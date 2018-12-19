Weather stops plastic waste car reaching South Pole
A car made from waste plastic has been forced to abort its mission to the South Pole because of bad weather.
Solar Voyager was set to be the first solar-powered expedition to reach the world’s most southernmost point.
But despite it being Antarctica’s summer, unexpected heavy snow has meant progress has been slow, and now the team have had to turn around.
The team from Holland say they’ve still achieved their main mission: to prove plastic waste can be put to good use, though they’d rather people avoided using single-use plastic altogether.
HT/PM
56 thoughts on “Solar Voyager forced to abandon mission”
Unfortunately, they tried to drive it where the sun don’t shine (all of the time)…
And here it was I thought that they were purposefully driving as to keep the solar panels aimed at the sun (in circles)
Disappearing up their own a…
. . . they’d have been much better off sticking with their sets and props.
Oh dear. What a shame. Never mind🤮
That was quick.
Survival rate of these projects is diminishing at an exponential rate?
They gave up. Mission accomplished.
Will the motor and the drive train made from waste plastic be shown in a museum?
This could be considered “proof of concept”, but it also demonstrates that considerably more is required to make the concept into something feasible for mass consumption. Recycling plastic is not a new effort and nothing was proven by that; solar panels are not a new product and the only thing that was demonstrated was their limitations. This is similar to the solar car races in Australia where large, ungainly vehicles seating one person race across the desert using solar power to charge batteries to run a motor to turn the wheels. That’s a long way from a truck with a 1,000 lb. payload in its bed.
It seems they got the vehicle out of there.
How?
By using fossil-fueled vehicles of course
It’s tough to design equipment for polar conditions, not just cold, but the winds and the hazardous terrain—snow chasms.
Of course, someone will blame the heavy snow on AGW.
“…when it’s possible on Antarctica, it’s also possible at your own home.”
She tries to equate going solar-only in the desert of Antarctica to going solar-only at home? She only made it for 30-days! That’s pathetic (both the performance and the quote).
I am not impressed. Decades ago, Andy Griffith went to the moon and back for profit! He used junk and his own money to make it happen. Virtue signalling wasn’t even a thing back then! Oh…the good ole days.
i used to watch that show forgot all about it
Now clean up the mess!! Pack your trash out.
In the video they claim that since they were able to drive around in a solar powered car in Antarctica for 30 days that anyone can power their lives with solar power.
Why are we still shipping oil to Antarctica?
Because the nuclear power station there was decommissioned.
https://antarcticsun.usap.gov/features/contentHandler.cfm?id=2176
Only a milli\sarc on this reply. At least the reactor operated for ten years instead of just a month for the solar panels.
You’d think it would have caterpillar tracks if it was a serious attempt.
Global warming causes science projects (virtue signaling) to fail.
These people keep telling us global warming will produce more snow. Don’t they read their own propaganda?
That was after they told us “snow will become a thing of the past”.
Climate theologians can have their cake and eat it too.
So they just thought Mother Nature would be amenable to their virtue signaling?
This is so anti-science it makes my head hurt.
The should have consulted with Hyundai. They re-created the failed Shackleton expedition with modified Santa Fe’s and staffed by descendents of the original expedition members. It was really smart PR and the best part was: just like the original, nobody died.
There are a bunch of write-ups; one sample is here.
There also youtube videos. If I get the HTML right, one will be below:
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-8X50BkbpQ&w=560&h=315%5D
Found a better youtube video:
Damn; I can’t get the embed code right. Try this: https://youtu.be/53Qy1IfXMUk
Looks like Hyundai is trying to sell cars to all the Antarctica climate scientists.
Imagine, snow in Antarctica…..
great, shame it wasn’t a ship full of more Darwin award candidates…
NO SUN, what a suprise, hey we don’t use any fossil fuel except to have people who do get us out of the sh..t!
I’m still curious who pays to get such people out of the Kaka, akademik shokalskiy and all the other dreamers to come.
This was predictable. These people failed to do their homework on how to traverse the Antarctic terrain and the usual norm of bad weather. A good read is “Mawson’s Will” , which is how he survived a failed quest to reach the South Pole.
It was actually a survey trip along the coast towards the east.
Solar powered huh?
Hmmm…maybe with the size of those panels, it drove around from wind power!!
“We don’t use any fossil fuels” – except the fossil fuels to get to Antarctica and back. And the fossil fuels to process that waste plastic into a car. And the fossil fuels to produce, process, and ship the food they ate. And…
I hope the polar bears don’t eat them before they can be rescued.
Ummm…polar bears???
The winged black version….
Well, David, how about ravenous killer penguins…the raptors of Antarctica, which have evolved that way due to climate change?
Ooh, this could be fun. Guess what their primary food source would be!
Regards and Happy Holidays,
Bob
No bears down south, No penguins up north, i wonder if they have a peace treaty and have divided the world up.
The only predators that far south are the skuas, which will happily eat just about anything, but won’t attack living prey larger than penguin hatchlings.
Polar bears? Surely you mean the penguins
Arktos means bear, (as in the constellations) Hence the origin of Arctic. (not 100% sure on this but I read it someplace.)
Ant-arctic seems to mean (not the arctic) so you can use that to remember.
Antarctic = no bears (literally)
Arctic = bears (literally)
Not reall. It comes from greek ἀντι- ‘against, opposite’. So antarctic means opposite to the arctic which it is.
Just remember, Penguin down under, no one else can ‘bear’ it!
I read, I laughed, and then this.
When I looked at the first pictures with the deep ruts in the snow, I knew they were doomed. There is a reason why virtually all vehicles used in the snow are tracked.
Only truly stupid people would not research the conditions and realize that fact. Being highly educated does not protect you from being stupid. Arrogance is the main symptom. How many more stupid people with virtually no experience, or thinking ability will put themselves and many others at risk?
I just knew they would not make it, what a silly notion.
People gave gobs of money to fly/ship people and things to Antartica to have a 4 wheel cab apparently pull two trailers across snow on snow-chained wheels.
If it wasn’t built with tracks they are quickly stuck. Note the video does show them trying to shovel the thing out of a drift.
Won’t surprise me if it is abandoned as well (the vehicle). Glad they abandoned the craziness early enough that it didn’t end in fatalities.
Hard for me to believe the heater in that was solar only. 30 days of travel and heat would surprise me. I am not sure that is possible unless they had a bank of 100’s of large deep cycle batteries that were already fully charged when began.
Betcha didn’t know; The current drought in California is 62 percent more severe than it would have been without human-caused climate change.*
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/12/us-southwest-already-mega-drought/578248/
kinda funny, eh?
Should have been wind powered … just like in the 1400’s ! PROGRESS!!!
Too much snow??? LOL
Not enough global warming you mean
Call for sponsors: -Polar expedition on solar quadcopter (when available, if available) entirely made from recycled solar panels model 3 Tesla’s.
Donations of less than 6 figures need not apply.
And last summer some idiot tried to sail a solar powered boat through the Northwest Passage. Of course it ended up wrecked on a beach long before even reaching the difficult part. Not that it would have made much difference if it had. Only 2 out of more than 40 yachts and ships made it through this year.
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-Dr0DW6JErQY/W2iC79kjDyI/AAAAAAABTSg/F-7EOawQZeYcdLN_fTSmyX6Ts3qYVocOQCLcBGAs/s1600/fin_reve-1110×530.jpg
And now Hurtigrutten (a Norwegian cruise company) claims that they will have a “hybrid electric” cruise ship ready for the NW Passage in 2020. In reality I suppose that it will have ordinary diesel-electric propulsion which is known to be very suitable for ice-breaking vessels, but “hybrid electric” sounds more PC. Though 2020 will have to be a better ice year than 2018, for not a single cruise ship got through this year. One didn’t even make it to the starting-point of the cruise in Resolute.
Oh come on – this is too easy – the diesel engines power the electric generator which charge the batteries which power the electric motors which turn the propellers – so yep – electric cruise ships.
Scientific doomsday.
Will they return their vehicle to base and dispose of it properly or leave it as recycled trash somewhere on the hard antarctic shoulder?
But it is summer down there. Who knew it would be cold and snowy instead of sunny and pleasant.
Also in the museum of epic failures is the world’s slowest circumnavigation: 584 days, using a ship powered by solar photovoltaic cells. . https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T%C3%BBranor_PlanetSolar