Angry Protestors Demand the BBC INCREASE Their Climate Change Coverage

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Angry “Extinction Rebellion” protestors shut down the BBC headquarters, while demanding the BBC start covering climate change as if it was a major war.

BBC’s London HQ put on lockdown over climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion group calls for environment to be made ‘top editorial issue’

The BBC’s central London headquarters has been put on lockdown due to a protest by climate change campaigners who are demanding it uses its status as national broadcaster to declare a “climate and ecological emergency”.

Extinction Rebellion, a direct action group that has recently shut down key London roads, has demand the BBC makes the environment its “top editorial issue”.

Broadcasting House was locked down early on Friday afternoon, with BBCstaff and guests unable to enter or leave the building while security kept the peaceful but noisy protesters away from the entrance.

Extinction Rebellion activists, who are demanding a meeting with the BBC director general, Tony Hall, said the corporation had a duty to broadcast about climate change with “the level of urgency placed on informing the public about the second world war”.

