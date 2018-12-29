Trudeau’s carbon tax on gas won’t motivate Canadians to switch to fuel-efficient transportation: Ipsos poll

By Rahul Kalvapalle
Ipsos poll says Canadians want climate change action, but not at any cost.
Most Canadians agree that more needs to be done to fight climate change, but it’s going to take a whole lot more than the federal government’s carbon tax to get them to ditch gas-guzzling vehicles.
That’s one of the key findings of an Ipsos poll of 2,001 Canadians, conducted between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, that suggested a disconnect between Canadians’ acceptance of climate change as a problem and their willingness to potentially incur financial loss to help the government tackle it.
Fewer than one in five Canadians said gas prices between $1.00 and $1.25 a litre would prompt them to switch to a more fuel-efficient car or find alternate modes of transportation, found the poll, which was conducted exclusively for Global News.
That range represents where gas prices would be likely to hover if the federal government’s suggested 2019 carbon tax of 4.42 cents per liter were applied to today’s gas prices.
The average gas prices in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta — the provinces with the most motor vehicle registrations — stood at 98.1 cents, $1.08 and 92.2 cents per liter respectively as of Thursday, Dec. 27, according to the Canadian Automobile Authority. If the 4.42 cents/litre carbon tax was to be added today, it would only push gas prices high enough for 18 per cent of respondents to switch to more fuel-efficient cars or alternate modes of transportation.
The gas price range that most Canadians said would cause them to rethink their vehicular choices was $2.00 to $2.25 cents per litre, but that would require a near-doubling of today’s prices in addition to the carbon tax add-on.
“Given where the price of gas per litre is today, we’ve got an awful long way to go before people actually reach that price point that requires them to seriously consider another option,” said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Global Affairs.
“The truth is they’re not even close to considering it right now.”
Bricker added that electric car sales in Canada are also an instructive barometer for this, observing that sales have gone up “but not anywhere near the level they would have to be at in order to adjust anything in terms of Canada’s carbon footprint.”
The dilemma facing the Trudeau government is that gas prices in that $2.00 to $2.25 cents per litre range wouldn’t merely convince 30 per cent of Canadians to switch to fuel-efficient transportation, they might also convince many Canadians to vote the Liberals out.
“The penalty that someone would face, particularly in the situation of a government increasing [the carbon tax] to a level that it would have to get to in order for people to consider another option, is probably something that would imperil them politically,” Bricker said.
“That’s one of the persistent issues that the federal government faces on this. The level of priority that they seem to place on [climate change] is higher than the priority that Canadians are placing on it.”
Indeed, only 19 per cent of respondents chose climate change among the three issues that they said are most likely to influence their voting decisions in next year’s federal election. Health care (32 per cent) was top of mind followed by taxes (30 per cent) and the economy (27 per cent).
That’s not because Canadians don’t see climate change as an important issue, however.
Seventy-five per cent of respondents said Canada needs to do more to address climate change, while the same proportion also said Canada has an obligation to be a leader in the global fight against climate change.
However, 61 per cent expressed concern that climate change solutions will cause economic hardship.
“Canadians are very conflicted, particularly when we get into the situation of ‘What’s it going to cost me personally?’” said Bricker. “When this becomes a table-top issue — when it becomes something that concerns my bank account and my cost of living — that’s all of a sudden where you see people starting to put the brakes on.”
13 thoughts on “Trudeau’s carbon tax on gas won’t motivate Canadians to switch to fuel-efficient transportation: Ipsos poll”
Are those per litre gas prices correct?
In BC we’re currently paying CAD$ 1.32 per litre at the pump.
That’s because you’re already paying a carbon tax to the provincial government
Thanks Kevin.
I’m a new arrival here in BC.
But you’ve just made my day.
I now feel so – VIRTUOUS!
Operating a battery-powered EV in Canada’s cold climate is about as stupid as Canada putting up solar PV panels. The coastal elevations of Vancouver, BC where temperature lows remain moderate do EVs make sense. But stay away from higher elevation cold areas (ski resorts) with an EV unless you want to find yourself stranded, waiting for the tow truck.
ROFLMAO!!!!
What sensible realistic person put THAT on the survey??!!!! They need a medal.
Which tells us that even they (politicians) don’t consider their climate change drum-beating as being anything near the emergency they tell us it is.
Trudeau doesn’t care whether the tax reduces usage or not, he cares about more tax money for favourite projects and virtue signalling. People are becoming clued into the vacuum that is the brain of our Prime Minister ( and it’s not the sort of vacuum that sucks in knowledge or is useful in cleaning your carpet)
He got the brain of his mother (who is a dimwit) and not the brain of his father.
“Everybody talks about the weather, but…..” Old adages never die, but often erupt their weathered head.
In Canada ,PM Trudeau attempted a very expensive carbon tax somewhat like Macron’s; until the top manufacturing emitters forced a meeting with him and threatened to leave the country unless he watered down the Carbon tax rules. He did so. They will apply in 3 days. At the end of 4 years the CO2 taxes will be about 5 billion and the special extra fuel taxes(no tax on diesel however) will be another 9 billion for a total of $ 14 billion. If the CO2 taxes dont get paid because the top 620 emitters change to a non CO2 fuel, the temperature will go down 1/1000 C by the end of the century. Inflation will go up because the fuel that they wsitch to will be more expensive. The people of Canada will only get the extra fuel surcharge money back. However both the switch and the fuel surcharges cause their own separate inflations. Therefore even though we get all the fuel surcharge back, the total of the 2 separate inflations will be more than the government rebate, so the people lose. If the 620 emitters pay the $5 billion CO2 tax and don’t switch ,there are still 2 separate inflation causes( the tax on the CO2 and the tax on the fuel surcharge. In this case the people will come out even if the rebates are from both the CO2 tax and the fuel rebate tax. However the same amount of CO2 will still be put into the air. We wont stop driving our cars because of an extra 11.5 cents per litre on gsoline tax. Therefore, what good did either of the 2 taxes do?
This is absolute madness
With the transition to EVs gathering momentum, as prices drop, why are these morons even bothering to muck up the works? Just shut up and sit down.
I love my new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with the 5.7 Hemi. Just filled up at Costco for CAD 85.4 cents per liter.
“or alternate modes of transportation.”
I guess Trudeau wants us to walk. We will walk all right. In our yellow vests.