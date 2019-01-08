Is the forecasted El Niño for this year fading away? It sure looks that way.

In late 2018, there were some predictions that there would be a significant El Niño event in 2019. There were strong hints of an El Niño event in both SST data and forecasts. In an April 6th 2018 essay, Bob Tisdale suggested “Looks like one may be forming right now.”
But if we look at the animation provided by NOAA’s Climate prediction center, it sure looks like it has been fading:
And if we look at the recent SST satellite data, there’s no strong signature of El Niño in the Eastern Pacific near the west coast of South America. There is some elevated water temperature, but it is mostly 1 degree C or less:
Finally, a look at the BoM sequence going back to the October 2018 in the top panel, when compared to the bottom panel for January 2019 suggests that the ENSO event is dying:
Source:http://www.bom.gov.au/archive/oceanography/ocean_anals/IDYOC007/IDYOC007.201901.gif
From the most recent ENSO forecast from NOAA’s climate prediction center, dated January 7th, 2019, we have this:
- ENSO-neutral conditions are present.*
- Equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above average across most of
the Pacific Ocean.
- The patterns of convection and winds are mostly near average over the tropical
Pacific.
- El Niño is expected to form and continue through the Northern Hemisphere
winter 2018-19 (~90% chance) and through spring (~60% chance).*
* Note: These statements are updated once a month (2nd Thursday of each month) in association with the ENSO Diagnostics Discussion, which can be found by clicking here.
But, in that same forecast presentation, they show this slide:
Four weeks of negative changes doesn’t install confidence for a growing ENSO event.
It will be interesting to see what evolves. However, the chances of 2019 becoming another “hottest year ever” aren’t off to a strong start.
Last winter, I lost a motorcycle battery, even though it was a “snow sports” rated AGM, to a freeze and was trying to find what day that was. Odd, I can’t see the day that had the same temps I recall from the event, all the temps are 3 or so degrees warmer than I recall it being. Boxing Day, it is showing it being 1F, but when I lost that battery we had a day it never got above 0 and the low was not the -14F but closer to -20. I find this more and more. Days I know the temp was shown officially as one temp is somehow quite different some time later.
I have said all along that El Nino was not likely this year. Of course I was taken to task.
That said what really matters is overall oceanic sea surface temperatures when it comes to global temperatures and I say they will be going lower in response to very low solar conditions.
Ian Wilson said no El Nino and I have had and still do have much confidence in his predictions(external factors ,which is what governs the climate) which have been the best out there. The models have proven useless and this makes 2 years in a row when they have predicted El Nino and no El Nino to show for it.
Now global cooling has begun (2016) and we have several years of it as we move forward and the useless climate models like the useless ENSO models will be shown for what they are.
The models do not take into account what governs the climate which is the strength of the magnetic fields therefore they can not forecast the next season much let alone the future climate.
“The models have proven useless and this makes 2 years in a row when they have predicted El Nino and no El Nino to show for it.”
.they will claim a little bitty tiny El Nino
What was the probability prediction of an El Nino, something like 97 percent?
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/
Look at Nino region 3.4 also if one looks at the SOI index it has not been in El Nino territory hardly at all and moving forward for at lest the next several days that will remain.
So many were so sure El Nino is here. I was one of the few that was not quite sure.
I thought El Nino was defined as Region 3.4 anomaly above 0.5C for three months. yes/no? This Australian BOM graph makes it look like we have just about met those criteria. yes/no?
You may have a look here
Exactly ocean tid bits site is very accurate and up to date. below the +.50c threshold
Bob, the criteria NOAA uses is 5 seasons (each season is a 3 month average). We’ve had El Nino conditions starting with the October season (Sept/Oct/Nov) and will probably last through December. However, unless something changes soon we will never reach the 5 season threshold for an official El Nino.
As you refer to BOM:
Source
Yay for the regions that an El Nino affects negatively, and boo for the places one affects positively.
It’s simple: El Nino can’t form if the govnt is partially shutdown.
I’ve plotted a 4-week running mean of ENSO 3.4 anomaly from http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/data/indices/wksst8110.for I’ve uploaded the plot to Imgur at
https://imgur.com/a/il6YLJ7
The running mean has fallen the last 3 weeks. The graph for 2018 is eerily similar to 2006. In both cases, they rose from a similar La Nina value at the beginning of the year, had a brief speed-bump mid year, and continued then rising. They’ve both peaked just before the end of the year, and then started falling.
During 2007, the value crashed, bottoming out with a super La Nina around January 2008. Will 2019/2020 repeat what happened 12 years earlier?
Thanks for the data and the analysis.
I also like working from analogies, especially for processes that we don’t fully understand.
Having a “good” analogy year doesn’t mean you are right, but it clearly shows part of the expected possible outcomes. A super La Nina would certainly provide some interesting weather and/or “climate” for 2019 and 2020!
Is this what is called El Niño Modoki?
Ignore BOM subsurface graphics early every month; they are alway wacky ‘neutral’… it’s been going on for months.
Here is late December
https://i.postimg.cc/4NkHjhb1/85-ADDA70-6-F79-4-FE1-B4-A6-DF014-F30-EB48.gif
Then wacky January 7
https://i.postimg.cc/wMWPRdVq/F265224-C-DE06-4-F77-B8-C8-881-EFDA4-CE35.gif
It happens the early part of every month!
Wait till mid month
” It will be interesting to see what evolves. However, the chances of 2019 becoming another “hottest year ever” aren’t off to a strong start. ”
It’s through the power of adjustment that any thing in a delusional mind is possible. So it’ll be the 3rd, 4th, 5th hottest year on record. In the quest for money and power, facts are not that important. ( unless it helps the cause )