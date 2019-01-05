Maybe they can add a #virtuesignal tag? ~ctm
From EurekAlert!
Public Release: 3-Jan-2019
Sustainable choices on palm oil must be easier for consumers, says new study
IOP Publishing
Consumer goods companies and retailers need to be upfront about where palm oil in their products comes from to relieve consumers of the burden of making sustainable choices.
That is a key finding of new research from the University of Cambridge (UK). It publishes today in Environmental Research Letters.
Palm oil production causes deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions from peatland conversion, and biodiversity loss, but it is found in many products, often unbeknownst to consumers. It is a common ingredient in foods, body products, detergents, and biofuels.
Dr Rosemary Ostfeld, from the University of Cambridge, is the study’s lead author. She said: “The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has made efforts to improve the sustainability of palm oil production by creating an environmental certification system for palm oil.
“But currently only 19 percent of palm oil is RSPO-certified. This means the majority that finds its way into products people buy daily is still produced using conventional practices.
“We wanted to find out if consumers were actively seeking to make a sustainable choice about palm oil. We also explored what extra efforts governments could make to ensure sustainable palm oil consumption.”
The researchers surveyed 1,695 British consumers through the market research company YouGov. Respondents were asked about their awareness of palm oil and its environmental impact; their recognition of ‘ecolabels’ such as Fairtrade, the Soil Association, and RSPO; and which ecolabelled products they included in their weekly household shopping.
They found UK consumer awareness of palm oil was high (77 percent), with 41 percent of those aware of it viewing it as ‘environmentally unfriendly’. Yet, almost no consumers were aware of the RSPO label that showed a product contained sustainably-produced palm oil.
“In terms of label recognition versus action, 82 percent of people recognised the Fairtrade label, but only 29 percent actively buy Fairtrade products,” said Dr Ostfeld.
“Only five percent recognised the RSPO label – the same as a fictional label we put into the survey as a control. Of that small number, only one percent said they actively include products with the label in their shopping.”
The low recognition of the RSPO label could be due to the scarcity of its use by consumer goods companies and retailers.
Dr Ostfeld suggested: “This may be due in part to reluctance to draw attention to their use of palm oil, or it may be because they fall short of the 95 percent physical certified palm oil content that used to be needed to use the label.
“Either way, we found that relying on consumers to consciously and regularly include certified products in their shopping has limitations. Our results show that even when consumer awareness of an ecolabel is high, action is not guaranteed.”
To address this problem, the researchers put forward several policy recommendations.
Dr Ostfeld explained: “Palm oil is more efficient to produce than other vegetable oils and plays a vital role in the livelihoods of millions of people, so banning it is not plausible. Instead, the goal should be to encourage sustainable palm oil production.
“We recommend governments require consumer goods companies and retailers to buy identity-preserved certified palm oil, which can be traced back to the individual plantation. If national targets must be met with identity-preserved certified palm oil, demand for it will increase. It will also enable unsustainable practices to be uncovered more easily.
“Companies should also publicly disclose their palm oil suppliers. This will help consumers know if they’re sourcing their palm oil from growers who use best practices.
“We believe these measures could promote a more rapid move towards sustainable palm oil consumption, and higher levels of accountability throughout the supply chain.”
too little too late….but boy did it make them all feel good at the time
forests are gone now…and the orangutans are considered a pest
Blatant advertisement for RSPO. Maximize your virtue signalling while sharing in your efforts.
Oil whose palm ?
Politicians ?
This is the first time I have ever seen any mention of the RSPO, and I flatter myself that I am reasonably well read on the subject. The whole notion of certifying agencies depends of the reputation and record of the agency, and for all I know the RSPO is nothing but greenwashing. Or it could be quite rigorous. But it is nearly unknown.
Last time I checked Palm trees are not in danger of dying out … so sustainability seems to be guaranteed …
Every new layer of consumer protection is a moar-money-magnet for siphoning public funds. Pay up, its for your own good.
Hey! I’ve got a great idea! Lets create a few more government bureaucracies to tell people what to do concerning things that mean nothing! That’ll solve all the world’s problems! Why spend all that time and trouble working on real problems like poverty, malnutrition, sex slave trade, genocide, etc.?
I think Fawlty Towers explored that possibility, or w as it George Castanza on Seinfeld. Both thought they were making comedy, though.
“Palm oil production causes deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions […] and biodiversity loss…”
And so does wheat, corn, soy, cotton, rice, rapeseed, grape, strawberry etc., etc., etc. production. Where to start?
Not in the same way or magnitude of destruction that recent slash and burn of existing intact jungle to create a palm oil plantation. Comparing an intact jungle ecosystem complete with thousands of species as compared to a prairie habitat that now grows wheat is not even close to factual. We don’t need to support the wholesale destruction of jungle ecosystems for a quick rotation of a palm oil plantation. But I understand why Brazil and SE Asia want to share in economic growth. That’s a tough question, but we all know we want to preserve what we can of our highest and most productive jungle biosphere.
While in the underdeveloped world we have millions of people living in povety what Western politician will tell them that they cannot grow a cash crop which makes lots of money.
Anyway like the rest of us they would be working for a large concern and that is as good as it gets.
What does sustainability really mean, and too whom. It used to men that it was a steady thing, continuous growth, be it manufacturing or growing crops. Today it seems to have turned Green.
As for the wild life, well humans tend to remove them when it comes to their, the humans survival. Zoo’s are their only long term hope.
MJE
Either way, we found that relying on consumers to consciously and regularly include certified products in their shopping has limitations.
Was the retail price of the various products a factor in their survey? I believe the expression “heat or eat” came to us from the United Kingdom.