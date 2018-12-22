Cambridge academic caught on plane with £100,000 in a box of chocolates jailed over £2.8m green energy scam

From The Telegraph
21 December 2018 • 8:28pm
A Cambridge academic who stole £1m from a government green-energy project has been jailed for four years.
Dr Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi, 37, was stopped by Border Force officers at Heathrow with £100,000 in cash in a Thorntons Continental chocolate box as he boarded a flight to Tehran in May 2016.
The discovery prompted an investigation by the National Crime Agency, which found he had used fake documents to siphon off money into his own accounts from funding allocated to the development of renewable energy projects.
He had used the funds to develop a property in Iran worth £900,000 and to lease a Maserati sports car as well as a property in Cambridge.
Abdi-Jalebi had won international acclaim for his work on wind turbines and set up his technology firm Wind Technologies Ltd in 2006.
But, he dishonestly received project funding to the value of £2.8m in grant money from Innovate UK, the EU and The Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
Investigators discovered that the his firm had made a series of grant applications to the government to fund research, but on a number of occasions Abdi-Jalebi had falsified documents, including invoices, accounts and bank statements to show what was happening to the money.
At the same time he had used the bank accounts of some of his PHD research students to receive what were referenced as “studentship payments” from the companies, with the money then being transferred into his own personal accounts.
Judge Martin Beddoe told Abdi-Jalebi: “Of the funding dishonestly obtained you trousered £1m yourself.”
Wind Technologies Ltd was entitled to grants for part of the costs incurred but not for the total amount, the court heard.
Abdi-Jalebi altered the invoices, increasing Wind Technologies costs to make up for the costs that were not covered by the partial grants.
The company would therefore receive de facto 100 per cent grants instead of partial grants.
Jonathan Polnay, prosecuting, said the fraud was “a long-running course of conduct.”
“The Department of Energy and Climate Change and Innovate UK were submitted forged invoices which resulted in £2.5 million being handed over,” he said.
Following his arrest, Abdi-Jalebi lost his fellowship at Churchill College in Cambridge as the National Crime Agency spent 18 months examining his financial history.
NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby said: “While the companies that Dr Abdi-Jalebi was involved with were doing some legitimate work in the field of renewable energy, he used them as a cash cow to siphon off money.
“This money had come in as government grants, so it was essentially stolen from taxpayers.
“Through some great detective work and after analysing thousands of documents NCA investigators were able to prove that he was a fraud.
“While we have identified a number of UK assets held by Abdi-Jalebi the likelihood is that most of the money ended up in Iran, which will make it far more difficult to recover.
“However, we will do everything in our power to recover as much of that UK taxpayers’ money as possible.”
25 thoughts on “Cambridge academic caught on plane with £100,000 in a box of chocolates jailed over £2.8m green energy scam”
Lock him up until all the funds are returned from Iran!
That means you and I have to pay for his life in the nick forever, because that money aint ever coming back from Iran.
It will be deducted from £400 millions of Iranian money embargoed in the UK
So it was a Border official that discovered the cash.
With 100s of billions in grant money raised there seems to be two levels of scams.
Some nonsense about “Global Warming” or “Climate Change”.
Step One is the con job to get the money.
Step Two is to divert it into your own pocket.
And I used to think that stock promotions were bad.
But at least the suckers falling for those scams acted voluntarily.
In the climate scam taxpayers are essential innocent, being defrauded by their government.
Does the border security get to keep the confiscated cash similarly as do police agencies here in the US?
Such a system has only elevated some police departments to merely top parasite in the ‘War on Drugs’. They laxly conduct border entry searches and confiscations but seize upon the cash once the sales have been conducted. The reasons are quite simple. Confiscated drugs must be destroyed. Confiscated cash is theirs to keep.
Rocketscientist
I think we’re a bit more pragmatic in the UK.
The confiscated money goes into the governments coffers, and they waste it on renewable subsidies.
+1
You’ll always find charlatans where there is easy money to be had.
All because the lady loved Milk Tray.
I don’t know, but if you get the chance to drive a Maserati, you gotta take it don’t you ??
u.k.(us)
Not the diesel version.
Yes there is such a thing.
Wind proponents always lie, that’s nothing new.
Perhaps he considered that stealing money that was originally absconded under false pretenses was acceptable. For someone with a PhD, he doesn’t seem all that bright, although criminals tend to lean that way anyway.
There is easy money for anyone willing to “hedge-bet prove” any part of AGW. I wonder who else stuffs research expense ledgers with bogus expenses.
So he gets 4 years, which means he will be out in 2 years. Looks like he will likely keep most of the money since it is in Iran. Maybe not so bad a business model!
How many times does this now make that the “greens” have been caught in fraud using climate change as their vehicle for corruption? And how many times have the green delusions of fossil fuel funding the skeptics turned out to be true?
I’m not keeping score but it has got to be at least 10:0 by now.
This guy was just an amateur “green-energy project” sort of con artist unlike Musk who does it big time professional style.
It all begs a nice question.
Why the “Maserati sports car”?
Was he planning on a quick gasoline powered get away back to petrol rich Iran?
Surely if he had been in a true greeny pet projects “TESLA”, then at least he would have a good excuse for it running out of gas and getting stranded rather than trying to get on a carbon powered sooty aircraft?
How many have been doing this for years, and were not dumb enough to get caught? He got caught by the border agents, and then “The discovery prompted an investigation by the National Crime Agency”.
Where is the oversight of the people that send him money?
They have no responsibility to make sure the money provides something of benefit to the taxpayers?
If the bureaucrats are just shoveling money out the door, you can be sure there are plenty more out there, moving money around, and not foolish enough to go to the airport with “£100,000 in cash in a Thorntons Continental chocolate box”.
Talk about small potatoes, this guy.
He is but a mere rounding error when looking at Solyndra.. only one of many over the past 10 years.
He’s a small-time crook. Al Gore set the bar pretty high, plus his scam is much harder to prosecute.
Does he get Green Knighthood for this and awarded by Prince Charles?
In the U.S. they would charge the border agent with a crime.
Reverse racial profiling at work to some degree would be in play in the UK and EU in general. I think it would be a good bet that the diversity klatch would feel somewhat less likely to be ‘targetted’. Had he not been so greedy that he diverted funds in a variety of ways and had only gone for the one million, I’d give him an 80 % chance of pulling it off.
Remember the girl who got a degree in “Feminine Glaciology” and a journals hadn’t the guts to turn her completely worthless paper down because of her flagging it as a gender thing? It was reported on WUWT several years ago. Remember also that “progressives” accept ‘feelings’ as legitimate ‘evidence’ for a theory in the post normal science world. I would bet there is a fair amount of ‘playing the card’ in one way or other in a field that is already phrodulent on a phundamental level. Like dopers ripping each orher off.
Meanwhile his Oxford colleague need some more money to asses risk of another solar doomsday
” Solar storms could cause blackouts and leave Britain with £16 billion worth of damage, warns Oxford University
“If the Earth were to experience a Carrington-sized event without upgrading our current forecasting capability, it could cost the UK up to £16bn in the most severe scenario.”
The ‘do nothing’ scenario where the UK fails to invest or invests minimally in replacing satellite monitoring capabilities means existing forecasting skill levels will decline.
This increases the risk of critical national infrastructure failure because there may be little early warning that an event is taking place. There would be less time for infrastructure operators to implement mitigation plans.”
The risk analysis is quoting 1859 ‘the Carrington Event’ and 1989 collapse of Canada’s Hydro-Québec.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2018/12/22/solar-storms-could-cause-blackouts-leave-britain-16-billion/
Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know how much money you’re going to get away with!