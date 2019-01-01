Under current policies, residential batteries increase emissions in most cases

From Ars Technica
Optimizing battery use to minimize emissions is possible, but generally overly expensive.
Megan Geuss – 12/28/2018, 4:59 PM
A Tesla Powerwall 2.
Another year, another reason to take the promises of residential home batteries with a grain of salt.
This month, a group of researchers from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) published a paper in Environmental Science and Technology reporting that there are very few cases in which operating a residential home battery reduces overall emissions—assuming that households are economically rational and trying to minimize costs.
Of course, if the battery is only discharged during periods of peak emissions and only charged when fossil fuel use is low, then a household might reduce emissions. But across 16 representative regions, operating a battery this way ended up being costly.
The results are similar to those published in Nature Energy in the beginning of 2017, although that study looked at a narrower region (99 homes in Texas) and modeled different battery software configurations.
The UCSD study looks at representative homes under 16 different utilities across the country. Each utility has its own emissions profile and unique demand requirements (depending on the weather in the region). The study also looked at three different configuration possibilities:
- A demand-shifting configuration, where the battery is used to minimize costs when electricity rates vary by time of day;
- A solar self-consumption configuration, where the user has solar panels and wants to maximize the amount of energy they get from those panels; and
- An energy arbitrage configuration, where the residential battery owner can buy and sell electricity at retail rates depending on what’s cheaper at the moment.
All of these configurations are a little futuristic but still representative of shifts that are happening in the electricity industry today. While most people don’t have time-of-use pricing, it’s becoming more common (this author’s household is charged time-of-use pricing) and it will become the mandatory rate structure for many households in California in 2019. While most solar panel owners prefer not to maximize self-consumption because it’s more cost-efficient to sell electricity back to utilities under net metering, utilities have been pushing back on requirements to buy back solar power from residential customers. The energy arbitrage configuration is the most futuristic, and “reflects the vision of advocates of decentralized energy management,” according to the researchers.
Environmental Science and Technology
The researchers found that the only way to reliably decrease emissions using batteries is if utilities incorporate a “Social Cost of Carbon” into their pricing schemes—that is, charging people extra for using electricity during carbon-heavy periods of generation. This helps bring batteries into the emissions-reducing fold. Unfortunately, including a cost for carbon dioxide emissions has proven politically difficult.
15 thoughts on "Under current policies, residential batteries increase emissions in most cases"
Beats burning yak dung, I bet.
Yup.
The unicorn flatulence will replace current fuels any day now.
The emissions are understated for a couple of other reasons naturally,all those lovely energies used to produce and install said batteries and the massive and toxic emissions when the battery burns.
Followed by the clean up costs.
I do mean when, not if,they burn as the average homeowner has no clue what kind of device they are planting on their property.
The average citizen can not operate a computer UPS ,let alone change the batteries in one..
And then the installers will most likely be fly by night subsidy miners..
Naturally the insurance companies will be all for these installations until they have enough victims to profitably penalize home owners for these “fire hazards”.
It is a beautiful thing as PT Barnum said;”One born every minute”.
Something must be happening. Ars is usually the home of total global warming hysteria and also of wishful thinking about renewables.
The Ars party line seems to be that we are all doomed unless the US does the obvious thing and goes to 100% wind and solar for all electricity generation, something which would be simple to do, just as China is doing it, and its only because of the corrupt fossil fuel lobby’s denialism and ownership of Washington that we don’t just do it right away.
The other Ars mania is that Paris would have saved the world from its impending climate disaster were it not for Trump’s decision to leave it. The US, by leaving, has, according to Ars, given up the lead to the brilliant and insightful Chinese, who are supposed to be leading the world in reducing global warming by installing vast amounts of wind and solar.
Did you say they are increasing their emissions and installing coal powered plants all across the globe?
Well, you are a fossil fuel funded denier and will be banned without more ado.
Its most surprising that the egregious Timmer has permitted this piece to be published. Maybe even more surprising is that Trump does not seem to be to blame for the failure of batteries to reduce emissions. On Ars, just about everything that goes wrong with the world is entirely the fault of Trump. You see, if only we had elected the best qualified candidate ever instead, things would be so much better, not least we would be leading the world in greenery, Goldman Sachs would be happy, and temperatures would be falling. Or stabilizing. Or something, but it would be better.
Surely the battery issue must be Trump’s fault too, in some way?
Or is maybe Conde Nast is finally waking up?
Isn’t China building a significant fraction of the world’s coal-fired generating capacity?
Is there a significant loss of efficiency in the charging/discharging of a large battery? For example does 100 watts of charging energy yield 100 watts of available energy? My guess is there has to be a substantial loss. Just losing energy by cycling it through a battery seems so inefficient. Doesn’t Tesla promote using solar panels to charge it’s home batteries?
If other rechargeable batteries are anything to go by, you lose efficiency on both ends, as batteries heat up during charge and discharge.
But I don’t have any experience with these big wall batteries.
A typical case of Astral Traveling. Sounds pleasant to the ear.
“Current” policies. Unintended pun?
Surprised there wasn’t more resistance.
From the article: “Unfortunately, including a cost for carbon dioxide emissions has proven politically difficult.”
Unfortunately? I would feel more fortunate if the concept of the “social cost of carbon” would die. Living in the state of New York, a carbon cost has been imposed through the back door of what is termed the VDER (Value of Distributed Energy Resources) program established by the Public Service Commission. Consumers are paying for this, whether they realize it or not. Look up “VDER NYSERDA” to see how it works. It’s complicated, but essentially there is presently a $0.027 per kwh component of the “value stack” pricing mechanism which is purely an arbitrary environmental benefit amount – in other words, based on the fictitious concept of the social cost of carbon.
“If the battery is only discharged during periods of peak emissions and only charged when fossil fuel use is low, then a household might reduce emissions.” How do we know when fossil fuel use is low? When emissions peak?This calls for a battery with an IQ much higher than that of UCSD researchers.
Presumably, residential batteries can be controlled by the utility’s computer.
If you’re going to let the utility control your battery, what’s the point of owning the battery? Doesn’t it make more sense for the utility to own the battery?
Completely of thread, but I for one wish to thank Anthony, Charles and all of the contributors for the volume of outstanding articles on WUWT over the Christmas period. At around six great articles every day this has made for compelling reading.
Thank you all, have a happy and healthy New Year!
That conclusion smacks of a ‘modeled result’.
Great article and graphs.
Thanks to CTM, Megan, Latitude!
Happy New Year to everyone!
“Unfortunately, including a cost for carbon dioxide emissions has proven politically difficult.”
That cost is essentially a tax. It’s not like you have a choice. You have to pay it. We saw how popular “carbon taxes” have been in France recently.