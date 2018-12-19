Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Here’s what we, the US taxpayers, have spent on climate since 1993 … can anyone tell me what we bought that is worth ~ $180 BILLION dollars?
Next week we’ll be spending another hundred and forty megabucks or so on this nonsense … where is it going, and what are we getting for our hard-earned taxes?
The world wonders …
w.
Advertisements
41 thoughts on “Where Did The Money Go?”
What was achieved by all this money? ….nothing, nothing at all except poverty and misery for the many and profit and prestige for the very, very few.
It generated a lot of corporate welfare, political payoffs and employment for some scientists, engineers, technicians and administrators that might have skills best utilized elsewhere. Depending on perspective, not entirely wasted.
Much has been going to the virtue signalers as tax incentives. More has been going to failed ventures like Solyndra. Some has even been funneled through the GCF and the World Bank which provides little to no accountability of where it goes and what it’s spent on. Most of what we know about has no climate impact, so there’s no reason not to believe that this is the case for the rest of it.
Where did the money go? Straight down the commode, Willis, straight down the commode, in a counterclockwise swirling vortex.
Well paid Climate Scientists and Universities studying the poorly model induced effect of minutely increasing greenhouse gasses on the estimated global temperature anomaly.
Willis you said
“Next week we’ll be spending another hundred and forty megabucks”
Is this just the average spending per week or is it on something special?
Mmmm, … the government link is NOT working. I tried it three times. Checked, re-checked, and checked again. Went to Google search to confirm not working. Yep, NOT working.
Where do we get the numbers that were forced out of energy and utility rate payers and pretty much every step of the way that had to pass on their costs to the end consumer?
It takes a lot of great minds to turn billions into a donut.
Nope. The money isn’t just gone. Some sly tricksters got it and live the life of Riley now.
Much of that money has been used to traumatize our children, divide well meaning folks into camps that distrust each other and can’t discuss the causes of the distrust, and empower political operatives. What it has not been used for is delivering needed help to needy folks or dispelling extreme weather events.
+42
LOL, money will dispell extreme weather- too much kool aid for you…DMA.
Al Gore says thank you.
According to the “Gangs of NY” politicos we got an “abundance of caution” on climate and several miles of high speed rail construction work for the CA unions. Oh, and we got a toxic waste site at SoloPower in Oregon and a lot of dead birds at Google’s Ivanpah solar tower project. But they will need 100x more money to fund the “Gangs of NY” subway system needs and airport upgrades and more miles of high speed union make work in CA.
Yeah, good question, where is it going? It’s certainly not all going to climate change!
“According to Office of Management and Budget reports, federal climate change funding was $13.2 billion across 19 agencies in 2017. In the 6 agencies we reviewed, we found that 94% of their reported climate change funding went to programs that touch on, but aren’t dedicated to climate change, such as nuclear energy research.”
“Based on its review of the budget justifications of six agencies representing 89 percent of OMB-reported funding, GAO identified few programs (18 of 533) whose primary purpose is to address climate change. The remaining programs were multi-purpose—the budget justifications included other program goals in addition to addressing climate change. The 18 programs represented about 6 percent of these agencies’ reported climate change funding for fiscal year 2017.”
Looks to me like over half a billion of year went to foreign aid. 2-2.5 b to science, and the rest to technology. Over 26 b was part of the Recovery Act.
So, from the looks of it, the figures Willis found are pretty misleading – and that’s from the same site he cites.
Actually, kristi, the way you state it makes it even more apparent that it was uselessly frittered away than the way Willis asked the question in the first place. So thanks for that.
Unfortunately I’m unable to paste a PDF entitled ” OPEN THE BOOKS ON THE EPA”.
Perhaps someone else can post this eye opening expose. EPA issued contracts in excess of $20 billion from 2000-2014.
IS this it?
https://www.openthebooks.com/assets/1/7/Open_The_Books_Oversight_Report_-_Environmental_Protection_Agency_FINAL.pdf
So, from the looks of it, the taxpayers produced something of value that someone willingly paid for in competitive markets, where the buyers have choices on what they spend their money on.
And the government took a substantial portion of the money made by those taxpayers and produced nothing of value with it.
If it had value, someone would be willing to pay for it, and the revenue from sales would generate at least as much as it cost to produce it.
There is no way to square that circle. The money was wasted, and the taxpayers got propaganda and models that don’t work for their money. Another government “investment”.
BS…they are not counting money given to solar, windmills, car…that went belly up
..grants, etc to produce science that promotes this
money spent on mitigation….
list is too long…..
^ what kristi said
Gone towards electing the right sort of politicians, ie those that will keep the gravy train chugging along.
Interesting reading the comments. Everybody assumes they know where it’s going, but no one but me so far has bother to look at the site.
There isn’t even a caption on Willis’s graph showing what the different colors mean. It’s like a mystery! A test of who can come up with the wildest conspiracy theories, or the most insulting assumptions.
Doesn’t take much to bring out the conspiracy theories and the claims about the left-wing/socialists starving the poor and getting rich! What about Al Gore? Ah, he’s already been mentioned. Carry on…
kristi
The little red colored portion of his graph indicates the 2.5% of energy used that is from renewables… after decades of subsidies… this from a previous post.
Much of that money has gone into the suburbs around DC. Many expensive homes in that area.
You think the US has poor accountability? Try getting specifics from the UN for their “wealth redistribution” activity associated with climate change. It’s like charity institutions where only a small percentage of donations actually touch the intended recipients. For a good insight check into The Clinton Foundation.
Did we buy the salaries of City Managers with a “climate conscience”?
https://www.npr.org/2018/12/19/677769617/for-one-city-manager-climate-becomes-a-matter-of-conscience
His 2017 salary was $ 323,000.00 + $ 72,000.00 in Benefits for a total compensation of $ 395,000.00+ … to “manage” an upper middle class community of 25,000 people in the peaceful, serene, suburbs. Tough work … but someone’s got to do it.
How do you make a million dollars?
Start with a billion dollars and give it to a greeny/SJW/windfarm/solar farm/IPPC/activist/…….etc etc
It generated a lot of corporate welfare, political payoffs and employment for some scientists, engineers, technicians and administrators that might have skills best utilized elsewhere. Depending on perspective, not entirely wasted.
I was in the Delta Sky Club @MSP a while back and sitting near a rather, well, Earthy fellow. He was discussing personnel changes at his organization. When the person on the other end of the phone brought someone’s name up he said – Oh I remember the great work she did for us on the protest at Standing Rock (Dakota Access Pipeline). This person was an “organizer” apparently. Well, the Earthy fellow said “she is very valuable to our group, let’s raise her salary to $220,000!”
These NGO’s get grant money, donations and then plead they are working for the little person. Most if not all are paid huge wages. What education and skill is necessary to be a protest organizer and why does that rate such remuneration?
I’m pretty sure many nurses, engineers, welders, truck drivers, social workers, assembly line workers – those who actually contribute to the GDP and well being of our society – would like a salary like that leech.
Some of you might be placated by the following:
Where has the Climate change money gone?
technology to reduce emissions,
science to better understand climate change, and
international assistance for developing countries.
The flow chart merely shows what organizations received a portion of the largess… NOT what each did with their “share”!
That’s not remotely close enough to be considered as what it was spent on for me!
Was it salaries, funding of Arctic/Antarctic sojourns to see how far science tourists can get before needing rescue?
Shouldn’t scientists have “better understood science” before making all their (failed) disaster predictions? I read the Maldives only have a week left before they sink under the fast rising seas… except most of them are growing!
It’s good to be skeptical of BOTH sides of the argument Kristi!
Catastrophic Anthropogenic Granny Withholding
Imagine if We the People woke up tomorrow and decided to enforce the Constitution. Not a dime of this spending is actually legal.
kristi s,
Yes, it all seems very obscure. I tried the link (first thing I did), but, as I said in another comment that has not shown up yet, the link did not work for me. I tried going elsewhere, and got the impression that most of the money goes to the Department of Energy. Question is: What do THEY really do with it ? … What accomplishments EXACTLY are being made with it ? Do they just give it to a bunch to university research programs, then do a simple okay on the funding-use report at project’s ending and say, “that’s that”? .. rinse/repeat? … or is there an actual record somewhere of what those funds bought?
The reports that I’m reading are not very specific. … lots of words and generalities, few specifics, at least, not up front, plain and simple — as opaque as CO2 is to those IR bands, which, really, seems consistent with the whole alarm fest.
Hey look at this shiny object here in my hand… No, No, don’t look at what the other hand is doing… Look at this Shiny object…Squirrel!!!
And Obama spent not a dime on advanced nuclear reacroes, like the molten salt reactors. A couple of months ago it was big nuclear news when the govt put out a few million bucks to several molten salt developers.
$140 million a week, US alone. And to think our trolls get bent out shape over $150 million over 10 years from the entire world, part of which goes to some of the scientists who disagree with the global warming scam.
..but they couldn’t find $5 billion for a wall……
Actually something was accomplished. Higher energy prices than otherwise than would have been.