germany’s carbon footprint has barely budged. The CO2 emissions from coal and coke have only fallen 2% between 2011 and 2016, due to decreased consumption of electricity. The extra 48 billion kwh produced from wind and solar plants built between 2011 and 2016 was balanced by exports of 49 billion kwh in 2016. In terms of reducing Germany’s carbon footprint, the entire effort is a failure.
Apparently, there is a limit to how much intermittent power a grid can use before it becomes unstable. German wind and solar use maxed out in 2011 at around 68 billion kwh, or 12.5% of consumption. Back in the 90’s, engineering textbooks on wind were saying that people used to believe that wind could only supply about 10% of the power to the grid due to stability problems, but further studies showed that it could actually supply 30%. The real-life example of Germany shows that the engineers who said wind could only supply 10% of the power had a point.
It has not been proven that the NY Clean Energy Mandate (or similar mandates elsewhere) can be met by relying on wind and solar power. Given the example of Germany, doubts are in order. As advertised by its politicians, Germany gets 19% of its energy from wind and solar. What they do not say is that it also exports 1/3 of that energy out of country, leaving its carbon footprint unchanged since 2011. Some small countries, notably Denmark, have advertised that they get 50% or more of their energy from sun and wind. What they really mean is that they have a large country (in the case of Denmark, Germany) next to them absorbing that power and selling them power when the wind stops blowing and the sun goes down. Because it is a small country selling into a big market, its energy sales do not disturb the grid stability of the bigger market. It is a much different case when the larger country (Germany) tries it. Germany’s attempt, the Energiewende (energy transition), is widely judged to have been a failure. If New York goes down that path, it is not likely to do much better.
Sources
Andrew Cuomo 50% announcement
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-establishment-clean-energy-standard-mandates-50-percent-renewables
Data for graphs were sourced from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Unfortunately, this is a beta site, but there was no other link to international data.
The EIA website has generation and consumption figures for every country for the years 1980-2016.
The link for German electricity generation (including different sources – wind, fossil fuel, etc.) is:
https://www.eia.gov/beta/international/data/browser/#/?pa=00000000000000000000000000000fvu&c=ruvvvvvfvtujvv1urvvvvfvvvvvvfvvvou20evvvvvvvvvnvvuvs&ct=0&tl_id=2-A&vs=INTL.2-12-AFG-BKWH.A&ord=CR&vo=0&v=H&end=2016
The link for German electricity consumption is:
https://www.eia.gov/beta/international/data/browser/#/?pa=0000002&c=ruvvvvvfvtujvv1urvvvvfvvvvvvfvvvou20evvvvvvvvvnvvuvs&ct=0&tl_id=2-A&vs=INTL.2-2-AFG-BKWH.A&vo=0&v=H&end=2016
The correlation coefficients were calculated from hourly European data compiled by P. F. Bach. He did those same calculations and sent them to me in a personal communication; the numbers matched. Here is the download link to his website.
http://www.pfbach.dk/firma_pfb/time_series/ts.php
He got the data from Entso-e, a platform showing power genraton, consumption and transmission in Europe. Its website is here, and registration is free:
https://transparency.entsoe.eu/transmission-domain/physicalFlow/show
The power outages data are from no tricks zone. Pierre Gosslin, who runs it, usually has interesting facts about Germany. Here is the link to that:
http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/01/germanys-national-power-grid-mess-country-seeing-whopping-172000-power-outages-annually/
The links to German TV from that article do not work.
Also, from no tricks zone, a report form ARD TV in Germany.
http://notrickszone.com/2018/01/26/unstable-green-power-grids-german-ard-television-tells-citizens-to-start-getting-used-to-blackouts/#sthash.rvUw5X6k.PzjU81fG.dpbs
The link from that article to ARD TV is available below
https://www.ardmediathek.de/ard/player/Y3JpZDovL2Rhc2Vyc3RlLmRlL3BsdXNtaW51cy81MWU3M2MwYy0wYjljLTQ4MTgtYTk0My1lZmJiZGIzMGU5YmI/
My German is very poor, but the show said 473/day or 172,645/year. Also, the show linked the stability problems to storms and wind power. In other words, wind power was specifically called out for Germany’s stability problems.
29 thoughts on “Can wind and solar replace fossil fuels?”
Wind and solar should be priced according to how much dispatchable power the systems can produce. As that is effectively zero, that is the actual value of wind and solar.
Greens need educating: fossil fuels are nothing more than stored solar energy.
No longer available for plant life.
You are absolutely correct about stored solar energy.
Really interesting presentation.
In Denmark we have had a huge public discussion about a high volatage line through Jutland to Germany.
The aim of course to try to sell surplus wind power to the german market.
The danish government has had to fight both the german government and local residents in the proces.
I knew why the locals protested – now I know why the germans did the same.
Like offering af drowning man water…
I though that Denmark was already connected to Norway, so that Norwegian hydro could stabilise the Danish grid.
German has plans to do the same.
The Norwegians are laughing all the way to the bank.
It is ridiculous, comical, surreal that any intelligent/informed/caring person still proposes wind and sun gathering to replace our total energy requirement. It is absolutely impossible to reduce total energy requirements to say 50% using “green energy”.
Run a steel mill using wind and sun? Battery back-up for a week or two.
The energy requirement for industrial production which is currently served being direct heat from hydrocarbon fuel burning, is more than electrical production.
The heat required for ammonium production and refineries is for example a $2 Trillion/year energy requirement.
No one is talking about industrial production energy.
The green plan is ridiculous. It simply will not work.
What is the point of spending money on a plan that will not work? Who is the denier?
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/06/26/gates_renewable_energy_cant_do_the_job_gov_should_switch_green_subsidies_into_rd/
” Germany gets 19% of its energy” This should read “Germany gets 19% of its power.”
Why?
Re: “Germany gets 19% of its energy”. Richard Patton [or perhaps his sources?] at times to use the terms power and energy incorrectly. In many of his graphs, for example, energy in kwhrs is labelled “Power”. Power and energy are related but are not the same thing and are measured in different units. Power = (energy)/(unit of time). Energy = (power)*(units of time). This conflation of the two terms is not only confusing, it detracts from the credibility of his posting although his basic point is valid.
” it detracts from the credibility of his posting ”
As does not even knowing how to write the units. The abbreviation for watt is W not w so his kwh Mwh etc should be kWh and MWh. Trying to write an article about power and energy production when you don’t know the difference of energy and power nor how to write the units makes you look rather illiterate and ill-informed.
It’s like not knowing the difference its and it’s or there and their while writing about English literature.
Full marks for clearing linking all sources of information though.
Andrew Cuomo is such a loser he wants to join the “Dummkopf Club” to make friends at his IQ level. You vote for a boat anchor, you are not going anywhere, and it has the potential to drag you down with it. The smart money is getting out of New York.
With today’s demand even in theory wind and solar can never replace fossil fuels regardless the build out. They can only augment it at an exorbitant cost and for no good reason. 50% replacement using current data would be a huge stretch economically and practically. The diminishing returns being experienced with wind and solar were well known but ignored to appease the Green blob. Balancing loads between countries with interconnects by following the sun and wind is a fantasy…. unless you are willing to endure probable brown and black outs. It will take more examples like South Australia before the world comes to its’ senses.
Congratulations, this looks like a well-researched and written report. The wind plus solar crowd is willing to chop up and/or cook our feathered friends in a false, feel-good scheme advancing green energy. Looks to me like nuclear is the only way to go to satisfy all sides, both green and reality-based commercial. How far into the future we have to wait before the bird carnage is called out?
Actually, the dumbest move of all was when Merkel decided that nuclear power, which had never has a single significant accident in 55 years,was too “dangerous.” She is replacing them with coal plants The Germans are a whole lot dumber than the Jews they massacred (an Israeli company announced a means of killing tumors using radiation)
No.
Electricity is only part of the picture.
Indeed. It is the part where it is easiest to replace fossil energy. If you have enough hydro of course.
Yes. Solar-thermal is just about the same non-starter, and must have not only storage but 100% backup, because when you size the storage for 4 showers that 5th person still wants a hot shower and doesn’t care that I can’t design infinite capacity without also incurring infinite cost. I did my first solar design ~40 years ago, and with careful choosing of very selective applications I could get a ~9 year simple payback. 40 years later, despite all the changes in costs of both electricity and natural gas, I still get an ~9 year simple payback with careful choosing of very selective applications. It is not improving and I take it as pretty much proven that it won’t get better in the future.
Leveraging on my personal experience and expertise:
-Solar powered aircraft: FAIL (and I can technically explain the reasons)
-Electric powered aircraft: FAIL, (idem as above)
-Energiewende: FAIL (we endure the consequences at every moment)
So far a perfect 3 out of 3 fail score. Furthermore, last time I checked, we don’t import oil from an alien planet. It’s part of our own ecosystem and, believe it or not, will be “burned” to the last drop.
Because happens, it time, as long as it takes, it will finally surface and be decomposed to it’s constituents releasing that much carbon in a way or another.
Which Is already without any possible controversy the case in the Gulf of Mexico. Where underwater natural oil spills can form mountains hundreds of feet high.
Happy new year my Friends !
Are these people stupid? It is obvious to anyone with common sense that energy from wind, the Sun and tides cannot provide a reliable power supply. If the wind doesn’t blow, the Sun doesn’t shine and the Moon is not Full nor New, there will be no renewable power available. The exception is hydro-electric, which is fairly stable unless the climate changes. Now there lies a paradox which should give the climateers many a sleepless night.
They don’t want reliable power. They want to destroy the West by destroying its reliable power.
In Texas? In Holland? In Denmark? You need mountains to provide all that potential energy from rainfall to be dammed ( greenies hate those) and convert into electricity.
Wind and solar requires two things to be “successful”. Corrupt politicians and willfully uninformed voters.
Oh yes !
I checked the website mentioned: Bundesnetzagentur
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&u=https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/&prev=search
then paste this into the google translate box:
https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/DE/Sachgebiete/ElektrizitaetundGas/Unternehmen_Institutionen/Versorgungssicherheit/Versorgungsunterbrechungen/Auswertung_Strom/Versorgungsunterbrech_Strom_node.html;jsessionid=326D28C841CC62D3675896FB68D6218C
It comes up with a table, in English of power cuts in Germany from 2006 to 2018.
It appears to indicate about 860 power cuts effecting 50 million people per year!
Thats the way I read it, may be wrong but does not tie up with the larger figures in the post.
No. Never rely on Google translate.
862 is the number of netwok operators. The 50.5 million is the total number of users. The number of power cuts was 143 000 in the low voltage net and 23 500 in the high voltage net. Total = 166 500.
“Unterbrechungen (in Tsd.)” means “Power cuts (in thousands)
The Cuomo quote ‘renewables like wind and solar’ hides the fact (elsewhere in the report) that the state will be relying heavily on Nuclear power. Nowhere in the report is the formal definition of what will be considered ‘renewable’ formthe determination of the percentages.
Electricity contracts for ‘100% renewable power’ are a marketing fiction, unless the connections between the suppliers and the consumers are isolated.
Of some interest will be how the state handles its contracts with the generation mix coming from Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, which are already including a high proportion of hydro, wind and Nuclear in what comes into the NE US grid.
100% renewable energy is a fantasy ‘Ultima Thule’ (apparently Thule was Iceland and Ultima Thule was Greenland)
Break this issue into three parts and consider them one at a time.
1. The problem with using intermittent power is…it’s intermittent. Use of power is predictable (as long as you have enough consumption). It may change slowly over time, but that allows production to evolve with it. The way you tackle intermittent power is through energy storage. You need to build a large enough storage reserve and enough spare “capacity” to charge the storage when conditions are good, and then use the stored energy when power production conditions are bad. There are all sorts of energy storage solutions out there.
The first problem is capacity – whether you talk of production or storage, you have to build so much capacity that the land use and capital needs become ridiculous.
The second problem is energy density – Yes we can build large Green Energy farms, but do you really want 25% of your countryside (or more) covered in solar panels and windmills?
The third problem is cleanup – What do you do when they have to be replaced? And they have to be replaced a lot more often then typical power plants, so the waste they generate is higher than most people think.
2. Cost per unit of energy produced. This is where “Green Energy” just falls on its face. People hear of a 100Mw facility and just do not understand its not going to produce 100 MWh per hour. Its likely going to average 20Mwh per hour or less under real conditions. So if you price out the cost of the 100Mw facility and its “close” to the cost of a fossil fuel facility that produces 100MWh per hour, there is an assumption that the prices are reaching parity. It isn’t even close. It can appear close only when its makes up less than 20% (or maybe the right figure is 10%) of the total power production, but only by obscuring the true costs.
Then factor in energy storage so that you can “even out” the energy produced by intermittent power and you double the price again. Yeah, we can BUILD such energy storage but it will cause energy prices to be so high you might as well shut done the country. And using batteries means replacing them every 10 years or so… Without a major breakthrough in technology, energy storage just costs too much (ignoring places where a niche technology can be made to work, like where water can be lifted into a reservoir).
3. What exactly is the problem we are trying to solve?
If you think its CO2, this isn’t going to solve the problem because it is self-limiting…It can never become more than 20% to 30% of the world’s energy production, and very likely less than 20%. Nuclear power can meet 100% of the needs.
Are you trying to solve for real pollution? You need to tackle how to recycle the materials in solar panels and wind turbines BEFORE you start standing them up…oh, wait, too late. Nuclear power plants solve for pollution much better, assuming you have reasonable policy on waste recycling and storage in place.
Are you trying to make the environment better? Solar farms and wind farms are far more destructive to habitat then other energy production plants are. Besides being bird and bat swatters, wind mills need heavy duty roads to them to allow big cranes to service them. That or use extremely expensive large lift helicopters and increase the costs of energy production even more.
—
So in summary, yes you could in theory (ignoring costs) build a country’s entire energy production based on Green Energy…But the amount of land use, the cost of energy, and the environmental impact all prevent a sane government from doing so…and you are not solving any problems, just making new ones.