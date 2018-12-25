Trump Overhauled The Way We Prevent Wildfires And The Media Totally Missed It

From The Daily Caller
Trump Takes Steps To Prevent Catastrophic Forest Fires, Including More Logging
7:22 AM 12/24/2018 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- President Trump issued an executive order allowing agencies to do more to prevent massive wildfires.
- The order came one day after Trump signed GOP-backed wildfire legislation.
- Wildfires have burned more than 8.5 million acres this year.
President Donald Trump moved forward with policies aimed at preventing catastrophic wildfires while the media breathlessly covered the government funding battle.
Trump issued an executive order Friday to allow for active management of forest and rangelands, including thinning and removing debris from millions of acres of federal lands.
The order also calls on federal officials to streamline regulations and permitting processes to allow the harvest of at least 3.8 billion board feet from U.S. Forest Service lands and 600 million board feet from Bureau of Land Management lands.
That represents a massive increase in timber sales from federal lands. For example, loggers harvested 2.9 billion board feet from Forest Service lands in 2017, according to federal figures. But even Trump’s increased allowance for loggers is still about one-quarter of what was harvested in 1973.
Trump also asked federal officials to do more to maintain roads into hard-to-reach areas where fires can spread. (RELATED: The Government Shut Down, But Trump Will Keep National Parks Open)
Western Republicans welcomed Trump’s order. GOP lawmakers said that a change in policies was sorely needed after the devastating 2018 wildfire season, which saw more than 8.5 million acres burned.
“While litigation activists thwarted forest management reforms, the Senate also failed to pass legislation to help minimize forest fires,” Utah GOP Rep. Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, said in a statement.
“As a result, parts of the West were left in ashes. We cannot ignore these systemic issues any longer,” Bishop said.
Trump issued the order one day after signing the $867 million farm bill that included provisions allowing foresters to more quickly remove dead and diseased trees that increased fire risks.
Environmentalists railed against Trump’s executive order, characterizing it as a “gift” to the logging industry that would do little to prevent wildfires.
“It won’t work, and we know that,” Denise Boggs with the group Conservation Congress told The Sacramento Bee. “All the fire ecologists are saying the same thing: You can’t log your way out of this situation.”
“Logging in the back country is just a gift to the timber industry,” said Boggs, adding the order didn’t mention global warming or thinning around communities in wildfire-prone areas.
Democrats and environmentalists tend to blame global warming for the increasingly massive western wildfires. Republicans, however, argue more active management of forests through thinning, clearing of dead and dying trees and logging is needed to prevent wildfires from getting out of control.
“This executive order will save lives and communities throughout the West!” the Congressional Western Caucus tweeted Friday.
Wildfire management, usually not a national issue, became a hot topic against after the Camp Fire became the deadliest in California’s history, killing 88 people and destroying thousands of buildings.
Outgoing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke blamed environmentalists for the increasingly devastating fires in the western U.S. — environmentalists often sue to keep federal officials from removing trees or conducting prescribed burns.
“However, this issue will only be fixed through congressional action,” Bishop said.
“The House and Senate must work to implement statutes that protect our environment and the many communities across the country who live every day with the threat of wildfire,” Bishop said.
Bishop is reportedly one of several candidates being considered to replace Zinke. Zinke will resign by the end of the year.
28 thoughts on “Trump Overhauled The Way We Prevent Wildfires And The Media Totally Missed It”
Go Trump , a true champion of both Conservation and commonsense.
I wonder just how many administrations it will take for this to work it’s way through the courts. It will probably take longer than Mann v. Steyn.
From the article: “President Donald Trump moved forward with policies aimed at preventing catastrophic wildfires while the media breathlessly covered the government funding battle.”
Trump should tell the Democrats he is not going to sign any bill that does not contain funding for the southern border wall. Nancy better make a deal or she isn’t going to get anything she wants until she funds the wall. The Democrats will start getting nervous here in the next week or two. Stick to your guns, Donald. Shumer and Pelosi will eventually fold. Shumer says if Trump wants to fund the government then Trump should give up the wall. Trump should say to Shumer that if Shumer wants the government open, he should fund the wall. What’s more unreasonable, shutting down the government in an effort to increase security on the southern border, or shutting down the government to make the U.S. less safe by not funding security measures for the southern border. My choice for most unreasonable is those who want to make the U.S. border less safe by refusing to build a wall.
As for forest thinning being a give away to the forest industry, what’s wrong with building up the logging industry?
Make Logging Great Again!
I sure do hope Trump realizes that the guys that protect him (Secret Service) don’t get their paychecks in this shutdown.
The President can afford to hire his own security; I wonder if Schumer and Pelosi can as well? The President had his own transoceanic capable plane before being sworn in; Schumer and Pelosi didn’t. All those things that impact the President also impact every member of Congress, and I bet they are much less equipped to deal with the impact.
Pelosi and Schumer aren’t losing their Secret Service protection, because they don’t have any in the first place. And Trump is too cheap to spend his own money on private security.
Philip, correct again, if I was Trump, I would not buy a 20 million dollar NY apartment WITH a doorman, that would cost too much.
Most buildings with $20 million apartments have more than one, and the cost of the doorman is spread out among the other occupants of said building.
..
PS, prior to becoming POTUS, he only had a single body guard, and not as many people wishing him ill will. This guy has a track record of not paying his contractors after they’ve worked for him.
JPP, do you know anything about construction? Do you know what a “change order” is”? What Trump had was a history of disputing change orders, which was demagogued into not paying his suppliers.
Agreed again! Obama had no body guards prior to public service, you got me there. The most powerful position in the world should not deserve protection, agreed. Trump needing to spread his money over an entire apartment building to afford a doorman, you got me there again. Man, you are good!
jpp is threadbombing with falsehoods and nonsense, again.
The Secret Service will receive their paychecks, at the beginning of January.
Government employees are paid on two week schedules, which the fake news press promptly mis-stated erroneously as preventing government employees from getting paid.
Trollops repeating absurd off topic nonsense to disrupt comment threads.
Government is defined as essential and non-essential services and employment.
Essential employees are to report to work as normal and will be paid normally.
Secret Service employees are considered essential.
PS Abbott, even if the wall gets funded: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvMYmtmVAAALki7.jpg
Agreed Philip, as a Canadian, hundreds of thousands of us invade the USA southern coasts every winter. Our goal is to undermine the USA with our Canadian (worthless) money we spend on mass. They are so stupid, they just keep accepting it, those FOOLS!! Bwahahaha!
Logging, properly done, is no different than farming. You harvest trees. You plant new trees. As far as I can tell, you get forests of different ages near each other and that results in greater biodiversity.
One of my pet theories is that some land owners want to keep logging off federal lands because that would compete with their timber and reduce prices.
Trump, attempting to move in the correct direction, again.
WUWT breathlessly covers yet another Trump executive action not authorized by Federal law, continuing its breathlessly hagiographic Trump personality cult masquerading as a science website.
WUWT – “We’re all in for politcizing science because we really believe two wrongs make a right! If the warmists do it so should we, without the slightest sense of irony”
So you demonstrate a superior virtue by demonizing WUWT and Trump? Help me understand how this improves the situation.
No need to demonize Trump, he does that all by himself.
Duane, much of the current procedure under the various environmental law was set in place by Jimmy Carter, with, taa-daa, an executive order. Using an executive order to undo an executive order is perfectly in order.
Duane, tell us something good Trump has done.
Quick. Or it will look like you are deranged.
Tick.
Tick.
Tick.
Duane at 6:39 …
… shows an aggressive case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).
A writer, Salena Zito, 27 months ago realized “When he makes claims like this, the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”
So for Duane and others with TDS, here’s the thing.
The President has accepted or recognized the issue. This is not a new issue but previous administrations have chosen not to address it. Trump’s approach is to force the issue to be addressed.
Duane claims what has been done is “not authorized by Federal law.” Who cares? That’s the literal thinker at classic best. The “serious” thinkers will now have to get busy. Whether they be an actual conservationist or an obstructionist, whether a lawyer, an office holder, or a “resist Trumper”.
So, we don’t know where this will lead, but we do know the conversation has begun. That’s a good thing.
The media didn’t miss the story they spiked it so they could run fake news stories that make the president look bad.
When the media runs real news stories, like the recent drop in the stock markets, it makes Trump look bad.
The new policy seems sensible.
I propose a program called Against Inadvertently Starting Of Fires (AISOF); example, strengthen/harden power lines.
More harvest of trees is likely a good thing for the country and the forests.
What is being newly allowed is not likely to prevent large fires.
One only needs to drive a few forest roads and hike to a few places to see the problems. Disclosure: I have.
Many places have trees of no commercial value, or of such little value the cost of harvest is greater than the value. Along many roads and trails the plants are so thick it is difficult to see beyond a dozen feet. If such an area is visited by a fire, there is plenty of fuel. Could that be changed? Maybe.
However, forest fires most often begin where the activities of humans are introduced, either directly involving fire or indirectly and unintentionally starting a fire. Think of a building that is not safely wired for lights or heat, or a vehicle that begins to burn and the driver steers to the side of a road and into dry grass.
Similar to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (madd) program that is 10 years in effect, a very aggressive campaign against inadvertently starting of fires (AISOF) – you saw it here first – will do more to prevent fire than the additional logging. Note: I do support the logging.
We have gotten ourselves to the: Era of Megafires.
This is a 60-minute multi-media presentation that combines the research of Dr. Paul Hessburg (Pacific Northwest Research Station, U.S. Forest Service) . . .
. . . in short, learn about the issue and do something.
The Media did not ‘miss’ this story about how Trump overhauled the way Wildfires are to be prevented. The Media saw it, saw that it was a good idea and sat on it to protect the public and the Krazycats from reality.
Doesn’t Trump want the forest floors raked?
Wildfires are natural and arent a problem except near communities prone to them. His order should be limited to thinning around communities in wildfire-prone areas.
Makes me smell a rat about who caused that fire. Follow the money.