The fantasy of accelerating sea level rise just got hosed

We’ve been told over an over again that global warming would melt the icecaps, and melt Greenland, and that would result in catastrophic sea level rise flooding cities. We’ve also been told that “sea level rise is “accelerating” but in an investigation done here on WUWT by Willis Eschenbach, Putting the Brakes on Acceleration, he noted in 2011 that there seems to be no evidence of it at all, and notes that sea level was rising faster in the first half of the record.
Figure 1. Satellite-measured sea level rise. Errors shown are 95% confidence intervals. Data Source.
The smaller trend of the recent half of the record is statistically different from the larger trend of the first half. Will this reduction continue into the future? Who knows? I’m just talking about the past, and pointing out that we sure haven’t seen any sign of the threatened acceleration in the satellite record. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Pierre Gosselin, of “No Tricks Zone” has this excellent summary of what’s been going on since then. Excerpts below.
Over the past months a spate of scientific papers published show sea level rise has not accelerated like many climate warming scientists warned earlier. The reality is that the rise is far slower than expected, read here and here.
The latest findings glaringly contradict alarmist claims of accelerating sea level rise. For example the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) here wrote sea levels would “likely rise for many centuries at rates higher than that of the current century”, due to global warming.
In 2013 The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) wrote here sea-level rise in this century would likely be 70-120 centimeters by 2100″ (i.e. 7 – 12 mm annually) and that 90 experts in a survey “anticipated a median sea-level rise of 200-300 centimeters by the year 2300” (i.e. on average circa 7 to 10 mm every year).
…
Using these modelled estimates, the globe should now be seeing a rapid acceleration in sea level rise. Yet no evidence of this can be found so far. In fact the real measured data show the opposite is happening: a deceleration in sea level rise is taking place.
Instead of the 7 – 12 mm annual sea level rise the PIK projected in 2013, a recent study appearing in the Geophysical Research Letters in April 2017 corrected the satellite measured sea level rise downwards from 3.3 mm annually to just 3.0 mm over the past 24 years – or less than half what PIK models projected.
…
In another newly published paper by Frederiske et al. 2018 just this year, oceanographers estimate that global sea levels rose at a rate of only 1.42 mm per year between 1958 and 2014. That figure closely coincides with the results of Dr. Simon Holgate from 2007. According to the Holgate study: “The rate of sea level change was found to be larger in the early part of last century (2.03 ± 0.35 mm/yr 1904–1953), in comparison with the latter part (1.45 ± 0.34 mm/yr 1954–2003).”
The Holgate result was confirmed by another 2008 paper authored by Jevrejeva et al, which found the fastest sea level rise during the past 300 years was observed between 1920 – 1950 with maximum of 2.5 mm/yr.
In other words: global sea level rise has decelerated since the 1950s.
At less than 2 mm annually, sea level is rising at only one sixth of the 12 mm per year rate projected by the PIK in 2013.
Pierre found this hilarious photo of Stephan Rahmstorf, the second alarmist lieutenant to PIK alarmist-in-chief Hans Schellnhuber doing his own version of baptism at sea while trying to make a point about sea level rise that in my opinion is just the wrongest of the wrong kind of optics. In fact, I’d call it cringeworthy.
Stephan seems to have a fascination with photographing himself, as this photo shows. Not a good look for a scientist, and certainly not a good look for somebody who yearns to be taken seriously:
Source: Stephan’s FTP folder at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.
76 thoughts on “The fantasy of accelerating sea level rise just got hosed”
In my last article at Climate Etc. about Climate change mechanisms I showed that changes in the rate of sea level rise are associated to the 60-year climate oscillation, and that the “Stadium Wave” hypothesis predicts a slowdown of the rate of change of sea level rise over the next decades.
NASA shows that for the past two and a half years the rate of sea level rise has been 0 mm/yr. That ought to affect the decadal average.
We are about to hear a lot of protestation and a flurry of scientific articles denying the slowdown in sea level rise that the evidence shows.
And then one hundred paper each providing a unique explanation of why it happened.
No … we r going to sea a flood of papers that adjust the data tha t will be filed in the “it’s worse than we thought file” here at WUWT…. and they will show a sea level rise that is accelerating out of control … accompanied by a picture of the Statue of Liberty in waist deep water.
Actually, could have told you that years ago, take a look for yourself. While I do not doubt in the slightest the mathematical purity and completeness of Mr. Eschenbach’s analysis, here is a dose of reality for the alarmists :
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?stnid=9444090
t could all be the fault of San Andres.
We’ll blame him.
Where is the acceleration? 2.2mm per year over the next 82 years is about 7 inches. To get to the apocalyptic predictions of 2-80 metres, the rate would have to increase 10 + fold starting NOW. As it would be starting at the 2.2mm a year, on a sliding acceleration, the rate would be 40mm to a metre per year by 2100. It was Robyn Williams that came out with the 90 metre prediction, which is so absurd that you wonder about the credibility of any media outlet that published this on any day other than April 1.
Some of the predictions claim around 20 metres, which would be around .7mm per day average, which is clearly a load of garbage. The modelling to get this sort of absurdity is clearly flawed and most likely the theory behind it is also seriously flawed. As for the high end 90 metre prediction, this entails an average of 3mm per day! As it is a curve that starts low and accelerates, it would be around an astounding 1 centimetre per day by year 2100-nearly half a mm per hour! This is about the speed of grass growing! Clearly a load of rubbish, with anyone believing this being clearly a fool.
Those that sprout this scaremongering must be ridiculed to the hilt and intimidated in to making bets to show their belief in their own predictions. Yes, make them put their money where their mouths are.
Had to google Robyn Williams. Unfunny ex communist.
But in the meantime I bumped into the Flannery alternative reality (alt news aka fake news). My gods, if I had any, that was funny!
http://www.abc.net.au/mediawatch/transcripts/s3181944.htm
ABC criticizes Andrew Bolt, and appear to have no knowledge that IPCC does not support Flannery a bit. They are intelligent but totally deluded by the runaway warming mene.
Andrew Bolt reminds it was alarmist professor Mike Archer who dropped the 100m sea level rise in discussion – but in fact the ABC story does not say when that would happen. Year 2070 is mentioned though, so the story implies in 100m in 50 years.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/holding-alarmists-to-account-professor-mike-archer/news-story/e7d770f09284f489b2a3e2be15b4e34f?nk=7768a43bd404bf3ef68d6c55e2c1562c-1517740981
could we swap that to…
they are “educated” but NOT intelligent
as for R williams hes been on the public teat with too much power to control whats heard on abc radio at least for decades too long.
They have been schooled, not educated.
Hugs,
What comes from the ABC in Australia is not worth a pinch of salt.
It has been put together by journalists who are not worth a pinch of sh*t.
I stand corrected. Mate, I must watch for my blood pressure, though.
The data source has data to 2016.5. The graph above ends in 2011.0, because that’s when Wllis wrote his piece. I think an update should be done.
The Holgate paper is interesting. Simon Holgate appears to have published his finding without much vitriol of the Kook Konsensus, why should that be? They usually attack with strength that leaves the person marked in google searches.
And again the rise of 1.4 to 1.5 mm/yr is half the value coming out of the satellite measures. This begs for an explanation as they can’t be both right. I am ever more inclined to the view that in the satellite processing software somewhere a factor 2 has fallen out, for instance by not taking into account that the time delayed return signal measures twice the change in altitude. Anyone with access to that code?
The 1.5 mm is from the paper refered to.
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/abs/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0502.1
They are measuring different things. The 1.5 mm/yr is the sea level rise we experiment and tide gauges measure. The 3.0 mm/yr from satellite data is after corrections for things like the bottom of the ocean sinking. It is trying to account for all the water from land storage mobilized to the oceans, but failing to close the budget.
The ocean bottom sink is not really a correction. It is deliberate misleading by mixing apples with oranges. The only SLR that sinks Venice is relative SLR. The volume of world oceans has nothing to do with it.
By the way, if ocean bottoms are sinking by average, does that not mean land is rising on average by the same times factor 7/3 as there is more ocean than land?
I’m not trying to defend a logic that I do not share, but the land doesn’t have to compensate for the ocean basins getting bigger, because it is already compensated by the mass of water that has moved from land to the oceans.
Wow. Obama said he was going to do it. I thought that was just talk.
The rising seas are a big part of the CAGW scare. Noah and lots more ancient flood myths to work with. So, like most of the real world these days, this is a very serious PR problem for their cause.
I’m sure this ‘pause’ is now always was anticipated by the CAGW science team, as everything is and was.
Let my people go…….
A modern day Cnut….
I think you can safely disregard Frederiske et al. 2018 since they base their GIA correction exclusively on the ICE-5G/ICE-6G GIA models which are known to be grossly inaccurate for the southern hemisphere.
“I think you can safely disregard Frederiske et al. 2018”
So what’s left?
This is another of those misleading lists from Kenneth Richard, where he takes quotes out of context, doctors graphs, and generally
horrifies the authors.. Let’s actually look at the new paper quoted here that supposedly “show sea level rise has not accelerated “.
It is by Frederiske et al, 2018. The extract is
“oceanographers estimate that global sea levels rose at a rate of only 1.42 mm per year between 1958 and 2014”
Do they say there is no acceleration? No! It’s right there in the abstract:
0.07 mm.yr/yr amounts to a change of 3.92 mm/yr over those 56 years. It implies a current rate of rise of 3.26 mm/yr. This is not honest reporting.
Quoted here also is Jevrejeva et al, “which found the fastest sea level rise during the past 300 years was observed between 1920 – 1950 with maximum of 2.5 mm/yr”. Did they say there was no acceleration. No! The opposite.
Oops, that quote from Jevrejeva should be
Jevrejeva et al. show that sea level rise rate change (second derivative) was highest between 1780 and 1900 and lowest (almost linear growth) between 1900 and 2000. Just the opposite of what one should expect from anthropogenic forcing that exploded after 1950. The tittle of the paper says it all. They find that sea level rise acceleration started 200 years ago.
For people that don’t follow the graph, an analogy could be drawn to driving a car that was stopped. The speed of the car is sea level rise, so you start from zero (in 1780) and to increase the speed you increase the pressure on the gas pedal, as the car goes faster you decrease the pressure on the gas pedal and when the cruising speed is reached you no longer change the pressure on the gas pedal. Anthropogenic forcing is supposed to be the pressure on the gas pedal, but increasing the pressure enormously is not increasing the speed of the car, so it cannot be the gas pedal what anthropogenic forcing is pushing.
You have also taken just part of the graph – the whole is here:
The bottom part shows the rate, which is definitely rising; J et al give the trend as 0.01 mm/yr/yr. It has an oscillation, which is presumably where your claim of an early maximum comes from.
Again a url error; here is the graph
The bottom part of the graph is the first derivative, not the second, but it also shows what I am saying. There is no discernible effect of the huge increase in anthropogenic forcing that took place since 1950. So the increase in anthropogenic forcing is having no effect on the rate of change of sea level rise. So any prediction based on such effect is bogus and patently false.
The conclusion: Reducing our CO₂ emissions will have no effect on sea level rise, because increasing them didn’t have it.
Nick Is that why the MSLR was higher in 1950 then it is now? the so called “anthropogenic bump” is lower then the peak in the 1950’s?
so the data you provide does debunk the issue it’s a simple end of LIA sea level rise which is entirely normal
.
“Is that why the MSLR was higher in 1950 then it is now?”
No. It doesn’t show what it is now. It’s a 30 year window, and the result is that it gets the whole mid-century peak, but only a little of the end century rise, although they suggest it is a periodic overlay. Their Fig 4 has a 10 year window and shows the end century better:
Bot of course even that ends 15 years ago. This paper is not, despite what is advertised, recent (“Over the past months”). It is 2008. And again, it doesn’t say it is just a post LIA rise. It says it is accelerating.
No. It says it has been accelerating for 200 years. And the rate of acceleration (mm/yr²) does not show acceleration.
I know you are not mathematically challenged, so you can’t possibly defend that sea level rise is responding to increasing CO₂ levels.
Predictable that Nick would be here playing stupid/semantics/stokes.
Nick:
It’s not very good math, either. Unless the author’s idea of “acceleration” is different from classical physics’ definition, I get the following:
s = 0.5 * a * t^2
s = 0.5 * 0.07mm ±0.02mm/yr^2 * 56yr
s = 109.75mm ±0.04mm
Which figure is obviously not true; sea level has not risen nearly 110mm since 1966. Your value of 3.92 mm is got by just multiplying 0.07 * 56, which would properly be the velocity of SLR after 56 years, not the distance (rise). Does anybody ever apply a sanity check to their derived values? Or does “acceleration” mean something else here besides, er, “acceleration”?
According to a WUWT post from Roy Spenser’s blog, SLR in the early part of the satellite altimetry record has been revised downward. A summary of several papers covering this revision was published in Nature in 2017. The full abstract from one of the papers mentioned in the Nature summary is shown below. Looking at some SLR websites (CU, AVISO, but not NOAA), I still see rates above 3 mm/yr. At the moment, there seems to be a lot of contradictory information floating around. Willis’s graph shown in this post is presumably is obsolete. IIRC, the lower 2.6 mm/yr rate comes from GPS estimates of VML (vertical land motion), while the higher 2.9 mm/yr comes from some kind of model.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/23/study-sea-level-rise-revised-downward/
http://www.nature.com/news/satellite-snafu-masked-true-sea-level-rise-for-decades-1.22312
https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate2635 (2015)
The rate of global mean sea-level (GMSL) rise has been suggested to be lower for the past decade compared with the preceding decade as a result of natural variability1, with an average rate of rise since 1993 of +3.2 ± 0.4 mm yr−1 (refs 2, 3). However, satellite-based GMSL estimates do not include an allowance for potential instrumental drifts (bias drift4,5). Here, we report improved bias drift estimates for individual altimeter missions from a refined estimation approach that incorporates new Global Positioning System (GPS) estimates of vertical land movement (VLM). In contrast to previous results (for example, refs 6, 7), we identify significant non-zero systematic drifts that are satellite-specific, most notably affecting the first 6 years of the GMSL record. Applying the bias drift corrections has two implications. First, the GMSL rate (1993 to mid-2014) is systematically reduced to between +2.6 ± 0.4 mm yr−1 and +2.9 ± 0.4 mm yr−1, depending on the choice of VLM applied. These rates are in closer agreement with the rate derived from the sum of the observed contributions2, GMSL estimated from a comprehensive network of tide gauges with GPS-based VLM applied (updated from ref. 8) and reprocessed ERS-2/Envisat altimetry9. Second, in contrast to the previously reported slowing in the rate during the past two decades1, our corrected GMSL data set indicates an acceleration in sea-level rise (independent of the VLM used), which is of opposite sign to previous estimates and comparable to the accelerated loss of ice from Greenland and to recent projections2,10, and larger than the twentieth-century acceleration2,8,10.
“Over the past months a spate of scientific papers published show sea level rise has not accelerated like many climate warming scientists warned earlier. ”
Well some climate scientists may have “warned” that SL rise would accelerate, but when did they say it would be detectable?
And projections from the IPCC did not….
Also this paper found that the depletion of OHC following the Pinatubo eruption stalled any rise…..
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245
“…. Here, a combined analysis of altimeter data and specially designed climate model simulations shows the 1991 eruption of Mt Pinatubo to likely have masked the acceleration that would have otherwise occurred. This masking arose largely from a recovery in ocean heat content through the mid to late 1990 s subsequent to major heat content reductions in the years following the eruption. A consequence of this finding is that barring another major volcanic eruption, a detectable acceleration is likely to emerge from the noise of internal climate variability in the coming decade.”
Excuses for the evidence not supporting the hypothesis so far, and a new prediction that is likely to fail. To be repeated in ten years time. We already have over 30 years of experience with these tactics.
http://www.ametsoc.net/sotc2016/Ch03_GlobalOceans.pdf
“Variations in GMSL (Fig. 3.15a) result from changes in both the mass and density of the global ocean (Leuliette and Willis 2011; Chambers et al. 2017). From 2005 to present, increasing global ocean mass observed by the NASA Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) contributed approximately two-thirds of the GMSL trend, 2.1 (±0.4) mm yr−1. The positive trend in ocean mass primarily resulted from melting of glaciers and ice sheets (see Chapters 5e,f), but these contributions from land ice were partially offset by increased hydrological storage of fresh water on land, −0.7 (±0.2) mm yr−1 (Reager et al. 2016). Mostly owing to ocean warming, steric (i.e., density-related) sea level rise, 1.0 (±0.2) mm yr−1, has been observed by the Argo profiling float array and accounts for the balance of the GMSL trend since 2005.”
Ha. Claims that the global sea level budget is closed have been made several times in the past. The truth is that it won’t be really closed until we know a lot more and have better measurements. Until then it is one more fantasy that is blown as soon as someone (Zwally) shows data supporting that Antarctica is actually drawing from sea level rather than contributing. This can only convince those previously convinced in absence of reliable data.
“Until then it is one more fantasy that is blown as soon as someone (Zwally) shows data supporting that Antarctica is actually drawing from sea level rather than contributing. This can only convince those previously convinced in absence of reliable data.”
You mean this Zwally?
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/journal-of-glaciology/article/mass-changes-of-the-greenland-and-antarctic-ice-sheets-and-shelves-and-contributions-to-sealevel-rise-19922002/BADBDF82CC705AEE3296E158F32A2080
“Changes in ice mass are estimated from elevation changes derived from 10.5 years (Greenland) and 9 years (Antarctica) of satellite radar altimetry data from the European Remote-sensing Satellites ERS-1 and -2. For the first time, the dH/dt values are adjusted for changes in surface elevation resulting from temperature-driven variations in the rate of firn compaction. The Greenland ice sheet is thinning at the margins (–42 ± 2Gta¯1 below the equilibrium-line altitude (ELA)) and growing inland (+53 ± 2Gta-1 above the ELA) with a small overall mass gain (+11 ± 3Gta–1; –0.03 mma–1 SLE (sea-level equivalent)). The ice sheet in West Antarctica (WA) is losing mass (–47 ± 4Gta–1) and the ice sheet in East Antarctica (EA) shows a small mass gain (+16 ± 11 Gta–1) for a combined net change of –31 ± 12 Gta–1 (+0.08mma–1 SLE). The contribution of the three ice sheets to sea level is +0.05±0.03mma–1. The Antarctic ice shelves show corresponding mass changes of –95 ± 11 Gta–1 in WA and +142 ± 10Gta–1 in EA. Thinning at the margins of the Greenland ice sheet and growth at higher elevations is an expected response to increasing temperatures and precipitation in a warming climate. The marked thinnings in the Pine Island and Thwaites Glacier basins of WA and the Totten Glacier basin in EA are probably ice- dynamic responses to long-term climate change and perhaps past removal of their adjacent ice shelves. The ice growth in the southern Antarctic Peninsula and parts of EA may be due to increasing precipitation during the last century.
As he says “an expected response to increasing temperatures and precipitation in a warming climate”.
Science done for a period 15 years ago I note.
Yes, this Zwally:
Zwally, H. J., Li, J., Robbins, J. W., Saba, J. L., Yi, D., & Brenner, A. C. (2015). Mass gains of the Antarctic ice sheet exceed losses. Journal of Glaciology, 61(230), 1019-1036.
https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/983F196E23C3A6E7908E5FB32EB42268/S0022143000200221a.pdf/mass_gains_of_the_antarctic_ice_sheet_exceed_losses.pdf
Yes, put it in the future, then you have your Acceleration. A convenient vehicle to catastrophize the effects of global warming. Here, the word would fit more, learn from the past and present, then you know the future. And that is far less catastrophic than the AGW religion wants to tell us.
“Excuses for the evidence not supporting the hypothesis so far, and a new prediction that is likely to fail. ”
AS I showed, there has never been a projection in the current time-frame that has “failed” (in so far as the IPCC published as consensus science).
So you deny that Pinatubo caused the OHC increase to stall, which in turn would lessen the steric response?
I don’t have to deny anything. There is no evidence that Pinatubo effects were anything but temporary.
The anthropogenic emissions period has one of the lowest volcanic forcing for centuries, yet its warming is not significantly different from previous periods of warming. If volcanoes have a significant cooling effect, then anthropogenic warming is even weaker than lukewarmers admit.
..Well some climate scientists may have “warned” that SL rise would accelerate, but when did they say it would be detectable?…
What planet have you been on? Climate scientists and alarmists claimed it had already been detected and had human fingerprints all over it.
When we compare rates of SLR – which has been changing – we are faced with the problem that SLR must always be measured over a period. In other words, the average rate of SLR over than period is being reported. In the case of individual tide gauges, it sometimes takes about 50 years for the confidence interval around a rate to shrink enough that it doesn’t include zero – so that the rate is statistically significant. Composite records from many tide gauges can produce a narrower confidence interval in a shorter period of time, but that is often done by excluding outliers assumes to be due to vertical land motion. So there is no easy way to compare satellite altimetry (a little more than two decades) with tide gauges (which have large confidence intervals for periods as short as two decades. Satellite altimetry produces much narrower confidence intervals than tide gauge records, but it is extremely difficult to convert radar data from space into a height above sea level. Several large systematic errors (like the one mentioned above) have been corrected and there may be more corrections in the future.
If one looks at the entire record since 1880, it is likely that there has been a very modest acceleration in SLR (though not necessarily statistically significant). However, as this post demonstrates, it is possible to cherry-pick starting and ending points so that this isn’t true. However, that isn’t really important. To reach 1 m of SLR by 2100, the current rate of SLR (about 1 inch/decade, 2.5 mm/yr) needs a constant acceleration of about 1 inch/decade/decade (0.25 mm/yr/yr). No one is currently reporting an acceleration of anywhere near this magnitude. Unfortunately, even satellite altimetry (assuming it can be trusted) will take several decades to detect such a change with high confidence.
https://debunkhouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/sea-level-download1-2016.png?w=356&h=308
The data source linked to for the top chart runs to the second part of 2016, but the chart data stops in 2010.
According to the top chart, the overall sea level rise trend up to 2010 was 30 +/- 4 mm/decade. According to the source provider (University of Colorado), as of late 2016, this had risen to 34 +/- 4 mm/decade (the quote 3.4 +/4 mm/yr)/
What’s that if not an acceleration?
Colorado University has been dinking with the data for over a decade trying to claim acceleration. Here’s a graphic that shows the changes they’ve made since 2004:
They link to 4 other satellite altimeter SLR sources on the CU site (left column, marked ‘GMSL rates’).
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/
All show pretty much the same rate as CU. Are they all in on it?
They probably make sure they all agree.
NASA data has just been updated this past January. They have adjusted the data to the effect that the rate was lower – see Kip Hansens’s Post last month:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/01/09/sea-level-rise-and-fall-part-4-getting-a-rise-out-of-nothing/
If CU ever updates their stuff you can look to see if it reflects the NASA changes.
DWR54 question: “What’s that if not an acceleration?”
Answer: That is regression toward the mean.
Thats only the blip of an Super- El Nino. This Graph ends up by 2016, the worst El Nino in the graphs History. But why not take in account the graph until the End of 2017?
The failure of predictions will not deal a fatal blow to CAGW alarmism. Expert predictions have a miserable success rate. The experts manage to keep their credibility because they have many excuses they can use to explain their failure.
The Church of CAGW is a lot like the Christian church. There have been many failed predictions for the Second Coming of Christ. link All have failed. In spite of that, Christianity finds a way to go on. CAGW will do likewise.
The thing that will make CAGW irrelevant will be politics. When it is no longer useful as a lever of power, we won’t hear about it any more.
Alarmists and doomsdayers will never go away, they will just find a new catastrophe for which they will seek grants in order to save us all.
Church an AGW church needs one another.
Learning from the Vatican means winning, as Rahmstorff boss Schellnhuber knows
https://www.pik-potsdam.de/aktuelles/pressemitteilungen/klimaforscher-schellnhuber-spricht-im-vatikan-risiko-fuer-die-menschheit201d/image/image_view_fullscreen
I am fortunate to spend my Winters in southern Spain and I am currently looking out of my sitting room window at the edge of the Med, which is less than 100m away across the beach. It is roughly where it was when I bought the place 30 years ago.
One of my Sons looks out of a similar window in his Hawaiian house, across Kialua beach to the Pacific, which is also less than 100m away. Where, according to the locals, it has always been.
But this is the real world, so I suppose it doesn’t really count for much.
Yes, except for those particular spots around the world that have sinking land, the seas stay where they always were. A bit like those horizontal lines of real average temperature readings, nothing of any note going on at all.
Perhaps one day the people who half live in computer generated make believe state of minds , will leave the real world completely and stop bothering us?
It appears (as usual) that one can take any assertion about climate and find figures to prove or disprove it.
Perhaps we should approach the problem from the opposite end, and look for natural phenomena which are capable of being isolated and measured with some degree of accuracy, and then see what they say?
In the case of sea-level rise I assume the aim here is to show that increased global temperatures are causing an imminent catastrophe? Very well – let us find a nice isolated lake – perhaps several – and measure the rise and fall there. We should be able to pin down the lake inputs and outputs better than we can for the oceans, and get a better base to have our arguments over…
I’d say they keep their credibility because we have a biased press that turns a blind eye to what’s going on. If the worm ever turns there will be a giant explosion of revelations.
If CU’s Sea Level Group ever publishes a new release it will be interesting to see what they say. After all, over the years, they’ve been telegraphing what they expect to find. All you have to do is read the titles of their various publications
Why has an acceleration of sea lever rise not been observed during the altimeter era?
NASA Satellites Detect Pothole on Road to Higher Seas
Is the detection of accelerated sea level rise imminent?
Ha that picture of Rahmstorf makes it look sea level is rising because all of the carbonphobes are wetting their pants.
Caption I’d like to see:
“Man-made sea level rise proven true when man unintentionally raises sea level several feet after severe attack of carbonphobia.”
When scientific debate degenerates into a discussion indistinguishable from that of sports fans in a pub, is that not a sign that either the data is too awful for serious use or the problem is not well understood?
See your Rahmstorf and raise you our Cox. UK leads the world in vainglorious CAGWphiles.
Archaeological work in cities like Rome shows that to access earlier times in history, just dig deeper. New buildings are built on older ones which sit atop even older structures. With many centuries of continuous human life and structural remodelling, cities gradually rise by many meters.
I saw this for myself recently when visiting a home where I lived in my childhood in Kuantan, Malaysia. We had lived in a one storey house behind a church. Behind the house was forest/jungle. The jungle and house were on a lower level by about 3-4 meters than the church, separated by a slope. Returning there in 2014, the church was still in place, but behind it – nothing. In place of our home, a car park, and in place of the vanished jungle, apartment blocks. Most notably, the whole area was on a single level – there was no trace of the previous slope down behind the church. Over the whole area where our house and neighboring forest had been the ground level had ascended by 3-4 meters.
Thus the few mm per year that the seas rise will never “drown” cities that are rising several times faster. Cities that always grow upwards are their own flood defence against slow sea level rise.
Let’s assume both tide and satellite measurements are correct. That leaves a difference of about 1.5mm/yr. This is possible. There must exist a thermal gradient between the earth center and the surface. All evidence suggests that the earth is still warming…therefore the gradient would be in a state of flux. And average earth temperature increase of .01c (this is about what the argo floats say is happening in the oceans) would account for a 2mm expansion in the diameter of the earth. therefore the satellites would increase the 2 mm more than the tide gauges
If you can believe it:
Correcting Ocean Cooling
OK, all this discussion is about the rate of SLR but ignores the fact that the sea level is still rising. If one believes in the law of Conservation of Stuff then the earth has a fixed amount of water. So what happens when the water leaves the sea and stays on the land? Don’t a couple of the graphs above show a recent flat line in absolute rise? Doesn’t that mean that the water is going somewhere? I can tell from simple observation that the Great Lakes have more water in them now that they had just a couple of years ago.
Antarctic ice sheet mass is increasing. Antarctic sea ice mass is increasing. Greenland ice mass is increasing. Arctic sea ice volume is increasing (Arctic sea ice extent is essentially meaningless data)
It’s the threat of changes that these people can’t control. They are control freaks from the get-go.
An increase in the volume of water in Lake Michigan means that (maybe) the shoreline changes a little. That’s only a problem if someone builds a house on the edge of the shore where the land is being eroded anyway by wave action.
When I lived in Chicago, my two apartments were just off North Clark street, which is the top of the ridge that slopes down to the shore of Lake Michigan. It is ancient beach land.
If the lake filled in all of that space, a distance of about 2.5 miles, the volume of water required to do so is astronomical.
Change terrifies these people because they can’t control it.
Interesting article.
Of course we find our regulars linking to ‘reconstructions’ to debunk the article in support of the CAGW cause.
They keep using that word ‘reconstruction’ but I do not think that word means what they think it means.
I’m still mystified by this panic attack rhetoric over Greenland’s ice cover melting when clearly, it’s renewed every winter and if anything, where it is semi-permanently gone, the land rebounds. What part of that do these clowns – and they are clowns – not understand?
I’m more than a bit disturbed by the antangonistic and belligerent approach embraced by cosmically dumb critters like Bill Nye and that McKibben fellow, never mind that Tamino twit. Anyone whose stance is threatening – and theirs seem to be – is clearly on a bender of some kind This Rahmstorf person is another one. He may not act in a threatening manner now, but I don’t think he’s far from it.
Maybe it’s just as well that they get the public’s attention when they say and do things that are really, really stupid. They seem desperate for attention. Some sort of personal crisis seems to be looming there. But we really do need to keep an eye on them. They’re a lot more dangerous when they’re ignored. When someone like McKibben or Tamino appear in public with their sleeves rolled up, they are signaling “I’m picking a fight, I double dog dare you to argue with me”.
If you want to win a battle like this, you must know well your opponent’s moves.
288 – 255 = 33 is bogus.
“Back” radiation is bogus.
RGHE is bogus.
All the rest is just noise.