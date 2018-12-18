Shot
Whistler ski resort in British Columbia Canada tried to extort money from the oil industry because of climate change effects to their resort.
Whistler wants to bill Alberta oil and gas company for climate change expenses
Chaser
The oil company fired back and cancelled meeting reservations. Then the mayor of Whistler did an about face and is trying to suck up to the oil company.
https://calgarysun.com/news/local-news/cibc-cancels-oil-and-gas-conference-in-whistler-as-mayor-apologizes-for-climate-change-letter/wcm/0706a359-bb87-4b5d-a985-645e4e00b976
12 thoughts on “Shot and chaser in Whistler”
That is such a nice shirt story; more power to the people and less to those on the other side of the hill
If I ran an oil company I would not be taking this stuff lying down. People need to be reminded what fossil fuels have done for humanity.
Stop sucking up to the green blob.
Sorry for typo – short story
I think the ski resort is just Whistling Dixie!
Too fracking funny
Nothing like a Reality Check that is delivered upside the head. There’s hope for our hoser friends, it looks like.
HO HO HO! Be careful of what you ask for….
Grovel, grovel. There mere fact that he thought it was worth having a go shows just how arrogant alarmists have become. Well, fact, Mr Mayor, Whistler was once snowless. Also, give us some proof of your slimy assertion that Albertan oil companies are responsible for something that you cannot even show has happened. FFS Mr Mayor, start thinking for yourself. Don’t be an organic bot.
The liberal mindest has real trouble when actions have consequences. They feel so superior it comes as a real shock when reality smacks them in the face.
All the oil & coal companys should agree to cease supply to blackmailers,
It is a form of extortion and it is great to see it shot down by reciprcation.
And if it snows more, will they have to pay compensation to the oil company? As we KNOW, global warming causes more snow!