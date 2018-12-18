Shot and chaser in Whistler

Shot

Whistler ski resort in British Columbia Canada tried to extort money from the oil industry because of climate change effects to their resort.

Whistler wants to bill Alberta oil and gas company for climate change expenses

Chaser

The oil company fired back and cancelled meeting reservations. Then the mayor of Whistler did an about face and is trying to suck up to the oil company.

https://calgarysun.com/news/local-news/cibc-cancels-oil-and-gas-conference-in-whistler-as-mayor-apologizes-for-climate-change-letter/wcm/0706a359-bb87-4b5d-a985-645e4e00b976

HT/MaxD

