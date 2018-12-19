Hump Day Hilarity – climate science in denial, wishes “the pause” away

From the “Where we’re going, we don’t need data!” department comes this absolute corruption of science. It’s so bad, it’s actually funny. Josh sure thinks so.

First the trigger, from the bought and paid for mouthpiece known as Inside Climate News:

Excerpt:

The United Nations panel of climate science experts mentioned it in a 2013 report, scientists have published more than 200 papers analyzing it, and climate deniers said it was proof that climate change didn’t exist, but in reality the global warming “pause” or “hiatus” never occurred. That is the conclusion of a pair of studies, published Tuesday in the scientific journal Environmental Research Letters, based on statistical reassessments of a recent 10-year period that appeared at the time to evince a flattened warming curve.

Of course, they only cite NASA GISS, and as we all know GISS runs hot, because it’s run by activists, not scientists. James Hansen was regularly arrested for protests, Gavin Schmidt isn’t honest enough to even address the issue and runs from his opponents, Stafan Rahmstorf is on a self-love ego trip, and Michael Mann, well there just aren’t enough words (but there is a book). These people are the central part of “the hockey team” at RealClimate that in my opinion, has forever corrupted climate science.

Here’s a couple of other data sources that AREN’T NASA GISS, spot the hiatus.

Of course, if you want to believe that NASA GISS data, produced by the same self-centered activist people that embrace satellite data for sea-ice analysis, but reject it for temperature because it doesn’t match the models “best guesses”, you go right ahead.

Wishing and sophistry doesn’t make inconvenient things go away, but it is entertaining.

cartoonsbyjosh.com

Added: if you want a bigger laugh, have a look at climate science’s Top Ten Reasons for The Pause that now, never existed.

Then there’s this:

Of course, another irony here is that many of these authors are the same who push the importance of "consensus messaging" and here they are telling us that the consensus (IPCC) was very wrong in this instance. ⬇️ https://t.co/iQL2OtuAWL — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) December 19, 2018

