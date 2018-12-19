Hump Day Hilarity – climate science in denial, wishes “the pause” away

From the “Where we’re going, we don’t need data!” department comes this absolute corruption of science. It’s so bad, it’s actually funny. Josh sure thinks so.
First the trigger, from the bought and paid for mouthpiece known as Inside Climate News:
Excerpt:
The United Nations panel of climate science experts mentioned it in a 2013 report, scientists have published more than 200 papers analyzing it, and climate deniers said it was proof that climate change didn’t exist, but in reality the global warming “pause” or “hiatus” never occurred.
That is the conclusion of a pair of studies, published Tuesday in the scientific journal Environmental Research Letters, based on statistical reassessments of a recent 10-year period that appeared at the time to evince a flattened warming curve.
Of course, they only cite NASA GISS, and as we all know GISS runs hot, because it’s run by activists, not scientists. James Hansen was regularly arrested for protests, Gavin Schmidt isn’t honest enough to even address the issue and runs from his opponents, Stafan Rahmstorf is on a self-love ego trip, and Michael Mann, well there just aren’t enough words (but there is a book). These people are the central part of “the hockey team” at RealClimate that in my opinion, has forever corrupted climate science.
Here’s a couple of other data sources that AREN’T NASA GISS, spot the hiatus.
Of course, if you want to believe that NASA GISS data, produced by the same self-centered activist people that embrace satellite data for sea-ice analysis, but reject it for temperature because it doesn’t match the models “best guesses”, you go right ahead.
Wishing and sophistry doesn’t make inconvenient things go away, but it is entertaining.
Added: if you want a bigger laugh, have a look at climate science’s Top Ten Reasons for The Pause that now, never existed.
Then there’s this:
Of course, another irony here is that many of these authors are the same who push the importance of "consensus messaging" and here they are telling us that the consensus (IPCC) was very wrong in this instance. ⬇️ https://t.co/iQL2OtuAWL
— Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) December 19, 2018
48 thoughts on “Hump Day Hilarity – climate science in denial, wishes “the pause” away”
And 97% of the public does not know the scam is ongoing on them at their expense.
To me, as I’ve grown old with this scam, the only certainty is that 97% of the public will lose 97% of their wealth as they devote 97% of their ‘gullibles’ (a measure of how much they are taken in by the scam) to 97% of the scamsters who promote the scam.
This is the most disgusting example of the poor transferring their ‘wealth’ to the wealthy – so that the wealthy can laugh in their faces.
Sic transit gloria mundi.
Nope. 97% of the people already HAVE completely lost interest in a “problem” which they’ve figured out is no “problem” at ALL. Hence the sales of Ford F-150’s vs. Volts, Bolts, and Priuses. The only group still wringing their hands over this nonsense are coastal social climbers trying to virtue-signal their way into the “cool” parties–where everyone wears Patagonia and pretends to like kale while making “empathetic” noises that show they “care.” Though not enough apparently to ditch their 8,500 square foot McMansions, ski chalets, condos in St. Barth’s and 4 gas-guzzling Mercedes . . .
The 3% – the Gores, the BBC, Sky, etc can outspeak (is that a word?) the 97% even if they have lost interest in the scam. The stats on F-150s sales may be good but that does not stop the PTB determining that EVs shall be the rule in 2030 – because they can. The market has some effect but cannot compete with autocracy.
One reason to buy a Prius
https://www.redpowermagazine.com/forums/topic/118433-finally-found-a-good-reason-to-drive-a-prius/
Kale is very good if it’s used in small quantities in a noodle soup made with chicken or beef broth.
Otherwise, it tastes like 200-year-old unwashed laundry.
I adore kale.
That ‘k’ is silent, isn’t it?
I didn’t know Gloria was sick!
Tick/vg
Now from 2018 back 10 years to 2008 (provided this is the 10 year period indicated, goes back to the bottom of a La Nina and a cool period relative to the 10 preceding years. Is this truly Science??
Ultimately I was under the impression that Dr Mann specifically and climate scientists in general indicated back in 2000, when the Hiatus was becoming evident, that any period less than 15 years could not be considered “Climate” and thereby the smaller period was considered as having “Cherry Picked” start and end dates. What makes this 10 year period different from the 18 year – 7 month hiatus period is that it should be considered as having “Cherry Picked” start and end dates as 10 years is insufficient to produce conclusive climatological data to determine any relative warming or cooling period.
Oh great, on top of;
Paid by the oil lobby
Too stupid to understand the Green House theory
The highest temperature ever
CO2 is killing people
The USA/Europe has filled the oceans with plastic
Tree rings don’t lie
I’ll get to hear: Deniers lied about a pause
I’ll get to hear: Deniers lied about a pause
but how can it be a lie when “the United Nations panel of climate science experts mentioned it in a 2013 report” and climate “scientists have published more than 200 papers analyzing it”. Where those climate science experts/scientists lying too?
This is shows you how powerful denialism is; it mustn’t be underestimated.
climate science…..the only science that consistently right….only years later
…After “adjustments” lol
The past keeps on changing…
Within the next 10 years…we should know what today’s temperature was
“Never mind your lying eyes,respect my authority”
Does not work.
The respect for authority that our brainwashed children will have, when they mature,will be a boom to individual liberty.
I guess those guys really do want to go out with a bang.
But what do we expect,these are the same people who rewrote history to suit their story.
Vikings in Greenland? That never happened.
“I guess those guys really do want to go out with a bang.”
If I was to describe the imagery that popped into my mind, ctm would probably issue me my own personal hiatus.
So Phil McKenna now believes the IPCC got the science wrong.
If the last decade is not settled then why should we trust the prediction for the next?
Because eventually they will get it right.
At least that’s what they keep telling us.
James Hansen, Gavin Schmidt, Stafan Rahmstorf, Michael Mann and many others are “riding a tiger” which they just can’t get off.
This from the same folks who invented the hockey schtick. Climate Liars. What will they think up next?
The “pause” never existed, because robust statistics says so.
You must look at the data … robustly . Or, better still, don’t really worry about the data, just use robust statistics to create a sophistic (NOT sophisticated) argument for how OTHER people handled the data, and then draw a conclusion based on your busted (I mean, “rawbutt”) … no, I mean, “robust” … statistical handling of how others have chosen to deal with the data.
Throw in some pretty charts and graphs. Use smart-sounding technical lingo. Zazzle, dazzle, curriculum-vitae-promo gymnastics, and there you go — another one bites the 97% consensus that I can count on my hands and toes.
Well, I had every intention of making a serious and helpful comment, but …
The United Nations panel of climate science experts mentioned it in a 2013 report, scientists have published more than 200 papers analyzing it, and climate deniers said it was proof that climate change didn’t exist, but in reality the global warming “pause” or “hiatus” never occurred.
So the climate science experts were wrong in past (despite the science being “settled” and the debate being “over’) ? And you expect us to believe that this time its different?
Yes!
I wish I could laugh.
This post is a bit disappointing to me, especially given the upbeat tone of the recent post titled : Stop the Personal Attacks and Answer the Climate Questions.” I view climatology roughly the same way I view cosmology, namely: discussions of explanations of the past, comparison with present data, and predictions of future behavior simply need to be scrutinized thoroughly and compared with all the available data and all reasonable physical constraints available. That is to say, I am what could be called a skeptic.
However, I found the introduction to this post and much of the discussion to largely focus on casting aspersions on the individuals and positing alternative data, rather than evaluating the analysis actually presented in the paper. I just saw the news of this paper today and only looked briefly at it. I presume someone will do that given a bit more time, but in the meantime, I would suggest taking a slightly higher road concerning personal ridicule and ad hominem.
robust statistics…are not thermometers
I agree. In general, I am a bit uncomfortable when I see claims of “robust” results in any field using statistics but not within the formal discipline of statistics. Often it seems “robust” is used to describe results when what is really meant is more like “really good, you should believe this.” There is a fairly well developed area of robust statistics with specialized techniques for dealing with unusual distributions, outlier prone data, etc. but I am sometimes unsure if that is what is meant when the term is used in a paper outside of pure statistics.
That is the very first step to “heresy”.
cheers
and it won’t be a pause when it returns either.
“Missing Arctic data was part of the problem.”
The Arctic may be under-represented in global temperature trends, and that is where warming is supposedly happening the fastest. However, the same has been true for over 150 yrs now, so this concept needs to be applied to the rest of the temperature record, not just the pause era.
Arctic data us still missing…they made it up with statistics
“warming at a faster rate”….only if you completely ignore the 30’s
Correct, Latitude. The story is, “As a result, data sets on global temperature tended to omit the Arctic until recently, when researchers came up with a better way to extrapolate data from the region. (my bold)”
They’re infilling all the missing temperatures using some wonderful new statistical method.
It’s fake-data creation, followed by desired-conclusion mongering. Just the way all the very best science is done.
They are somewhat correct. All of the warming this century is due to the Arctic winter temperature bump which now happens every year. Funny thing though, it always goes away in the summer. This is because it is nothing but noise due the reduction in sea ice. It is obvious in this graph of SSTs.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/hadsst3nh/from:1997/to/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1997/to/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1997.5/to:2015/trend
When the AMO goes negative that noise will go away and the warming will quickly turn into cooling even though most of it won’t be real. You can see it happened the last time the AMO changed modes as well.
So, the pause not only happened, it never went away. It is just hidden by all the noise in the data.
We use models to help us determine what the changes would have been, had we had instruments in place to measure these changes.
The fact that the adjusted data closely matches what the models predict is proof that the models are accurate.
Many of us predicted there would be a “get rid of the pause” target similar to the “we have to get rid of the medieval warm period” problem that the hockey stick took care of.
There was a hockey stick that turned up in ~2013:
http://vitalsigns.worldwatch.org/sites/default/files/grain_figure_1.png
What’s the problem again?
Lewandowsky lead author doing a study on the studies, (we know his skill there) and uses better ‘robust statistics’.
A Christmas laugh.
Here’s Gavin’s comment about the difference between the satellite and other databases:
The scientific method uses experiments to test hypotheses. The satellite data is the experiment that disproves the CAGW hypothesis. Gavin can twist himself into pretzels all he wants but he can’t get around the scientific method by calling it an esoteric debate.
If this is what GISS does to the pause, it makes you wonder what contortions will be needed to erase the coming decline.
Coming decline? For all we know, it’s well underway.
That depends on your definition of “well underway”……..
http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
All the data coming realtime needs to be archived/recorded. Lots and lots of data coming in.
I don’t know what program or method is used by Gavin and company.
There are programs designed to archived data that are set up to only actually store a value that breaks a deadband, say, +/- 1 degree from the last value stored. They can be set to only store a value +0.9/-1.1 degree from the last value stored. That would tend to store more warmer values than cooler ones.
Calling on the temperature for a date or time that wasn’t one of the actual stored values would return an interpolated (or is it extrapolated value? I always get those two mixed up.) without saying it is not an actual stored value.
In other words, it’s possible to contort the numbers as they come in.
(It’s also possible to put such “filters” on the data when it is retrieved.)
Just what program is used by GISS to store the data that comes in and what are the settings?
First, the “missing heat” hid in the deep oceans, then it hid in the Arctic. I wonder where it will hide next.
Uranus?
So 200 peer-reviewed papers were published explaining something that never happened? Yet we’re supposed to trust peer-reviewed science?
May I be allowed to post part of a comment I left on another site where someone offered a ‘yawn’ at the purveyors of AGW:
There is not a global-warming activist, to my knowledge. who is poor. I wonder why.