Where Did The Money Go?

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Here’s what we, the US taxpayers, have spent on climate since 1993 … can anyone tell me what we bought that is worth ~ $180 BILLION dollars?

Next week we’ll be spending another hundred and forty megabucks or so on this nonsense … where is it going, and what are we getting for our hard-earned taxes?

The world wonders …

w.

