Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Angry “Extinction Rebellion” protestors shut down the BBC headquarters, while demanding the BBC start covering climate change as if it was a major war.
BBC’s London HQ put on lockdown over climate change protest
Extinction Rebellion group calls for environment to be made ‘top editorial issue’
The BBC’s central London headquarters has been put on lockdown due to a protest by climate change campaigners who are demanding it uses its status as national broadcaster to declare a “climate and ecological emergency”.
Extinction Rebellion, a direct action group that has recently shut down key London roads, has demand the BBC makes the environment its “top editorial issue”.
Broadcasting House was locked down early on Friday afternoon, with BBCstaff and guests unable to enter or leave the building while security kept the peaceful but noisy protesters away from the entrance.
Extinction Rebellion activists, who are demanding a meeting with the BBC director general, Tony Hall, said the corporation had a duty to broadcast about climate change with “the level of urgency placed on informing the public about the second world war”.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/dec/21/bbc-london-headquarters-put-on-lockdown-over-protest-by-climate-change-campaigners-extinction-rebellion
Imagine if the protestors had noticed that the BBC is ignoring the green divestment message, and has slid back into investing their pension pot into big oil (26% investment in BP), though to be fair their investment in Tesla is slightly larger.
42 thoughts on “Angry Protestors Demand the BBC INCREASE Their Climate Change Coverage”
For fanatics such has these belief is not enough , 100% unquestioning belief and purity in the dogma is the ‘minim’ and still they will find ‘errors’ that require punishment.
Knr
We can go a step farther and suggest that “acceptance” is enough, without having to rise to the level of “belief”.
Fanatics are content with others accepting their stance even if it is not believed or believable. It is about power, after all, and if someone is willing to hand over their power to you, you can accept it on the condition of non-interference.
Most people are too lazy or distracted to do the work needed to rise to the level of “belief”.
They’re mad.
Just like communists in the West in seventies. The USSR ‘was’ morally superior and technologically advanced, no unemployment, minimal criminal problems, only troublesome thing was fascist propaganda and sabotage, which would be dealt with by shooting anyone trying to sneak out under the iron curtain.
The communists in the West tried and sometimes succeeded to get refugees sent back. Now they don’t want to send back even the worst perpetrators. Such is life, ideas change but gullibility is for ever.
Friday prime time Radio 2, the Jeremy Vine show had half a dozen of these morons in his studio bleating on about their kids and grandkids being subjected to “catastrophic” temperature rise.
Most notably, none of them could recite any scientific data, it was all just hysterics and whining.
However Jeremy Vine was lapping it all up, in his usual sycophantic manner.
The BBC even produced a whole radio programme about the founder of “Extinction Rebellion”. A typical eco-nut
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0001lvz
“… their investment in Tesla is slightly larger.”
Are they really invested in TSLA? How many shares or how much money? (I follow the stock closely. Its prospects in 2019 are poor.)
Yes it is one of their top investments , at £ 27.3M , (march 2018) , just above BP Plc
1 Amazon.com Inc £48.8M
2 Alphabet Inc £43.7M
3 Tencent Holdings Ltd £40.1M
4 Illumina Inc £38.0M
5 Facebook Inc £34.7M
6 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd £32.0M
7 Tesla Motors Inc £27.3M
8 BP Plc £ 26.6M
Actually if they invested early enough they may have made a good profit- which they need because the scheme is in deficit by about £ 1B , but should be fully funded by 2028 , if all goes well.
http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/mypension/en/summary_report_2018.pdf
It’s good to see that the top seven investments of the BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation either either American or Chinese. /sarc
No need for the sarc. UK is a major overseas investor. BBC is of course anti-British but that does not affect their investment decisions, unlike their green lunacy.
There was me thinking the ‘second world war’ finished in 1945!!!
The local BBC Radio station usually has at least one item regarding the green blob on most hourly news.
It’s always wrong to mention ze war. You action will be considered as comedy.
Do you think you got away with it?
Slightly off topic but all part of the same lunacy, I see the Gatwick drone idiots might be eco-warriors apparently?
whats the betting they or a group like Plane Stupid were behind teh recent drone shutdown of Gatwick?
This is what happens when weak minded middle class people are subjected to relentless scare stories.
Hansen and Mann must be real proud of themselves.
The BBC is reaping what it sowed.
For a many years now it has been broadcasting the most alarming stories about climate change and CAGW in almost every news item or documentary that it can and this is the result: a generation of brain washed children and young adults and older people who seem to have abandoned rational thought in the face of the most improbable propaganda.
And improbable much of it is. Over at Paul Homewood’s site (https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/) there are regular articles about BBC misinformation , which is reported back to the BBC , only to be fobbed off with more misinformation.
One of the most disturbing aspects is the apparent disinterest shown by the police at these disruptive events. In one of the photos taken outside the Bristol studios a young baby is shown wedged against the iron railings by its mother – yet none of the police or security people in attendance (and studiously avoiding looking at the vulnerable infant) are doing anything to protect the child.
It seems that where Green activities are concerned the authorities have abandoned any attempt at public order or the protection of the vulnerable. We know that no charges will be brought against these people no matter what disruption or injury they cause.
That cannot be good for the future of public order in Britain.
MikeWaite,
That horse has long since bolted.
From what I hear, there is rumor of Roaming Gangs of Foreign perverts and their Offspring conducting themselves in a alleged criminal sexual manner with young women in the North of England.
Although I am equally informed that mentioning this is against the PC rules, as is identify the culprits, and as is reporting on the outcomes of any related legal action.
As Mr Tommy Robinson has found out, to his great detriment. More than once.
Then there is the current Tourist problem in inner London, or the lack thereof, where the current Muslim Mayor denies that there is a problem.
However, we are informed that contrary to daily eyewitness reports, the religion of peace is as peaceful as ever.
Although Police Constable Keith Palmer might have an opinion to the contrary. However, sadly he isn’t here now to have one.
Pity he wasn’t armed with the standard Service issue of the Local Australian or American Police officer
Although the Coward in Chief, Sir Craig Mackey still reassures us, to this day, that this was a lone and disturbed individual who butchered one of his Constables, in front of him, for no discernible reason.
Unfortunately, as has been recorded, Sir Craig Mackey was restrained in his vehicle at the time and was unable to render assistance, immediate or otherwise.
Then we have Khalid Masood, who was clearly no more than a disaffected Protestant youth, or possibly one of those violent Catholics, or some radical Conservative of a similar cult, and who clearly was having just a bad day.
As for Salih Khater, he was no more than a radical student dropout with an attitude problem, so nothing to see here.
Sadly, MikeWaite, my friend, the downhill run has already started. The backlash, however, has yet to begin.
As Mr Tommy Robinson has already found out, to his great detriment, it’s not going to end well, or peacefully.
But as history has shown, it never has, and never will, once those trusted to Administrator the affairs of the realm betray it’s citizens.
Regardless whether the cause is through incompetence, corruption, or misplaced ideology, or all of these things.
Sadly, if history is also any guide, it’s going to get quite bad over the next thousand years.
Although over the next few decades, if history is also any guide, it’s going to make both the Inquisition and the French Revolution look like a Sunday afternoon picnic.
moderator.. please purge this hate from WUWT.
Climate change is taking place so slowly that it takes networks of very sophisticated sensors, decades to even detect it. One must not mix up true climate change with weather cycles that are part of the current climate. The reality is that the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. So on a day by day bases there is virtually nothing to report that has not already been reported.
In all honesty, it would be difficult for the BBC to increase its coverage of climate change, plastic pollution & other similar eco-fear topics. Their bias in favour of all the hysteria is a joke for a national broadcaster especially when these people’s inflated salaries are paid for by the public they are meant to keep objectively informed. The BBC looks more and more like a cross between the Grauniad & Some racy magazine for women , these days! No news…..just innuendo and catastrophe!
One of the demand was that no ‘deniers’ should be allowed to speak. Do they not know where that approach leads?
No they know nothing of history because it was before there generation, imagine the shock of what the ultra right would have done to them.
If all the ‘greenies’ in the world purchased a solar powerd deep freezer and they left the lid open. How much colder would the global temperature be?
DuH!
Where do you think the freezer pumps the heat?
Into the deep ocean it’s obvious 🙂
Are the politicians and social engineers who dreamed up the global warming scare astonished at the mind-numbing success of their psychological trickery? Or did they expect there’d be countless gullible prats protesting in the streets.
This is the modus operandi of governments and the organisations they fund. When they want to do something that they know will be disliked by the majority of the people who put them in power, first they get a supportive group who claim to represent the public to campaign for it. Then they say that, ‘since the public are demanding it, they must accede to their wishes’. Job done.
I thought the BBC was already waging a climate war. So what are these protestors on about?
Clearly they want 24 hour coverage with appropriate brainwashing propaganda.
How many demonstrators were there? I see only about 10.
From the article: “Angry “Extinction Rebellion” protestors shut down the BBC headquarters, while demanding the BBC start covering climate change as if it was a major war.”
These people would be demonstrating in China and India if they were really serious.
They want to claim we are in a crisis but don’t want to acknowledge the cause of the problem: China and India; and don’t want to acknowledge that there is a simple solution to reduce CO2: nuclear powerplants.
I predict they won’t make much progress on their war. They don’t know which target to attack and they don’t have a solution for the problem (No, windmills and solar are *not* a solution).
Peta meets Greenpeace Girl – The Reprise
(As armed black security guard looks on)
Everything Is Never Enough
Psst, don’t tell Sarah.
From the article: “he BBC’s central London headquarters has been put on lockdown due to a protest by climate change campaigners who are demanding it uses its status as national broadcaster to declare a “climate and ecological emergency”.”
I thought that was what the BBC *was* doing. You mean to say you don’t think they have been extreme enough in their rhetoric about CO2?
What the protestors are really complaining about is a lack of progress on doing away with fossil fuels (from their point of view).
It seems to me like the BBC has been pushing its share of CAGW propaganda and lies. What more can they do?
The Alarmists are losing this battle, it seems to me, and they are feeling it, which is why they are out in the streets (bolstered of course, by the latest IPCC scaremongering).
CO2 is increasing. The temperatures are not. That’s the reality that is going to blow up their fantasy world where CO2 destroys the world. It will just take a while.
That photograph is the best argument for extinction, I have seen so far!
As the BBC and its sister organisation the Guardian have already declared their position, it seems an odd place to demand even more biased reporting of a non problem.
Than again when have the Green Blobs ever used logic. Remember it was the Greens advocating Diesel cars should replace Petrol engined vehicles in our cities that caused the asthma and respiratory problems they now demand only banning diesel engines will solve….
I just look forward to the trial of the two warriors that shut down Gatwick with a drone, these past three days to report, (if they are allowed to) the Greenpiece activists, only wanted to show how beneficial their no fly world would be.
No doubt the Green warriors will get off with just a small fine and a permanent slot on the BBC to cover the dangers of capitalism.
I can see Hugh Edwards turning to camera on his 10.00 pm news stint, saying Janice and John there our eco warrior corespondents, more from them tomorrow.
One dozen deluded alarmists with a sign funded by a rich activist, or worse funded by the British Government, somehow manage to shut a road?
A couple of motorists laying on their horns a few feet away from the alarmists should convince them that there are better places to be.
Or a few pedestrians who insist on their right of way and respond to aggressive blocking by pepper spraying the offenders.
BBC must be fully complicit with this stunt.
BBC subscribers should insist on refunds for any day BBC pretends to be shut down.
I wonder if their paid to protest.
They are…
The image I get from the BBC(though I’m canadain with our own CBC) is that they are full on board, and hammering on like soothsayers of doom.
How much more climate coverage is needed? Climate change(GW, CC,GC,CW) is used in ALL disasters, ALL bad weather, ALL future planning, All economic analyses, ALL politics, ALL reductions in the biosphere, ALL predicted extinctions, …..ALL ALL ALL!!!
The list is endless, maybe we’ve hit the saturation point of absorption and once reaching that slippery slope of over saturation people just stop listening and start questioning all this extremism? MAYBE?
I grew up as the first gen-x brought up by my grandparents(the greatest generation) who lived through poverty, wars, premature death, heavy sheet. My parents (Babybooms), dad(didnt know him, he left when I was young and never tried to stay in touch or did that side of the family) was a absolute self-centred criminal loser and my mom was a single parent worked her ass off but did know how to show love(married two more alcoholic man), always trying to find herself( the me generation). She was always looking and taking on causes my whole life and I was a big volunteer at a young age for the democratic party(we hated the rights), the poor and taking in/sponsoring African refugees, most with hidden mental or drug problems.
I was a member of Greenpeace, WWF, Sierra club before global warming(it was global cooling). Small organizations with a noble cause and believed it all. I was a young fool, I found out one lie from the NDP I had been campaigning/ door knocking and working at the polling station as a counter at the after party( we won). They had campaigned against free trade( the other EVIL party was for it) and I asked why free trade was so bad? Their answer was because the SC wanted it so it must be wrong, I badgered them and they admitted that they agreed with free trade. WTF?
That was a red pilled moment, I started questioned and researching everything from both sides. My party and ALL the enviro groups I was a member of have become extremists today.
Gen-Z is coming up and they have All knowledge of this crap at their finger tips, they don’t believe it and are more conservative. I’ve never been a conservative and fought against it, but paradigms have changed and has gone beyond party’s.
This is the first time I’ve heard of this moronic group, “Extinction Rebellion”. I wonder who funds it? It’s all about theater with these Loony Lefty groups. Often, they have to bring in paid performers to bolster their numbers, in hopes of garnering publicity, and especially, money.