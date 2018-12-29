Wind farm turbines wear sooner than expected, says study

From The Telegraph
Britain’s wind farms are wearing out far more rapidly than previously thought, making them more expensive as a result, according to an authoritative new study.
By Robert Mendick, Chief Reporter
8:40AM GMT 30 Dec 2012
The analysis of almost 3,000 onshore wind turbines — the biggest study of its kind —warns that they will continue to generate electricity effectively for just 12 to 15 years.
The wind energy industry and the Government base all their calculations on turbines enjoying a lifespan of 20 to 25 years.
The study estimates that routine wear and tear will more than double the cost of electricity being produced by wind farms in the next decade.
Older turbines will need to be replaced more quickly than the industry estimates while many more will need to be built onshore if the Government is to meet renewable energy targets by 2020.
The extra cost is likely to be passed on to households, which already pay about £1 billion a year in a consumer subsidy that is added to electricity bills.
The report concludes that a wind turbine will typically generate more than twice as much electricity in its first year than when it is 15 years old.
The report’s author, Prof Gordon Hughes, an economist at Edinburgh University and a former energy adviser to the World Bank, discovered that the “load factor” — the efficiency rating of a turbine based on the percentage of electricity it actually produces compared with its theoretical maximum — is reduced from 24 per cent in the first 12 months of operation to just 11 per cent after 15 years.
The decline in the output of offshore wind farms, based on a study of Danish wind farms, appears even more dramatic. The load factor for turbines built on platforms in the sea is reduced from 39 per cent to 15 per cent after 10 years.
Prof Hughes said in his conclusion: “Adjusted for age and wind availability, the overall performance of wind farms in the UK has deteriorated markedly since the beginning of the century.
“In addition, larger wind farms have systematically worse performance than smaller wind farms.”
The study also looked at onshore turbines in Denmark and discovered that their decline was much less dramatic even though its wind farms tended to be older.
Prof Hughes said that may be due to Danish turbines being smaller than British ones and possibly better maintained.
He said: “I strongly believe the bigger turbines are proving more difficult to manage and more likely to interfere with one another.
“British turbines have got bigger and wind farms have got bigger and they are creating turbulence which puts more stress on them.
“It is this stress that causes the breakdowns and maintenance requirements that is underlying the problem in performance that I have been seeing.”
Prof Hughes examined the output of 282 wind farms —about 3,000 turbines in total — in the UK and a further 823 onshore wind farms and 30 offshore wind farms in Denmark.
The report, published last week by the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF), a think tank that has campaigned against wind farms, will give ammunition to sceptics, especially within the Conservative Party, who believe the cost of subsidies to the wind industry is far too high and that the growing number of turbines are blighting the countryside.
Dr John Constable, the director of REF, said: “This study confirms suspicions that decades of generous subsidies to the wind industry have failed to encourage the innovation needed to make the sector competitive.
“Bluntly, wind turbines onshore and offshore still cost too much and wear out far too quickly to offer the developing world a realistic alternative to coal.”
The turbines interfere with each other.?
Is this low frequency vibration?
How far is this vibration effective?
This might cause a headache for some people.
Just askin?
Low frequencies in the atmosphere propagate to distances of many miles, although we can not hear them, the vibrations may be sensed by our bodies, so don’t be surprised if your bones rattle a bit if you live within 5-10 miles of a large farm. On positive side the effect may reduce some of the excessive body fat.
Might it have a positive effect on bones?
Turbines that are downwind of other turbines receive significantly less and less effective wind,
(due to swirling) that I know.
Down stream turbulence puts very high impact type stresses on the machines in the wind shadow. On water, (sailing) the wind shadow is 300 times the height of the disturbance. This is not unlike trailing vortexes from landing aircraft. Also, wind speed is less at the ground than at the top of the blade pass. This results in more oscillating input.
I designed many dynamometer test and break in facilities for the gear boxes used to speed up the input from the primary shaft. The gear box is the Achilles Heal of these things. They are under designed with low service factors like aircraft but are not maintained with the same vigor. They are designed to be cheap. The typical design has the main shaft (16 to 30 inches diameter) supported on a large, self aligning, radial/thrust bearing. The extension of this shaft has the low speed input to the gearbox rigidly mounted on it so the gear box is shaft mounted. The large bearings of the low speed input and the case of the gearbox then take all of the side loads resulting from the turbine blades. Two large pins in the extreme extent on opposite sides of the case are mounted in rubber lined bases. They react the torque and side loads. Speed up ratio increases the typical 14 to 20 rpm turbine to synchronous speed for the generator. Typical gear boxes have a planetary low speed input followed by two stages of helical gear speed up.
Mean time to failure of the gear box varies with maintenance. A few years ago, this was 6 to 18 months. I doubt it has improved much. Rebuild costs are in the hundreds of thousands each. A projected 30 years life is disengenuously stupid and known to be false. One needs to understand the money metrics. Legislation typically requires an installed base of some percentage renewables. Bargain basement low bid turbines are the lowest per rated output. The rules typically do not require that the devices are working to claim credits. The amortized cost is assessed to the rate payers bills even if the turbines are broken. The power sellers make more money when the things are broken. There have been massive subsidies in cash and tax rebates as well.
This economist’s (not an engineer) data don’t agree with data collected by the US Department of Energy which confirms that the average load factor for installed wind turbines in the US is 43%, with the newer turbines at around 50%.
Perhaps the UK wind turbines are affected by the relatively wet salt air of the Atlantic, which an engineer would understand tends to increase corrosion and friction wear in generator bearings. The vast majority of wind turbines in the US are located in the dry southern Great Plains.
Determining the actual performance and factors affecting them is not the job description of an economist – only engineers can do that. Relying on this report generated by an economist is like relying on the typical government weenie with a degree in poly sci for the final word on climate change.
Oops!
One wonders what kind of service/maintenance and life cycle contracts the turbines are under with the manufacturers.
On the lenient side I would hazard to guess.
More trash to recycle
The important question is how long it takes for a wind turbine to generate enough electricity to make another wind turbine. After all, the power to create them has to come from somewhere.
If it doesn’t make a decent return on energy invested, say a factor of 8 or 9, then it is a useless technology.
Suppose it is 8:1. That means 1/8th of the entire energy system would be devoted to replacing wind turbines, in a wind powered economy. If the return was 2:1, then half the economy would be building such turbines. If the sheer brainlessness of that proposition is not clear, it will be soon enough as the resource wars escalate.
This is the end of article. So, never mind if thing goes bad. Have faith and continue to pay and things will improve! The promise land is right there.
Notie that wind proponents have been claiming for years that wind power is getting cheap. Aside from
the fact that they usually omit realistic side effect costs ( or even acknowledge any side effect costs)
it can be pointed out using simple logic, that no one can estimate accurately the costs of wind power without knowing pretty accurately, the lifespan and maintenance costs of those turbines. Obviously turbines designed in past years had no history of such factors and therefore it is fraudulent to make any claims about the costs of the energy they produce. We know the lifespan of light water nuclear reactors and can estimate quite accurately the lifespan of a small modular molten salt reactor, since we know the deterioration rates of the sacrificial metals and have tested the deterioration in those cases of reactor cores where sacrificial metals are not employed. The electric generation steam turbines driven by the reactors,regardless of the type of reactor are also very well known from historical data, of which there is plenty , going back decades. We also know the cost of mainteance and cost of day to day operations. I believe we probably now have data as to the effects of age on solar panels, although the newer designs may or may not be the same.