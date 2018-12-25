Leonardo DiCaprio’s charitable foundation donates $100 MILLION to help fight climate change

Yes, this Dicaprio, ~ctm
From The Mail Online
By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Published: 04:29 EST, 21 December 2018 | Updated: 04:31 EST, 21 December 2018
Leonardo DiCaprio‘s eponymous foundation has now raised $100 million towards helping the fight against climate change.
The actor, 44, set up the charity in 1998 to promote environmental awareness and throws several fundraising events a year, including an annual star-studded gala.
Over the past two decades he has supported over 200 environmentally focused projects, in their mission to support innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.
Leonardo was recently honoured at the charity’s 20th anniversary event – a gala that was attended by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Madonna and Ellen DeGeneres.
Taking to the stage, the Oscar-winning actor announced that there would be $11 million worth of new funding – taking the charity’s contribution past the $100 million mark.
A statement on the foundation’s website read: ‘When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects.
‘Whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact.
‘We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more.
But the reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. So all the money in the world could not provide mankind with the power to stop the climate from changing. So this effort to fight climate change is just a waste of money. But even is we could somehow stop the climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise is part of the current climate and would continue. Stopping the climate from changing will be of no benefit to mankind. Mankind has not been able to change one extreme weather event let alone change the climate. Mankind does not even know what the ideal climate really is. So even if we could change the Earth’s climate to a specified ideal climate, we do not even know what that ideal climate really is.
Renewable energy projects are the greatest destroyers of the environment known to man (or woman or it). People with no knowledge of the consequences of what they fund should be removed to where they can do no harm.
$100m is just enough to cover the alcohol, food, accommodation and travel bills after some of these climate conferences.
This $100 million from Leonardo DiCaprio is just going to waste, as CAGW is a fictional scare based on fake science and adjusted data. The money could have done inestimable good if it was spent on disease control in Africa or something similar. Instead the money will be lining the pocket of rich scamsters and crooks. What a tragedy!
I get the feeling that no matter how much money is thrown down the “global climate change” rathole, it is never enough. It is an “almost infinite” sewer of a far-left political control agenda. The problem with the climate prediction claims is there is no way to test the theories. The crazy left looks at human produced carbon as the control knob of climate. First of all, humans do not produce carbon – it is an “element” required for all life. All other variables such as solar and galactic influences are rejected as irrelevant. We all like a clean environment but that is only achieved by the richest and most advanced societies. Advanced technology makes life more livable but it does not provide the control knob of climate. Climate and cleanliness are not synonyms.
The total, ~ >$100M, apparently has not all been allocated to climate change.
The part that has, has been wasted. The “opportunity costs” are unknown.
Likely some good has been done with the rest.
I wonder if there is a sensible audit?
I’ll happily bet my hard earned money that there is no audit, or even accounting, of what the results of their various efforts have achieved. It’s just a self promotion gimmick, and it wasn’t his money. He just set up the charity, it was, as usual, somebody else’s money.
Email lands on a Nigerian official’s computer: “I am an American actor with a lot of money, and if you just pay my shipping costs I will give you $100 million..”