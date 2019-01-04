Where The Texas Winds Blow

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
There’s a typically hyper, deceptive, and Pollyanna article in the Houston Chronicle with the headline “Texas has enough sun and wind to quit coal, Rice researchers say“. You gotta watch out for these folks, it’s the old bait and switch.
Because sure enough, as they say, there’s more sun and wind in Texas than would be required to quit coal. But then, there’s enough sun alone to quit everything. Texas uses about 450 terawatt-hours (million megawatt-hours) of electricity per year. And there are about a million terawatt-hours of sunshine falling on Texas every year. In short, every year the sun pours down on Texas about two thousand times the amount of energy that Texas uses in the form of electricity.
So there’s more than enough sun and wind, just as they say … but is it economical to harvest it? That’s the real question.
Let’s start by looking at the evolution of the fuel mix in Texas over time. Figure 1 shows the situation from 1990 to 2016.
Figure 1. Evolution of Texas electricity sources by fuel, 1990 – 2016. Other biomass includes agricultural byproducts, landfill gas, biogenic municipal solid waste, other biomass (solid, liquid and gas) and sludge waste. Other gases include blast furnace gas, and other manufactured and waste gases derived from fossil fuels. Other includes non-biogenic municipal solid waste, batteries, chemicals, hydrogen, pitch, purchased steam, sulfur, tire-derived fuels, waste heat, and miscellaneous technologies. Note: Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Form EIA-923, “Power Plant Operations Report” and predecessor forms.
Recall that we set out to see if Texas wind energy is economical. I note that the US Congress is up in arms about whether to spend five billion dollars or less on a border wall … and meanwhile, we’ve already wasted over seven billion dollars in US taxpayer subsidies to prop up the Texas wind producers.
Note that this sum was paid, not just by the Texans who will presumably benefit from it, but by every taxpayer—including taxpayers who live in states where there is no wind energy generated.
In addition, Texas has had to spend an additional seven billion dollars to upgrade and extend their grid out to the remote locations where the wind is blowing. So we’ve blown fourteen billion on this nonsense.
The other deception in the Houston Chronicle article involves solar energy. Over the years we’ve spent billions of dollars propping up the solar industry … and at the end of all of that, solar is a measly two-tenths of one percent of the Texas electricity generated. Two-tenths of one lousy percent! On the graph above, it’s too small to even see.
Conclusions?
It has cost us fourteen billion taxpayer dollars to provide 13% of Texas electricity … and all that we’ve gotten from that is some unreliable wind power that requires gas-powered backup generation for when the wind doesn’t blow.
So yes, as the headline said, Texas has enough sun and wind to quit coal … but at a billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies per 1% of the total generation, it is totally and completely uneconomical to use it.
This is my shocked face … the only good news is that the US Federal windpower subsidies are supposed to end in the next couple of years. Well, that is, unless the Trump Administration caves in to the predictable pressure from the wind parasites and extends the subsidy …
It’s enough to make a man say bad words … not that I would do such a thing, you understand … in public, at least …
Best wishes to all,
w.
PS—Misunderstandings are the curse of the intarwebs. When you comment, please quote the exact words that you are referring to, so we can all know who and what you are discussing.
27 thoughts on “Where The Texas Winds Blow”
Switch off light, will just be night…
and how many GW is that 13% ?
Total look just north of 420 TWh/yr = 420×1000/24/356 GW = 50GW
So the 13% looks like 6.5 GW . Since this is from GWh/yr I presume this is measured energy / yr , not boilder plate numbers.
So about $2bn / GW of production capacity. Your main point is that this is unaffordable. How do other fuels compare?
Hinkley C seems to get two1.6GW EPRs for a grand total of 16bn GBP. ( 18bn USD ? )
That is probably a worst case cost on a global scale thanks to incompetent / corrupt UK govt. negociations but that does not include end of life decommissioning and indefinite burial costs and UK govt. takes on the cost of any accident liabilities.
I expect coal looks a lot better. If only Trump got off his butt and got rid of Obama’s CPP.
https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Kingsnorth_power_station#Proposed_power_station_expansion
sounds like 1.6GW of clean modern coal powered generation for £2 billion at 2006 prices. Texans wind is starting to look affordable.
In the graph, coal is 27% and natural gas is 50% but fossil fuels are shown as 86%?
yes I wondered about that too. It seems nukes are now fossils.
Fixed, thanks.
w.
Fossil plus nukes would get you to 86%, but I don’t get the point (or need) for such a post. Did we just discover that media will lie, misdirect and obfuscate when it comes to left wing propaganda? No news here.
And it’s a travesty that this is a state run by Republicans. The green money machine is an amazing leveler. Often times it really does seem like we have a choice between bad and worse. When discussing the effect of subsides on energy cost comparisons it’s common to get a blank stare in return. Usually the same look you get when discussing free health care and college.
Public perceptions of green energy supply are distorted in order to keep the subsidies going. A recent international survey by Ipsos covered 37 countries and reported (regretfully) that people overestimate the amount of green energy they consume. I provide an analysis of Canada and the Netherlands to show how badly people have been misled.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2019/01/03/exaggerating-green-energy-supply/
Had a salesman from a “clean” energy company ring the doorbell today.
Claimed we could save the planet and money by switching.
I asked if he could guaranty that we’d get 100% “clean” electric 100% of the time.
As he stammered and hemmed and hawed, my wife told him what we currently pay per kWh.
He turned and walked away without saying another word.
He was prolly grumpy when he rang the next bell.
CERES with the United Nations states the price is $40 trillion, to make a significant Green Energy impact. CERES is the Clean Green Renewable energy industry research group so they should know the facts. $40 trillion to make wind and solar 5% of the energy mix? Who gets rich using heavy industry to manufacture $40 trillion in natural resources into the largest eye sores in the world? Politicians, investors, and those who print the money?
Texas (being Texas) is the only state that is interconnected to other grids by direct current. This makes it more difficult to Texas to lean on her neighbor’s during power shortages.
Should read: for Texas….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_DC_Intertie
Interesting.
No, power flow can be increased or decreased at will. I am a retired grid operator and once operated the DC link between Vancouver Island and mainland.
This is clearly a socio-political movement and not based on science or economics. All children are taught to love windmills and solar panels in school then it’s just a matter of time till they vote.
This comment by Willis Eschenbach on the Houston Chronicle applies not only to Texas but to every place on the surface of the Earth. In many places there is not enough sun year-round to make any sense in thinking about using it, but even on the equator, where there is plenty of sun energy, present technologies are totally uneconomic to use it for electricity and are cripplingly costly to dabble with.
May as well say sail power will replace engines. If that were the case, we would not have seen suck an expansion of wealth after the development of hydrocarbon-fueled engines.
Perhaps those arguing for a return to a low energy economy should start by example, giving up all use of hydrocarbon benefits, rather than demanding that everyone join their cult.
Does it make sense to examine only electricity consumption and production only within Texas? I understood they were part of a larger grid in that part of the USA.
The reason I mention it is because Germany has also famously increased its wind generation at great expense, but also manages to partly disguise the poor economics of it by exporting at times of surplus (some of it to Scandinavian fjord storage) and importing traditional generation from France, Poland etc when the reverse is the case. Of course there is nothing wrong, in principle, with import/export schemes. But it does allow for significant fudging of the figures, which always seems to be done to show wind and solar in a more favourable economic light because if every nation did the same then it could not work.
Check
https://www.texastribune.org/2011/02/08/texplainer-why-does-texas-have-its-own-power-grid/
For a short discussion.
I might imagine that Texas is using a fair amount of the solar energy that falls upon it. It is merely that Texas is using it to heat the air, rivers and lakes. Flora are using it to produce biomass (and sequester CO2!)
…and a paltry amount is used to inefficiently generate electricity.
No way will they give up their “Dream”. That is that we must “Save the Planet”, “, just as long as it is us and not them who have to suffer the decreases in our standard of living.
MJE
I point out that a recent study of thousands of wind farms found that wind turbines, particularly
the big ones, are deteriorating far faster than claimed, their lifespan half that promised and their capacity dropping abruptly as well. Wind proponents have always lied about the cost of wind power – the study indicates that costs are double estimates
The underlying purpose of increasing wind and solar is to gradually reduce overall consumption by jacking up costs, first affecting the lowest income groups and gradually moving up the income scale and gradually de-industrialising the economy in the process, as in Europe, an effect diametrically opposite to Trump’s avowed intentions.