Shot and chaser in Whistler

/ 55 mins ago December 18, 2018

Shot

Whistler ski resort in British Columbia Canada tried to extort money from the oil industry because of climate change effects to their resort.

Whistler wants to bill Alberta oil and gas company for climate change expenses

Chaser

The oil company fired back and cancelled meeting reservations. Then the mayor of Whistler did an about face and is trying to suck up to the oil company.

https://calgarysun.com/news/local-news/cibc-cancels-oil-and-gas-conference-in-whistler-as-mayor-apologizes-for-climate-change-letter/wcm/0706a359-bb87-4b5d-a985-645e4e00b976

HT/MaxD

 

 

12 thoughts on “Shot and chaser in Whistler

  2. If I ran an oil company I would not be taking this stuff lying down. People need to be reminded what fossil fuels have done for humanity.

    Stop sucking up to the green blob.

  8. Grovel, grovel. There mere fact that he thought it was worth having a go shows just how arrogant alarmists have become. Well, fact, Mr Mayor, Whistler was once snowless. Also, give us some proof of your slimy assertion that Albertan oil companies are responsible for something that you cannot even show has happened. FFS Mr Mayor, start thinking for yourself. Don’t be an organic bot.

  9. The liberal mindest has real trouble when actions have consequences. They feel so superior it comes as a real shock when reality smacks them in the face.

  12. And if it snows more, will they have to pay compensation to the oil company? As we KNOW, global warming causes more snow!

