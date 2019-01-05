Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to take inspiration from past efforts to confiscate wealth.
Ocasio-Cortez Says 70% Ultra-Rich Tax Could Pay for Climate Plan
By Sahil Kapur
5 January 2019, 04:56 GMT+10
Progressive House Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a sharp tax hike on the highest incomes in order to fund a massive “Green New Deal” plan that would phase out fossil fuels by 2030, as she tries to push the political debate to the left.
“It’s ambitious,” the New York Representative told 60 Minutes in an interview scheduled to air Sunday. “It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t even conceive as possible right now.”
Asked how high taxes should be set, Ocasio-Cortez didn’t specify a figure but offered praise for policies in the past that set top marginal rates as high as 70 percent. The current top income tax rate is 37 percent.
“Once you get to, like, the tippy tops — on your 10 millionth dollar — sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent,” she said. “That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder you should be contributing more.”
…
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-04/ocasio-cortez-says-70-ultra-rich-tax-could-pay-for-climate-plan
I guess we can no longer say Ocasio-Cortez has not thought about how to fund her new green deal.
36 thoughts on “Ocasio-Cortez Demands 70% Tax to Pay for her Climate Change Policies”
Occasional Cortex says ‘give us most of your money, trust us, and we will fix this problem that we just dreamed up for you, eventually.’
No cerebral cortex functioning there even occasionally, however those of kidneys, adrenal glands and the thymus appear to be fine more often than just occasionally.
The top 1% earn 20% of all income – yet pay 40% of all income taxes (and the majority of capital gains taxes, and they almost all max out their Social Security taxes as well). I guess ‘contributing’ twice their share isn’t enough…
I thought the top paid 75% of all out taxes?
…our taxes
If ignorance was monetized, AOC would be in the highest tax bracket.
I wonder how many of her uber wealthy supporters actually think this is a great idea?? Oopsie!! Ain’t socialism grand? 😁
It’s fine while you have other people’s money to spend!
“It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t even conceive as possible right now.”
And that’s because it isn’t possible now and won’t be possible ever. Will green left-thinking people ever grow a single bain cell that spurs a logical thought ?
Umm,
Scott Adams, of Dilbert fame, has been digging hard into AGW lately.
He could really use some input, he wants it, so lets educate him ?
Oh my! Pity the poor billionaires forced to pay back some of what they have stolen from us–mostly with the help of huge government subsidies like the TARP bailout. My eyes are red with weeping. Or is it from laughing at the suckers on this site who defend those who are picking their pockets?
Keep in mind a rich person to a democrat is anyone with disposable income
First;
I’ll be the first to say that I’m not a Warren Buffet fan, but where do you think his billions are located? One big vault at the bank?
It is tied up in companies, which is also to say people.
He buys a mansion and a yacht?
How many people are employed by that supply chain of raw materials to manufacturers?
What happens when the uber rich stop investing and buying?
Worse yet, what if they go a full John Galt and have zero income for a year?
Sadly, it is the Marxist revolutionaries like AOC who get tired of waiting and start overturning their superiors in the party to make the change happen now.
That taxed money will go right back into the pockets of wind farm tycoons and car company CEOs through the same subsidies and bailouts.
So nothing will change, except that there’ll be constant blackouts on windless days, and the cars won’t be able to take you between cities without a ten hour recharge. Or more likely, there’ll be a revolt against those policies far before it gets to that.
If you tax the wealth (not income) of the richest 1% at a rate of 5% per annum (about what many ordinary folk pay on their houses) you generate over half a trillion per year– a tidy sum. If your green energy source is fusion, you will be paying less for energy. AOC’s green energy plan includes lots of new housing, hospitals and other infrastructure the US badly needs. Her one mistake is think the Democrats will back it. A new party is needed for that.
Cortez is anti nuclear and insists on 100% renewables, meaning wind and solar.
Also, we don’t have fusion, or technologies to replace all fossil energy in steel, cement and plastic production, other industrial processes, transportation, agriculture, etc with electricity and heat from a source like fusion.
And she isn’t proposing to invest in energy research, unless that was what she meant by green jobs.
Eric Lerner
Which would mean, you as a lefty, don’t condone government subsidies.
Welcome to the right wing.
Microsoft employs 131,000 people, UK auto 600,000 people, British Airways 60,000, Apple directly employs 115,000 and indirectly 627,000 Amazon employs 566,000 worldwide.
Your contribution is?
Its a free world unless 1984 becomes a reality because of the boneheaded ramblings of knuckleheads like Cortez. No one insists you buy Beyonce records or Taylor Swifts attempts at vocality. So seeing as your money can stay in your pocket until you choose to spend I am at a loss to understand the relevence of your comment. Please enlighten me?
The middle class pays all taxes, Eric; whether directly or through increased costs of goods and services.
Great plan. Can’t wait to see endorsements from Soros & Steyer, not to mention Bloomberg.
Oh these guys are prog philanthropists, buying elections is tax deductible. I’ve hoped to no avail that Trump would shut down this political machinery as not charitable as defined. He may yet do. Bloomberg, Soros, Steyer, Rockefeller Brothers and a bunch more owe the government a few 100B in taxes tgat should not have been foregone with their lawless dodges and traitorous subversion of the US gov. Hillary should cough up 75% of her family enrichment activities billed as a charity.
She is not old enough to know better.
and her plan only affects about 1100 or so people in US so would not fund anything really. suddenly that 10M figure would drop to 1M then to 500K just to try to pay for everything she wants to give away.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-how-many-people-make-more-than-50-million-per-year-in-wages-2018-10-18
“Once you get to, like, the tippy tops …”.
=============================================
Does she think two-year-olds vote or is she assuming it is typical mental age of her constituency?
The moment is using her. There’s nothing upstairs. She’s eye candy.
In the golden years of capitalism the max income tax rate was 90%. Nobody wanted income, they wanted capital gains so kept money in their company and expanded in the US. No point in huge CEO bonuses that would be taxed 90% , but might as well pay workers a decent wage to keep them happy and productive rather than pay a higher corporate tax by squeezing them
Before his death JFK was looking to tax capital outflows to keep jobs in the US in exchange for a lower income tax rate. After his death only the income tax rate dropped and capital could still be exported with jobs at no cost
Now corporate managers can fleece the company and shareholders (esp those registered in Deleware where most have a PO box head office ) with sky high salaries and bonuses. They can move production outside the US to pay workers less and only pay an 11% corporate tax (half what they pay in US) and not even that if they pay an equivalent amount of tax to the host country (meaning they pay 0 US tax)
Now I dont buy into a green economy but this neoliberal experiment is working only for the 1 percent and those countries who receive the 1% ers tax savings in investments into their own economy
The 90% or so tax rate began in WWII under FDR. IIRC, it was applied to the top 5 – 10% of wage earners. Granted, there was a real problem being addressed right the Axis powers and helping real allies.
We tried 98% tax in the UK around the 1960’s.
It bombed. Commonly referred to as the brain drain where everyone with an ounce of intelligence and earning potential fled the country.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Fortunately people of my vintage have that gift because we have seen all this before.
socialism doesn’t work. No if’s, but’s or however’s, it simply doesn’t work. Not in developing countries, not in developed countries. It’s a failure wherever it has been tried and it only takes a little hindsight to understand that.
The best argument against socialism is that it has been tried.
Cos that had worked so well in the past…
This was in response to a 95% top bracket tax in the UK.
Did mega-earners like the beatles, rolling stones, sean connery pay up or leave the UK? Most just left.
In reality, most nega-earners can afford accountants to prevent taxes anyway. This would hit the nearly rich and make them not bother, or leave the country.
It is better to live in a society where the bread waits on you, hence no food lines. Rather than you wait on the bread, hence Venezuela and the former USSR.
It could be that The Donald has cleverly forced the Democrats into taking more leftist positions that will be very unpopular in Middle America. link I know it won’t happen but I hope OC will run for President. LOL
If they aren’t really clever, the Democrat party could be in for a long time in the political wilderness. They threw working Americans under the bus and I’m feeling vengeful.
I think she is confusing earnings versus wealth.
I’ll pick on Jeff Bezos as an example. Through stock Grant’s, investments, and other means, he is worth a lot of money. However, until he sells his stocks and other investments, he hasn’t made nearly as much money. Taxing on earnings and income is how the government gets money from us, not on our value.
Redistributive change.
Climate Change meet Socialism. Best friends for life, albeit a short one. This kind of talk should put both to bed quickly.
Occasional-Cortex demands all manner of things which Occasional-Cortex does not have the faintest idea what those things entail.