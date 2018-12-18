Clemson University Climate Change Rant: “Would Human Extinction Be a Tragedy?”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – Professor Todd May thinks that when you consider the pain we inflict on animals through climate change, any reasonable assessment suggests humans should not be allowed to continue.
Would Human Extinction Be a Tragedy?
Our species possesses inherent value, but we are devastating the earth and causing unimaginable animal suffering.
By Todd May
Mr. May is a professor of philosophy at Clemson University.
Dec. 17, 2018
There are stirrings of discussion these days in philosophical circles about the prospect of human extinction. This should not be surprising, given the increasingly threatening predations of climate change. In reflecting on this question, I want to suggest an answer to a single question, one that hardly covers the whole philosophical territory but is an important aspect of it. Would human extinction be a tragedy?
So, then, how much suffering and death of nonhuman life would we be willing to countenance to save Shakespeare, our sciences and so forth? Unless we believe there is such a profound moral gap between the status of human and nonhuman animals, whatever reasonable answer we come up with will be well surpassed by the harm and suffering we inflict upon animals. There is just too much torment wreaked upon too many animals and too certain a prospect that this is going to continue and probably increase; it would overwhelm anything we might place on the other side of the ledger. Moreover, those among us who believe that there is such a gap should perhaps become more familiar with the richness of lives of many of our conscious fellow creatures. Our own science is revealing that richness to us, ironically giving us a reason to eliminate it along with our own continued existence.
One might ask here whether, given this view, it would also be a good thing for those of us who are currently here to end our lives in order to prevent further animal suffering. Although I do not have a final answer to this question, we should recognize that the case of future humans is very different from the case of currently existing humans. To demand of currently existing humans that they should end their lives would introduce significant suffering among those who have much to lose by dying. In contrast, preventing future humans from existing does not introduce such suffering, since those human beings will not exist and therefore not have lives to sacrifice. The two situations, then, are not analogous.
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/17/opinion/human-extinction-climate-change.html
Send your kids to Clemson University, assuming they don’t commit suicide on the spot after being exposed to Professor Todd May’s viciously anti-humanist green philosophy, they could well be talked out of ever having their own children.
29 thoughts on “Clemson University Climate Change Rant: “Would Human Extinction Be a Tragedy?””
What animal suffering is this person talking about?
Predators cause a lot of animal suffering. Should we hunt them to extinction?
Germs and viruses cause animal suffering. Should we eliminate all germs and viruses?
Let’s face it, the only way to prevent animal suffering is to sterilize the earth.
All sentient life involves some suffering. Todd May has zero moral depth and zero understanding.
Anthropomorphism
I just asked the pet yard squirrels while I gave them all breakfast…
…they said they didn’t give a s…
Oh! Dear……
He got out again.
Lead by example. If you think this way, stop having kids, or wipe yourself off the face of the earth. This is how we evolve. Hopefully in a few generations we are better off. In one breath we have to save everyone and the next breath we are over populated.
Mark and John, you have it exactly right. In the spirit of Officers Candidate School, whose motto is “follow me!”, this professor and others like him, should lead the way. I might even watch.
Always loved that motto! Especially when hearing it shouted from 50-100 meters behind me. These are the kind of people who have always advocated the removing of “human weeds” while never considering themselves to be wearing that nomenclature.
I so want to watch the lemming train of climate activists jumping off the nearest cliff!
Not that it would ever happen, sadly… the bums seem to live by the motto, “Rules for thee, not for me.”
Unfortunately, it is several decades too late to convince Mr. May’s parents that they should not have children.
I notice complete lack of details describing this supposed “unimaginable animal suffering at the hands of humans.” Seems to me our planet’s 300,000 (or whatever) species are doing OK. California diverted much needed water to make sure one regional tiny little fish (which no one has ever heard of)
would not suffer population decline. What a low IQ moron. I agree that humans like him we do not need.
Other animals create a fair amount of suffering in the creatures that happen to be below them on the food chain. It doesn’t seem to bother them one bit. Why should I worry about them? If I were unfortunate enough to come face-to-face with a polar bear, would it agonize over whether or not to include me on its breakfast menu? I think not.
“would also be a good thing for those of us who are currently here to end our lives in order to prevent further animal suffering. ”
You first, Professor Todd May. Show us you really mean what you say.
Have read several articles putting this stupidity forward during the last few months, and yet again I make the same statement I do to these idiots each time they toddle out with this crap, you go first. Then the Human Race could move forward with our next evolutionary step, minus such sad examples human beings.
Time for a B Ark.
Hehe, long gangplank which ends at the intake of a whisper chipper. Pretty sure The Simpsons did something like that.
If you know the story of the Technocrats, how they think and what they want to achieve, sociopathic claims like this are all in the mix.
https://youtu.be/e8JRCoSgsUU
https://youtu.be/ACYRaNvTN2w
Sounds as if he’s calling for mass sterilization rather than genocide. How thoughtful of him.
Well, African TFR’s are amongst the highest, so I guess his policy would involve sending teams of American or European sterilizers to Africa.
No problem with that policy, right?
That solution sounds both inclusive and diverse!
I’m wondering if the jolly professor’s pronouncements don’t create a hostile work and study environment for some members of the university community, such as those from high fertility countries? I think administrators should be notified.
I wonder if Professor May’s position will cause even one member of the CAGW alarmist camp to question the “wisdom” of intelligentsia supporting their group-think . . . and to reflect that maybe he/she has made a REALLY BIG mistake.
Most of the intelligentsia will assume that “Dr.” May is talking about the undesirables, not about people like themselves.
“Cancel Humans!”
Cancel misanthropic professors.
He is clearly in a job way above his ability to function adequately.
He suffers from delusions of adequacy.
Who would even want an impressionable teen going to a university at this point? A guy like this one should clearly be sacked and offered a job making pottery wind chimes.
Let’s compare having to deal with a world that’s 1C warmer, vs being torn apart and eaten by a lion.
Being at the top of the food chain, and possessing several excellent hunting rifles, I don’t have to worry about lions. Temps going up, or down, is not much of a worry so I’m golden!